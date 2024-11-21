Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Upgrading the defensive side of the ball

• Josh Simmons adds to the offensive line in Round 1: The Ohio State standout allowed just two pressures before a season-ending injury in Week 7

• Iowa State CB Darien Porter the pick in Round 2: The 6-foot-4 cornerback has allowed just four receptions so far in 2024.

Despite Joe Burrow playing at an MVP level, the Cincinnati Bengals look set to miss out on the playoffs once again in 2024.

They have some big needs, particularly on defense, so a high draft pick would at least come with the benefit of allowing them to add some premium talent on that side of the ball.

Here’s how we would draft for the Bengals if the NFL draft took place today.

Round 1 (12): OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Simmons earned a career-high 86.7 PFF pass-blocking grade before a season-ending injury in Week 7, as he allowed just two pressures from 158 pass-blocking snaps in the first six games of the season. He has started at both tackle spots in college, which adds some versatility to him as a prospect.

Round 2 (43): CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

Porter has posted an elite 90.5 PFF coverage grade this season, with just four receptions allowed on 160 coverage snaps. At 6-foot-4, he is a tremendous athlete for his size and could be a slam-dunk selection on Day 2.

Round 3 (98): S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

Bowman has generated PFF coverage grades above 70.0 in each of the past three seasons, playing 600 or more snaps in all of those years. Over the past three seasons, he has racked up 11 interceptions and has recorded 50 defensive stops.

Round 3 (99): DI Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Jackson has been a solid pass-rusher for Florida State this season, posting a 72.9 PFF pass-rushing grade and accumulating 24 total pressures, including four sacks and two quarterback hits, from 214 pass-rushing snaps.