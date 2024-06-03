All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Dynasty top 325

2KDHFGX November 6th 2022: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reacts after making a catch during the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Commanders in Landover, MD. Reggie Hildred/CSM/Sipa USA(Credit Image: © Reggie Hildred/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA)

By Nathan Jahnke

Justin Jefferson maintains the top spot: Jefferson keeps the top spot despite losing Kirk Cousins and gaining J.J. McCarthy thanks to Jefferson maintaining the highest receiving grade over the last three seasons among wide receivers under the age of 30.

Only three running backs in the top-10: Bijan Robinson, Breece Hall and Jahmyr Gibbs were all top-10 running backs last season, top-40 draft picks in recent NFL drafts and have some reason to believe they can have a better 2024 than 2023.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, here is the most recent version of my dynasty rankings for single-quarterback, PPR leagues. PPR rankings for redraft leagues can be found here, superflex is here, dynasty superflex is here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 3rd

Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier
1 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR1 1
2 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR2 1
3 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR3 1
4 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR4 1
5 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR5 1
6 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR6 1
7 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB1 1
8 RB Breece Hall Jets RB2 1
9 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 2
10 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR7 2
11 WR Drake London Falcons WR8 2
12 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB3 2
13 WR Chris Olave Saints WR9 2
14 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR10 2
15 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1 2
16 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB4 2
17 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR11 2
18 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB5 2
19 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE2 2
20 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB2 2
21 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB6 2
22 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB3 2
23 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB7 2
24 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR12 2
25 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB4 2
26 WR Nico Collins Texans WR13 2
27 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR14 3
28 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE3 3
29 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR15 3
30 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR16 3
31 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB8 3
32 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB9 3
33 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR17 3
34 RB James Cook Bills RB10 3
35 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB11 3
36 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB12 3
37 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE4 3
38 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR18 3
39 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE5 3
40 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB13 4
41 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB5 4
42 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB6 4
43 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR19 4
44 WR Tank Dell Texans WR20 4
45 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB7 4
46 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB14 4
47 WR George Pickens Steelers WR21 4
48 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR22 4
49 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR23 4
50 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR24 4
51 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR25 4
52 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE6 4
53 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR26 4
54 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB15 4
55 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR27 4
56 QB Jordan Love Packers QB8 4
57 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR28 4
58 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR29 4
59 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE7 4
60 TE George Kittle 49ers TE8 4
61 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB9 4
62 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR30 4
63 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR31 4
64 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB10 4
65 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB11 5
66 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE9 5
67 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR32 5
68 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB12 5
69 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB13 5
70 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE10 5
71 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR33 5
72 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB14 5
73 RB Zamir White Raiders RB16 5
74 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR34 5
75 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB17 5
76 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR35 5
77 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR36 5
78 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE11 6
79 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB18 6
80 TE David Njoku Browns TE12 6
81 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR37 6
82 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB19 6
83 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR38 6
84 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB20 6
85 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR39 6
86 WR Christian Watson Packers WR40 6
87 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB21 6
88 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB22 6
89 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR41 6
90 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR42 6
91 RB David Montgomery Lions RB23 6
92 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB15 6
93 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB24 6
94 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB25 6
95 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR43 6
96 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR44 6
97 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR45 6
98 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB26 6
99 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB27 6
100 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB28 6
101 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB29 6
102 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB16 7
103 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR46 7
104 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR47 7
105 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB30 7
106 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR48 7
107 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB31 7
108 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB32 7
109 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB33 7
110 RB Blake Corum Rams RB34 7
111 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB35 7
112 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE13 7
113 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE14 7
114 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB36 7
115 WR Josh Downs Colts WR49 7
116 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR50 7
117 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR51 7
118 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE15 7
119 QB Jared Goff Lions QB17 7
120 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB18 7
121 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB37 7
122 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB19 7
123 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB38 7
124 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB39 7
125 QB J.J. McCarthy Vikings QB20 7
126 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR52 7
127 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR53 7
128 RB James Conner Cardinals RB40 7
129 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE16 7
130 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR54 7
131 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR55 7
132 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB41 7
133 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR56 7
134 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB42 8
135 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB43 8
136 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR57 8
137 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR58 8
138 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR59 8
139 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB44 8
140 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR60 8
141 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB45 8
142 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR61 8
143 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR62 8
144 QB Will Levis Titans QB21 8
145 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB46 8
146 WR Mike Williams Jets WR63 8
147 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR64 8
148 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB22 8
149 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR65 8
150 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB23 8
151 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB47 8
