Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: PPR top 400

2XAAXA1 Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. runs drills during an NFL football organized team activity, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By Nathan Jahnke

Marvin Harrison Jr. in the top-25: The Arizona Cardinals new top wide receiver should already be among the league’s top wide receivers in his rookie season.

Kyren Williams falls out of the first round: The Los Angeles Rams added Blake Corum in the third round which was enough for Williams to become a second-round pick instead of a first.

• 60 rookies in the top 400: The combination of an excellent wide receiver rookie class and a few quarterbacks and tight ends who are expected to be picked within the top 10 picks means there will be plenty of rookies finding their way onto fantasy rosters.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

The NFL draft is complete, leading to a large shake-up of these single quarterback, PPR rankings. These rankings were also expanded to include 400 players with kickers and team defenses. Dynasty rankings can be found here and dynasty superflex here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 17th
Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier
1 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB1 1
2 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR1 1
3 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR2 1
4 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR3 1
5 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR4 1
6 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR5 1
7 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB2 1
8 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR6 1
9 RB Breece Hall Jets RB3 2
10 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR7 2
11 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR8 2
12 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB4 2
13 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB5 2
14 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB6 2
15 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR9 2
16 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB7 2
17 WR Chris Olave Saints WR10 2
18 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB8 2
19 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB9 2
20 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB1 2
21 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB10 2
22 QB Josh Allen Bills QB2 2
23 WR Drake London Falcons WR11 2
24 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB11 2
25 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR12 2
26 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR13 2
27 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 3
28 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR14 3
29 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE2 3
30 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR15 3
31 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR16 3
32 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR17 3
33 WR Nico Collins Texans WR18 3
34 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB12 3
35 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR19 3
36 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB13 3
37 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR20 3
38 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR21 3
39 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE3 3
40 RB James Cook Bills RB14 4
41 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB3 4
42 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR22 4
43 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB4 4
44 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR23 4
45 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE4 4
46 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB15 4
47 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB5 4
48 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB16 4
49 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR24 4
50 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR25 4
51 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE5 4
52 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB6 4
53 TE George Kittle 49ers TE6 4
54 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR26 4
55 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR27 4
56 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB17 4
57 WR Tank Dell Texans WR28 4
58 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR29 4
59 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE7 4
60 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB7 4
61 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE8 4
62 WR George Pickens Steelers WR30 4
63 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB8 4
64 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR31 4
65 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR32 5
66 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR33 5
67 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR34 5
68 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR35 5
69 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB18 5
70 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR36 5
71 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB19 5
72 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR37 5
73 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB20 5
74 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR38 5
75 RB David Montgomery Lions RB21 5
76 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB22 5
77 TE David Njoku Browns TE9 5
78 RB James Conner Cardinals RB23 6
79 RB Zamir White Raiders RB24 6
80 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB25 6
81 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR39 6
82 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR40 6
83 QB Jordan Love Packers QB9 6
84 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR41 6
85 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR42 6
86 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE10 6
87 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB10 6
88 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB26 6
89 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB27 6
90 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB11 6
91 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB28 6
92 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB29 6
93 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR43 6
94 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB30 6
95 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR44 6
96 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB12 6
97 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE11 6
98 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB31 6
99 WR Christian Watson Packers WR45 6
100 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB32 6
101 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB33 6
102 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB13 7
103 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR46 7
104 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB14 7
105 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR47 7
106 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB34 7
107 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB15 7
108 WR Mike Williams Jets WR48 7
109 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB35 7
110 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR49 7
111 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB36 7
112 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR50 7
