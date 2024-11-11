Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Dallas bolsters its defensive line

• Round 1 (11) — DI Kenneth Grant, Michigan: While Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty may seem like the obvious choice — and he was available in PFF's Mock Draft Simulator at this pick — the Cowboys' need on the interior defensive line is arguably even more pressing.

The 2024 season has been disappointing for the Dallas Cowboys, who are currently positioned for a near top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, multiple roster weaknesses exposed over the course of the season mean the team will need to address several key areas to return to contention quickly.

Here’s our take on what the Cowboys should do with the 11th overall selection if they find themselves drafting in this spot.

Round 1 (11): DI Kenneth Grant, Michigan

While Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty may seem like the obvious choice — and he was available in PFF's Mock Draft Simulator at this pick — the Cowboys' need on the interior defensive line is arguably even more pressing. If Michigan’s run-stopping specialist Chris Grant is still available when Dallas is on the clock, they shouldn’t hesitate to make the pick.

Grant has been one of the top run defenders in college football this season, boasting an impressive 85.3 PFF run-defense grade and recording 18 defensive stops. Cowboys fans might be wary of selecting another interior lineman from Michigan after Mazi Smith's recent struggles, but Grant’s skill set and production make him the right choice to bolster Dallas’s defensive front.

Round 2 (43): DI T.J. Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

One of my favorite draft strategies is doubling up on a position of need, as it increases the likelihood of landing a successful player where the team needs help the most. Adding someone like Dontay Corleone would fit this approach perfectly. Corleone has consistently performed at a high level, earning PFF grades above 80.0 for three consecutive seasons. He’s not only been a force against the run but has also shown impressive ability as a pass-rusher, making him an ideal addition to fortify the interior of the defensive line.

Round 3 (75): HB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

The Cowboys need fresh talent in the running back room, and they’d be wise to target multiple prospects in the draft to rejuvenate the position. TreVeyon Henderson would be an excellent option, bringing proven consistency and explosiveness. Henderson has earned a PFF rushing grade above 85.0 in each of the past two seasons and has forced 155 missed tackles on 524 career carries.