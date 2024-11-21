Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Colts add depth to their secondary on Day 2

• TE Colston Loveland in Round 1: Loveland has elevated his game to new heights in 2024, earning an 88.9 PFF receiving grade. He’s averaging an impressive 2.84 yards per route run this season and has dropped just 3.6% of the catchable targets thrown his way.

• The Colts take two defensive backs on Day 2: USC’s Kamari Ramsey and Kansas’ Mello Dotson would add depth to the secondary.

The 2024 campaign has been unusual for the Indianapolis Colts, with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson benched and then reinstated as the starter in the same season.

As of now, the Colts are slated to pick 15th overall in the draft. However, if Richardson struggles down the stretch, they could move up in the order, potentially putting them in play for another quarterback selection.

Here’s how we would draft for the Colts based on their current position.

Round 1 (15): TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Round 2 (47): S Kamari Ramsey, USC

Ramsey has earned a career-high 86.9 PFF coverage grade over the first 12 weeks of the season. He has already set a personal best with 17 defensive stops — three more than in any other season of his career.

Round 3 (79): CB Mello Dotson, Kansas

Mello Dotson is thriving in his fifth collegiate season, as he has put up an 87.7 PFF coverage grade in 2024. On the field for 352 snaps in coverage, he has allowed a reception on just 53.4% of the 58 passes thrown into his coverage.