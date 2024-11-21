Houston Texans 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Kenneth Grant helps solidify interior run defense

• Kenneth Grant to boost defensive interior: This Michigan standout would join a talented defensive line in Houston.

• Offensive depth on Day 2: Georgia guard Tate Ratledge and Colorado State receiver Tory Horton could develop into starters

The Houston Texans haven’t taken the step forward many expected from them in 2024 after an impressive 2023 campaign, but they still look like the best team in the AFC South and should win that division.

Next season will give them the opportunity to bolster talent on both sides of the ball as they look to take advantage of the rookie contract window they have with C.J. Stroud. Therefore, let's take a look at how we would approach the draft from their perspective right now.

Round 1 (23): DI Kenneth Grant, Michigan

The Texans are really strong at edge defenders, as Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter give them one of the top pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Adding to their defensive interior would be wise though, and if Grant is still on the board when they make their selection, he would make a lot of sense.

Round 2 (55): G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Ratledge has been one of the best pass-blocking guards in all of college football throughout his time at Georgia, earning an 80.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in each of the past three seasons, and allowing just 13 total pressures from 1,016 pass-blocking snaps since 2021.

Round 3 (87): WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

The Texans offense suffered when Tank Dell got hurt in 2023, and when Nico Collins got hurt this year, so investing a top-100 draft pick on a wide receiver would make a lot of sense. Horton has averaged over 2.70 yards per route run in each of the past three seasons.