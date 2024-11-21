Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Landing defensive depth

• Minnesota’s Ersery in Round 1: The offensive tackle could start immediately if needed or add depth before starting in Year 2.

• Tacario Davis in Round 3: The Arizona CB was better in 2023 but has still had a solid 2024.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Rams are still in the race to win the NFC West, and with Matthew Stafford as quarterback, they will feel good about their chances of earning a wild-card spot in 2024.

Heading into 2025, Los Angeles has needs on both sides of the ball. Here, we’ll take a look at what we would do if we were drafting for them today.

Round 1 (17): OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Ersery has been one of the better tackles in college football over the past two seasons, with a PFF grade above 75.0 in both 2023 and so far in 2024. As a pass protector, he has earned an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing 12 pressures from 389 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 3 (81): LB Jeffery Bassa, Oregon

Depth at the linebacker position for the Rams would make sense later on Day 2, and Bassa would be a solid fit. He has earned a PFF grade above 70.0 in both coverage and as a run defender through the first 12 weeks of the season.

Round 3 (80): CB Tacario Davis, Arizona

It’s rarely a bad idea to add depth in the defensive backfield, and while Davis hasn’t hit the heights he did in 2023, he has still earned a solid 68.0 PFF coverage grade in 2024. Last season, he posted an outstanding 85.9 PFF coverage grade, allowing just 42.6% of the throws into his coverage to be caught.