152 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR66 8
153 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB24 8
154 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB48 8
155 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB49 8
156 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR67 8
157 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR68 8
158 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR69 8
159 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB50 8
160 RB Ray Davis Bills RB51 8
161 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR70 8
162 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB52 8
163 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR71 8
164 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB53 9
165 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB54 9
166 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR72 9
167 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE17 9
168 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB55 9
169 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB25 9
170 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR73 9
171 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR74 9
172 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB56 9
173 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB26 9
174 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR75 9
175 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE18 9
176 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB57 9
177 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR76 9
178 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE19 9
179 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB27 9
180 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR77 9
181 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB58 9
182 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE20 9
183 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB28 9
184 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB59 9
185 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR78 9
186 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR79 9
187 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB60 9
188 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR80 9
189 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB29 9
190 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB61 9
191 QB Derek Carr Saints QB30 9
192 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR81 9
193 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR82 9
194 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE21 9
195 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB62 9
196 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE22 9
197 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR83 9
198 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB63 9
199 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB64 9
200 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB65 9
201 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB31 9
202 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB66 9
203 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB32 9
204 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR84 9
205 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR85 9
206 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB67 9
207 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB68 9
208 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR86 9
209 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR87 9
210 WR Rondale Moore Falcons WR88 9
211 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE23 9
212 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE24 9
213 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB33 9
214 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE25 9
215 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR89 9
216 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE26 9
217 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE27 9
218 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR90 9
219 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE28 10
220 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE29 10
221 TE Jelani Woods Colts TE30 10
222 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE31 10
223 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE32 10
224 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR91 10
225 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR92 10
226 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR93 10
227 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR94 10
228 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB34 10
229 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR95 10
230 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE33 10
231 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB69 10
232 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE34 10
233 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR96 10
234 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB70 10
235 RB Evan Hull Colts RB71 10
236 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE35 10
237 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR97 10
238 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB72 10
239 RB Israel Abanikanda Jets RB73 10
240 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB74 10
241 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE36 10
242 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR98 10
243 WR Michael Gallup Raiders WR99 10
244 WR Noah Brown Texans WR100 10
245 TE Darren Waller Giants TE37 10
246 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR101 10
247 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR102 10
248 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB75 10
249 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB35 10
250 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE38 10
251 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR103 10
252 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE39 10
253 WR Jacob Cowing 49ers WR104 10
254 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB76 10
255 RB Deuce Vaughn Cowboys RB77 10
256 WR Malik Washington Dolphins WR105 10
257 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR106 10
258 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB78 10
259 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR107 10
260 QB Zach Wilson Broncos QB36 10
261 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB79 10
262 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR108 10
263 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots WR109 10
264 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB80 10
265 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR110 10
266 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR111 10
267 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR112 10
268 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB81 10
269 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE40 10
270 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB82 10
271 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE41 10
272 WR Ainias Smith Eagles WR113 10
273 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB83 10
274 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB84 10
275 WR Bo Melton Packers WR114 10
276 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR115 10
277 WR Quez Watkins Steelers WR116 10
278 WR Jamari Thrash Browns WR117 10
279 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE42 10
280 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB85 10
281 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR118 10
282 RB Rasheen Ali Ravens RB86 10
283 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB37 10
284 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE43 10
285 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR119 10
286 WR Anthony Gould Colts WR120 10
287 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE44 10
288 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR121 10
289 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE45 10
290 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE46 10
291 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE47 10
292 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR122 10
293 QB Drew Lock Giants QB38 10
294 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR123 10
295 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB87 10
296 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE48 10
297 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB39 10
298 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Bills WR124 10
299 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE49 10
300 TE Erick All Jr. Bengals TE50 10
301 RB Ronnie Rivers Rams RB88 10
302 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB40 10
303 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB41 10
304 TE Donald Parham Jr. Chargers TE51 10
305 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR125 10
306 WR Bub Means Saints WR126 10
307 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE52 10
308 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB89 10
309 TE Cade Stover Texans TE53 10
310 WR Jordan Whittington Rams WR127 10
311 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE54 10
312 QB Spencer Rattler Saints QB42 10
313 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE55 10
314 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE56 10
315 WR Derius Davis Chargers WR128 10
316 QB Jordan Travis Jets QB43 10
317 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB90 10
318 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB91 10
319 TE Durham Smythe Dolphins TE57 10
320 WR Xavier Gipson Jets WR129 10
321 TE Jared Wiley Chiefs TE58 10
322 TE Tip Reiman Cardinals TE59 10
323 TE Foster Moreau Saints TE60 10
324 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB92 10
325 WR Jha'Quan Jackson Titans WR130 10
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.