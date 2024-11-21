Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Justin Herbert gets a big red-zone target in Round 1

• TE Tyler Warren in Round 1: The Penn State standout would be a big red-zone target for Justin Herbert.

• More Receiver Help in Round 2: Miami’s Xavier Restrepo would boost Herbert’s supporting cast.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Jim Harbaugh has quickly turned things around for the Los Angeles Chargers, positioning them for a return to the playoffs this season. Justin Herbert is having the best year of his young career, and the future looks bright for the Chargers.

Here’s how we would set them up for sustained success through the draft as it stands today.

Round 1 (25): TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Warren is enjoying an incredible 2024 season and would provide Justin Herbert with a fantastic red-zone target in the Chargers’ passing attack. Warren has earned a stellar 91.8 PFF receiving grade, averaging 3.07 yards per route run and dropping just one of the 68 catchable passes thrown his way this season.

Round 2 (57): WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami

Adding another playmaker for Herbert in the second round is a smart move, and Xavier Restrepo fits the bill. Restrepo has posted PFF receiving grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons and has been incredibly reliable, dropping just 4.6% of catchable targets over his college career.

Round 3 (88): EDGE Quandarrius Robinson, Alabama

Robinson has flashed immense potential in a limited role for Alabama in 2024. He has earned a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade this season, tallying 19 total pressures, including nine sacks or quarterback hits, on just 110 pass-rushing snaps.