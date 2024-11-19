Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Titans opt to build around Will Levis

• Build around Will Levis: The Titans select Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round to help Levis, rather than drafting his replacement.

• Carson Beck is a dart throw on Day 3: The Georgia quarterback is no longer viewed as a top prospect but would offer a good development opportunity in the fourth round.

The 2024 season has not gone according to plan for the Tennessee Titans. As things stand, they own the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Will Levis has displayed more positive signs over the past two weeks, though, with an 8.5% big-time throw rate and just two turnover-worthy plays in that span, so this mock draft is from the perspective of the Titans building around Levis in 2025.

Round 1 (2): WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Assuming Colorado's Travis Hunter comes off the board first overall, as he did here, there may not be a better player on the board to help the Titans build around Will Levis than McMillan.

The Arizona standout has earned an 85.0-plus PFF receiving grade in each of the past two seasons and is averaging 2.97 yards per route run in 2024. While he’s not exclusively a contested-catch receiver, he wins in that department with a 50% catch rate on contested targets since the start of the 2023 college football season.

Round 2 (34): EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

This pick is about value. If Pearce falls to the top of the second round, the Titans would be wise to sprint in the card and select him. There will be questions about his size, but the fact remains that he has produced an 83.4 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024, after earning a 91.9 PFF pass-rushing grade last season.

Round 4 (103): QB Carson Beck, Georgia

If the Titans do decide to run it back with Will Levis in 2025, they should consider drafting a quarterback on Day 3, just to give themselves more development opportunities. Beck was considered a potential first-round pick earlier in his career, and while his 2024 campaign has dropped him down some draft boards, let’s not forget that he earned a 90.8 PFF passing grade in 2023.