2026 NFL Draft: One area every NFL team needs to think about

Will the Colts be in the quarterback market again? 2025 may be a make-or-break year for 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson, who needs to stay healthy and prove he belongs in a starting role.

The Titans need to build around Cam Ward: Even though Tennessee handed Dan Moore Jr. a massive contract in free agency, the team needs to do more to bolster its offensive line in 2026.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 17 minutes

We still have an entire NFL season to play, but I'm a draft guy; we're never not looking ahead.

Here, we're diving into one area of each team's roster to think about for the 2026 NFL Draft and beyond.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

ARIZONA CARDINALS: INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

The Cardinals did not address their interior offensive line with any premium assets this offseason, despite the unit finishing 2024 with sub-70.0 PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades.

Isaiah Adams and Evan Brown must play better at the guard spots in 2025, or Arizona will look for upgrades in the 2026 NFL Draft.

ATLANTA FALCONS: LINEBACKER

Kaden Ellis was the Falcons’ highest-graded off-ball linebacker (71.5) in 2024, but he is entering the final year of his deal. If rookie first-rounder Jalon Walker is more of an edge player than an off-ball linebacker, Atlanta will need to invest some resources into that position. The good news is that the 2026 linebacker class looks deep.

Henry earned the highest PFF rushing grade of his career (93.1) during his age-31 season. He signed a contract extension that added two more years to his deal, but we know how it goes with running backs — when they decline, they often do so quickly. The question is: Is Henry's successor on the roster?

Justice Hill has been more of a third-down back and is approaching 30 years old himself. Keaton Mitchell looked great in 2023, leading the league in yards after contact per attempt (5.68), but tore his ACL late in the year. Rasheen Ali has yet to get significant time in the rotation.

Milano is entering the final year of his contract, though there are two void years attached that the Bills could convert if he wants to keep playing. But if this is his last year in Buffalo, how does the team feel about the rest of the linebacker group?

Terrel Bernard struggled last season on his way to a 48.2 PFF overall grade, ranking 83rd among 90 linebackers, but the Bills signed him to a four-year extension this offseason, so he’s not going anywhere. Dorian Williams wasn’t much better (58.2) and is now halfway through his rookie deal. Could Buffalo look to make a big splash at linebacker in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: LINEBACKER CORPS

With Shaq Thompson no longer on the roster, the Panthers will be starting Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace once again in 2025. Both struggled as the starters last year, posting 56.5 and 56.0 PFF overall grades, respectively.

Jewell and Wallace still have a few years left on their contracts, but there is an out in Jewell’s deal next offseason. Carolina added a ton of defensive talent over the past few months, and if the linebackers don't look better, they’ll prioritize a new approach with that group.

Tremaine Edmunds earned just a 59.2 PFF overall defensive grade in 2024, marking his second straight season of a sub-60.0 figure. The Bears have an out in his contract this offseason. T.J. Edwards also struggled, allowing the most yards in coverage among all linebackers.

It’s a totally new coaching staff in Chicago, and if Edmunds and Edwards don’t fit what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants to do, one or both could be elsewhere next season. The 2026 NFL Draft will have plenty of linebacker talent if they choose to do so.

Stone struggled to just a 53.7 PFF coverage grade in his first season in Cincinnati. New Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden likes to play a lot of Cover 1 single-high safety shells, which bodes well for Stone, who earned an 85.7 PFF coverage grade in that role in 2023 with Baltimore. That position is so important for Golden’s defense that if Stone struggles, the Bengals should look to dip into a very talented safety class in 2026.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: BUILDING THEIR FUTURE OFFENSIVE LINE

Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have been All-Pro offensive linemen, but both are now above the age of 30 and weren't at their best in 2024, earning 65.8 and 64.2 PFF overall grades, respectively. The same can be said for center Ethan Pocic, who allowed his most quarterback pressures in a season his his 2017 rookie campaign. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin is entering the final year of his deal, and third-year man Dawand Jones is scheduled to start at the opposite tackle spot (46.4 PFF overall grade in 2024).

This entire offensive line could be gone within the next two years, and yet, the Browns don’t have any legitimate options waiting in the wings.

DALLAS COWBOYS: THE WR2 ROLE

The Cowboys recently traded for George Pickens, who will be their WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb for the upcoming season. But he is in the final year of his rookie deal, and if his performance doesn't warrant an extension, then things get very thin in Dallas at that position.

Special-teams ace KaVontae Turpin was the only other Cowboys receiver to earn a PFF receiving grade above 70.0 in 2024, and that includes tight ends and running backs.

DENVER BRONCOS: DEFENSIVE LINE

Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach are all scheduled to be free agents this upcoming offseason, and while Allen — who earned a 64.9 PFF overall grade and led all interior defenders with 75 pressures in 2024 — will likely be back, the other two are unknowns.

Denver did draft LSU's Sai’vion Jones in the third round, but the team could need new starters and depth players a year from now.

DETROIT LIONS: WILL AIDAN HUTCHINSON GET BACK TO FORM?

