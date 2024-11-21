Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Refreshing the secondary

• Travis Hunter goes No. 1 overall: The Colorado star could play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t expect to be sitting in the No. 1 overall draft slot when the season began, but that’s exactly where they find themselves after 11 weeks of the NFL season.

Unlike a lot of teams selecting at the top of the NFL Draft, they don’t have a need at quarterback, which makes the opportunity to start the draft all the more intriguing.

Here, we take a look at what we would do if we were drafting for the Jaguars today.

Round 1 (1): WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Hunter is the most unique draft prospect we’ve seen since PFF began collecting data, with a realistic possibility that he could play at least some of the time on both sides of the ball in the NFL. As a receiver, he has averaged 2.35 yards per route run in 2024; as a cornerback, he has earned an elite 88.2 PFF coverage grade.

Round 2 (33): CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Revel started the season in tremendous form before an injury ended his season after just three games, posting an 87.0 PFF coverage grade and allowing just 38.1% of the throws into his coverage to be caught. He impressed in 2023 too, notching an 84.7 PFF coverage grade and allowing a catch rate of just 44.2%.

Round 3 (65): G Connor Colby, Iowa

Coly is currently on track for a career-high PFF grade in 2024, having earned a 75.9 PFF grade through the first 12 weeks of the season. As a pass-blocker, he has recorded a 72.8 PFF grade and has allowed just seven pressures on 253 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 3 (92): EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Stewart is undersized, but he has been incredibly productive as a pass-rusher, earning a 92.7 PFF pass-rushing grade so far this season. He has racked up 29 total pressures, including six sacks and seven quarterback hits from 187 pass-rushing snaps.