Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Upgrading both sides of the trenches

After rattling off three straight wins, the 5-6 Miami Dolphins have surged to keep their playoff hopes alive. But Mike McDaniel’s bunch only has a 26% chance to reach the postseason for the third straight year. Work is needed to improve a team with areas of importance on both sides of the ball.

Below, we examine an early path for what the Dolphins may elect to do in the 2025 NFL Draft, with order based on if the season ended today.

Round 1 (14): OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Terron Armstead has been one of the best tackles in football this year, but he’ll turn 34 in July. Plus, Austin Jackson (60.0 overall grade) hasn’t been fantastic at right tackle. That would open the door for Simmons to protect Tua Tagovailoa in the long run. The Buckeye tackle recorded an elite 86.7 pass-blocking grade in 2024, allowing only two pressures on 158 pass-blocking snaps before suffering a season-ending injury.

Round 2 (46): CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Kader Kohou will be a free agent at the end of the year, and he’s struggled to the tune of a 52.9 overall grade this year. Plus, Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller are both approaching 30. Few prospects have ascended as much as Barron has, with his 90.7 coverage grade leading qualified FBS corners.

Round 3 (98): OG Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

Interior offensive line depth never hurts, especially considering the play of Robert Jones (51.8 pass-blocking grade) and Liam Eichenberg (55.5 overall grade). Reed-Adams has broken out in his first year in College Station, posting career-best marks in run-blocking (80.7) and pass-blocking (82.3) while working primarily at right guard, although he’s played left guard and right tackle before.

Round 3 (99): Dl Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Calais Campbell (79.7 overall grade) has proven a very nice surprise, but he’ll be a free agent at the end of the year — and he may decide to retire. The Dolphins would be smart to acquire interior depth next to Zach Sieler, and Jackson would be a strong fit. His 72.9 pass-rushing grade and 25 pressures are both career-highs, and he’s also added a 71.7 run-defense grade.