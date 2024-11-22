All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Mock Draft: A new running back in Round 1

2YABY7D Eugene, United States. 12th Oct, 2024. October 12, 2024: Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) on na long run that wou;ld end near the Oregon goal line during the NCAA Football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31. Steve Faber/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Steve Faber/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Gordon McGuinness

• Vikings go running back in Round 1: Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins could spark big plays on offense in Minnesota.

• CB depth in the third round: Florida State’s Azareye'h Thomas has earned a 77.4 PFF coverage grade in 2024.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Few would have predicted that a Sam Darnoldled Minnesota Vikings team would be an NFC North frontrunner, but that’s exactly what they are right now, sitting just one game back of the Detroit Lions ahead of Week 12.

With rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy missing his debut season due to injury, the Vikings will look to build around him when he takes the field.

Here’s how we would pick for the Vikings in the 2025 NFL Draft as things stand.

Round 1 (28): RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Aaron Jones is set to be a free agent after this season, so a late first-round draft pick on a running back could help the Vikings get more ground production. Judkins has earned an 87.0-plus PFF rushing grade in each of his three college seasons while averaging at least 3.0 yards per carry.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Round 3 (97): CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

The Florida State standout has earned a 77.4 PFF coverage grade in 2024, after garnering a 78.7 PFF coverage grade last season. Across 740 career coverage snaps, he has allowed a catch on only 53.6% of throws sent his way.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.