New York Jets Mock Draft: Jets target Shedder Sanders at the QB of the future

• Shedeur Sanders as the QB of the future: The Colorado star could sit behind Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

• Defense in Rounds 2 and 3: A pair of Ohio State Buckeyes would help boost New York's defensive line and cornerback rooms.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

This is not how the 2024 season was supposed to unfold for the New York Jets.

A year filled with Super Bowl hopes has spiraled out of control, leading to a midseason coaching change. Now, the team finds itself holding the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here’s what we would do if the Jets indeed select fourth overall. Click here to see the current draft order for all 32 NFL teams.

Round 1 (4): QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Aaron Rodgers is 41 years old and is only under contract with the Jets through the end of the 2025 season. Even if he is there for the Jets next season, planning for 2026 should start this offseason, and Sanders could sit behind Rodgers for a season before taking the reins.

The Colorado quarterback is on track for a career-high PFF grade this year, having earned a 90.7 PFF passing grade. He has completed 220 of his 303 passes for 2,591 yards, with a 6.2% big-time throw rate and a 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate.

Round 2 (36): CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

D.J. Reed is scheduled to be a free agent, so cornerback could be a big need for the Jets in the 2025 offseason. Burke’s 2024 season hasn’t been as good as his 2023 season, but last year, he earned an 81.7 PFF coverage grade, allowing just 25 receptions for 277 and just one touchdown.

Click here to start a draft for the New York Jets

Round 3 (68): DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

The Jets have Quinnen Williams, but they don’t have any other interior defenders with a PFF grade above 70.0 this season. Williams has been impressive against the run, earning an 88.7 PFF run-defense grade and recording eight defensive stops.

Click here to start a draft for the New York Jets