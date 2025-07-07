2015 NFL Redraft: Rebuilding the first round based on PFF grades and data

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs goes first: There wasn’t an obvious choice at No. 1 in this redraft, but we’re giving the Buccaneers wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who originally went in the fifth round to Minnesota. Diggs has made four Pro Bowls and ranks as the sixth-most valuable wide receiver in the league since 2015, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric.

Jameis Winston to the Texans:

The NFL draft is a crapshoot.

While NFL teams do their best to forecast which prospects will translate best to the next level, the reality is that franchises rarely get a pick exactly right.

But what would a draft look like if teams had the benefit of hindsight? PFF has world-class data for every player on every play in every NFL game, dating back to the 2006 season. Knowing what we know now, here is how the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft could have looked.

Any trades made during the original draft were reversed, while trades made before the draft were kept in place.

Original Pick: QB Jameis Winston, Florida State

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston with the top pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston’s five-year run in Tampa was a rollercoaster, highlighted by his infamous 2019 season when he became the first quarterback in league history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Since then, he’s bounced around the NFL and currently serves as a backup for the New York Giants.

There wasn’t an obvious choice at No. 1 in this redraft, but we’re giving the Buccaneers wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who originally went in the fifth round to Minnesota. Diggs has made four Pro Bowls and ranks as the sixth-most valuable wide receiver in the league since 2015, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric. Pairing him with Mike Evans would have given Tampa Bay one of the NFL’s most dominant receiver duos for the past decade.

2. Tennessee Titans: DI Leonard Williams, USC (Round 1, Pick 6)

Original Pick: QB Marcus Mariota, Oregon

Williams entered the league as one of the most talented players in the 2015 draft class and has developed into one of its most productive. He has earned at least a 70.0 PFF grade and recorded 40-plus pressures in every season of his 10-year career. Remarkably, he appears to be improving with age, as he posted a career-high 87.1 PFF grade in 2024, fourth among all qualified defensive tackles.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Danielle Hunter, LSU (Round 3, Pick 88)

Original Pick: EDGE Dante Fowler Jr., Florida

The Jaguars needed an edge rusher from this class and chose Dante Fowler Jr. out of Florida. In hindsight, the better pick would have been Danielle Hunter, who, more than a decade later, is still producing at a high level. Hunter has earned pass-rush grades above 70.0 in each of the past six seasons, including three above 80.0. He’s also recorded more than 10.5 sacks in every season in which he played more than 10 games.

4. Oakland Raiders: WR Amari Cooper, Alabama (Round 1, Pick 4)

Original Pick: WR Amari Cooper, Alabama

Cooper’s solid stint with the Raiders was followed by similarly productive tenures in Dallas and Cleveland. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in seven of his first nine seasons and earned an 88.7 receiving grade from 2015 to 2023. As he enters the 2025 season unsigned, Cooper remains a strong complementary option for any team.

Original Pick: OG Brandon Scherff, Iowa

Scherff was a standout for Washington and will come off the board soon in this redraft, but he’s not the best guard in this class. That title belongs to Mason, whose 82.4 career grade edges out Scherff’s 78.0 mark. Mason has also ranked among the league’s 10 most valuable guards in five of his 10 seasons, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric.

Original Pick: DI Leonard Williams, USC

Scherff moved from tackle to guard upon entering the NFL and quickly became one of the league’s better players at the position. Over his first seven seasons, all with Washington, he earned an 85.6 PFF grade. Scherff has allowed more than three sacks in a season only once. While his play has declined somewhat in Jacksonville, he remains a serviceable starter well into his thirties.

Original Pick: WR Kevin White, West Virginia

At the time, Kevin White was viewed as the next Julio Jones-type receiver, boasting a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. But injuries early in his career dashed hopes of that level of production. Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett, a third-round pick, has built one of the most consistent and productive careers in the league. From 2018 to 2023, he earned single-season receiving grades above 77.0 each year. Even dating back to his rookie season, he has never seen fewer than 68 targets in a season.

Original Pick: EDGE Vic Beasley, Clemson

Atlanta drafted Jarrett in the fifth round, but they surely would have taken him much earlier had they known the player he would become. During his peak, he was among the best players in the NFL. From 2017 to 2020, Jarrett earned an elite 91.2 PFF grade and ranked among the top 20 players at his position in each of those seasons.

Original Pick: OT Ereck Flowers, Miami

The Giants badly needed help at safety entering the 2015 draft and eventually took Landon Collins in the second round. While Collins was a solid player who will come off the board later, Amos stands out as the best safety in this class. From 2017 to 2020, he led all safeties with a 96.1 coverage grade and was the league’s most valuable safety in 2020, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric.

