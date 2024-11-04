New York Giants Mock Draft: Giants target quarterback and offensive line in the first two rounds

• Cam Ward steps in as a potential option at QB: The Giants desperately need an answer at the position, and Ward has earned a 90.4 PFF passing grade this season, fourth in the nation.

• New York picks the highest-graded offensive tackle in college football in Round 2: West Virginia’s Wyatt Milum excels in both run blocking and pass protection.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The New York Giants appear set to retain head coach Brian Daboll, a sign of stability despite their struggles this season. However, finding a long-term solution at quarterback remains essential if the Giants are to build a competitive, contending team.

Here’s what we would do if we were to draft for the Giants at No. 7 overall.

Despite a strong outing from Daniel Jones on Sunday, the Giants still find themselves in the hunt for a franchise quarterback.

Ward has earned a 90.4 PFF passing grade this season, fourth in the nation, and he is tied for the most big-time throws in college football (23). He could be exactly what they need at the position.

Milum has emerged as the highest-graded offensive tackle in college football this season, excelling in both run blocking and pass protection. He boasts a 90.1 PFF run-blocking grade, the second-best mark in the nation, and he has yet to allow a single pressure in pass protection.

With lingering question marks in the Giants' secondary, Davis could be a solution at cornerback. He earned an 85.9 PFF coverage grade in 2023 and recorded 12 pass breakups, showcasing his playmaking ability that would be a valuable addition to New York’s defense.