Look, it hurts to even type it out. Hutchinson has been on a tear as a pass rusher basically since his junior season at Michigan. Before his season-ending injury in 2024, he boasted an absurd 95.0 PFF pass-rush grade and 38.3% pass-rush win rate — both by far the top marks among edge defenders.

All reports indicate that he's good to go for 2025, but it is worth monitoring if he can quickly return to his elite form. The Lions have built their entire pass-rush plan around him, so the hope is that he can pick up where he left off last season.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: LONG-TERM OUTLOOK AT WIDE RECEIVER

Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden are the Packers' only two starting receivers who should confidently be part of the team's plans in 2026. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are both unrestricted free agents next offseason, while Dontayvion Wicks is a restricted free agent (although his 18.0% drop rate last season gives Green Bay little reason to retain him if he doesn't improve in 2025).

Even after spending a first-round pick on a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Packers could be on the hunt for one again in 2026.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

HOUSTON TEXANS: OFFENSIVE LINE

The Texans made a bold move in trading away the only player on their offensive line who earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 75.0 last season, Laremy Tunsil. Outside of maybe Tytus Howard, the unit lacks a player to build around. It won’t be a completely new group in 2026, but there could be some new faces via the draft.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: QUARTERBACK AGAIN?

Just three seasons after drafting Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall, the Colts might be back in the quarterback conversation. Richardson has earned poor PFF passing grades of 56.5 and 59.8 over the past two years, but at this point, it’s more about the games he hasn't played in.

With Daniel Jones on just a one-year deal — and dealing with his own inconsistencies throughout his career — if Richardson doesn’t work out, we could very well see Indianapolis making another quarterback selection in 2026.

Lloyd has been the centerpiece of the Jaguars' defense for the past three seasons, starting since he was a rookie in 2023. Over the past two years, he has ranked 15th and 13th in PFF overall grade among linebackers.

It seems obvious for Jacksonville to re-sign Lloyd in 2026 when his rookie contract runs out, but this is not the regime that drafted him. He will likely stick around, but if he doesn’t, it could change the identity and outlook of the entire defense.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: “NEED FOR SPEED” STRATEGY

Chiefs starting wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown are known for their explosiveness and speed. But the rise of two-high coverages has limited quarterback Patrick Mahomes in how much he can really open it up and throw deep. The Chiefs are still leaning into that speed element of their receiver position, though. Is it the right approach moving forward?

Rice was fantastic when healthy over the past two years, recording PFF receiving grades of 86.1 and 85.5. Kansas City ranked third in the NFL with 2,382 yards after the catch last season and will look to lean into that again.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: ALPHA WR1

Tight end Brock Bowers was sensational as a rookie, earning an 88.4 PFF receiving grade, the third-best mark at his position. But it’s an entirely new outlook for the Raiders, from the front office to the coaching staff, in particular with Chip Kelly now as offensive coordinator. That’s not to say Kelly is about to put Bowers on the back burner, but this year's wide receiver room of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton could have the team looking to add a WR1 next offseason.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DEFENSIVE LINE BUILDING BLOCKS

Da'Shawn Hand, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones and Otito Ogbonnia are all scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2026, and the Chargers lost Poona Ford, the league's fifth-highest-graded interior defender in 2024, this past offseason. That’s basically their entire interior defensive line outside of rookie Jamaree Caldwell. Los Angeles will be making more than one addition to their interior defensive line next offseason.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: CORNERBACK

None of Ahkello Witherspoon, Quentin Lake and Darious Williams earned a single-season PFF coverage grade above 63.0 in 2024. Witherspoon and Lake are free agents in 2026, with Witherspoon now over the age of 30. The Rams will likely draft a starting cornerback next season after making no cornerback additions this past offseason.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: EVERYTHING

This is a make-or-break year for the Dolphins. It’s safe to say everyone involved enters a “prove-it” season — general manager Chris Grier, head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

That’s not to say those three haven’t done good things in Miami, but they feel at a crossroads. With two losses in the wild-card round in McDaniels’ first two years and no playoff appearance last year (though Tagovailoa not being in the lineup was a factor), they seemed to have missed a good chunk of the window of the Patriots and Jets being bad in their division. Now that the Patriots have a much better outlook, a major step forward is needed from Miami. If not, wholesale changes could be on the horizon.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: SAFETY ROOM

Franchise legend Harrison Smith is back for another season, but the 36-year-old may not be far from retirement. Josh Metellus will start next to him, but he is entering the final year of his contract before void years. Metellus also earned just a 52.2 PFF coverage grade last season. One or both might need to be replaced for 2026.

The Vikings have 2023 draft pick Jay Ward, who showed promise with an 89th-ranked 63.0 PFF overall grade in 2024, but they could look to make a major splash through a very good 2026 safety class.

I am a believer in Will Campbell at offensive tackle, but a contingency plan should be in place if he does not pan out at the position, following months of debate about whether he belongs on the interior due to his arm length.