Original Pick: RB Todd Gurley, Georgia

Despite never being selected to a Pro Bowl, Havenstein has been one of the NFL’s most consistent performers for a decade. He has earned at least a 69.6 PFF grade in nine of his 10 seasons as the Rams’ right tackle. Havenstein posted a career-best 83.4 PFF grade during Los Angeles’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2021. He was outstanding in that postseason run, allowing just four pressures and no sacks across 154 pass-blocking snaps.

11. Minnesota Vikings: CB Marcus Peters, Washington (Round 1, Pick 18)

Original Pick: CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State

The Vikings needed an impact cornerback in the 2014 draft and selected Trae Waynes, who had impressed at the combine with a 4.31-second 40-yard dash. He played out his entire rookie contract in Minnesota but left after five seasons and was out of the league two years later. Marcus Peters, on the other hand, instantly became an interception machine — first with the Chiefs, then the Rams and Ravens, and finally with the Raiders. Peters recorded 36 interceptions over his eight-year career and earned single-season coverage grades above 79.0 in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Original Pick: DI Danny Shelton, Washington

Kendricks has been one of the NFL’s most durable linebackers over the past decade while reaching elite status at his peak. He has played at least 750 snaps in each of his 10 seasons, including eight in Minnesota. In 2019, he ranked second in the league with an elite 90.1 PFF grade. He followed that up with an 82.6 grade in 2020, which ranked fourth among linebackers.

13. New Orleans Saints: TE Darren Waller, Georgia Tech (Round 6, Pick 204)

Original Pick: OT Andrus Peat, Stanford

A month before the 2015 draft, the Saints traded star tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seahawks. In this redraft, New Orleans replaces him with another player who blurs the line between tight end and wide receiver: Darren Waller. Over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Waller led all tight ends with 1,188 yards after the catch. After a year in retirement, he is set to start for the Miami Dolphins this season.

14. Miami Dolphins: OG Ali Marpet, Hobart (Round 2, Pick 61)

Original Pick: WR DeVante Parker, Louisville

Marpet’s rise from Division III standout to pre-draft star to Pro Bowler is one of the most compelling stories from this draft class. Among players with at least 500 snaps, he owns the highest-graded season by a Buccaneer at left guard, right guard and center. Marpet matched his career-high 82.7 PFF grade in his final season in 2021.

Original Pick: RB Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin

While most debates at the top of the 2015 NFL Draft for the cornerback position focused on Trae Waynes and Marcus Peters, Byron Jones ultimately became the second-best corner from this class. During his five seasons in Dallas, he recorded a single-season coverage grade below 72.0 only once. Unfortunately, his career was cut short following complications from Achilles surgery in 2022.

16. Houston Texans: QB Jameis Winston, Florida State (Round 1, Pick 1)

Original Pick: CB Kevin Johnson, Wake Forest

Houston desperately needed a franchise quarterback after Matt Schaub’s decline and departure in 2013. Ryan Fitzpatrick provided a solid 2014 season but left for New York afterward. The best option in the 2015 draft was Jameis Winston, who posted a 74.1 passing grade and 112 big-time throws over five seasons as Tampa Bay’s starter. Unfortunately, he also recorded the second-highest turnover-worthy play rate among quarterbacks with at least 1,500 dropbacks. Perhaps he could have fared better in a different environment.

Original Pick: EDGE Arik Armstead, Oregon

The Chargers traded this pick to the 49ers on draft night, and San Francisco used it to select Arik Armstead. Even with San Diego retaining the pick in this redraft, Armstead remains the choice. He has lined up across the defensive line throughout his career and has earned an 85.6 PFF grade over his decade in the league.

Original Pick: CB Marcus Peters, Washington

Hicks has never earned Pro Bowl recognition, but he has been a solid contributor for multiple teams over the past decade. His first four seasons in Philadelphia were his best, as he posted an elite 90.0 PFF grade during that span. His top season since then came in 2024, when he recorded a 77.4 PFF grade in Cleveland, 11th among qualified linebackers.

Original Pick: C Cameron Erving, Florida State

It’s safe to say Za’Darius Smith has far outplayed his fourth-round draft status from 2015. The three-time Pro Bowler is technically still active more than a decade later. In the last five healthy seasons of his career, Smith has earned a pass-rush grade above 80.0 four times, with the other season coming in just under at 76.5.

20. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Shaq Thompson, Washington (Round 1, Pick 25)

Original Pick: WR Nelson Agholor, USC

Thompson was a longtime starter in Carolina before injuries derailed his past two seasons. He began his career strongly, flanking Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis Sr. From 2015 to 2016, Thompson earned an 81.6 PFF grade that ranked 11th among qualified linebackers. In the seasons that followed, he performed solidly when healthy. Now, he’ll look to regain that form under his former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott in Buffalo in 2025.

