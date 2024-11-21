Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Sticking with Bryce Young

• WR in the first round: Bryce Young has shown enough recently to not need to invest in a quarterback in Round 1.

• Drew Allar in Round 3: A Day 2 selection of a quarterback would still make sense.

The Carolina Panthers looked likely to be drafting right at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft just a few weeks ago, but some solid performances in recent weeks have pushed them to the back end of the top-10.

Here, we look at what we would do if we were drafting for the Panthers today.

Round 1 (8): WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

If the Panthers are selecting close to 10th overall when the draft rolls around, it likely means that quarterback Bryce Young has continued to show at least some level of promise to end the season. If that is the case, adding a playmaker like Burden could be great for his development. Burden averaged 3.29 yards per route run in 2023, and has dropped fewer than five percent of his catchable targets over the past two seasons.

Round 2 (49): EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Ezeiruaku is enjoying a career year with an 86.1 PFF grade so far this season in 2024. As a pass-rusher, he has earned an 83.3 PFF pass-rush grade, racking up 41 total pressures, including a combined 19 sacks and quarterback hits from 341 pass-rushing snaps.

Round 3 (72): Drew Allar, Penn State

Even if Young shows enough promise to not draft a quarterback at the top of the draft, adding a developmental prospect on Day 2 would make a lot of sense. Allar is having a career year at Penn State, earning an 87.9 PFF passing grade and with a turnover-worthy play rate of just 1.4%.