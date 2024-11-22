Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Defense in Rounds 1 and 2

• T.J. Sanders in Round 1: The South Carolina defensive tackle would provide a boost in the trenches.

The Bills handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss in Week 11 and look to have their best shot yet at knocking them off the top of the AFC ladder.

With Josh Allen at quarterback, they will always have a chance. Here is how we’d approach the Bills' 2025 NFL Draft as things stand.

Round 1 (30): DI T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

One of the premier interior defenders in college football, Sanders could excel right away in Buffalo. He has earned an 82.9 PFF grade in 2024, on track for a career-high, and impressed both against the run and as a pass-rusher. He has racked up 28 pressures from 198 pass-blocking snaps this season.

Round 2 (60): LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

Paul has posted an elite 90.9 PFF grade so far in 2024, dominating both against the run, where he has earned an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade, and in coverage, where he is allowing just 5.2 yards per reception.

Round 2 (62): WR Kyren Lacy, LSU

The Bills have continued to make moves to surround Josh Allen with talent, drafting Keon Coleman in 2024 and trading for Amari Cooper mid-season. Lacy has averaged 15.1 yards per reception at LSU this year and could spark more big plays on offense for Buffalo.

Round 3 (94): C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Brailsford has earned an 81.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in his first season at Alabama, with just four pressures allowed from 288 pass-blocking snaps. His best season as a run-blocker came at Washington in 2023, when he earned an 80.7 PFF run-blocking grade.