113 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB37 7
114 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR51 7
115 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR52 7
116 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB38 7
117 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR53 7
118 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB16 7
119 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB39 7
120 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE12 7
121 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB17 7
122 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB40 7
123 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE13 7
124 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB41 7
125 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR54 7
126 RB Blake Corum Rams RB42 7
127 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB43 7
128 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB44 7
129 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB45 7
130 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB46 7
131 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE14 7
132 QB Jared Goff Lions QB18 7
133 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB47 7
134 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB48 8
135 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR55 8
136 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR56 8
137 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE15 8
138 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE16 8
139 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB19 8
140 WR Josh Downs Colts WR57 8
141 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB49 8
142 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR58 8
143 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR59 8
144 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR60 8
145 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR61 8
146 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB50 8
147 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR62 8
148 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR63 8
149 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB20 8
150 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR64 8
151 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB51 8
152 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR65 8
153 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB52 8
154 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR66 8
155 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR67 8
156 QB J.J. McCarthy Vikings QB21 8
157 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB22 8
158 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB23 8
159 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB53 8
160 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB24 8
161 QB Will Levis Titans QB25 8
162 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR68 8
163 DEF Dallas Cowboys DST Cowboys DEF1 8
164 RB Ray Davis Bills RB54 9
165 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR69 9
166 DEF Baltimore Ravens DST Ravens DEF2 9
167 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR70 9
168 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR71 9
169 DEF Cleveland Browns DST Browns DEF3 9
170 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB55 9
171 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR72 9
172 DEF San Francisco 49ers DST 49ers DEF4 9
173 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR73 9
174 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR74 9
175 K Justin Tucker Ravens K1 9
176 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB56 9
177 DEF New York Jets DST Jets DEF5 9
178 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB57 9
179 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR75 9
180 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB58 9
181 DEF Miami Dolphins DST Dolphins DEF6 9
182 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE17 9
183 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB26 9
184 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR76 9
185 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR77 9
186 DEF Pittsburgh Steelers DST Steelers DEF7 9
187 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB59 9
188 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR78 9
189 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB27 9
190 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB28 9
191 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR79 9
192 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE18 9
193 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR80 9
194 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB60 9
195 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB61 9
196 K Brandon Aubrey Cowboys K2 9
197 QB Derek Carr Saints QB29 9
198 DEF Buffalo Bills DST Bills DEF8 9
199 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB62 9
200 DEF New Orleans Saints DST Saints DEF9 9
201 K Harrison Butker Chiefs K3 9
202 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB30 9
203 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE19 9
204 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB63 9
205 DEF Kansas City Chiefs DST Chiefs DEF10 9
206 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB64 9
207 K Jake Moody 49ers K4 9
208 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE20 9
209 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB65 9
210 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB66 9
211 DEF Houston Texans DST Texans DEF11 9
212 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR81 9
213 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB67 9
214 K Jake Elliott Eagles K5 9
215 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR82 9
216 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR83 9
217 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR84 9
218 K Jason Sanders Dolphins K6 9
219 K Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans K7 10
220 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB31 10
221 K Younghoe Koo Falcons K8 10
222 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR85 10
223 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE21 8
224 DEF Chicago Bears DST Bears DEF12 10
225 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR86 10
226 K Tyler Bass Bills K9 10
227 K Evan McPherson Bengals K10 10
228 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR87 10
229 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR88 10
230 K Cameron Dicker Chargers K11 10
231 DEF Jacksonville Jaguars DST Jaguars DEF13 10
232 K Cairo Santos Bears K12 10
233 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR89 10
234 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE22 10
235 DEF Indianapolis Colts DST Colts DEF14 10
236 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR90 10
237 WR Rondale Moore Falcons WR91 10
238 DEF Las Vegas Raiders DST Raiders DEF15 10
239 K Dustin Hopkins Browns K13 10
240 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE23 10
241 K Matt Gay Colts K14 10
242 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE24 10
243 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE25 10
244 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE26 10
245 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE27 10
246 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE28 10
247 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE29 10
248 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE30 10
249 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB68 10
