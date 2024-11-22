Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Mock Draft: The Chiefs land a long-term tight end

• Running back in Round 1: Omarion Hampton could spark some big plays on offense.

The Chiefs are the highest-ranked team in the AFC right now despite coming off a tough loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills.

As long as they have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, their Super Bowl window is open, but the 2025 NFL Draft could allow them to secure a long-term replacement to one of their stars on offense.

Round 1 (31): HB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Hampton has been one of the best backs in college football over the past two seasons, racking up over 2,000 rushing yards in that span heading into Week 13 of college football. Over the past three seasons, he has forced 140 missed tackles on 591 carries.

Round 2 (63): TE Gunnar Helm, Texas

A potential replacement to Travis Kelce, Helm has shown a safe pair of hands while at Texas. In his time with the Longhorns, he has dropped just 1.8% of the catchable passes thrown his way and is averaging 1.71 yards per route run this season.

Round 3 (66): OT Charles Grant, William & Mary

Grant has earned an 88.6 PFF grade in 2024, with PFF grades in pass protection and run-blocking both above 85.0. He has excelled on zone runs, where he has a 92.1 PFF grade, and he has generated a 75.3 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets.

Round 3 (95): EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Stewart knows how to get after the quarterback, even if he is a little more undersized than teams in the NFL would like. So far in 2024, he has posted a 92.7 PFF pass-rush grade, totaling up six sacks, seven quarterback hits and 16 hurries from 187 pass-rushing snaps.