Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 16 waiver, trade and drop candidates

Volume is king in fantasy football, and this report will help you understand which players are due more or less according to their roles. It is a great way to know who is overperforming (sell high) and underperforming (buy low) based on historical data tied to metrics we know drive volume.

Overall offense: Which teams are enabling winning volume and efficiency across game scripts

Which teams are enabling winning volume and efficiency across game scripts Quarterbacks: How involved is each quarterback in the running game and who is unlocking upside for their weapons

How involved is each quarterback in the running game and who is unlocking upside for their weapons Running backs: Which backs are handling early downs, short-yardage and passing downs

Which backs are handling early downs, short-yardage and passing downs Tight ends: Who is running enough routes and meeting critical targets per route thresholds

Who is running enough routes and meeting critical targets per route thresholds Receivers: Which receivers are in the most routes and operating broadly within the offense

Week 15 Takeaways

Waiver Wire

To make the waiver wire section of this column, a player must be rostered less than 50% of the time in typical leagues like Yahoo! or ESPN. If players are trending upward in utilization or performance and are over that threshold, they will be found under the upgrade or buy-low section.

RB ZACK MOSS

Jonathan Taylor’s season is over. He landed on IR after suffering a high-ankle sprain on the Colts’ first drive in Week 15. After his departure, Moss decidedly controlled the backfield with 24 rushing attempts.

Moss taking the SDD snaps wasn’t a surprise as the bigger-bodied option, but he also led the way in LDD situations with over 60% of the work. Deon Jackson had been a passing-down option at times this season, which makes that development notable. Moss ceded snaps to Jackson in the two-minute offense (33% vs. 67%), but his utilization mirrored what we have seen from Taylor this season.

Since Jeff Saturday took over as head coach, the Colts have shown a willingness to run the ball more than the NFL average in all game scripts.

Trailing by four-plus points: 40% (+6)

Within three points: 45% (+4)

Leading by four-plus points: 50% (+1)

The Colts get three great rushing matchups to finish the season against the Chargers, Giants, and Texans. We only have one data point, but time is short, and at RB, volume is king, making Moss worth a big final bet off of the waiver wire.

FAB: 75%+

WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson has shown signs of life over the last two games with WR18 and WR9 finishes, thanks to a 20% target share and 30% air yard share. Washington is scheming optimal looks for their 2022 first-round selection, with 38% and 60% of his targets coming off of play-action passes.

Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR 12 63% 7% 5% 22.0 12% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 13 90% 19% 21% 10.5 28% 0% 0% 38% 16.4 15 89% 17% 19% 21.8 32% 50% 0% 60% 20.5 YTD 54% 13% 9% 15.7 16% 22% 8% 32% 10.2

Dotson has as many end-zone targets as Terry McLaurin (22%) for the season, despite missing multiple games. The rookie isn’t dominating looks (13% TPRR), making his long-term profile questionable. However, his recent trends are positive, and the high-leverage nature of his targets provides upside.

The Commanders face the 49ers this weekend, which will be a sub-optimal spot for the rookie. However, he gets the Browns in Week 17.

Dotson moves into upside WR4 territory and is available in over 80% of leagues.

FAB: 50%+

WR Russell Gage

Gage demonstrated WR3 traits during his time in Atlanta despite a terrible offense. Injuries have derailed his inaugural season in Tampa Bay, but Week 15 was a reminder that he can play. The veteran WR registered a team-leading 29% target share and finished as the No. 5 WR in Week 15 with Julio Jones out.

He was Tom Brady’s favorite option on third and fourth downs (36%) and in the endzone (100%) in a game where the Buccaneers were forced into comeback mode against the Bengals. He now sits at a respectable 19% TPRR, given his season-long battle with a hamstring injury.

The Bucs remain a pass-first offense, and Gage attacks the underneath and intermediate areas of the field where Brady has found success. The veteran WR belongs in the high-end WR4 discussion in Week 16 against the Cardinals if Jones misses another game.

FAB: 25%

QB Gardner Minshew

Jalen Hurts suffered a sprain to his throwing shoulder in the victory over the Bears in Week 15. While he hasn’t been ruled out for Week 16, early reports lean towards Minshew as the starter.

Minshew averaged 214 yards and 2 TDs in two starts last season for the Eagles, including a game against their Week 16 opponent, Dallas. With QB waiver wire options picked over more than ever due to injuries and busts, Minshew is a solid option for Hurts managers.

The Eagles will likely try to lean into their rushing attack against a Cowboys’ front that is susceptible to the run. However, Minshew could have a big efficiency day, given the Eagles’ elite weapons. The veteran QB has eclipsed 275-plus yards in 32% of his NFL starts with at least 25 dropbacks.

Hurts fantasy managers should proactively add Minshew if they don’t have a backup and/or the waiver wire is thin.

FAB: Do what you need to do if you don’t have other options.

Upgrades

QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence has three top-five fantasy finishes in his last four outings. Over that span, he averages 297 yards and 2.8 TDs per game through the air.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick ranks first in PFF pass grade (90.2) since Week 10 and is second in big-time-throw rate (7.5%) behind only Josh Allen. Lawrence and the Jaguars are peaking at the best time of the season for fantasy managers.

Week 16 provides a challenging matchup against the Jets before Jacksonville finishes out the season against the Texans’ and Titans' porous secondaries.

Lawrence is a mid-range QB1 moving forward

RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon has back-to-back No. 1 RB performances, and his role in the passing game is as strong as ever, with 55% and 68% route participation marks.

Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR 1 39% 15% 41% 10% 24% 0% 0% 83% 60% 7.9 2 47% 22% 36% 6% 14% 43% 100% 100% 25% 9.6 3 52% 41% 47% 0% 0% 67% 25% 89% 100% 2.0 4 23% 6% 25% 3% 10% 32% 33% 80% 100% 1.0 5 53% 38% 51% 8% 13% 50% 0% 100% 100% 9.2 6 43% 14% 45% 9% 15% 67% 0% 100% 100% 6.0 7 44% 9% 48% 10% 19% 75% 0% 67% 100% 6.8 9 62% 19% 64% 13% 16% 67% 0% 93% 93% 10.4 10 38% 5% 46% 23% 44% 71% 0% 88% 0% 11.8 11 52% 25% 49% 3% 6% 20% 0% 90% 100% 3.4 12 34% 0% 44% 14% 26% 57% 0% 89% 77% 5.6 13 47% 35% 44% 10% 15% 60% 100% 83% 0% 14.0 14 57% 25% 55% 20% 33% 33% 0% 100% 80% 31.4 15 62% 33% 68% 20% 26% 67% 0% 90% 0% 32.2 YTD 47% 20% 48% 11% 19% 49% 28% 90% 84% 10.8

The journeyman RB has hit a 20%-plus target share in three games this season and two of them have come in the last two contests. McKinnon registered 16 targets, 14 receptions, 183 yards, and 3 TDs through the air in Weeks 14 and 15.

Isiah Pacheco remains the primary ball carrier, but the veteran RB is locked into the Chiefs’ passing plans. An afterthought only two weeks ago, McKinnon carved out a Tony Pollard-type role in short order. Like Pollard, he might not hit every week – his other two outings with a 50% route participation netted 9.2 and 10.4 fantasy points – but the ceiling is undeniable.

McKinnon is a must-start upside RB2 the rest of the way

Dobbins has 120 and 125 rushing yards in his first two games back from IR. However, the Ravens’ backfield remains a three-way committee, with Gus Edwards spelling Dobbins on 27% of rushing attempts and Justice Hill handling most of the passing-down duties.

Fortunately, the Ravens remain a run-first operation, which boosts the touch floor in a committee. Baltimore leans into the run game in trailing (+2), close (+3) and leading (+5) game scripts more than the NFL average and ranks No. 7 in non-overtime rushing attempts.

After toting the ball 15 and 13 times the last two weeks, Baltimore gets the Falcons in Week 16 in a matchup where the game script could provide Dobbins a chance to register season-highs in rushing attempts.

Dobbins is a borderline RB2 moving forward

WR Zay Jones

Jones has three top-seven finishes in his last four games, averaging 27% of the team’s targets. His 22% season-long target share trails only Christian Kirk (23%), and the duo has turned into more of a 1A and 1B situation with the eruption of Trevor Lawrence.

Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR 12 93% 36% 39% 8.6 52% 0% 25% 14% 25.5 13 85% 18% 19% 7.3 19% 0% 20% 0% 3.6 14 93% 28% 29% 12.3 45% 50% 30% 18% 21.7 15 98% 18% 20% 13.8 28% 40% 22% 0% 34.9 YTD 88% 21% 22% 9.5 26% 32% 25% 19% 14.1

Jones is an interesting case study because he checked zero breakout boxes before his move to the Raiders last season, where he registered a WR4-worthy PFF receiving grade.

A change of scenery doesn’t always work – see Marquez Valdes-Scantling – but Jones deserves a lot of credit for parlaying his strong finish in 2021 into his role with the Jaguars.

Jones is a high-end WR3 in a red-hot passing attack

WR Drake London

London has taken over the Falcons’ passing attack with 50% and 44% target shares, which has led to WR20 and WR26 finishes.

Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR 11 92% 14% 17% 7.7 20% 100% 20% 33% 7.2 12 96% 12% 13% 4.7 11% 0% 17% 33% 4.9 13 88% 55% 50% 15.4 49% 100% 33% 42% 15.5 15 83% 38% 44% 8.9 42% 0% 43% 55% 14.0 YTD 86% 27% 29% 10.7 30% 42% 25% 40% 9.9

Since Kyle Pitts’ injury in Week 11, London has a 30% TPRR and a 2.00 YPRR.

The top WR from the 2022 NFL draft has a 27% TPRR on the season – ranking first among rookies with at least 250 routes – but no one knows because the Falcons are the fourth-most run-heavy team.

Atlanta’s run-at-all-costs offense and shaky QB play are barriers to a high-end eruption for London down the stretch. However, we have seen this style of offense support solid WR play when there is only one talented mouth to feed, and that is precisely the scenario in this instance.

London is a low-end WR3 with upside in season-long and a buy-low in dynasty formats

TE George Kittle

Historically, Kittle has seen an uptick in targets in games without Deebo Samuel, and that held true in Week 15. Kittle delivered the No. 1 TE performance with four receptions for 93 yards and two TDs on five targets.

The veteran TE still has weekly bust potential in a run-first offense where Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk will get looks, but this is a reminder that his upside is superior to almost every other TE.

Kittle is a high-end boom-bust TE1 as long as Samuel is out

TE Darren Waller

Waller returned from IR to post a top-eight TE finish. However, he was hardly targeted (9%), and his routes were limited (66%).

The veteran tight end has yet to prove he can earn the love and affection of Derek Carr with Davante Adams on the field. His 16% TPRR is well below his marks of 27% and 23% over the last two seasons.

Waller’s reputation earns him a low-end TE1 grade, but he isn’t a must-start until he shows more

Downgrades

WR Amari Cooper

Cooper has finishes of WR53, WR61, and WR43 since Deshaun Watson took over at QB. Over the last two games, he only has 11 total targets.

Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR 12 96% 26% 31% 13.2 38% 0% 47% 0% 16.4 13 100% 38% 43% 11.0 61% 100% 57% 33% 8.0 14 90% 14% 16% 12.7 21% 25% 25% 33% 6.2 15 88% 17% 20% 8.0 35% 50% 17% 20% 9.8 YTD 91% 23% 26% 13.0 37% 38% 33% 15% 14.4

Watson was atrocious in the first game, with a 57% adjusted completion percentage, but he has improved over the last two games with marks of 81% and 76%. Unfortunately, the yards per attempt haven’t followed (6.0, 6.6 and 5.8).

Cooper remains the No. 1 option in Cleveland, but it is uncertain if Watson can shake off the rust in time to make him the high-end player we saw with Jacoby Brissett under center.

The veteran WR drops to low-end WR2 status

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 25 22 2 3 24 4 16 10 8 6 20

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Below Average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Colt McCoy 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 40 7.9 70% 2.8 6.2 34% 6% 8% 12% 0% 5% 11.2 21 15 21 6.5 70% 2.8 3.7 21% 5% 4% 8% 0% 14% 2.3 31 YTD 132 6.4 76% 2.5 5.9 21% 2% 5% 8% 0% 6% 8.9 44 Trace McSorley 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 15 15 9.1 62% 2.6 6.3 19% 5% 0% 6% 0% 13% 2.6 30 YTD 29 8.9 64% 2.8 5.7 12% 1% 6% 6% 0% 7% 2.3 60

Injury Update: Kyler Murray (ACL) is out for the season and Colt McCoy was knocked out of the Week 15 contest with a concussion.

Rest of the season:

Colt McCoy: low-end QB2

Trace McSorley: free agent

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank James Conner 12 97% 77% 85% 12% 10% 100% 0% 100% 100% 23.0 4 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 95% 88% 76% 17% 17% 100% 0% 100% 100% 23.5 6 15 91% 84% 78% 15% 15% 100% 100% 100% 90% 18.1 10 YTD 55% 46% 43% 9% 16% 62% 40% 60% 38% 14.9 19 Keaontay Ingram 12 9% 6% 9% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0.5 82 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 12% 6% 14% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.1 71 15 13% 5% 13% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8% 10% 0.0 91 YTD 7% 7% 6% 0% 5% 1% 7% 5% 4% 2.0 102

Rest of season:

James Conner: low-end RB1

Keaontay Ingram: stash RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank DeAndre Hopkins WR 12 88% 17% 19% 15.0 30% 0% 29% 60% 18.7 15 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 88% 24% 27% 12.5 43% 67% 8% 27% 14.9 23 15 96% 24% 27% 8.1 29% 0% 20% 22% 13.0 32 YTD 51% 26% 16% 9.8 23% 13% 13% 28% 19.0 33 Marquise Brown WR 12 97% 24% 31% 11.8 37% 100% 0% 25% 10.6 42 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 95% 16% 20% 10.6 27% 33% 33% 13% 7.3 56 15 91% 22% 24% 7.0 23% 0% 30% 13% 5.9 61 YTD 62% 22% 17% 10.9 26% 21% 20% 19% 14.8 42 A.J. Green WR 12 68% 9% 8% 16.0 13% 0% 0% 0% 1.5 109 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 69% 6% 5% 8.5 5% 0% 8% 0% 1.7 88 15 56% 9% 6% 6.0 5% 0% 10% 0% 0.0 131 YTD 51% 12% 8% 11.3 12% 25% 12% 10% 3.2 121 Robbie Anderson WR 12 41% 21% 12% 14.7 17% 0% 0% 33% 2.7 93 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 36% 22% 10% 7.3 9% 0% 8% 50% 9.0 47 15 44% 12% 6% 38.0 31% 100% 20% 0% 0.0 128 YTD 21% 14% 3% 18.6 8% 4% 8% 25% 3.7 102 Trey McBride TE 12 71% 13% 12% 5.0 6% 0% 14% 33% 1.1 54 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 59% 19% 15% 8.2 15% 0% 17% 83% 5.8 17 15 80% 16% 15% 6.0 12% 0% 0% 60% 9.5 15 YTD 34% 10% 4% 5.1 3% 0% 2% 45% 2.4 59

Downgrade: This passing game can’t catch a break. Kyler Murray is done for the season, and Colt McCoy was knocked out of the Week 15 contest with a concussion. Trace McSorley was only able to complete 52% of his passes and could start in Week 16.

Rest of season:

DeAndre Hopkins: low-end WR2

Marquise Brown: mid-range WR3

Robbie Anderson: free agent

Trey McBride: low-end TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 13 16 30 32 4 26 26 26 32 32 29

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Desmond Ridder 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 15 26 9.4 56% 3.3 3.7 44% 3% 14% 11% 0% 0% 7.7 27 YTD 26 9.4 56% 3.3 3.7 44% 0% 14% 11% 0% 0% 7.7 0

Rest of season:

Desmond Ridder: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Tyler Allgeier 12 39% 35% 27% 0% 0% 43% 0% 57% 57% 5.4 49 13 52% 34% 48% 0% 0% 40% 0% 71% 100% 5.2 45 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 49% 50% 33% 4% 9% 67% 0% 71% 33% 20.6 9 YTD 44% 34% 35% 4% 8% 49% 23% 61% 47% 8.6 38 Cordarrelle Patterson 12 58% 35% 62% 22% 31% 57% 0% 43% 29% 10.1 33 13 46% 38% 44% 0% 0% 40% 0% 57% 0% 6.0 41 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 50% 38% 48% 12% 17% 17% 50% 43% 42% 12.2 23 YTD 36% 28% 32% 6% 15% 29% 31% 33% 17% 11.6 35

Injury Update: Caleb Huntley left the game with an injury.

Caleb Huntley left the game with an injury. Monitoring: Tyler Allgeier led the backfield with 50% of the rushing attempts and 67% of the SDD snaps. He also led the way in LDD opportunities (71%) and could be the new No. 1 option in Atlanta. However, it is only one data point, and the Falcons have been a bit sporadic with player utilization throughout the season. If the trend holds up, Allgeier would have RB2 upside in a run-first attack.

Rest of season:

Cordarrelle Patterson: mid-range RB3

Tyler Allgeier: mid-range RB3

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Drake London WR 12 96% 12% 13% 4.7 11% 0% 17% 33% 4.9 76 13 88% 55% 50% 15.4 49% 100% 33% 42% 15.5 20 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 83% 38% 44% 8.9 42% 0% 43% 55% 14.0 26 YTD 86% 27% 29% 10.7 30% 42% 25% 40% 9.9 39 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 12 85% 36% 35% 8.8 55% 0% 50% 38% 14.1 28 13 88% 23% 21% 20.4 27% 0% 17% 20% 3.3 80 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 83% 10% 12% 22.0 28% 0% 0% 67% 0.0 120 YTD 74% 16% 15% 12.7 18% 0% 17% 40% 6.6 66 Damiere Byrd WR 12 42% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 132 13 48% 8% 4% 7.0 2% 0% 17% 0% 2.2 92 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 50% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 119 YTD 32% 13% 6% 21.1 11% 5% 4% 41% 4.2 109 Anthony Firkser TE 12 50% 8% 4% 12.0 9% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 45 13 48% 17% 8% 9.5 5% 0% 33% 50% 4.4 27 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 40% 13% 8% 10.5 9% 0% 29% 0% 0.0 75 YTD 18% 13% 3% 9.8 3% 0% 7% 22% 1.7 81 Mycole Pruitt TE 12 15% 75% 13% 2.7 6% 100% 17% 100% 8.9 13 13 20% 20% 4% 1.0 0% 0% 0% 100% 7.7 14 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 38% 23% 12% 5.7 7% 0% 14% 67% 4.0 31 YTD 11% 28% 4% 4.2 1% 11% 2% 82% 3.4 53

Upgrade: Drake London has taken over the Falcons’ passing attack over the past two games with 50% and 44% target shares, for a total of 23 looks. His 27% TPRR ranks first among rookies with at least 250 routes, but no one knows how to treat London because the Falcons are the fourth-most run-heavy team. London is a low-end WR3 moving forward.

Rest of season:

Drake London: low-end WR3

Olamide Zaccheaus: deep-league WR6

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 10 19 19 26 7 30 29 4 21 22 24

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Tyler Huntley 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 35 13 33 6.2 84% 2.8 5.7 15% 23% 13% 5% 100% 9% 16.6 16 14 12 7.7 80% 3.5 7.3 29% 13% 24% 6% 0% 8% 6.6 26 15 30 6.3 61% 2.7 4.6 20% 15% 6% 9% 0% 3% 5.8 28 YTD 75 6.5 74% 2.9 5.5 20% 3% 12% 7% 6% 7% 9.7 46 Lamar Jackson 12 32 13.1 72% 3.2 7.9 54% 31% 11% 3% 0% 6% 23.1 8 13 4 4.3 75% 3.2 2.8 57% 0% 14% 29% 0% 0% 1.3 33 14 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 15 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 YTD 326 9.2 75% 3.1 6.9 37% 21% 7% 7% 19% 5% 20.4 10

Rest of season:

Lamar Jackson: mid-range QB1

Tyler Huntley: mid-range QB2 until Jackson returns

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank J.K. Dobbins 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 43% 39% 35% 0% 0% 29% 100% 18% 0% 18.0 10 15 38% 50% 16% 4% 17% 0% 0% 13% 15% 13.8 18 YTD 17% 15% 12% 2% 11% 13% 25% 7% 3% 11.0 56 Gus Edwards 12 50% 50% 18% 3% 14% 70% 100% 10% 0% 11.2 29 13 24% 27% 14% 0% 0% 67% 0% 0% 0% 1.2 68 14 34% 34% 9% 0% 0% 57% 0% 18% 0% 6.6 32 15 17% 27% 3% 0% 0% 67% 0% 0% 0% 5.5 43 YTD 14% 17% 5% 0% 4% 25% 13% 3% 0% 8.3 66 Justice Hill 12 19% 3% 20% 0% 0% 20% 0% 50% 0% 0.3 84 13 24% 5% 24% 5% 18% 0% 0% 33% 53% 2.6 60 14 3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0% 0.0 79 15 38% 4% 43% 4% 6% 33% 0% 73% 77% 2.8 57 YTD 24% 10% 21% 3% 11% 18% 0% 39% 52% 3.3 76

Monitoring: J.K. Dobbins has 120 and 125 rushing yards in his first two games back from injured reserve. However, the Ravens' backfield remains a three-way committee with Gus Edwards spelling Dobbins on 27% of rushing attempts and Justice Hill handling most of the passing-down duties. Dobbins is a low-end RB2, but he needs efficiency to continue to pay off for fantasy managers.

Rest of season:

J.K. Dobbins: low-end RB2

Gus Edwards: high-end RB4

Justice Hill: free agent

Kenyan Drake: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Demarcus Robinson WR 12 68% 13% 10% 23.3 18% 33% 40% 33% 2.7 91 13 84% 20% 22% 6.4 20% 0% 0% 13% 11.1 36 14 74% 35% 40% 10.8 50% 0% 25% 50% 10.2 38 15 76% 22% 21% 5.2 18% 0% 0% 50% 8.9 47 YTD 62% 20% 16% 10.0 18% 21% 15% 25% 6.6 68 Devin Duvernay WR 12 80% 17% 17% 11.2 15% 0% 20% 20% 6.9 69 13 96% 13% 16% 4.0 10% 0% 33% 33% 10.3 40 14 61% 7% 7% 11.0 9% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 108 15 68% 13% 11% 3.7 6% 0% 0% 0% 4.9 63 YTD 75% 13% 13% 10.0 14% 24% 10% 38% 7.9 52 DeSean Jackson WR 12 18% 43% 10% 26.7 21% 0% 20% 0% 9.4 52 13 42% 15% 8% 10.3 12% 0% 0% 0% 3.0 81 14 35% 25% 13% 14.5 22% 0% 25% 50% 5.4 68 15 43% 20% 11% 11.3 19% 0% 20% 0% 0.0 107 YTD 12% 24% 3% 18.3 7% 0% 5% 15% 4.1 144 Mark Andrews TE 12 95% 20% 24% 14.1 26% 33% 0% 86% 9.0 12 13 88% 19% 22% 11.8 37% 0% 33% 25% 9.4 11 14 96% 18% 27% 7.0 22% 0% 50% 25% 3.7 23 15 92% 22% 25% 8.0 32% 0% 40% 14% 6.1 23 YTD 82% 25% 26% 10.6 32% 28% 26% 39% 12.5 2

Rest of season:

Demarcus Robinson: high-end WR4

Devin Duvernay: deep-league WR6

Mark Andrews: high-end TE1

Isaiah Likely: upside handcuff TE3

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 2 6 7 5 23 6 14 18 27 2 2

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Josh Allen 11 27 8.3 80% 2.9 7.3 27% 6% 3% 7% 0% 22% 12.6 18 12 42 8.9 76% 3.0 6.0 27% 14% 13% 6% 0% 12% 30.9 1 13 33 8.7 79% 3.0 6.8 22% 17% 5% 5% 0% 18% 18.9 10 14 27 8.1 77% 2.8 5.4 21% 32% 9% 9% 0% 0% 20.6 9 YTD 470 9.1 76% 2.8 7.6 24% 17% 9% 5% 46% 9% 25.7 2

Rest of season:

Josh Allen: high-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Devin Singletary 12 78% 64% 64% 3% 3% 88% 100% 100% 100% 9.0 35 13 44% 37% 35% 6% 15% 67% 100% 23% 17% 11.1 24 14 49% 36% 43% 8% 14% 100% 0% 33% 71% 5.3 38 15 60% 50% 45% 11% 17% 89% 0% 60% 67% 10.0 33 YTD 67% 48% 57% 9% 12% 73% 38% 66% 78% 11.5 24 James Cook 12 18% 9% 18% 14% 56% 13% 0% 0% 0% 3.8 55 13 43% 40% 38% 18% 40% 17% 0% 38% 33% 16.5 13 14 41% 18% 35% 4% 8% 0% 0% 42% 14% 2.5 55 15 36% 19% 37% 8% 20% 11% 0% 30% 33% 11.9 25 YTD 22% 21% 17% 6% 30% 12% 0% 18% 9% 5.9 48 Nyheim Hines 12 5% 5% 5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3 83 13 31% 6% 28% 6% 20% 17% 0% 38% 50% 2.8 59 14 17% 5% 16% 4% 20% 0% 0% 25% 14% 1.7 60 15 4% 0% 6% 3% 33% 0% 0% 10% 0% 8.0 37 YTD 6% 2% 5% 1% 27% 10% 0% 9% 3% 4.8 55

Rest of season:

Devin Singletary: low-end RB3

James Cook: upside RB4

Nyheim Hines: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Stefon Diggs WR 12 87% 31% 38% 8.9 38% 67% 33% 29% 21.7 8 13 88% 28% 27% 16.0 50% 33% 45% 22% 22.2 10 14 92% 17% 19% 5.6 13% 0% 17% 0% 6.7 59 15 92% 19% 22% 13.0 24% 20% 33% 38% 10.7 39 YTD 87% 27% 29% 11.5 36% 47% 25% 31% 20.6 3 Gabriel Davis WR 12 89% 11% 14% 12.6 19% 0% 33% 20% 7.8 65 13 90% 21% 21% 16.1 39% 67% 9% 14% 9.5 44 14 95% 13% 15% 7.5 14% 0% 0% 50% 6.1 63 15 100% 15% 19% 16.9 27% 0% 22% 29% 9.6 45 YTD 88% 15% 16% 15.9 28% 17% 21% 21% 11.8 32 Isaiah McKenzie WR 12 73% 23% 24% 13.0 36% 33% 33% 22% 22.3 7 13 70% 19% 15% 4.2 7% 0% 18% 20% 9.4 46 14 73% 21% 19% 7.0 17% 0% 50% 20% 5.8 66 15 65% 14% 11% 19.0 17% 0% 33% 25% 4.4 68 YTD 58% 16% 12% 7.7 10% 8% 17% 18% 8.9 48 Dawson Knox TE 12 76% 5% 5% 7.0 4% 0% 0% 50% 3.7 32 13 88% 3% 3% -2.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 58 14 89% 23% 27% 8.9 29% 0% 33% 57% 14.1 5 15 78% 22% 22% 11.1 20% 20% 11% 50% 21.8 3 YTD 71% 14% 12% 8.0 10% 14% 10% 34% 8.7 12

Rest of season:

Stefon Diggs: high-end WR1

Gabriel Davis: boom-bust WR4

Isaiah McKenzie: low-end WR4

Khalil Shakir: stash WR6

Dawson Knox: boom-bust TE2

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 19 26 32 29 13 24 23 31 16 25 30

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterback

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Sam Darnold 12 19 10.9 69% 3.2 8.6 50% 4% 5% 0% 100% 0% 16.9 16 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 24 5.0 70% 3.5 5.0 66% 5% 7% 7% 0% 13% 11.8 20 15 23 11.3 74% 3.0 9.8 32% 7% 4% 14% 0% 13% 13.2 20 YTD 66 8.9 71% 3.2 7.7 49% 1% 5% 8% 7% 9% 14.0 41

Rest of season:

Sam Darnold: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank D'Onta Foreman 12 52% 51% 40% 0% 0% 29% 0% 10% 0% 11.3 28 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 48% 48% 24% 5% 14% 38% 67% 0% 0% 8.5 28 15 30% 67% 10% 0% 0% 50% 100% 0% 0% 0.9 68 YTD 34% 43% 22% 2% 8% 30% 43% 10% 22% 6.9 43 Chuba Hubbard 12 43% 36% 30% 0% 0% 71% 0% 70% 100% 6.5 44 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 32% 32% 21% 15% 50% 63% 33% 75% 0% 18.9 9 15 63% 27% 55% 16% 19% 50% 0% 90% 100% 9.7 35 YTD 21% 16% 16% 4% 19% 25% 7% 32% 21% 5.1 60 Raheem Blackshear 12 4% 0% 15% 13% 67% 0% 0% 20% 0% 2.1 70 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 19% 9% 28% 5% 13% 0% 0% 25% 0% 11.9 20 15 4% 0% 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10% 0% 0.0 90 YTD 8% 5% 9% 3% 24% 6% 14% 8% 8% 4.4 79

Rest of season:

D’Onta Foreman: high-end RB3

Chuba Hubbard: high-end RB4

Raheem Blackshear: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank D.J. Moore WR 12 100% 25% 31% 26.0 74% 50% 17% 80% 20.3 11 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 100% 10% 15% 13.3 40% 33% 0% 67% 0.6 94 15 100% 21% 32% 18.5 52% 100% 43% 33% 18.3 17 YTD 98% 21% 26% 13.4 46% 48% 34% 34% 11.0 31 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 12 90% 17% 19% 15.0 26% 0% 50% 33% 1.8 104 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 86% 4% 5% 18.0 18% 0% 0% 100% 2.8 80 15 90% 12% 16% 12.7 18% 0% 14% 67% 8.1 52 YTD 56% 15% 11% 12.7 18% 24% 11% 26% 6.2 89 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 12 75% 13% 13% -3.5 -4% 0% 0% 50% 4.1 81 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 28% 50% 20% -0.5 -2% 0% 17% 50% 7.8 54 15 19% 17% 5% 22.0 10% 0% 14% 0% 0.0 126 YTD 15% 36% 7% -0.1 0% 0% 7% 48% 5.9 95 Shi Smith WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 38% 18% 10% 7.0 14% 0% 0% 100% 9.7 41 15 58% 18% 16% 8.7 12% 0% 14% 33% 3.4 72 YTD 63% 11% 9% 8.6 10% 5% 11% 26% 3.4 110 Ian Thomas TE 12 30% 33% 13% -0.5 -1% 0% 0% 100% 4.1 29 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 41% 17% 10% -0.5 -1% 0% 0% 100% 3.1 27 15 26% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 80 YTD 34% 17% 7% 1.9 2% 0% 5% 68% 2.6 51 Tommy Tremble TE 12 65% 15% 13% 8.5 10% 50% 17% 50% 1.2 53 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 38% 18% 10% 5.5 11% 67% 33% 0% 0.0 73 15 48% 23% 16% 5.7 8% 0% 0% 0% 4.0 32 YTD 47% 12% 7% 9.5 9% 19% 10% 16% 2.7 50

Rest of season:

D.J. Moore: boom-bust WR3

Terrace Marshall Jr.: deep-league WR6

Laviska Shenault Jr.: free agent

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 14 13 25 31 4 27 8 13 31 30 32

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Justin Fields 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 25 10.9 84% 3.3 10.2 29% 14% 11% 0% 0% 16% 21.3 5 14 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 15 21 7.1 74% 3.3 7.2 31% 40% 16% 19% 0% 5% 23.6 7 YTD 274 9.7 72% 3.4 7.5 34% 19% 16% 12% 38% 5% 21.5 5

Rest of season:

Justin Fields: mid-range QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank David Montgomery 12 68% 48% 64% 17% 22% 50% 0% 82% 0% 14.3 21 13 77% 64% 63% 20% 26% 100% 0% 63% 33% 16.7 12 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 68% 48% 50% 15% 19% 100% 0% 75% 0% 24.1 6 YTD 62% 40% 54% 12% 15% 73% 19% 60% 58% 12.4 21 Darrynton Evans 12 32% 31% 25% 4% 14% 50% 0% 18% 0% 7.7 42 13 25% 14% 27% 0% 0% 0% 0% 38% 67% 2.1 61 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 27% 8% 32% 0% 0% 0% 0% 25% 100% 0.9 67 YTD 6% 3% 6% 0% 4% 5% 0% 6% 14% 2.7 111

Injury: Khalil Herbert could return in Week 16.

Rest of the season:

David Montgomery: low-end RB2; low-end RB1 until Khalil Herbert returns

Khalil Herbert: high-end RB3 upon return

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Chase Claypool WR 12 75% 24% 21% 18.2 50% 50% 22% 40% 7.1 68 13 80% 26% 24% 4.3 10% 0% 33% 17% 7.8 54 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 20% 18% 8% 8.7 7% 5% 22% 24% 7.9 55 Byron Pringle WR 12 57% 13% 8% 9.0 10% 50% 11% 0% 9.2 56 13 37% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 130 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 94% 6% 10% 18.5 25% 0% 0% 0% 11.9 36 YTD 19% 11% 3% 16.1 6% 10% 3% 33% 3.6 130 Dante Pettis WR 12 46% 15% 8% 8.5 9% 0% 11% 0% 2.2 99 13 77% 9% 8% 19.5 14% 0% 33% 0% 2.4 90 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 82% 11% 15% 2.3 5% 0% 17% 67% 2.3 84 YTD 59% 11% 9% 11.6 11% 19% 13% 31% 3.7 100 Velus Jones Jr. WR 12 21% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.6 114 13 7% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.1 113 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 71% 9% 10% 23.5 32% 0% 0% 50% 1.4 93 YTD 11% 13% 2% 14.2 3% 0% 2% 33% 2.2 148 Equanimeous St. Brown TE 12 39% 18% 8% 8.5 9% 0% 22% 0% 1.7 106 13 63% 21% 16% 22.0 32% 0% 0% 50% 11.6 34 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 6% 50% 5% 13.0 9% 0% 17% 0% 3.0 78 YTD 62% 13% 12% 13.6 18% 10% 12% 38% 4.2 94 Cole Kmet TE 12 93% 23% 25% 6.5 22% 0% 11% 50% 5.6 24 13 93% 26% 28% 9.6 25% 0% 33% 43% 13.2 6 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 88% 17% 25% 3.4 12% 0% 17% 40% 6.5 20 YTD 83% 16% 19% 8.6 18% 24% 13% 43% 8.1 13

Injury Update: Chase Claypool didn’t play, and Equanimeous St. Brown left Week 15 early with an injury.

Rest of season:

Chase Claypool: mid-range WR4

Cole Kmet: high-end TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 5 4 12 7 22 20 21 5 10 1 11

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Joe Burrow 12 37 7.3 66% 2.7 7.3 19% 20% 10% 2% 0% 5% 18.0 14 13 31 7.7 87% 2.9 9.2 11% 23% 11% 3% 67% 13% 30.0 2 14 33 8.2 63% 2.5 7.2 22% 17% 5% 3% 0% 18% 17.6 13 15 39 6.0 76% 2.2 5.1 17% 10% 2% 5% 0% 3% 23.8 6 YTD 512 7.4 77% 2.5 7.6 17% 13% 4% 6% 30% 11% 23.1 4

Rest of season:

Joe Burrow: mid-range QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Joe Mixon 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 58% 61% 43% 7% 13% 67% 0% 13% 0% 12.6 17 15 64% 52% 47% 16% 32% 25% 100% 38% 0% 10.5 30 YTD 56% 55% 44% 12% 22% 59% 65% 15% 42% 17.0 10 Samaje Perine 12 80% 68% 67% 17% 21% 67% 0% 47% 0% 19.3 10 13 83% 70% 52% 23% 39% 92% 0% 89% 100% 21.5 4 14 43% 17% 50% 10% 16% 33% 0% 80% 0% 9.4 26 15 38% 33% 31% 3% 8% 75% 0% 54% 100% 3.4 53 YTD 40% 26% 35% 9% 21% 36% 0% 71% 57% 9.6 28

Downgrade: Joe Mixon played 72% of snaps before his concussion in Week 11. Since his return, that number is down to 61%. His rush attempt share is also down from 73% to 57%. It appears Samaje Perine carved out a larger role while Mixon was out with a concussion. The Bengals' starting running back has only four top-12 performances in 11 healthy games and is looking like a high-end RB2 rather than an RB1.

Rest of season:

Joe Mixon: high-end RB2

Samaje Perine: handcuff RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Ja'Marr Chase WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 93% 24% 27% 8.5 29% 0% 25% 13% 16.7 17 14 98% 41% 50% 9.0 55% 100% 25% 20% 28.5 3 15 100% 31% 34% 9.0 51% 33% 55% 23% 19.0 14 YTD 73% 25% 22% 9.6 28% 36% 24% 14% 20.8 11 Tee Higgins WR 12 98% 22% 26% 14.1 50% 0% 8% 33% 24.4 6 13 98% 11% 13% 12.3 21% 100% 25% 25% 12.5 30 14 2% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 100 15 96% 20% 21% 9.5 33% 33% 9% 25% 14.3 24 YTD 74% 20% 18% 11.2 28% 14% 13% 24% 13.6 16 Tyler Boyd WR 12 89% 11% 11% 7.3 11% 0% 33% 0% 3.6 83 13 90% 15% 17% 12.4 27% 0% 25% 20% 10.0 41 14 2% 100% 3% 5.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 96 15 80% 15% 13% 6.0 13% 33% 18% 0% 14.5 23 YTD 83% 14% 14% 10.1 20% 14% 20% 19% 10.7 35 Trenton Irwin WR 12 84% 11% 11% 13.0 20% 0% 17% 25% 2.6 94 13 5% 50% 3% 8.0 3% 0% 0% 0% 2.2 93 14 93% 6% 7% 22.0 18% 0% 13% 50% 13.8 26 15 24% 20% 5% 0.0 0% 0% 9% 0% 1.5 90 YTD 27% 10% 3% 11.1 5% 4% 3% 19% 5.9 116 Mitchell Wilcox TE 12 20% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 65 13 64% 4% 3% 12.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 2.3 44 14 68% 8% 7% 9.5 8% 0% 0% 50% 2.0 32 15 76% 9% 8% 5.0 7% 0% 9% 33% 12.3 9 YTD 28% 7% 3% 5.0 2% 0% 2% 42% 2.0 61

Rest of season:

Ja’Marr Chase: high-end WR1

Tee Higgins: mid-end WR2

Tyler Boyd: mid-range WR4

Hayden Hurst: high-end TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 17 15 6 17 5 18 18 2 18 19 31

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Deshaun Watson 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 22 7.7 57% 3.0 6.0 33% 15% 4% 4% 0% 9% 6.3 30 14 42 9.3 81% 3.0 6.6 21% 14% 6% 4% 0% 7% 17.3 14 15 28 4.6 76% 2.9 5.8 42% 16% 3% 9% 0% 4% 12.6 21 YTD 92 7.5 73% 3.0 6.2 30% 3% 5% 6% 0% 7% 12.1 43

Rest of season:

Deshaun Watson: high-end QB2 with QB1 upside

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Nick Chubb 12 59% 79% 37% 3% 6% 50% 100% 6% 50% 20.2 8 13 51% 44% 42% 5% 10% 60% 0% 17% 0% 8.0 37 14 63% 67% 49% 8% 13% 67% 0% 20% 50% 8.4 29 15 70% 66% 62% 8% 10% 75% 100% 8% 0% 9.9 34 YTD 55% 59% 39% 6% 13% 51% 71% 13% 26% 16.7 6 Kareem Hunt 12 41% 15% 43% 6% 11% 50% 0% 94% 50% 3.1 59 13 38% 23% 54% 10% 15% 40% 0% 58% 100% 9.4 34 14 39% 19% 33% 8% 18% 50% 0% 67% 50% 3.2 48 15 26% 13% 21% 4% 17% 25% 0% 83% 0% 3.7 49 YTD 43% 26% 41% 8% 15% 53% 24% 78% 64% 8.2 36

Rest of season:

Nick Chubb: low-end RB1

Kareem Hunt: high-end RB4 with RB1 contingent upside

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Amari Cooper WR 12 96% 26% 31% 13.2 38% 0% 47% 0% 16.4 19 13 100% 38% 43% 11.0 61% 100% 57% 33% 8.0 53 14 90% 14% 16% 12.7 21% 25% 25% 33% 6.2 61 15 88% 17% 20% 8.0 35% 50% 17% 20% 9.8 43 YTD 91% 23% 26% 13.0 37% 38% 33% 15% 14.4 14 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 12 100% 9% 11% 9.8 10% 0% 13% 0% 3.6 84 13 96% 13% 14% 8.0 15% 0% 0% 67% 7.4 56 14 100% 27% 35% 18.9 68% 75% 50% 23% 19.4 12 15 85% 14% 16% 4.3 15% 0% 33% 0% 13.1 31 YTD 91% 17% 19% 13.0 28% 22% 22% 18% 10.5 36 David Bell WR 12 65% 17% 14% 2.8 4% 0% 0% 20% 6.3 71 13 8% 50% 5% 7.0 4% 0% 14% 0% 0.0 121 14 78% 8% 8% 3.0 2% 0% 13% 33% 5.7 67 15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 49% 11% 7% 6.5 5% 0% 7% 14% 3.3 113 Michael Woods II WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 12% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 98 15 62% 10% 8% 4.5 8% 0% 17% 100% 0.9 101 YTD 12% 13% 2% 20.8 4% 8% 2% 50% 0.7 175 David Njoku TE 12 76% 25% 23% 14.4 30% 100% 33% 0% 13.9 8 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 90% 18% 22% 3.5 8% 0% 13% 25% 18.7 2 15 74% 25% 24% 3.2 17% 50% 17% 67% 5.8 25 YTD 60% 21% 16% 7.4 13% 19% 14% 24% 11.2 7

Downgrade: Amari Cooper has finishes of WR53, WR61 and WR43 since Deshaun Watson took over at quarterback. Over the past two games, he's seen only 11 total targets. Cooper is still the lead option in Cleveland, but it looks like Watson might not be able to shake off the rust. The veteran wideout drops to low-end WR2 status.

Rest of season:

Amari Cooper: low-end WR2

Donovan Peoples-Jones: high-end WR4

David Njoku: mid-range TE1

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 6 5 16 28 2 5 1 22 25 27 22

Pass-volume environment: Below Average

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Dak Prescott 12 30 12.4 75% 2.6 8.7 42% 3% 3% 0% 0% 3% 16.8 17 13 30 7.5 73% 2.4 5.7 26% 0% 0% 3% 0% 7% 17.8 13 14 39 8.7 68% 2.9 7.3 24% 14% 5% 2% 0% 23% 15.7 15 15 30 8.5 80% 3.0 8.5 26% 10% 3% 9% 0% 17% 22.2 9 YTD 281 8.6 75% 2.7 7.5 31% 5% 3% 4% 0% 11% 17.6 25

Rest of season:

Dak Prescott: low-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Tony Pollard 12 59% 46% 33% 7% 25% 20% 0% 77% 0% 8.1 41 13 41% 34% 42% 10% 21% 50% 50% 50% 50% 24.6 2 14 58% 34% 60% 13% 20% 50% 0% 70% 52% 22.2 7 15 55% 48% 37% 17% 38% 64% 50% 45% 100% 14.6 16 YTD 53% 40% 43% 10% 20% 51% 30% 51% 54% 16.6 7 Ezekiel Elliott 12 51% 41% 36% 4% 8% 80% 0% 38% 0% 16.5 15 13 56% 49% 52% 10% 20% 67% 50% 40% 50% 18.1 10 14 49% 52% 33% 13% 36% 70% 100% 30% 52% 17.1 11 15 51% 40% 40% 7% 14% 36% 50% 55% 0% 15.1 13 YTD 47% 42% 37% 5% 11% 56% 65% 44% 48% 13.5 20

Rest of season:

Tony Pollard: high-end RB2

Ezekiel Elliott: mid-range RB2

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank CeeDee Lamb WR 12 94% 34% 36% 16.4 47% 50% 50% 30% 17.7 17 13 85% 25% 23% 7.4 23% 0% 33% 29% 20.4 13 14 100% 14% 16% 5.2 9% 0% 13% 17% 8.3 51 15 100% 21% 23% 10.6 29% 0% 20% 43% 19.7 12 YTD 95% 26% 29% 10.7 36% 12% 28% 35% 16.5 7 Michael Gallup WR 12 92% 28% 29% 16.8 39% 0% 38% 50% 11.3 37 13 79% 27% 23% 11.0 34% 50% 22% 0% 18.3 16 14 81% 15% 13% 18.2 28% 50% 13% 60% 6.0 64 15 89% 6% 7% 8.0 6% 25% 10% 0% 1.2 98 YTD 64% 18% 13% 12.7 20% 28% 20% 18% 7.5 76 Noah Brown WR 12 53% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 121 13 91% 7% 7% 6.5 6% 0% 11% 0% 3.5 78 14 81% 18% 16% 16.8 31% 0% 38% 0% 12.5 31 15 77% 35% 30% 10.4 37% 50% 50% 22% 22.9 6 YTD 77% 16% 14% 12.0 20% 20% 19% 24% 8.6 51 James Washington WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 17% 14% 3% 6.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 111 15 9% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 115 YTD 2% 11% 0% 6.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 242 Dalton Schultz TE 12 58% 22% 14% 8.0 9% 50% 13% 25% 19.1 1 13 91% 21% 20% 13.2 35% 50% 11% 50% 5.3 20 14 88% 27% 26% 9.6 29% 50% 13% 20% 14.7 4 15 89% 13% 13% 6.0 9% 0% 0% 25% 3.5 36 YTD 65% 21% 16% 7.7 14% 24% 11% 30% 8.8 16

Rest of season:

CeeDee Lamb: low-end WR1

Michael Gallup: low-end WR4

Noah Brown: low-end WR5

Dalton Schultz: mid-range TE1

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 32 32 19 11 19 14 9 20 11 15 17

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Russell Wilson 12 35 11.3 79% 3.0 4.1 15% 0% 5% 8% 0% 3% 10.5 29 13 22 10.4 85% 3.1 8.6 38% 0% 8% 8% 0% 9% 9.7 28 14 36 5.8 79% 3.2 6.9 20% 6% 7% 13% 0% 6% 26.6 3 15 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 YTD 394 9.5 74% 2.9 7.1 21% 5% 5% 9% 8% 11% 14.8 20 Brett Rypien 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 8 13.4 57% 2.9 2.0 38% 6% 0% 0% 0% 25% 3.6 29 15 26 4.9 88% 2.5 7.6 21% 6% 0% 21% 0% 12% 10.7 25 YTD 80 9.2 68% 2.7 5.5 21% 1% 1% 9% 0% 11% 7.7 47

Injury Update: Russell Wilson didn’t play.

Rest of season:

Russell Wilson: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Latavius Murray 12 82% 76% 65% 4% 4% 100% 0% 83% 100% 10.8 32 13 68% 65% 52% 20% 31% 100% 0% 50% 63% 10.1 27 14 53% 50% 43% 13% 23% 75% 0% 56% 0% 6.1 34 15 64% 67% 39% 4% 8% 100% 0% 67% 0% 21.2 8 YTD 33% 36% 23% 5% 17% 48% 25% 26% 14% 11.7 33 Marlon Mack 12 10% 12% 9% 4% 25% 0% 0% 8% 0% 2.2 68 13 9% 8% 7% 5% 50% 0% 0% 10% 0% 1.9 62 14 32% 19% 23% 5% 17% 25% 0% 25% 100% 15.7 14 15 29% 14% 30% 16% 40% 0% 100% 33% 100% 16.3 12 YTD 6% 3% 5% 2% 29% 1% 8% 5% 12% 9.0 78

Rest of season:

Latavius Murray: high-end RB3

Marlon Mack: PPR RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Jerry Jeudy WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 41% 40% 20% 15.0 29% 0% 17% 25% 10.5 38 14 82% 20% 23% 11.0 35% 75% 20% 0% 33.3 2 15 91% 27% 32% 3.8 24% 0% 20% 0% 14.6 22 YTD 61% 22% 18% 12.1 22% 20% 16% 17% 12.6 34 Courtland Sutton WR 12 93% 22% 29% 12.5 32% 40% 10% 13% 13.5 30 13 37% 10% 5% 11.0 5% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 118 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 79% 20% 20% 12.8 28% 31% 19% 15% 10.6 43 Brandon Johnson WR 12 84% 9% 11% 14.3 14% 20% 30% 33% 9.0 57 13 56% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 115 14 71% 8% 8% 16.3 17% 0% 30% 33% 0.0 120 15 67% 18% 16% 13.3 43% 0% 20% 25% 6.0 60 YTD 22% 10% 3% 15.5 5% 6% 5% 25% 3.2 149 Freddie Swain WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 14% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 115 15 52% 6% 4% -3.0 -2% 0% 0% 0% 1.9 87 YTD 3% 5% 0% -3.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.0 202 Greg Dulcich TE 12 81% 9% 11% 10.3 10% 0% 20% 0% 3.1 39 13 81% 33% 35% 12.7 43% 0% 33% 71% 14.5 2 14 73% 18% 18% 13.6 33% 0% 20% 14% 7.2 14 15 85% 4% 4% 8.0 7% 0% 0% 100% 2.1 45 YTD 51% 16% 10% 12.6 14% 3% 10% 25% 8.0 30

Rest of season:

Jerry Jeudy: high-end WR3; low-end WR2 with Courtland Sutton out

Courtland Sutton: low-end WR3

Kendall Hinton: free agent

K.J. Hamler: free agent

Greg Dulcich: low-end TE1

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 8 3 9 19 10 8 17 16 28 29 5

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Jared Goff 12 37 7.6 75% 2.6 6.5 36% 0% 0% 5% 0% 5% 17.6 15 13 41 6.1 89% 2.8 8.3 30% 0% 0% 5% 0% 7% 21.6 4 14 39 7.9 88% 2.8 8.5 24% 0% 5% 0% 0% 8% 26.1 4 15 38 5.0 79% 2.8 6.6 18% 0% 0% 0% 0% 11% 14.1 18 YTD 482 7.6 78% 2.7 7.5 27% 3% 2% 4% 0% 7% 16.7 12

Rest of season:

Jared Goff: mid-range QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank D'Andre Swift 12 34% 17% 34% 22% 50% 11% 0% 73% 67% 8.3 40 13 51% 45% 51% 11% 18% 38% 50% 63% 67% 21.1 5 14 35% 20% 41% 12% 24% 75% 0% 13% 100% 6.9 30 15 40% 27% 42% 24% 50% 25% 0% 38% 100% 12.5 21 YTD 32% 20% 35% 11% 27% 20% 14% 45% 49% 12.9 27 Jamaal Williams 12 42% 60% 15% 0% 0% 78% 67% 9% 33% 12.5 25 13 30% 35% 20% 0% 0% 63% 50% 25% 0% 9.5 33 14 37% 53% 17% 3% 14% 25% 0% 13% 0% 3.7 46 15 31% 43% 13% 0% 0% 50% 67% 0% 0% 3.3 55 YTD 40% 54% 20% 3% 13% 57% 72% 16% 27% 13.0 14 Justin Jackson 12 25% 13% 29% 3% 9% 11% 0% 18% 0% 2.9 61 13 21% 3% 24% 14% 50% 0% 0% 13% 33% 5.3 44 14 30% 13% 29% 3% 8% 0% 0% 73% 0% 10.1 25 15 32% 20% 32% 6% 17% 25% 33% 62% 0% 4.1 47 YTD 18% 10% 17% 3% 17% 12% 3% 26% 10% 4.9 67

Rest of season:

D’Andre Swift: high-end RB3

Jamaal Williams: high-end RB3

Justin Jackson: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 12 88% 29% 31% 9.3 38% 50% 33% 40% 27.9 3 13 91% 31% 32% 5.9 32% 0% 67% 33% 34.6 2 14 90% 19% 21% 8.1 21% 0% 10% 14% 13.4 30 15 89% 24% 24% 4.6 23% 0% 33% 13% 15.2 21 YTD 74% 30% 26% 6.6 23% 14% 33% 24% 17.8 6 D.J. Chark Jr. WR 12 80% 16% 16% 17.4 36% 50% 33% 40% 9.6 49 13 93% 15% 16% 18.0 48% 0% 0% 17% 14.8 23 14 90% 19% 21% 10.9 28% 0% 40% 29% 21.4 8 15 84% 6% 6% 12.0 15% 0% 0% 50% 2.8 79 YTD 47% 15% 9% 16.8 20% 14% 15% 28% 8.9 86 Josh Reynolds WR 12 7% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 116 13 78% 12% 11% 4.5 8% 0% 17% 50% 4.9 67 14 68% 21% 18% 14.0 31% 100% 0% 50% 16.1 20 15 61% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 125 YTD 62% 15% 11% 13.5 20% 36% 7% 34% 8.6 64 Jameson Williams WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 4% 50% 3% 22.0 10% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 125 14 15% 33% 6% 15.0 11% 0% 0% 50% 11.1 35 15 16% 17% 3% 46.0 28% 100% 0% 0% 0.0 124 YTD 3% 29% 1% 24.5 3% 4% 0% 25% 3.7 160 Brock Wright TE 12 34% 23% 9% 1.0 1% 0% 0% 67% 2.6 44 13 27% 18% 5% 0.5 0% 0% 0% 100% 4.5 26 14 34% 7% 3% -2.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 64 15 21% 25% 6% 8.0 10% 0% 8% 50% 12.1 10 YTD 27% 13% 4% 3.2 2% 4% 3% 65% 3.2 43

Rest of season:

Amon-Ra St. Brown: low-end WR1

D.J. Chark Jr.: boom-bust WR3

Jameson Williams: upside stash WR5

Josh Reynolds: free agent

Kalif Raymond: free agent

Brock Wright: free agent

Green Bay Packers (Monday Night Football)

Team ranks

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Injury Update: Aaron Rodgers has thumb and rib injuries that could cause him to miss time.

Rest of season:

Aaron Rodgers: high-end QB2

Jordan Love: stash QB3

Running backs

Injury: Aaron Jones was in and out of the lineup due to a shin injury.

Aaron Jones was in and out of the lineup due to a shin injury. Monitoring: A.J. Dillon was buried behind Jones over the past seven games, but the shin injury opened the door, and the second-year running back played decently. He could carve out a larger role moving forward.

Rest of season:

Aaron Jones: low-end RB1

A.J. Dillon: high-end RB3 with contingent RB1 upside

Receivers and tight ends

Rest of season:

Christian Watson: low-end WR2

Allen Lazard: mid-range WR3

Randall Cobb: high-end WR5

Romeo Doubs: stash WR6

Robert Tonyan: low-end TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 30 30 29 20 26 19 15 30 13 17 15

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Davis Mills 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 21 9.9 84% 2.5 8.3 18% 0% 5% 0% 0% 14% 6.2 27 15 24 11.2 55% 2.9 5.0 22% 8% 11% 0% 0% 4% 20.9 10 YTD 374 7.9 70% 2.6 6.5 27% 4% 3% 7% 0% 9% 13.0 26 Jeff Driskel 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 6 5.2 80% 2.7 6.3 86% 17% 14% 0% 20% 0% 9.1 24 15 4 -2.0 100% 2.2 2.0 40% 15% 0% 20% 0% 0% 1.1 33 YTD 10 3.1 86% 2.7 4.6 69% 3% 15% 8% 7% 0% 3.9 55

Rest of season:

Davis Mills: low-end QB2

Jeff Driskel: free agent; boom-bust TE2 in TE-eligible formats (Yahoo)

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Royce Freeman 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 38% 42% 11% 4% 25% 33% 0% 0% 0% 6.6 41 YTD 3% 3% 1% 0% 25% 1% 0% 0% 0% 6.6 124 Dare Ogunbowale 12 30% 31% 23% 6% 18% 50% 50% 17% 0% 9.0 36 13 22% 9% 26% 8% 33% 0% 100% 55% 33% 4.1 50 14 27% 3% 37% 8% 20% 0% 0% 75% 100% 2.1 57 15 43% 31% 38% 0% 0% 33% 0% 8% 0% 1.4 64 YTD 12% 5% 12% 4% 30% 10% 14% 16% 20% 3.3 81 Rex Burkhead 12 18% 0% 23% 6% 18% 0% 0% 75% 0% 1.5 75 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 8% 6% 7% 4% 50% 17% 40% 8% 0% 1.2 62 15 19% 0% 32% 13% 33% 0% 0% 100% 0% 3.7 50 YTD 26% 8% 31% 9% 25% 17% 14% 71% 54% 4.9 58

Injury Update: Dameon Pierce was placed on injured reserve, ending his season before the Week 15 matchup.

Dameon Pierce was placed on injured reserve, ending his season before the Week 15 matchup. Monitoring: The running back plan moving forward looks like a nasty three-way split, with Royce Freeman and Dare Ogunbowale taking the early-down work and Rex Burkhead playing passing downs. This looks like a situation for fantasy managers to avoid.

Rest of season:

Dameon Pierce: season-ending injured reserve

Royce Freeman: low-end RB3

Dare Ogunbowale: stash RB5

Rex Burkhead: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Brandin Cooks WR 12 72% 13% 11% 12.0 26% 0% 0% 75% 10.1 44 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 62% 21% 16% 10.3 21% 16% 17% 22% 10.2 56 Nico Collins WR 12 79% 22% 22% 6.9 30% 100% 38% 13% 10.4 43 13 74% 39% 30% 20.2 63% 60% 25% 45% 12.5 29 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 56% 22% 15% 12.8 25% 24% 16% 34% 9.7 60 Chris Moore WR 12 68% 10% 8% 10.3 17% 0% 13% 33% 2.7 92 13 45% 16% 8% 6.7 6% 0% 13% 0% 7.6 55 14 93% 41% 46% 7.5 39% 0% 57% 36% 22.4 5 15 92% 27% 33% 10.9 36% 0% 14% 50% 8.2 50 YTD 63% 17% 13% 8.2 14% 12% 12% 32% 7.8 58 Phillip Dorsett WR 12 43% 10% 6% 5.5 6% 0% 0% 0% 1.5 108 13 81% 10% 8% 6.7 6% 0% 0% 67% 3.8 70 14 93% 11% 13% 3.0 4% 0% 14% 0% 3.8 74 15 92% 3% 4% 30.0 12% 0% 14% 0% 0.0 112 YTD 46% 13% 7% 13.1 12% 4% 6% 27% 3.1 119 Jordan Akins TE 12 55% 19% 14% 2.6 7% 0% 13% 20% 17.3 4 13 60% 21% 14% 2.4 3% 0% 25% 0% 5.1 22 14 73% 14% 13% 24.7 34% 100% 0% 33% 1.5 39 15 59% 33% 25% 7.8 19% 50% 14% 17% 11.2 12 YTD 42% 17% 9% 6.8 8% 12% 10% 24% 6.8 25 Teagan Quitoriano TE 12 47% 10% 6% 4.0 4% 0% 13% 0% 4.0 31 13 50% 17% 8% 17.0 15% 20% 0% 100% 0.0 63 14 43% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 58 15 59% 5% 4% 13.0 5% 50% 0% 0% 7.8 19 YTD 19% 8% 2% 11.9 3% 12% 1% 50% 2.7 76

Upgrade: Chris Moore has 46% and 33% target shares over his past two games. Historically, he hasn’t been a target earner, but those outings are undeniably strong in that department. He could still be a flash in the pan, but as long as Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks remain sidelined, Moore has WR4 potential.

Rest of season:

Brandin Cooks: low-end WR4

Nico Collins: mid-range WR4

Chris Moore: high-end WR4 while Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are sidelined

Jordan Akins: mid-range TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 29 32 12 9 17 13 4 17 19 11 13

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Matt Ryan 12 34 7.0 81% 3.0 5.9 10% 9% 5% 8% 50% 9% 13.2 23 13 37 6.8 72% 2.2 6.3 13% 10% 0% 8% 0% 5% 14.1 19 14 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 15 33 8.3 72% 2.5 5.5 14% 5% 3% 8% 0% 3% 11.3 23 YTD 461 6.5 79% 2.6 6.7 17% 5% 2% 7% 13% 9% 14.9 21

Rest of season:

Matt Ryan: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Jonathan Taylor 12 92% 87% 80% 10% 10% 100% 50% 92% 100% 18.8 12 13 82% 70% 64% 13% 15% 100% 0% 89% 100% 13.3 20 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 3% 0% 3% 3% 100% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.3 59 YTD 54% 54% 44% 7% 13% 65% 50% 48% 25% 13.9 25 Zack Moss 12 2% 4% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2 87 13 7% 10% 2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.8 63 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 67% 57% 38% 3% 7% 83% 100% 67% 33% 8.1 36 YTD 7% 9% 3% 0% 14% 20% 13% 6% 1% 3.0 84 Deon Jackson 12 6% 0% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8% 0% 0.0 103 13 11% 7% 10% 3% 25% 0% 0% 11% 0% 0.6 75 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 32% 31% 24% 3% 11% 17% 0% 33% 67% 12.6 20 YTD 20% 16% 18% 5% 21% 16% 6% 23% 37% 6.5 57

Injury Update: Jonathan Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain on the first drive and was unable to return. The superstar RB is likely done for the season.

Jonathan Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain on the first drive and was unable to return. The superstar RB is likely done for the season. Upgrade: With Jonathan Taylor injured, Zack Moss led the backfield with 67% of the snaps, 57% of the rushing attempts and dominated 83% of SDD situations. The former Bill shared passing downs, leading the way in LDD, but trailing Deon Jackson in the two-minute offense. It is hard to completely trust one data point, but Moss moves into the high-end RB3 range and could have an RB2 upside.

Rest of season:

Jonathan Taylor: mid-range RB1 if he returns

Zack Moss: mid-range RB3 with mid-range RB2 upside

Deon Jackson: low-end RB4

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Michael Pittman Jr. WR 12 100% 28% 35% 7.5 38% 100% 40% 9% 19.1 14 13 100% 8% 9% 3.3 5% 0% 22% 33% 3.6 77 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 97% 39% 48% 7.3 42% 0% 58% 21% 19.0 13 YTD 92% 22% 25% 6.9 27% 16% 32% 22% 14.1 20 Parris Campbell WR 12 90% 9% 10% 8.3 12% 0% 20% 0% 3.4 87 13 81% 13% 13% 7.8 14% 0% 11% 0% 8.5 51 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 89% 9% 10% 3.3 4% 0% 17% 0% 3.3 73 YTD 88% 13% 14% 5.7 12% 5% 14% 18% 8.9 46 Alec Pierce WR 12 76% 7% 6% 15.0 14% 0% 0% 50% 0.0 150 13 76% 27% 25% 13.1 48% 33% 22% 0% 18.6 15 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 92% 9% 10% 20.7 26% 0% 17% 0% 0.0 105 YTD 68% 16% 14% 13.1 27% 16% 16% 8% 7.3 63 Kylen Granson TE 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 52% 27% 19% 7.3 20% 33% 33% 17% 5.9 19 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 32% 17% 7% 16.0 13% 0% 0% 0% 5.4 26 YTD 40% 17% 8% 6.2 8% 5% 9% 21% 4.7 34 Jelani Woods TE 12 71% 33% 29% 8.3 35% 0% 30% 11% 17.8 2 13 29% 27% 9% 8.3 12% 0% 0% 0% 4.8 24 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 30% 9% 3% 10.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 4.6 28 YTD 26% 16% 5% 10.5 8% 16% 4% 25% 5.0 35 Mo Alie-Cox TE 12 27% 27% 10% 5.3 7% 0% 10% 0% 3.4 36 13 24% 10% 3% -3.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 1.6 54 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 41% 7% 3% 7.0 3% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 60 YTD 40% 10% 5% 4.8 4% 5% 3% 43% 3.4 40

Rest of season:

Michael Pittman Jr.: low-end WR2

Parris Campbell: mid-range WR5

Alec Pierce: upside WR5

Kylen Granson: free agent

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 11 10 15 10 16 10 10 19 9 18 13

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Trevor Lawrence 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 12 37 6.5 83% 2.4 8.7 12% 5% 2% 10% 0% 5% 24.9 5 13 31 7.7 75% 2.5 5.8 19% 6% 8% 6% 0% 0% 14.4 18 14 42 7.9 84% 2.6 8.8 33% 8% 2% 0% 50% 5% 33.4 1 YTD 458 7.9 78% 2.5 7.0 24% 8% 4% 5% 24% 3% 19.1 7

Upgrade: Trevor Lawrence has three top-five fantasy finishes in his last four outings. Over that span, he averages 297 yards and 2.8 TDs per game through the air. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is peaking at the best time of the season for fantasy managers. Lawrence is a mid-range QB1 moving forward.

Rest of season:

Trevor Lawrence: mid-range QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Travis Etienne 12 8% 11% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3 85 13 88% 81% 68% 10% 12% 67% 0% 73% 100% 9.6 32 14 75% 65% 59% 0% 0% 83% 50% 38% 67% 3.2 49 15 73% 76% 56% 5% 8% 75% 0% 50% 45% 14.7 15 YTD 61% 51% 51% 7% 13% 53% 38% 61% 77% 11.9 18 JaMycal Hasty 12 78% 63% 59% 14% 19% 100% 100% 83% 100% 20.5 6 13 5% 0% 5% 0% 0% 33% 0% 9% 0% 0.0 92 14 25% 15% 15% 0% 0% 17% 0% 62% 33% 1.3 61 15 23% 4% 22% 3% 10% 0% 0% 50% 55% 2.5 58 YTD 17% 8% 14% 3% 19% 18% 10% 25% 17% 3.8 68

Rest of season:

Travis Etienne: mid-range RB2

JaMycal Hasty: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Christian Kirk WR 12 95% 20% 22% 7.3 25% 0% 25% 13% 8.1 63 13 85% 21% 23% 9.1 28% 0% 20% 29% 16.4 19 14 100% 16% 18% 6.4 15% 25% 20% 43% 9.5 44 15 100% 22% 25% 13.3 33% 0% 44% 10% 15.2 20 YTD 96% 21% 23% 9.8 29% 18% 22% 21% 15.1 10 Zay Jones WR 12 93% 36% 39% 8.6 52% 0% 25% 14% 25.5 5 13 85% 18% 19% 7.3 19% 0% 20% 0% 3.6 75 14 93% 28% 29% 12.3 45% 50% 30% 18% 21.7 7 15 98% 18% 20% 13.8 28% 40% 22% 0% 34.9 1 YTD 88% 21% 22% 9.5 26% 32% 25% 19% 14.1 19 Marvin Jones Jr. WR 12 68% 11% 8% 7.0 9% 100% 17% 0% 11.2 38 13 70% 14% 13% 18.5 33% 0% 0% 25% 2.7 84 14 61% 4% 3% 12.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 3.2 77 15 76% 18% 15% 14.5 22% 20% 11% 0% 9.7 44 YTD 73% 16% 14% 14.8 25% 18% 15% 17% 7.4 61 Jamal Agnew WR 12 30% 38% 14% 2.6 6% 0% 8% 0% 14.7 25 13 18% 17% 3% 5.0 2% 0% 10% 0% 0.3 111 14 15% 43% 8% 10.0 10% 0% 20% 33% 7.4 55 15 9% 75% 8% 10.3 8% 20% 11% 0% 8.4 48 YTD 12% 40% 6% 6.9 5% 5% 7% 19% 5.3 92 Evan Engram TE 12 77% 3% 3% 4.0 2% 0% 8% 0% 1.4 50 13 83% 22% 23% 4.1 13% 0% 20% 14% 14.0 4 14 83% 39% 37% 5.4 25% 25% 30% 36% 39.2 1 15 89% 25% 25% 4.8 12% 20% 0% 10% 14.2 7 YTD 82% 19% 18% 6.8 15% 18% 17% 22% 10.4 4

Upgrade: Zay Jones has three top-seven finishes in three of his last four games, averaging 27% of the team’s targets in that span. His 22% target share trails only Christian Kirk (23%), and the duo has turned into more of a 1A and 1B situation with the eruption of Trevor Lawrence. Jones is a high-end WR3.

Rest of season:

Christian Kirk: high-end WR2

Zay Jones: high-end WR3

Marvin Jones: mid-range WR5

Evan Engram: mid-range TE1

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 1 2 8 4 27 11 13 7 6 3 1

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Patrick Mahomes 12 42 6.1 78% 3.0 7.6 30% 0% 9% 0% 0% 7% 19.4 12 13 27 11.5 81% 3.2 8.3 29% 0% 6% 6% 0% 4% 19.8 6 14 41 8.1 70% 2.5 8.6 18% 13% 0% 5% 0% 5% 22.8 6 15 41 5.3 93% 2.9 8.2 26% 7% 7% 4% 0% 2% 30.7 4 YTD 551 7.7 79% 2.8 8.2 23% 4% 6% 4% 6% 4% 25.6 3

Rest of season:

Patrick Mahomes: high-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Isiah Pacheco 12 51% 85% 28% 3% 7% 43% 100% 11% 23% 15.6 16 13 45% 61% 31% 10% 20% 40% 0% 8% 100% 16.2 15 14 43% 54% 27% 8% 25% 67% 0% 0% 20% 12.3 19 15 35% 50% 21% 3% 10% 33% 0% 10% 0% 10.7 29 YTD 28% 44% 17% 2% 9% 24% 28% 6% 7% 7.4 40 Jerick McKinnon 12 34% 0% 44% 14% 26% 57% 0% 89% 77% 5.6 48 13 47% 35% 44% 10% 15% 60% 100% 83% 0% 14.0 17 14 57% 25% 55% 20% 33% 33% 0% 100% 80% 31.4 1 15 62% 33% 68% 20% 26% 67% 0% 90% 0% 32.2 1 YTD 47% 20% 48% 11% 19% 49% 28% 90% 84% 10.8 26

Upgrade: Jerick McKinnon has back-to-back No. 1 RB performances and has five TDs in the last three games. Isiah Pacheco remains the primary ball carrier, but McKinnon has 16 targets over the past two weeks, and he is coming through with big plays. The veteran RB is locked into the Chiefs’ passing plans as of right now and is a must-start RB in all formats. It will be hard for McKinnon to keep up these performances, but his upside is undeniable, making him RB2-worthy.

Rest of season:

Isiah Pacheco: low-end RB2

Jerick McKinnon: PPR mid-range RB2

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 12 44% 14% 8% 7.3 10% 0% 14% 67% 6.8 70 13 81% 16% 19% 6.5 11% 0% 29% 50% 6.5 57 14 86% 29% 28% 7.0 24% 50% 56% 0% 22.4 6 15 87% 25% 25% 6.9 32% 0% 13% 40% 18.8 15 YTD 71% 20% 18% 7.3 17% 6% 20% 23% 13.4 24 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 12 74% 15% 14% 10.6 24% 0% 14% 40% 9.6 50 13 63% 26% 24% 33.2 69% 100% 43% 20% 9.1 48 14 75% 6% 5% 12.0 7% 0% 22% 0% 3.0 78 15 68% 16% 13% 11.0 26% 50% 25% 0% 11.6 38 YTD 77% 13% 12% 14.6 23% 16% 16% 20% 8.0 50 Justin Watson WR 12 80% 6% 6% 11.0 10% 0% 0% 0% 4.6 78 13 53% 6% 5% 14.0 6% 0% 0% 100% 2.5 89 14 70% 6% 5% 35.5 22% 50% 0% 100% 0.0 123 15 53% 4% 3% 46.0 22% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 113 YTD 39% 10% 5% 19.2 12% 10% 4% 29% 3.4 108 Skyy Moore WR 12 36% 40% 17% 4.2 11% 0% 0% 33% 8.6 60 13 31% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.2 108 14 25% 18% 5% 9.5 6% 0% 0% 0% 1.7 87 15 19% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.2 97 YTD 25% 18% 5% 10.1 7% 3% 6% 19% 3.0 115 Kadarius Toney WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 6% 33% 3% -4.0 -2% 0% 0% 0% 1.5 89 YTD 6% 21% 2% 4.0 1% 0% 0% 50% 4.7 133 Travis Kelce TE 12 76% 24% 22% 7.8 28% 67% 43% 38% 15.7 5 13 88% 19% 24% 6.8 14% 0% 14% 20% 9.6 10 14 82% 25% 23% 11.7 33% 0% 0% 44% 11.1 9 15 81% 27% 25% 5.4 25% 0% 38% 30% 20.5 4 YTD 82% 25% 25% 7.8 25% 29% 26% 25% 19.9 1

Rest of season:

Travis Kelce: the TE1

JuJu Smith-Schuster: low-end WR2

Mecole Hardman: boom-bust WR4 upon return

Kadarius Toney: stash upside WR6

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: low-end WR5

Skyy Moore: free agent

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 3 12 22 18 21 22 27 14 17 13 14

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Derek Carr 12 36 8.5 79% 2.9 8.2 21% 0% 5% 3% 0% 11% 22.8 10 13 30 12.1 65% 2.9 8.3 23% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7% 17.0 15 14 20 10.2 68% 3.4 6.9 9% 3% 13% 0% 0% 15% 4.6 28 15 38 13.8 66% 3.3 6.1 20% 0% 0% 7% 0% 3% 20.2 12 YTD 472 9.7 72% 2.8 7.1 22% 3% 2% 5% 0% 8% 16.0 15

Rest of season:

Derek Carr: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Josh Jacobs 12 79% 87% 62% 18% 25% 100% 0% 11% 0% 48.3 1 13 75% 90% 50% 8% 13% 75% 0% 11% 0% 23.0 3 14 83% 74% 64% 11% 13% 78% 100% 44% 0% 19.4 8 15 75% 92% 59% 9% 14% 100% 0% 0% 77% 13.0 19 YTD 75% 82% 52% 12% 19% 80% 90% 15% 63% 21.3 2 Ameer Abdullah 12 18% 8% 23% 9% 33% 0% 0% 100% 0% 14.5 20 13 20% 3% 31% 4% 11% 0% 0% 89% 100% 0.4 77 14 13% 0% 32% 11% 25% 11% 0% 67% 0% 3.7 44 15 22% 0% 20% 6% 22% 0% 0% 100% 23% 3.4 54 YTD 15% 1% 19% 6% 27% 11% 0% 65% 17% 4.0 70 Zamir White 12 4% 5% 3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.8 62 13 7% 7% 6% 0% 0% 25% 0% 0% 0% 0.6 74 14 5% 9% 0% 0% 0% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0.9 66 15 4% 4% 2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4 70 YTD 4% 5% 2% 0% 0% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0.6 123

Rest of season:

Josh Jacobs: high-end RB1

Zamir White: stash RB6

Ameer Abdullah: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Davante Adams WR 12 100% 23% 27% 8.0 26% 0% 22% 22% 14.4 27 13 100% 40% 46% 16.0 61% 100% 57% 25% 37.7 1 14 100% 29% 37% 19.4 70% 0% 43% 0% 10.1 39 15 100% 22% 28% 11.9 24% 0% 20% 22% 6.8 57 YTD 96% 28% 32% 12.5 42% 38% 31% 21% 20.3 4 Mack Hollins WR 12 100% 13% 15% 10.6 19% 0% 22% 40% 16.3 20 13 100% 27% 31% 5.5 14% 0% 29% 0% 8.5 50 14 96% 17% 21% 9.5 20% 100% 14% 0% 8.2 52 15 89% 22% 25% 20.8 38% 50% 20% 13% 14.0 27 YTD 94% 16% 18% 13.4 26% 18% 20% 20% 10.1 37 Hunter Renfrow WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 59% 13% 9% 16.7 11% 0% 20% 0% 2.4 83 YTD 40% 15% 7% 6.6 5% 0% 7% 13% 6.1 112 Keelan Cole WR 12 72% 7% 6% 5.5 4% 0% 11% 0% 3.2 88 13 72% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 139 14 64% 6% 5% 9.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 2.1 82 15 27% 18% 6% 28.5 13% 50% 10% 0% 13.0 33 YTD 43% 8% 4% 18.3 8% 15% 6% 5% 2.6 131 Kadarius Toney WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 6% 33% 3% -4.0 -2% 0% 0% 0% 1.5 89 YTD 6% 21% 2% 4.0 1% 0% 0% 50% 4.7 133 Darren Waller TE 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 66% 11% 9% 13.3 9% 0% 0% 33% 13.8 8 YTD 32% 16% 6% 11.8 8% 12% 4% 26% 8.9 37

Monitoring: Darren Waller returned from IR to post a top-eight TE finish. However, his was hardly targeted (9%), and his routes were limited (66%). The veteran tight end has yet to prove he can earn the love and affection of Derek Darr with DaVante Adams on the field. His 16% TPRR is well below previous seasons. Waller’s reputation earns him a low-end TE1 grade, but he isn’t a must-start until he shows more.

Darren Waller returned from IR to post a top-eight TE finish. However, his was hardly targeted (9%), and his routes were limited (66%). The veteran tight end has yet to prove he can earn the love and affection of Derek Darr with DaVante Adams on the field. His 16% TPRR is well below previous seasons. Waller’s reputation earns him a low-end TE1 grade, but he isn’t a must-start until he shows more. Monitoring: Hunter Renfrow also returned from IR but was unable to get anything going. Mack Hollins has locked down the No. 2 WR role when the team goes to two-TE and two-RB sets. That relegates Renfrow to slot-only status – something most Josh McDaniel slot receivers have historically avoided. Renfrow is merely a stash WR6.

Rest of season:

Davante Adams: high-end WR1

Mack Hollins: mid-range WR4

Hunter Renfrow: stash WR6

Darren Waller: low-end TE1

Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

Team ranks

Pass-volume environment: Above Average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Rest of season:

Baker Mayfield: free agent

Running backs

Rest of season:

Cam Akers: high-end RB3

Kyren Williams: PPR RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Rest of season:

Van Jefferson: mid-range WR4

Bennett Skowronek: deep-league WR6

Tyler Higbee: boom-bust TE2

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 15 18 1 1 32 3 2 12 2 4 3

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Justin Herbert 12 47 4.4 84% 2.6 5.8 26% 18% 4% 8% 0% 26% 26.8 3 13 47 8.8 69% 2.8 7.0 16% 11% 5% 9% 0% 6% 17.7 14 14 51 5.8 89% 2.7 7.2 39% 14% 2% 7% 0% 6% 19.5 10 15 42 8.2 79% 2.5 7.5 27% 4% 0% 7% 0% 5% 10.7 24 YTD 603 6.9 79% 2.7 6.7 28% 8% 3% 5% 0% 11% 17.9 9

Rest of season:

Justin Herbert: mid-range QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Austin Ekeler 12 70% 45% 62% 35% 47% 60% 0% 45% 88% 25.0 3 13 59% 50% 52% 14% 20% 50% 0% 35% 86% 13.8 19 14 59% 68% 41% 17% 35% 60% 100% 50% 100% 24.4 4 15 69% 50% 62% 8% 11% 57% 25% 30% 100% 15.0 14 YTD 64% 54% 57% 20% 29% 65% 45% 52% 87% 22.2 1 Joshua Kelley 12 21% 18% 11% 5% 33% 40% 0% 45% 0% 4.0 54 13 43% 39% 31% 0% 0% 50% 0% 65% 14% 3.0 58 14 40% 18% 34% 4% 11% 40% 0% 50% 0% 4.5 42 15 35% 42% 15% 5% 33% 43% 75% 70% 0% 10.1 32 YTD 20% 15% 15% 3% 15% 16% 27% 30% 5% 5.1 65

Rest of season:

Austin Ekeler: high-end RB1

Joshua Kelley: priority handcuff RB5

Isaiah Spiller: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Keenan Allen WR 12 93% 14% 16% 8.9 33% 60% 29% 29% 15.9 21 13 98% 22% 29% 14.8 48% 33% 42% 8% 21.8 11 14 91% 25% 28% 4.2 20% 25% 31% 38% 21.2 9 15 96% 20% 24% 8.8 25% 0% 56% 22% 16.6 19 YTD 38% 22% 10% 9.8 14% 16% 14% 27% 14.8 54 Mike Williams WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 72% 15% 13% 15.7 35% 25% 6% 67% 23.6 4 15 96% 19% 21% 15.8 40% 100% 22% 13% 10.7 40 YTD 58% 19% 13% 13.1 25% 16% 15% 38% 14.1 38 Josh Palmer WR 12 100% 9% 12% 9.8 26% 0% 29% 20% 10.6 41 13 97% 20% 26% 7.4 22% 0% 33% 18% 13.0 28 14 81% 13% 13% 15.3 34% 25% 19% 17% 9.3 45 15 66% 17% 13% 6.8 11% 0% 11% 0% 9.9 42 YTD 81% 16% 16% 9.0 21% 16% 17% 25% 12.0 29 DeAndre Carter WR 12 84% 20% 21% 8.1 39% 0% 14% 11% 20.3 12 13 72% 5% 5% 18.5 10% 0% 8% 0% 2.4 91 14 16% 33% 7% 7.3 8% 25% 13% 0% 1.0 92 15 17% 25% 5% 9.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 1.5 91 YTD 69% 12% 10% 9.9 15% 14% 14% 20% 7.5 53 Gerald Everett TE 12 62% 13% 9% 1.5 3% 0% 14% 25% 5.8 23 13 62% 17% 14% 7.3 12% 33% 8% 50% 13.0 7 14 67% 16% 13% 2.8 6% 0% 6% 50% 7.8 12 15 60% 21% 16% 3.8 7% 0% 0% 67% 8.2 18 YTD 58% 19% 14% 6.5 13% 11% 13% 32% 9.0 9

Rest of season:

Keenan Allen: high-end WR2

Mike Williams: mid-range WR2

Josh Palmer: high-end WR4

DeAndre Carter: deep league WR6

Gerald Everett: low-end TE1

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 10 7 26 14 30 17 31 29 12 5 6

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Tua Tagovailoa 12 36 11.2 76% 2.5 8.3 30% 0% 0% 10% 0% 6% 16.0 18 13 33 11.6 59% 2.4 8.9 61% 0% 0% 8% 0% 3% 17.8 12 14 28 12.8 46% 2.8 5.2 30% 0% 9% 6% 0% 7% 12.6 17 15 30 9.1 68% 2.4 7.8 39% 0% 3% 6% 0% 0% 18.1 13 YTD 375 10.0 75% 2.5 8.6 43% 4% 2% 5% 0% 6% 18.9 14

Rest of season:

Tua Tagovailoa: low-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Raheem Mostert 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 61% 78% 49% 0% 0% 67% 0% 50% 100% 3.0 57 14 73% 69% 71% 4% 4% 100% 0% 64% 100% 5.4 36 15 76% 71% 66% 4% 4% 71% 100% 80% 0% 16.6 11 YTD 54% 50% 47% 6% 10% 53% 25% 43% 61% 10.2 29 Jeff Wilson Jr. 12 61% 52% 59% 8% 10% 100% 100% 40% 64% 12.2 26 13 37% 11% 38% 6% 14% 33% 0% 25% 0% 0.3 79 14 16% 25% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 9% 0% 2.6 54 15 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 16% 14% 14% 3% 14% 55% 17% 10% 14% 10.1 30 Salvon Ahmed 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 10% 6% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0% 0.1 70 15 24% 25% 11% 0% 0% 29% 0% 20% 0% 10.3 31 YTD 3% 4% 2% 0% 0% 4% 0% 4% 0% 2.9 107

Injury Update: Jeff Wilson Jr. didn’t play.

Rest of season:

Jeff Wilson Jr.: mid-range RB3

Raheem Mostert: mid-range RB3; mid-range RB2 if Jeff Wilson Jr. misses time

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Tyreek Hill WR 12 73% 26% 24% 10.8 22% 0% 18% 22% 15.0 24 13 92% 38% 39% 13.8 45% 0% 17% 77% 29.6 4 14 77% 40% 42% 15.7 51% 0% 56% 50% 18.1 14 15 89% 41% 43% 7.7 36% 33% 45% 33% 21.9 8 YTD 83% 34% 33% 12.0 40% 19% 33% 44% 21.9 2 Jaylen Waddle WR 12 82% 26% 26% 16.7 37% 33% 18% 50% 13.5 31 13 54% 25% 15% 16.0 20% 0% 17% 80% 1.9 99 14 86% 14% 17% 13.3 17% 0% 11% 0% 5.1 69 15 71% 30% 25% 15.0 41% 33% 36% 14% 20.4 10 YTD 81% 23% 22% 12.6 28% 23% 24% 36% 15.5 9 Trent Sherfield WR 12 69% 15% 13% 17.2 19% 0% 27% 40% 5.3 74 13 70% 12% 9% 15.3 12% 0% 33% 0% 14.5 25 14 63% 19% 17% 9.5 12% 0% 11% 25% 1.7 86 15 60% 5% 4% 3.0 1% 33% 9% 0% 0.0 109 YTD 62% 12% 9% 11.5 10% 8% 12% 28% 5.3 84 Cedrick Wilson WR 12 37% 17% 8% 11.3 8% 0% 9% 0% 4.6 77 13 14% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 135 14 31% 18% 8% 8.5 6% 0% 11% 0% 3.9 73 15 23% 25% 7% 15.0 12% 0% 0% 50% 3.1 75 YTD 23% 13% 4% 10.8 4% 4% 2% 29% 2.0 135 Mike Gesicki TE 12 61% 3% 3% 13.0 3% 33% 9% 0% 0.0 77 13 22% 13% 3% 3.0 1% 0% 17% 0% 0.0 80 14 54% 12% 8% 18.5 12% 0% 11% 0% 0.0 66 15 34% 9% 4% 4.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 1.5 51 YTD 55% 13% 9% 10.0 9% 27% 10% 26% 5.5 26

Rest of season:

Tyreek Hill: high-end WR1

Jaylen Waddle: high-end WR2

Mike Gesicki: free agent

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 18 11 10 6 25 2 19 25 5 8 4

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Kirk Cousins 12 37 5.9 86% 2.6 8.1 42% 4% 0% 3% 0% 14% 22.9 9 13 35 9.5 72% 2.7 4.9 29% 7% 3% 5% 0% 0% 11.8 24 14 41 11.5 80% 2.7 10.4 18% 0% 0% 7% 0% 5% 25.0 5 15 54 9.0 67% 2.7 8.5 24% 4% 2% 11% 0% 2% 32.4 3 YTD 544 8.1 76% 2.7 7.0 29% 5% 2% 7% 15% 6% 18.3 8

Rest of season:

Kirk Cousins: low-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Dalvin Cook 12 85% 81% 68% 14% 19% 100% 100% 82% 0% 9.6 34 13 75% 74% 54% 9% 14% 71% 100% 79% 100% 16.3 14 14 86% 88% 48% 5% 9% 100% 100% 82% 100% 10.6 24 15 85% 71% 75% 8% 9% 80% 67% 82% 100% 29.0 2 YTD 75% 72% 57% 9% 12% 79% 65% 71% 80% 16.0 9 Alexander Mattison 12 15% 11% 12% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0% 1.1 78 13 25% 11% 29% 6% 18% 29% 0% 21% 0% 9.8 31 14 15% 12% 17% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0% -0.1 82 15 14% 8% 15% 0% 0% 10% 0% 18% 0% 0.1 76 YTD 24% 16% 22% 3% 12% 18% 5% 29% 20% 4.4 59

Rest of season:

Dalvin Cook: low-end RB1

Alexander Mattison: handcuff RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Justin Jefferson WR 12 95% 30% 30% 9.8 49% 0% 25% 36% 29.3 1 13 95% 30% 34% 12.5 45% 100% 38% 27% 18.6 14 14 98% 35% 39% 15.3 52% 50% 30% 25% 33.3 1 15 93% 28% 31% 6.8 23% 20% 25% 25% 30.3 3 YTD 97% 26% 30% 10.9 41% 45% 27% 25% 23.2 1 Adam Thielen WR 12 93% 28% 27% 4.9 22% 50% 17% 60% 21.1 9 13 98% 16% 19% 12.5 25% 0% 15% 17% 4.7 69 14 94% 20% 20% 10.3 17% 0% 30% 13% 19.5 11 15 93% 7% 8% 14.8 13% 20% 8% 25% 13.1 30 YTD 94% 16% 18% 10.4 24% 19% 18% 34% 11.7 27 K.J. Osborn WR 12 66% 8% 5% 9.0 8% 0% 8% 0% 2.3 97 13 76% 10% 9% 8.3 8% 0% 15% 0% 3.7 72 14 79% 14% 12% 5.0 5% 50% 10% 20% 14.8 24 15 85% 28% 29% 9.2 30% 40% 33% 7% 31.7 2 YTD 81% 14% 14% 8.6 14% 13% 14% 18% 8.2 47 T.J. Hockenson TE 12 71% 21% 16% 4.3 12% 50% 25% 50% 15.3 7 13 90% 14% 16% 8.4 14% 0% 23% 40% 7.3 16 14 90% 20% 20% 8.3 14% 0% 30% 13% 12.7 6 15 84% 15% 15% 13.9 24% 20% 17% 13% 6.3 22 YTD 44% 20% 11% 7.5 10% 13% 20% 26% 11.5 3

Upgrade: K.J. Osborn has back-to-back top-24 performances thanks to a 31.7 outburst in Week 15 in the Vikings’ historical comeback against the Colts. Minnesota’s pass-first nature makes Osborn worth a look as a WR5, given his last two performances, but he is a boom-bust type of option. His 14% TPRR mirrors similar career marks, and this is a crowded offense.

Rest of season:

Justin Jefferson: high-end WR1

Adam Thielen: mid-range WR3

K.J. Osborn: boom-bust WR5

T.J. Hockenson: mid-range TE1

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 20 29 27 25 16 25 12 23 20 20 16

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Mac Jones 12 39 8.6 83% 2.5 9.8 17% 0% 0% 7% 0% 8% 23.3 7 13 36 6.5 73% 3.2 5.4 16% 15% 3% 3% 0% 11% 12.5 23 14 35 5.3 87% 2.4 6.7 11% 20% 3% 3% 0% 0% 8.3 25 15 31 10.0 54% 2.6 3.6 21% 7% 6% 0% 0% 13% 5.5 29 YTD 336 7.7 74% 2.7 6.9 17% 6% 5% 7% 0% 8% 11.6 27

Rest of season:

Mac Jones: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Rhamondre Stevenson 12 82% 54% 64% 29% 37% 67% 0% 100% 100% 20.2 7 13 98% 77% 85% 21% 21% 100% 0% 100% 100% 13.8 18 14 22% 15% 21% 10% 38% 0% 0% 30% 0% 3.1 51 15 66% 63% 49% 11% 18% 80% 100% 100% 100% 24.8 5 YTD 67% 52% 57% 18% 26% 70% 64% 80% 94% 16.1 8 Pierre Strong Jr. 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 32% 25% 23% 6% 25% 0% 100% 60% 0% 17.0 12 15 26% 13% 31% 11% 30% 20% 0% 0% 0% 6.7 40 YTD 5% 3% 4% 1% 26% 5% 9% 5% 0% 4.8 91 Kevin Harris 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 2% 8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1 95 14 49% 40% 38% 0% 0% 100% 0% 20% 100% 8.6 27 15 11% 17% 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.9 63 YTD 6% 5% 4% 0% 0% 8% 0% 2% 6% 2.7 110

Monitoring: Pierre Strong Jr. appears to be next in line behind Rhamondre Stevenson. The fourth-round rookie could be the No. 2 in New England in 2023.

Rest of season:

Rhamondre Stevenson: low-end RB1; mid-range RB1 if Harris is out

Damien Harris: low-end RB4

Pierre Strong Jr.: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Jakobi Meyers WR 12 38% 25% 11% 21.5 29% 0% 30% 25% 9.2 55 13 63% 21% 15% 7.0 16% 0% 38% 20% 5.2 63 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 71% 26% 21% 17.8 38% 0% 29% 0% 6.7 58 YTD 65% 23% 18% 10.6 25% 0% 26% 24% 12.3 41 Tyquan Thornton WR 12 31% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 124 13 39% 21% 9% 24.0 33% 0% 13% 0% 5.1 64 14 97% 14% 16% 5.6 17% 0% 29% 0% 6.8 58 15 94% 13% 14% 16.3 23% 0% 14% 25% 3.1 76 YTD 48% 13% 8% 11.9 12% 9% 7% 19% 4.7 107 Nelson Agholor WR 12 74% 26% 23% 10.1 27% 0% 20% 25% 18.5 16 13 54% 10% 6% 7.5 7% 0% 0% 50% 3.7 71 14 97% 24% 29% 8.3 45% 0% 43% 11% 8.2 53 15 83% 19% 18% 17.4 31% 50% 14% 20% 1.3 96 YTD 53% 18% 12% 11.5 18% 9% 12% 23% 6.1 78 Kendrick Bourne WR 12 69% 14% 11% 7.8 10% 50% 0% 0% 5.9 73 13 41% 13% 6% 6.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 2.5 87 14 72% 19% 16% 3.8 12% 0% 14% 0% 9.7 42 15 23% 14% 4% 4.0 1% 0% 14% 0% 0.0 137 YTD 46% 14% 8% 8.3 9% 9% 9% 9% 4.0 101 DeVante Parker WR 12 86% 11% 11% 17.8 24% 0% 10% 25% 12.0 33 13 80% 16% 15% 14.0 32% 100% 25% 0% 3.6 74 14 10% 50% 6% 10.0 12% 0% 0% 0% 4.4 71 15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 58% 14% 10% 16.5 22% 36% 8% 18% 6.4 83 Hunter Henry TE 12 74% 16% 14% 8.6 14% 50% 20% 20% 15.3 6 13 78% 17% 15% 6.8 16% 0% 13% 0% 3.3 34 14 59% 13% 10% 15.3 28% 0% 0% 0% 10.0 10 15 77% 12% 11% 0.0 0% 0% 29% 0% 2.9 41 YTD 71% 13% 11% 8.1 12% 18% 18% 14% 6.0 24 Jonnu Smith TE 12 21% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 59 13 24% 22% 6% -0.5 0% 0% 0% 50% 2.6 38 14 33% 8% 3% -4.0 -2% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 77 15 40% 23% 11% 9.3 10% 50% 0% 0% 4.4 30 YTD 31% 22% 8% 3.5 4% 9% 3% 39% 3.6 41

Rest of season:

Jakobi Meyers: low-end WR3

DeVante Parker: free agent

Nelson Agholor: free agent

Tyquan Thornton: free agent

Kendrick Bourne: free agent

Hunter Henry: mid-range TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 21 17 24 24 14 21 20 27 7 28 19

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Andy Dalton 12 29 7.9 68% 2.9 7.0 24% 0% 12% 3% 0% 7% 10.3 31 13 28 7.8 81% 2.8 8.2 22% 0% 3% 6% 0% 11% 13.3 21 14 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 15 17 9.4 65% 2.8 8.9 26% 6% 0% 11% 0% 12% 14.1 17 YTD 316 8.4 77% 2.6 7.6 18% 4% 3% 5% 13% 10% 14.8 24

Rest of season:

Andy Dalton: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Alvin Kamara 12 67% 39% 62% 24% 33% 83% 0% 64% 100% 11.0 30 13 59% 50% 50% 7% 12% 80% 0% 36% 100% 5.7 43 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 62% 62% 43% 11% 22% 50% 0% 33% 0% 12.4 22 YTD 60% 47% 51% 16% 26% 63% 25% 51% 75% 15.0 15 David Johnson 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 33% 12% 48% 0% 0% 25% 0% 50% 0% 1.2 66 YTD 3% 1% 3% 0% 6% 5% 0% 3% 0% 1.5 137

Rest of season:

Alvin Kamara: mid-range RB2

David Jonson: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Chris Olave WR 12 82% 31% 31% 13.6 49% 0% 50% 44% 11.2 39 13 79% 23% 22% 12.2 34% 0% 27% 17% 10.5 39 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 86% 22% 21% 14.0 27% 0% 0% 75% 8.3 49 YTD 77% 26% 24% 15.2 38% 19% 32% 21% 13.5 23 Rashid Shaheed WR 12 64% 13% 10% 17.7 21% 0% 25% 0% 7.9 64 13 74% 17% 15% 14.8 27% 0% 9% 0% 11.5 35 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 95% 20% 21% 14.8 29% 0% 0% 25% 18.5 16 YTD 24% 16% 5% 15.2 7% 0% 4% 21% 7.9 85 Jarvis Landry WR 12 67% 17% 14% 7.5 12% 33% 0% 25% 4.0 82 13 71% 13% 11% 6.3 9% 0% 9% 33% 3.4 79 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 67% 7% 5% 7.0 3% 0% 20% 0% 0.0 118 YTD 43% 18% 9% 9.6 9% 15% 7% 16% 6.5 96 Juwan Johnson TE 12 54% 11% 7% 10.5 8% 33% 0% 0% 0.0 84 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 62% 46% 32% 12.7 37% 100% 60% 17% 22.7 2 YTD 64% 16% 12% 9.8 13% 23% 13% 12% 9.1 8 Taysom Hill TE 12 44% 13% 7% 7.5 6% 33% 13% 0% 3.0 41 13 41% 23% 11% 18.3 25% 0% 18% 0% 13.3 5 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 43% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.2 13 YTD 21% 10% 2% 8.3 2% 4% 3% 0% 9.0 10

Upgrade: Rashid Shaheed’s route participation has been climbing for the last three games and crescendoed with a season-high 95% in Week 15. He delivered a top-16 WR finish on 18.5 fantasy points. Shaheed isn’t a high-end target earner (16% TPRR), but he has a strong ADOT (15.2) and boasts a juicy 2.76 YPRR. The undrafted rookie out of Weber State is a boom-bust WR4 candidate the rest of the way.

Rest of season:

Chris Olave: low-end WR2

Rashid Shaheed: boom-bust WR4

Jarvis Landry: deep-league WR6

Juwan Johnson: high-end TE2

Taysom Hill: boom-bust TE2

Rest of season:

Chris Olave: low-end WR2

Rashid Shaheed: boom-bust WR4

Jarvis Landry: deep-league WR6

Juwan Johnson: high-end TE2

Taysom Hill: boom-bust TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 17 20 17 23 10 15 7 11 29 10 28

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Daniel Jones 12 35 6.7 81% 2.7 6.5 33% 10% 3% 8% 50% 6% 14.5 20 13 31 6.1 93% 2.7 6.5 40% 28% 13% 10% 0% 6% 19.1 9 14 27 5.9 77% 2.8 6.3 27% 11% 6% 12% 25% 7% 19.3 11 15 32 3.9 76% 2.6 5.0 18% 29% 6% 0% 0% 6% 9.9 26 YTD 406 6.5 80% 3.0 6.7 35% 15% 10% 8% 30% 6% 17.1 11

Rest of season:

Daniel Jones: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Saquon Barkley 12 73% 52% 56% 19% 23% 60% 50% 55% 35% 15.2 17 13 88% 72% 66% 18% 19% 100% 0% 73% 86% 19.1 7 14 31% 47% 16% 6% 29% 67% 75% 7% 0% 6.8 31 15 86% 64% 63% 28% 35% 100% 100% 91% 0% 23.0 7 YTD 79% 69% 61% 16% 19% 84% 61% 69% 72% 17.7 5 Matt Breida 12 28% 10% 26% 4% 10% 20% 0% 45% 41% 2.5 63 13 14% 0% 12% 4% 20% 0% 0% 27% 14% 1.4 66 14 36% 16% 40% 13% 24% 0% 0% 67% 100% 3.5 47 15 17% 7% 14% 3% 25% 0% 0% 9% 0% 2.2 61 YTD 21% 10% 19% 4% 16% 18% 4% 28% 20% 2.9 75

Rest of season:

Barkley: mid-range RB1

Breida: RB6 stash

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Darius Slayton WR 12 84% 18% 22% 17.7 59% 0% 0% 33% 9.3 53 13 98% 21% 29% 16.4 77% 0% 20% 63% 15.0 22 14 78% 9% 10% 10.3 17% 0% 0% 0% 6.2 62 15 100% 21% 24% 5.3 33% 0% 22% 29% 7.3 56 YTD 63% 19% 16% 12.8 32% 22% 11% 43% 8.9 49 Richie James Jr. WR 12 88% 18% 22% 5.5 18% 0% 38% 33% 15.1 23 13 54% 14% 11% 5.3 9% 0% 20% 33% 5.0 65 14 93% 20% 26% 6.4 28% 0% 25% 25% 19.2 13 15 86% 17% 17% 5.2 23% 0% 33% 0% 8.2 51 YTD 54% 18% 13% 7.0 14% 0% 18% 26% 7.8 59 Isaiah Hodgins WR 12 77% 10% 11% 9.7 16% 0% 13% 33% 6.1 72 13 88% 17% 21% 7.5 26% 100% 40% 33% 15.4 21 14 89% 16% 19% 13.8 46% 100% 13% 33% 13.8 27 15 94% 13% 14% 7.3 26% 0% 11% 0% 7.7 53 YTD 34% 16% 6% 10.2 10% 22% 9% 25% 7.9 93 Daniel Bellinger TE 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 83% 15% 18% 0.4 1% 0% 0% 40% 7.4 15 14 58% 12% 10% 3.7 6% 0% 25% 67% 4.9 18 15 89% 10% 7% 7.5 13% 0% 11% 50% 1.4 55 YTD 39% 14% 7% 3.1 3% 11% 4% 67% 6.3 32

Rest of season:

Darius Slayton: mid-range WR4

Richie James Jr: low-end WR4

Daniel Bellinger: low-end TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 24 23 12 8 21 7 22 21 4 14 27

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Mike White 12 28 5.9 79% 2.4 11.3 37% 9% 0% 3% 0% 14% 24.8 6 13 57 8.8 62% 2.5 6.5 24% 9% 2% 2% 25% 9% 19.5 8 14 44 8.0 74% 2.6 6.1 23% 0% 0% 6% 0% 2% 10.7 22 15 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 YTD 129 7.9 69% 2.5 7.4 26% 1% 1% 4% 7% 8% 18.3 37 Zach Wilson 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 15 35 15.0 55% 2.9 9.1 30% 9% 3% 10% 100% 0% 20.4 11 YTD 223 9.5 66% 3.1 7.2 29% 4% 5% 8% 13% 5% 12.2 31

Injury Update: Mike White didn’t play (ribs) and is unlikely to suit up this Thursday.

Rest of season:

Mike White: mid-range QB2

Zach Wilson: mid-range QB until Mike White returns

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Zonovan Knight 12 47% 42% 26% 11% 38% 75% 0% 0% 0% 13.3 23 13 55% 65% 42% 10% 20% 56% 75% 7% 18% 16.8 11 14 47% 74% 29% 5% 13% 60% 0% 0% 0% 15.7 13 15 48% 59% 20% 0% 0% 57% 0% 0% 0% 2.3 60 YTD 15% 17% 10% 2% 18% 19% 20% 1% 2% 12.0 69 Michael Carter 12 30% 18% 32% 7% 20% 0% 0% 8% 67% 5.6 47 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 50% 22% 55% 12% 18% 40% 0% 87% 100% 5.0 39 15 52% 18% 56% 3% 4% 43% 0% 100% 100% 4.1 46 YTD 46% 31% 39% 8% 17% 34% 20% 35% 60% 8.7 37 Ty Johnson 12 23% 15% 29% 7% 22% 25% 0% 83% 33% 14.8 18 13 33% 4% 42% 13% 27% 33% 0% 86% 82% 10.1 28 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 12% 4% 11% 3% 22% 11% 0% 33% 20% 3.9 82

Monitoring: Zonovan Knight disappointed fantasy managers with 2.3 points in Week 15. However, his role didn’t change – he was still the No. 1 RB, with 59% of the rushing attempts. Michael Carter remains the lead passing-down option.