Original Pick: OT Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M

The Bengals had a star wide receiver in A.J. Green at the time but needed to add more talent around him. DeVante Parker went on to have a solid nine-year career, posting an 82.2 receiving grade. In 2019, he ranked fourth among all wideouts with 1,202 receiving yards.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Ronald Darby, Florida State (Round 2, Pick 50)

Original Pick: EDGE Bud Dupree, Kentucky

Darby is set to play for his seventh team in 2025, but he has been a productive cornerback at nearly every stop. He has posted a season-long PFF grade of at least 69.7 in five of his six previous stints. While he has only eight career interceptions, Darby has recorded an impressive 74 pass breakups over his 10-year career, including two seasons with 15 breakups.

Original Pick: EDGE Shane Ray, Missouri

Steven Nelson was a third-round gem for the Chiefs in 2015. Even after selecting Marcus Peters in the first round, Kansas City doubled down at cornerback and found another starter in Nelson. He became a full-time starter in his second season and later started for the Eagles and Steelers after his rookie contract. While not known for his takeaway skills, Nelson has recorded more single-season coverage grades above 70.0 than below during his career.

Original Pick: OT D.J. Humphries, Florida

Flowers was a key contributor for a New England team that reached three consecutive Super Bowls from 2016 to 2018. Over that span, he ranked 13th among qualified edge defenders with an 89.4 PFF grade. He later posted another strong season in Detroit before injuries derailed what could have been a long and productive career.

Original Pick: LB Shaq Thompson, Washington

Gurley’s career was short-lived, as injuries limited him to just six seasons in the league. But for at least half of that time, he was among the NFL’s best backs, making three Pro Bowls and winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. Gurley was the league’s most valuable running back across 2017 and 2018, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric. Paired with Cam Newton, he would form one of the most potent rushing attacks in the NFL.

Original Pick: WR Breshad Perriman, UCF

Gordon may not have lived up to the draft hype coming out of Wisconsin—where he rushed for more than 2,500 yards in 2014 and posted a 90.0 rushing grade—but he was still a solid pro. He recorded three seasons (2018, 2020 and 2021) with a single-season rushing grade above 80.0. Though he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards only once, he topped 800 yards in five seasons.

Original Pick: CB Byron Jones, UConn

Harris’ time as an elite player was brief, but he formed a strong safety duo with Harrison Smith in Minnesota. He contributed solidly in his first three seasons as a part-time player before breaking out over the next two years. From 2018 to 2019, Harris led all qualified safeties with a 92.0 PFF grade. His following two seasons weren’t as productive, and he did not see any game action after 2021.

28. Denver Broncos (DET): QB Marcus Mariota, Oregon (Round 1, Pick 2)

Original Pick: OG Laken Tomlinson, Duke

The 2015 season proved to be Peyton Manning’s swan song, as he retired after leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory. Denver then fell into quarterback purgatory and, to this day, hasn’t had the same starter for more than two seasons. While Marcus Mariota didn’t live up to his No. 2 overall pick billing, he could have stabilized the Broncos’ quarterback room for at least a few years and perhaps even led them back to the playoffs—a feat Denver didn’t achieve again until 2024 in the post-Manning era.

29. Indianapolis Colts: S Landon Collins, Alabama (Round 2, Pick 33)

Original Pick: WR Phillip Dorsett, Miami

Collins’ prime was brief, but he was among the NFL’s best safeties for a stretch. He ranked as the league’s most valuable safety in 2016, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric, and posted 80.0-plus PFF grades that year and in 2017 with the Giants. Entering the 2015 draft, the Colts’ biggest need was at strong safety, and Collins would have been an ideal fit.

Original Pick: S Damarious Randall, Arizona State

Diggs has an impressive résumé for a former sixth-round pick who developed into a longtime starter. He has earned a PFF grade of at least 70.0 in six of his 10 seasons and has compiled 24 interceptions and 26 pass breakups over the past decade. Diggs appeared in only eight games last season before suffering a foot injury but is expected to return this year to bolster Tennessee’s secondary.

31. New Orleans Saints: OG Laken Tomlinson, Duke (Round 1, Pick 28)

Original Pick: LB Stephone Anthony, Clemson

The Saints traded this pick to the Seahawks on draft night, but in this redraft, they add protection for Drew Brees with Laken Tomlinson. He has started every season of his 10-year career and ranked among the league’s 10 most valuable guards in both 2020 and 2021, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric.

Original Pick: DI Malcom Brown, Texas

Andrews was one of the best undrafted free-agent finds of 2015, becoming the Patriots’ starting center for a decade. From 2016 to 2023, only two centers logged more snaps than Andrews. He also posted an 82.9 PFF grade, ranking 11th among centers with at least 2,000 snaps during that span. Remarkably, Andrews allowed more than two sacks in a season only once.