250 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE31 10
251 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR92 10
252 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB69 10
253 DEF Philadelphia Eagles DST Eagles DEF16 10
254 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR93 10
255 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR94 10
256 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB70 10
257 K Jason Myers Seahawks K15 10
258 WR Noah Brown Texans WR95 10
259 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB71 10
260 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE32 10
261 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR96 10
262 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB72 10
263 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR97 10
264 TE Jelani Woods Colts TE33 10
265 DEF Cincinnati Bengals DST Bengals DEF17 10
266 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE34 10
267 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR98 10
268 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR99 10
269 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE35 10
270 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR100 10
271 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB32 10
272 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB73 10
273 K Greg Zuerlein Jets K16 10
274 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE36 10
275 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR101 10
276 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR102 10
277 DEF New England Patriots DST Patriots DEF18 10
278 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR103 10
279 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB33 10
280 RB Evan Hull Colts RB74 10
281 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots WR104 10
282 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB75 10
283 K Blake Grupe Saints K17 10
284 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR105 10
285 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB76 10
286 RB Israel Abanikanda Jets RB77 10
287 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR106 10
288 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE37 10
289 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB78 10
290 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR107 10
291 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR108 10
292 DEF Minnesota Vikings DST Vikings DEF19 10
293 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB79 10
294 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR109 10
295 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB80 10
296 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR110 10
297 K Joshua Karty Rams K18 10
298 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB34 10
299 RB Deuce Vaughn Cowboys RB81 10
300 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE38 10
301 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE39 10
302 WR Jacob Cowing 49ers WR111 10
303 DEF Detroit Lions DST Lions DEF20 10
304 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB82 10
305 K Michael Badgley Lions K19 10
306 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE40 10
307 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB83 10
308 WR Anthony Gould Colts WR112 10
309 DEF Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST Buccaneers DEF21 10
310 QB Zach Wilson Broncos QB35 10
311 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR113 10
312 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB84 10
313 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE41 10
314 WR Quez Watkins Steelers WR114 10
315 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB85 10
316 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE42 10
317 K Chase McLaughlin Buccaneers K20 10
318 WR Bo Melton Packers WR115 10
319 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Bills WR116 10
320 DEF Green Bay Packers DST Packers DEF22 10
321 WR Ainias Smith Eagles WR117 10
322 TE Tip Reiman Cardinals TE43 10
323 K Greg Joseph Packers K21 10
324 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB86 10
325 WR Jamari Thrash Browns WR118 10
326 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB36 10
327 RB Rasheen Ali Ravens RB87 10
328 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE44 10
329 DEF Seattle Seahawks DST Seahawks DEF23 10
330 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE45 10
331 WR Michael Gallup Raiders WR119 10
332 K Cam Little Jaguars K22 10
333 DEF Denver Broncos DST Broncos DEF24 10
334 K Daniel Carlson Raiders K23 10
335 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR120 10
336 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB37 10
337 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB88 10
338 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR121 10
339 DEF Atlanta Falcons DST Falcons DEF25 10
340 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE46 10
341 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR122 10
342 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR123 10
343 K Ramiz Ahmed Commanders K24 10
344 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE47 10
345 WR Bub Means Saints WR124 10
346 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE48 10
347 QB Drew Lock Giants QB38 10
348 RB Ronnie Rivers Rams RB89 10
349 DEF New York Giants DST Giants DEF26 10
350 K Wil Lutz Broncos K25 10
351 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB39 10
352 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR125 10
353 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE49 10
354 DEF Los Angeles Chargers DST Chargers DEF27 10
355 K Eddy Pineiro Panthers K26 10
356 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE50 10
357 TE Donald Parham Jr. Chargers TE51 10
358 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB40 10
359 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB90 10
360 WR Malik Washington Dolphins WR126 10
361 TE Erick All Jr. Bengals TE52 10
362 DEF Carolina Panthers DST Panthers DEF28 10
363 K Matt Prater Cardinals K27 10
364 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE53 10
365 DEF Tennessee Titans DST Titans DEF29 10
366 K Will Reichard Vikings K28 10
367 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB41 10
368 WR Jordan Whittington Rams WR127 10
369 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE54 10
370 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE55 10
371 TE Durham Smythe Dolphins TE56 10
372 TE Cade Stover Texans TE57 10
373 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB91 10
374 WR Braxton Berrios Dolphins WR128 10
375 DEF Los Angeles Rams DST Rams DEF30 10
376 RB Trayveon Williams Bengals RB92 10
377 WR Jamison Crowder Commanders WR129 10
378 K Nick Folk Titans K29 10
379 QB Spencer Rattler Saints QB42 10
380 WR Derius Davis Chargers WR130 10
381 DEF Washington Commanders DST Commanders DEF31 10
382 K Chris Boswell Steelers K30 10
383 RB Ameer Abdullah Raiders RB93 10
384 TE Foster Moreau Saints TE58 10
385 WR Xavier Gipson Jets WR131 10
386 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB94 10
387 WR Justin Watson Chiefs WR132 10
388 QB Jordan Travis Jets QB43 10
389 DEF Arizona Cardinals DST Cardinals DEF32 10
390 RB Craig Reynolds Lions RB95 10
391 K Graham Gano Giants K31 10
392 TE Jared Wiley Chiefs TE59 10
393 WR Van Jefferson Steelers WR133 10
394 K Chad Ryland Patriots K32 10
395 WR Jha'Quan Jackson Titans WR134 10
396 RB Nyheim Hines Browns RB96 10
397 RB Eric Gray Giants RB97 10
398 WR Brandon Powell Vikings WR135 10
399 RB Jase McClellan Falcons RB98 10
400 RB Cordarrelle Patterson Steelers RB99 10
