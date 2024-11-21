Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Mock Draft: The Steelers get another impact wide receiver

• CB Shavon Revel in Round 1: The East Carolina star allowed just 38.1% of throws into his coverage to be caught before he suffered an injury in Week 3.

• WR Tre Harris in Round 2: The Steelers tried to trade for big-name receivers in 2024, so a splash should come as no surprise.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on pace to win the AFC North and solidified their position with a crucial win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin continues to work wonders in Pittsburgh, but a strong 2025 NFL Draft could ensure they remain contenders next season. Here’s how we would approach the draft if we were in their shoes:

Round 1 (27): CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

A season-ending injury in Week 3 cut short Shavon Revel’s 2024 campaign just as he was poised to build on an impressive 2023 season. Last year, he allowed just 44.2% of throws into his coverage to be caught, and through three games this season, that number had improved to a remarkable 38.1%. Revel offers shutdown potential for a secondary in need of playmakers.

Round 2 (59): WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

The Steelers reportedly explored trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ahead of the 2024 season, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them target a wideout early in the draft. Tre Harris fits the bill as a high-impact addition, as he earned a 90.1 PFF receiving grade while averaging an eye-popping 5.25 yards per route run before a Week 7 injury.

Round 3 (91): LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

With Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson already in place, this pick is more about adding depth at linebacker. Barrett Carter has had a strong 2024 season at Clemson, earning an 82.5 PFF run-defense grade while missing just 8.6% of his tackle attempts.