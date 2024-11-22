Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Mock Draft: A new running back in Round 1

• Vikings go running back in Round 1: Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins could spark big plays on offense in Minnesota.

• CB depth in the third round: Florida State’s Azareye'h Thomas has earned a 77.4 PFF coverage grade in 2024.

Few would have predicted that a Sam Darnold–led Minnesota Vikings team would be an NFC North frontrunner, but that’s exactly what they are right now, sitting just one game back of the Detroit Lions ahead of Week 12.

With rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy missing his debut season due to injury, the Vikings will look to build around him when he takes the field.

Here’s how we would pick for the Vikings in the 2025 NFL Draft as things stand.

Round 1 (28): RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Aaron Jones is set to be a free agent after this season, so a late first-round draft pick on a running back could help the Vikings get more ground production. Judkins has earned an 87.0-plus PFF rushing grade in each of his three college seasons while averaging at least 3.0 yards per carry.

Round 3 (97): CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

The Florida State standout has earned a 77.4 PFF coverage grade in 2024, after garnering a 78.7 PFF coverage grade last season. Across 740 career coverage snaps, he has allowed a catch on only 53.6% of throws sent his way.