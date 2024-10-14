All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 6

2Y63JAJ Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes during an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By Mark Chichester

• Pats fall into the No. 1 spot: With Sunday's loss to the Texans, the Patriots have now fallen to 1-5. Jerod Mayo's team ranks bottom-10 in EPA per play on offense and EPA allowed per play on defense.

• Browns sit at No. 2: The Browns continue to struggle, and things won't get any easier, as they have the toughest schedule remaining.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

As the NFL season reaches its midpoint, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Kansas City leads the league with an impressive 13.5 projected wins, a 98.47% chance to make the playoffs and the highest Super Bowl odds at 19.05%. On the other end of the spectrum, teams like the Carolina Panthers are all but out of the running, with just 4.7 projected wins and a slim 1.66% playoff chance.

Included below is the projected draft order after Week 6, incorporating each team's remaining strength of schedule (1st is hardest), along with their ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

For a look at team needs for all 32 NFL teams, click here.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick Team Record Strength of schedule remaining  EPA per play on offense EPA allowed per play on defense
1 New England Patriots 1-5 31st 29th 24th
2 Cleveland Browns 1-5 1st 31st 21st
3 Jacksonville Jaguars 1-5 25th 21st 31st
4 Carolina Panthers 1-5 10th 26th 28th
5 Los Angeles Rams 1-4 22nd 14th 32nd
6 Tennessee Titans 1-4 14th 27th 6th
7 Cincinnati Bengals 2-4 15th 6th 26th
8 New Orleans Saints 2-4 32nd 17th 17th
9 Arizona Cardinals 2-4 29th 13th 29th
10 Las Vegas Raiders 2-4 7th 30th 18th
11 New York Giants 2-4 12th 24th 15th
12 Miami Dolphins 2-3 24th 32nd 11th
13 New York Jets 2-3 30th 25th 5th
14 Seattle Seahawks 3-3 16th 19th 16th
15 Denver Broncos 3-3 7th 28th 4th
16 Dallas Cowboys 3-3 13th 23rd 27th
17 Philadelphia Eagles 3-2 21st 11th 25th
18 Chicago Bears 4-2 2nd 20th 3rd
19 Indianapolis Colts 3-3 19th 10th 23rd
20 San Francisco 49ers 3-3 9th 4th 12th
21 Buffalo Bills 3-2 18th 7th 8th
22 Los Angeles Chargers 3-2 23rd 22nd 2nd
23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-2 11th 5th 19th
24 Green Bay Packers 4-2 5th 8th 9th
25 Washington Commanders 4-2 27th 1st 30th
26 Pittsburgh Steelers 4-2 3rd 18th 7th
27 Baltimore Ravens 4-2 20th 2nd 22nd
28 Detroit Lions 4-1 4th 3rd 10th
29 Atlanta Falcons 4-2 26th 9th 20th
30 Houston Texans 5-1 6th 15th 13th
31 Kansas City Chiefs 5-0 17th 12th 14th
32 Minnesota Vikings 5-0 28th 16th 1st

 

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.