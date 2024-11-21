Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Giving Bo Nix some firepower

• A “Get Bo Nix some help” draft: The Broncos add pass-catchers in Rounds 1 and 2.

• Offensive line depth in Round 3: Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea could develop into a starter in the NFL.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Starting a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix, not many would have expected the Denver Broncos to be in the playoff mix at this point in the season.

The exciting thing for their fans is that, regardless of how this season ends, they look to have found their quarterback in Nix and can now build around him in the offseason.

Round 1 (19): WR Isaiah Bond, Texas

Adding more help for Nix should be the Broncos’ top priority in 2025, and Bond has been productive enough over the past two seasons to be drafted in the top 20. He has averaged 2.00 yards per route run or better in 2023 and 2024 and is averaging 16.1 yards per catch so far this season.

Round 2 (51): TE Gunnar Helm, Texas

Helm would offer a safe pair of hands for Nix over the middle and has averaged 7.4 yards after the catch in 2024 so far. In his college career, he has dropped just one of the 57 catchable targets he has seen.

Round 3 (83): OT Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Savaiinaea has consistently impressed as a pass-blocker, having earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons. So far this year, he has allowed just 14 pressures, including just four combined sacks and quarterback hits from 427 pass-blocking snaps.