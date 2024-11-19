Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago beefs up the trenches

• Bears select Texas A&M Edge Defender Nick Scourton in Round 1: The pass-rusher would bolster an already solid group.

• Trench-heavy top-50: The Bears stick with three players in the trenches in the opening two rounds.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The 2024 season started well for the Chicago Bears, but they have fallen away from the pack in recent weeks and face a tough schedule in the run to end the year. That means the draft is starting to come into focus more with each passing week.

After some struggles, Caleb Williams bounced back to have an impressive showing in the loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 2025 NFL Draft gives Chicago an opportunity to further build around him.

Round 1 (14): EDGE Nick Scourton, Texas A&M

The Bears have gotten solid production off the edge in 2024, with Montez Sweat earning a 67.8 PFF pass-rushing grade and DeMarcus Walker coming in at 64.5, so this isn’t a huge need — but more of a best player available scenario. Scourton has been solid this season, but he dominated in 2023 at Purdue, where he earned a 90.9 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Round 2 (40): DI Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

Norman-Lott would give the Bears another presence in the middle of the defense who has shown himself to be effective both as a pass-rusher and against the run. His 78.1 PFF pass-rushing grade so far this season is a career high, as are his 24 total pressures, which have come on 116 pass-rushing snaps.

Round 2 (46): OT Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Zabel rounds out a trench-heavy first three rounds for the Bears here. The tackle would give them a good depth player and potential future starter on the offensive line. His 91.8 PFF grade so far this season is a career high, as are both his 92.2 PFF pass-blocking grade and his 89.2 PFF run-blocking grades.