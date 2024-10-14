2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 6

• Pats fall into the No. 1 spot: With Sunday's loss to the Texans, the Patriots have now fallen to 1-5. Jerod Mayo's team ranks bottom-10 in EPA per play on offense and EPA allowed per play on defense.

• Browns sit at No. 2: The Browns continue to struggle, and things won't get any easier, as they have the toughest schedule remaining.

As the NFL season reaches its midpoint, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Kansas City leads the league with an impressive 13.5 projected wins, a 98.47% chance to make the playoffs and the highest Super Bowl odds at 19.05%. On the other end of the spectrum, teams like the Carolina Panthers are all but out of the running, with just 4.7 projected wins and a slim 1.66% playoff chance.

Included below is the projected draft order after Week 6, incorporating each team's remaining strength of schedule (1st is hardest), along with their ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands