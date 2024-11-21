Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Run defense gets boost from Tyleik Williams in Round 1

• DI Tyleik Williams in Round 1: The Ohio State standout excels as a run defender.

• CB Zy Alexander in Round 2: The LSU star has allowed just 5.3 yards per catch this season.

The Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl window remains wide open with Jordan Love at quarterback and head coach Matt LaFleur at the helm. The team is firmly in contention for the NFC North crown in 2024, and a strong showing in the 2025 NFL Draft could solidify its status as a contender.

Here’s how we would approach the draft for Green Bay as things stand today.

Round 1 (26): DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Williams has been a consistently strong performer for Ohio State, earning a PFF grade above 75.0 in all four of his collegiate seasons. His strength lies in run defense, where he has posted an 84.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024. Over his career, he has tallied 70 defensive stops, demonstrating his ability to anchor a defensive line.

Round 2 (58): CB Zy Alexander, LSU

Alexander has been outstanding in coverage this season, earning an 87.7 PFF coverage grade that is on track to be a career-high. Across 212 coverage snaps in 2024, he has allowed just nine receptions on 28 targets, limiting opposing receivers to an average of 5.3 yards per target—a testament to his lockdown abilities.

Round 3 (90): OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida

Crenshaw-Dickson has been a reliable pass protector throughout his college career, with his 82.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 on track to set a career-high. This season, he has allowed only eight pressures on 287 pass-blocking snaps, none of which have resulted in sacks or quarterback hits.