Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bucs boost their WR corps with the addition of Emeka Egbuka

Injuries have derailed what appeared to be a promising season early on for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, with key players getting healthy, they still have a viable path to win the NFC South.

Looking ahead, the Buccaneers face a critical offseason, with at least one key player potentially departing in free agency. Here’s how we would approach the draft for Tampa Bay as things stand today.

Round 1 (13): WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Mike Evans is now 31 years old, and Chris Godwin is set to hit free agency at the end of this season. Adding a potential future No. 1 wide receiver would be smart for the Buccaneers in 2025. Emeka Egbuka stands out as an excellent option, having averaged 2.00 or more yards per route run in all four of his college seasons while dropping just 5.5% of catchable targets during that span.

Round 2 (45): EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer has consistently impressed as both a pass-rusher and a run defender during his college career, making him a safe bet to be a solid contributor in the NFL. He has earned a PFF grade above 85.0 in each of the past two seasons and is on track for a career-high run-defense grade in 2024 (88.8).

Round 3 (77): CB Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State

Thomas has earned a PFF coverage grade of 77.0 or better in each of the past two seasons and has been difficult to beat in 2024. This season, he has allowed just 14 receptions across 314 snaps in coverage, with an average of only 9.6 yards allowed per reception.