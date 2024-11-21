San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Revamping the cornerback room

• 49ers add help at cornerback twice on Days 1 and 2: Notre Dame’s Morrison and Kansas State’s Parrish would boost their defensive backfield.

• Josaiah Stewart in Round 3: The Michigan pass-rusher has earned a 92.7 PFF pass-rush grade so far this season.

The 49ers are locked in a four-way battle to win the NFC West right now, and are struggling more than anyone expected after making it to the Super Bowl in 2023.

There’s a good chance that San Francisco figures things out before the end of the season and winds up picking later than this. But, here is a look at how we would draft for them if the 2025 NFL Draft were today.

Round 1 (18): CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

This season has been a bit of a down year for Morrison, having earned a 66.1 PFF coverage grade in only seven games before suffering a season-ending hip injury. But, he did notch PFF coverage grades above 80.0 in both 2022 and 2023. Throughout his college career, he has allowed just 45.7% of the throws into his coverage to be caught.

Round 2 (50): OT Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

In his fifth season in college, Zabel is having the best season of his career, earning a 91.8 overall PFF grade through the first 12 weeks of the season. As a pass-blocker, he has allowed just three pressures from 302 pass-blocking snaps, earning a 92.2 PFF pass-blocking grade in the process.

Round 3 (82): EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Stewart might be undersized, but he has shown an ability to get after the passer throughout his college career. He has generated a 92.7 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024, racking up 29 total pressures, including six sacks and seven quarterback hits from 187 pass-rushing snaps.

Round 3 (101): CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

You can never have too many cornerbacks, so I don’t think it’s overkill to add two in the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft for the 49ers. Parrish has posted PFF coverage grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons and has allowed just 53.0% of the throws into his coverage to be caught throughout his college career.