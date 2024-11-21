Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL Mock Draft: James Pearce Jr. brings big-time talent and speed to Baltimore's pass rush

• James Pearce Jr. in Round 1: This Tennessee edge defender could invigorate the Ravens' pass rush.

• Offensive line help in Round 2: Georgia guard Tate Ratledge could be a Day 1 starter

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Baltimore Ravens are once again contending in the AFC, though they haven’t been quite as dominant as in 2023, when they finished the regular season as the top team in the conference.

They have some needs on both sides of the ball though, and a strong 2025 NFL Draft would help them continue to contend for a Super Bowl.

Round 1 (24): James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

One of the Ravens' weaknesses on defense is their inability to consistently win off the edge, and former first-round draft pick Odafe Oweh is heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. Pearce Jr. has the pass-rushing production to develop into a star in the NFL and could make an impact right away in Baltimore.

Round 2 (56): G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Ratledge has earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0 in each of the past three seasons and has allowed just 13 total pressures from 1,016 pass-blocking snaps since 2021. Guard is one of the spots where the Ravens have struggled this season, having had to move Patrick Mekari from a rotational spot at right tackle to left guard during the season.

Round 3 (87): CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Despite drafting Nate Wiggins in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, a Day 2 selection at cornerback would not be a bad idea for the Ravens. Parrish has earned a 74.6 PFF coverage grade this season and has allowed an average of just 8.9 yards per reception.