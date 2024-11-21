Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Cameron Williams helps build around Jayden Daniels

• Texas offensive tackle Cameron Williams in Round 1: The right tackle has impressed in his first year as a starter.

The Washington Commanders have quickly gone from drafting No. 2 overall in April to being in the race to win the NFC East by the end of the year.

It currently looks like they will come up short thanks to the strength of the Philadelphia Eagles, but nonetheless, it has been a promising campaign for them and one to make them feel confident in building around quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Here’s how we would approach Washington's draft as things stand.

Round 1 (22): OT Cameron Williams, Texas

Williams is in his first year as a full-time starter but has impressed in pass protection on the right side of the Texas line. He has earned a 79.3 PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing just 11 total pressures, four of which have been sacks or quarterback hits, from 376 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 2 (54): EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Ezeiruaku is on track for a career-high with an 86.1 PFF grade in 2024, impressing both as a run defender and a pass-rusher. Against the run, he has earned an 85.6 PFF run defense grade, and he has earned an 83.3 PFF pass-rushing grade after racking up 41 total pressures from 341 pass-rushing snaps.

Round 3 (86): CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

Everette has been solid so far this season, earning a 65.2 PFF coverage grade which is on track to be a career-high. He has allowed a reception on 37 of the 47 throws into his coverage, though just two of those receptions have gone for touchdowns.