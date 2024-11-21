Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks add to the offensive line in Round 1

• Seahawks add to the offensive line in Round 1: Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery Could Start on Day 1.

• Defense gets a boost on Day 2: Landon Jackson and Jeffrey Bassa would bolster Mike Macdonald’s unit.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Seahawks have been inconsistent in head coach Mike Macdonald’s first year, but they remain firmly in contention for the NFC West and a wild-card spot as the season enters its final stretch.

The 2025 NFL Draft offers Seattle the chance to strengthen both sides of the ball, particularly by adding defenders who align with Macdonald’s scheme. Here’s how we would approach the draft if it were held today.

Round 1 (16): OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Ersery has been a steady presence on Minnesota's offensive line, earning PFF grades above 75.0 in each of the past two seasons. He has shown continued growth as a pass protector, posting an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade this season while allowing just 12 pressures on 389 pass-blocking snaps. Ersery could step in as a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

Round 2 (48): EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Jackson is a strong run defender, which makes him an ideal fit for Seattle's defense. While his 69.9 PFF pass-rush grade suggests room for improvement, he has generated 35 pressures on 321 pass-rush snaps this season. His real strength lies in run defense, where he’s earned an impressive 84.1 PFF grade.

Round 3 (80): LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

Since Mike Macdonald’s arrival, the Seahawks have made several moves at linebacker, and the 2025 offseason should continue that trend. Bassa has been a consistent performer, earning PFF grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons.