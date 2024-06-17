Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: PPR top 400

• Marvin Harrison Jr. in the top-25: The Arizona Cardinals new top wide receiver should already be among the league’s top wide receivers in his rookie season.

• Kyren Williams falls out of the first round: The Los Angeles Rams added Blake Corum in the third round which was enough for Williams to become a second-round pick instead of a first.

• 60 rookies in the top 400: The combination of an excellent wide receiver rookie class and a few quarterbacks and tight ends who are expected to be picked within the top 10 picks means there will be plenty of rookies finding their way onto fantasy rosters.

The NFL draft is complete, leading to a large shake-up of these single quarterback, PPR rankings. These rankings were also expanded to include 400 players with kickers and team defenses. Dynasty rankings can be found here and dynasty superflex here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 17th