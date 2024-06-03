Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Dynasty top 325

• Justin Jefferson maintains the top spot: Jefferson keeps the top spot despite losing Kirk Cousins and gaining J.J. McCarthy thanks to Jefferson maintaining the highest receiving grade over the last three seasons among wide receivers under the age of 30.

• Only three running backs in the top-10: Bijan Robinson, Breece Hall and Jahmyr Gibbs were all top-10 running backs last season, top-40 draft picks in recent NFL drafts and have some reason to believe they can have a better 2024 than 2023.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, here is the most recent version of my dynasty rankings for single-quarterback, PPR leagues. PPR rankings for redraft leagues can be found here, superflex is here, dynasty superflex is here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 3rd