With Drake Maye on a rookie contract, the Patriots need to waste as little time as possible building the team around him, especially on the offensive line. They might need to be prepared to address tackle early again if Campbell looks like he’s best at guard in the NFL.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: A LIKELY REBUILD

The Saints have been kicking their salary cap bills down the road since Drew Brees retired. With Derek Carr now retiring, it might be time to bite the bullet and eat as much of their salary cap sins as they can while investing heavily in rookie contracts — especially with a few quarterbacks on rookie deals on the roster already.

Dexter Lawrence is coming off his third straight 89.0-plus PFF overall grade, Brian Burns is under contract for at least two more years and No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter possesses endless potential. The Giants now have to answer the question, “What do we do with Kayvon Thibodeaux?”

Thibodeaux, the fifth-overall pick in 2022, is coming off his best season as a pass rusher, posting a 72.0 PFF pass-rush grade and a 14.2% pass-rush win rate, but does it make sense to carry him on the roster for 2026 (team option year) or move him for good value?

Earlier this offseason, new head coach Aaron Glenn seemed to be dropping subtle hints about Hall's future with the Jets. Those have since been quelled, and it appears he will be on the roster for 2025 in a make-or-break contract year.

Hall was once viewed as the long-term RB1 for New York's backfield, both as a rusher (PFF rushing grades above 68.0 in all three seasons) and a receiver (88.9 PFF receiving grade in 2023). It’s a pivotal year for him and the direction of the Jets' rushing attack, though the 2026 running back class doesn’t look as plentiful compared to recent years.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: TIGHT END

The Eagles have the best roster in the NFL once again, even after losing Milton Williams, Darius Slay and Josh Sweat this offseason. When looking forward, tight end Dallas Goedert is an unrestricted free agent next offseason, as is TE2 Grant Calcaterra. The 2026 tight end class isn't overly strong, but Philadelphia might need one or two regardless.

T.J. Watt is an unrestricted free agent, but he should retire in Pittsburgh, so we won't focus on that. Instead, the Steelers' wide receiver group stands out. Outside of Metcalf, the group features Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson.

Wilson has potential if he's fully healthy in his second NFL season, but the question remains: How much help will Metcalf need in 2026 for this team to compete the way it wants to? Another big thing to monitor is offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who has recorded single-season PFF overall grades of 57.3 and 58.7 in his first two seasons.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: SECONDARY

The 49ers lost safety Talanoa Hufanga in free agency, but Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown are capable of filling that downhill strong safety role. But who is playing single-high coverage between those two? Brown earned a 71.5 PFF coverage grade and Mustapha recorded just a 62.5 mark when they were aligned as free safeties.

With Robert Saleh back in San Francisco, expect one of them to play that single-high role often in his Cover 3 base. Can one, likely Brown, step up to the plate? If not, the 2026 safety class is strong.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: OFFENSIVE LINE

Seattle’s interior offensive line posted a 52.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, ranking 29th in the NFL. The team heavily invested in that area by drafting the versatile Grey Zabel in Round 1 this offseason, but the fact of the matter is that the Seahawks could have, and maybe should have, added more bodies to that group.

Christian Haynes struggled as a rookie, earning just a 48.5 PFF overall grade on limited playing time. He needs a big bounce-back season, or else the Seahawks might be using another priority pick on an interior player next offseason. Tackle Abraham Lucas is great when healthy, but he has dealt with chronic knee issues and the team lacks depth behind him. Seattle needs to make more offensive line investments.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Franchise legend Lavonte David could be entering the final year of his NFL career in 2025. Drafted in the second round in 2012, he has been a cornerstone for every iteration of the Buccaneers' defense since.

The team likely has faith that SirVocea Dennis, who missed all but four games last season due to injury, can be a starter next to David this season and perhaps take over next year. But they will still need to eye another linebacker in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay's off-ball linebackers combined for just a 62.1 PFF overall grade in 2024, and that was with David in the fold.

TENNESSEE TITANS: STARTING OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

The Titans handsomely paid Dan Moore Jr. in free agency, even though he has never earned a single-season PFF pass-blocking grade above 68.0 in his four-year career. The addition also allowed them to move J.C. Latham back to right tackle. Does that move work? Does Latham look better than the 61.8 PFF overall grade he recorded as a rookie at left tackle? Can Lloyd Cushenberry III get back to form after this Achilles injury? With rookie quarterback Cameron Ward now commanding the offense, Tennessee should be aggressive in getting its offensive line right.

The Commanders paid a high price in draft picks (third-, fourth- and sixth-rounders) to acquire Lattimore at the trade deadline for their playoff push last year. But the star cornerback struggled when he arrived. He was dealing with a hamstring injury, missed some games and recorded a career-low 58.6 PFF coverage grade when it was all said and done.

Having Lattimore on the outside gives Washington flexibility with Mike Sainristil in the slot or on the opposite side. But without him, the defense will need rookie Trey Amos and free-agent signing Jonathon Jones (one-year deal) to step up. The Commanders could dip into the cornerback pool again in 2026 with Noah Igbinoghene also being an unrestricted free agent.