Rest of season:

Zonovan Knight: low-end RB2

Michael Carter: low-end RB3

Ty Johnson: free agent

James Robinson: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Garrett Wilson WR 12 90% 29% 29% 7.3 35% 100% 9% 50% 26.4 4 13 90% 26% 27% 16.4 50% 25% 13% 36% 24.2 9 14 100% 14% 17% 11.6 24% 0% 36% 0% 13.8 28 15 100% 23% 27% 19.1 35% 33% 20% 11% 13.8 29 YTD 83% 22% 23% 10.6 28% 38% 22% 24% 13.4 18 Corey Davis WR 12 74% 13% 11% 5.7 10% 0% 27% 0% 1.9 102 13 79% 19% 17% 11.8 23% 25% 27% 22% 13.5 27 14 12% 17% 2% 15.0 4% 0% 7% 0% 2.5 81 15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 51% 15% 10% 14.9 16% 13% 14% 26% 8.4 74 Elijah Moore WR 12 42% 15% 7% 18.0 22% 0% 18% 0% 14.0 29 13 74% 13% 12% 9.8 13% 25% 13% 33% 3.7 73 14 92% 19% 22% 11.4 31% 0% 14% 33% 12.0 33 15 88% 17% 18% 11.2 14% 0% 20% 67% 9.4 46 YTD 71% 14% 12% 12.9 18% 4% 11% 31% 6.1 79 Braxton Berrios WR 12 16% 20% 4% 1.0 1% 0% 9% 0% 2.3 98 13 21% 25% 6% -0.7 0% 25% 7% 33% 2.9 82 14 24% 25% 7% 13.3 12% 0% 14% 0% 3.5 76 15 44% 33% 18% 16.2 20% 0% 0% 33% 2.4 82 YTD 31% 17% 7% 6.7 5% 4% 5% 27% 3.9 99 Jeff Smith WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 46% 26% 15% 17.2 17% 33% 10% 20% 11.7 37 YTD 13% 16% 3% 13.1 4% 8% 3% 8% 1.9 142 Tyler Conklin TE 12 71% 14% 11% 9.0 16% 0% 0% 67% 8.0 15 13 61% 16% 12% 7.2 9% 0% 13% 17% 2.9 36 14 71% 19% 17% 4.6 10% 0% 14% 14% 7.8 11 15 51% 10% 6% 6.0 2% 0% 20% 0% 1.9 47 YTD 71% 17% 15% 7.8 14% 17% 19% 25% 7.6 15 C.J. Uzomah TE 12 58% 17% 11% 2.3 4% 0% 9% 33% 4.7 27 13 34% 5% 2% 17.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 4.1 31 14 24% 17% 5% 8.5 5% 0% 7% 0% 1.7 38 15 24% 20% 6% 16.0 6% 33% 10% 100% 18.1 5 YTD 32% 10% 4% 5.5 3% 4% 4% 58% 3.6 42

Injury Update: Corey Davis (concussion) didn’t play but should return for Thursday Night Football.

Rest of season:

Garrett Wilson: mid-end WR2

Corey Davis: mid-range WR4

Elijah Moore: boom-bust WR5

Tyler Conklin: low-end TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 4 1 5 21 1 12 5 6 30 23 10

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Jalen Hurts 12 28 8.0 71% 3.3 5.5 26% 27% 14% 6% 33% 4% 29.8 2 13 39 10.1 83% 2.8 9.7 24% 19% 0% 5% 67% 10% 34.4 1 14 31 9.7 74% 2.6 7.0 14% 20% 3% 11% 0% 6% 30.4 2 15 37 12.8 68% 2.7 8.5 16% 45% 9% 2% 33% 0% 34.7 2 YTD 425 8.6 78% 2.9 8.2 31% 27% 8% 7% 49% 4% 26.7 1

Monitoring: Jalen Hurts suffered a sprain to his throwing shoulder. The Eagles have not ruled him out for Week 16, but most reports are leaning toward Gardner Minshew as the starter. Minshew isn't Hurts, but he might be the best replacement option depending on your league size. The Cowboys' defense was demolished by Trevor Lawrence last weekend, and Minshew has elite weapons around him. He would be a high-end QB2 option if Hurts is out.

Rest of season:

Jalen Hurts: high-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Miles Sanders 12 54% 48% 39% 13% 21% 50% 33% 8% 0% 31.0 2 13 53% 37% 41% 5% 11% 67% 33% 8% 22% 11.8 23 14 66% 57% 47% 10% 17% 83% 50% 20% 0% 28.5 3 15 55% 38% 41% 3% 6% 40% 33% 0% 0% 3.9 48 YTD 60% 48% 47% 6% 10% 63% 27% 12% 9% 14.5 11 Kenneth Gainwell 12 34% 18% 33% 4% 8% 38% 33% 85% 100% 11.6 27 13 27% 11% 30% 8% 25% 22% 0% 58% 33% 8.3 36 14 18% 0% 24% 3% 14% 0% 0% 70% 0% 1.0 65 15 40% 10% 43% 6% 11% 60% 17% 100% 100% 3.4 52 YTD 28% 10% 30% 5% 14% 25% 11% 79% 76% 4.9 52 Boston Scott 12 13% 7% 14% 0% 0% 13% 0% 8% 0% 2.4 65 13 23% 22% 15% 3% 14% 11% 0% 33% 56% 3.1 56 14 18% 20% 11% 3% 25% 17% 50% 10% 0% 10.7 22 15 5% 0% 9% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 88 YTD 13% 10% 10% 1% 9% 12% 5% 10% 16% 2.9 80

Monitoring: Miles Sanders bombed in the boxscore with only 11 rush attempts for 42 yards against a terrible Bears’ run defense. However, his role remains unchanged, and fantasy managers will have to deal with the boom-bust nature of his role. No other offense converts more drives to TDs (34%) than the Eagles, who also run the ball more than any other team with 30.4 rushing attempts per game in non-overtime play.

Rest of season:

Miles Sanders: high-end RB2

Kenneth Gainwell: stash RB6

Boston Scott: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank A.J. Brown WR 12 97% 18% 25% 8.3 26% 50% 40% 17% 14.6 26 13 93% 23% 24% 15.3 36% 100% 0% 22% 31.9 3 14 100% 17% 19% 13.0 26% 0% 0% 33% 17.0 17 15 98% 38% 47% 16.0 59% 0% 50% 25% 27.1 4 YTD 92% 24% 28% 12.5 41% 53% 33% 38% 18.2 5 DeVonta Smith WR 12 97% 24% 33% 10.4 43% 0% 40% 25% 9.0 58 13 93% 20% 22% 14.4 30% 0% 57% 38% 21.2 12 14 97% 23% 26% 11.3 30% 0% 43% 0% 17.4 16 15 100% 16% 21% 16.7 27% 100% 33% 0% 17.6 18 YTD 96% 21% 25% 10.2 30% 24% 31% 19% 13.8 15 Quez Watkins WR 12 81% 17% 21% 11.4 30% 50% 20% 40% 12.5 32 13 63% 22% 16% 2.5 4% 0% 0% 50% 8.7 49 14 66% 22% 16% 9.2 15% 0% 43% 0% 5.9 65 15 66% 21% 18% 7.2 10% 0% 17% 0% 4.9 65 YTD 65% 12% 10% 9.7 11% 12% 13% 18% 5.6 80 Jack Stoll 12 64% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 87 13 67% 14% 11% 14.8 16% 0% 0% 0% 7.1 17 14 55% 10% 6% 4.5 3% 0% 0% 0% 4.1 20 15 68% 3% 3% 5.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 1.6 49 YTD 40% 7% 4% 7.9 3% 0% 0% 20% 1.7 64 Grant Calcaterra 12 25% 11% 4% -9.0 -5% 0% 0% 0% 0.8 55 13 20% 11% 3% 16.0 4% 0% 0% 0% 2.9 37 14 39% 27% 13% 8.8 12% 100% 14% 25% 4.4 19 15 43% 5% 3% 20.0 5% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 73 YTD 14% 11% 2% 9.9 2% 6% 1% 38% 1.1 85

Injury Update: Dallas Goedert could return in Week 15, which will impact DeVonta Smith’s value as the Eagles’ run-heavy attack spreads across more weapons.

Rest of season:

A.J. Brown: low-end WR1; mid-range WR1 while Dallas Goedert is out

DeVonta Smith: high-end WR3; mid-range WR2 while Dallas Goedert is out

Dallas Goedert: mid-range TE1

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 22 27 15 16 12 16 11 8 14 16 26

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Kenny Pickett 12 28 6.2 79% 2.9 6.2 32% 9% 9% 9% 0% 11% 10.2 32 13 28 9.3 65% 3.4 7.0 26% 12% 10% 0% 100% 4% 13.3 20 14 1 0.0 0% 5.1 0.0 0% 0% 50% 25% 0% 100% 1.6 30 15 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 YTD 294 7.9 74% 3.0 6.1 19% 5% 8% 7% 19% 9% 12.0 29 Mitchell Trubisky 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 30 11.0 77% 2.9 9.2 32% 0% 0% 3% 0% 10% 12.0 19 15 22 7.0 89% 2.4 8.1 22% 13% 0% 4% 50% 0% 14.1 19 YTD 180 10.0 71% 2.7 6.9 19% 4% 2% 6% 19% 6% 10.9 34

Rest of season:

Kenny Pickett: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Najee Harris 12 29% 29% 29% 4% 10% 8% 0% 29% 0% 10.9 31 13 66% 50% 35% 4% 9% 80% 0% 22% 0% 10.2 26 14 56% 67% 43% 10% 20% 100% 100% 14% 0% 13.0 16 15 66% 53% 39% 0% 0% 70% 25% 20% 0% 14.6 17 YTD 66% 57% 47% 9% 16% 67% 38% 40% 76% 12.6 16 Jaylen Warren 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 20% 3% 26% 8% 25% 0% 0% 78% 0% 3.9 51 14 40% 17% 38% 7% 15% 0% 0% 86% 100% 4.7 41 15 34% 24% 26% 5% 17% 30% 25% 80% 0% 11.9 26 YTD 28% 14% 25% 5% 16% 16% 6% 55% 24% 5.3 53

Rest of season:

Najee Harris: low-end RB2

Jaylen Warren: low-end RB4 with contingency RB2 upside

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Diontae Johnson WR 12 100% 24% 29% 7.6 35% 50% 0% 25% 9.9 47 13 100% 32% 38% 11.0 45% 50% 25% 20% 11.0 37 14 95% 24% 27% 17.1 42% 50% 33% 38% 14.2 25 15 96% 45% 53% 6.9 52% 0% 71% 20% 20.0 11 YTD 97% 23% 27% 10.6 33% 35% 27% 17% 11.0 30 George Pickens WR 12 94% 19% 21% 15.7 54% 50% 43% 33% 8.7 59 13 87% 7% 8% 6.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 1.2 107 14 92% 9% 10% 23.7 22% 0% 0% 67% 10.8 36 15 96% 18% 21% 15.8 47% 0% 29% 0% 7.3 55 YTD 90% 14% 15% 15.3 27% 23% 18% 13% 9.1 44 Steven Sims WR 12 40% 21% 11% 2.3 4% 0% 14% 33% 2.9 89 13 39% 17% 8% 14.0 12% 0% 13% 50% 1.9 98 14 51% 24% 13% 5.0 6% 0% 17% 50% 7.1 57 15 65% 7% 5% 5.0 4% 0% 0% 0% 3.9 70 YTD 18% 17% 4% 4.9 2% 0% 5% 35% 2.4 140 Pat Freiermuth TE 12 80% 15% 14% 6.5 15% 0% 14% 0% 6.9 18 13 55% 29% 19% 12.2 25% 0% 50% 0% 10.6 9 14 57% 30% 20% 8.8 16% 50% 17% 0% 12.3 7 15 70% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 79 YTD 66% 23% 18% 8.6 18% 15% 24% 19% 9.8 6

Rest of season:

Diontae Johnson: mid-range WR3

George Pickens: mid-range WR4

Steven Sims: free agent

Pat Freiermuth: mid-range TE1

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 12 9 20 27 6 31 24 3 22 24 21

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Brock Purdy 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 37 5.4 74% 2.5 5.7 25% 11% 0% 8% 0% 3% 15.3 17 14 21 5.9 84% 2.7 8.8 27% 3% 5% 0% 0% 10% 21.7 8 15 26 6.5 75% 2.9 8.4 25% 9% 4% 4% 67% 8% 16.5 15 YTD 94 6.2 75% 2.7 7.2 23% 3% 3% 4% 8% 6% 13.9 36

Rest of season:

Brock Purdy: mid-range QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Christian McCaffrey 12 63% 35% 69% 17% 23% 57% 0% 92% 22% 8.9 38 13 82% 47% 77% 26% 29% 100% 0% 94% 100% 28.6 1 14 70% 40% 79% 10% 11% 80% 100% 70% 100% 29.3 2 15 89% 79% 90% 29% 27% 80% 33% 100% 0% 25.8 4 YTD 40% 28% 39% 12% 26% 76% 25% 45% 45% 21.0 3 Jordan Mason 12 13% 16% 3% 0% 0% 14% 0% 0% 0% 2.5 64 13 18% 22% 8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6% 0% 5.1 47 14 30% 31% 4% 0% 0% 20% 0% 30% 0% 5.6 35 15 11% 12% 3% 0% 0% 20% 0% 0% 0% 6.4 42 YTD 7% 8% 2% 0% 0% 6% 0% 3% 0% 3.1 94

Rest of season:

Christian McCaffrey: high-end RB1

Jordan Mason: stash RB5

Tyrion Davis-Price: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Deebo Samuel WR 12 92% 17% 17% 3.0 8% 33% 15% 17% 7.3 67 13 83% 26% 26% 6.2 27% 0% 21% 40% 12.3 32 14 54% 42% 25% 2.6 11% 0% 17% 20% 16.4 19 15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 75% 24% 21% 4.7 14% 17% 15% 22% 13.9 26 Brandon Aiyuk WR 12 97% 22% 22% 12.5 47% 0% 15% 13% 11.5 36 13 100% 20% 23% 7.8 30% 0% 29% 0% 9.6 43 14 89% 14% 15% 14.7 37% 0% 0% 0% 13.7 29 15 100% 14% 17% 9.5 25% 0% 20% 25% 3.9 69 YTD 96% 20% 22% 10.1 31% 11% 20% 22% 12.9 21 Jauan Jennings WR 12 62% 30% 19% 7.0 23% 33% 31% 0% 16.9 18 13 44% 16% 8% 7.7 10% 0% 7% 0% 5.4 62 14 54% 8% 5% 5.0 4% 0% 17% 0% 1.5 91 15 87% 17% 17% 9.8 25% 0% 30% 0% 6.1 59 YTD 50% 19% 11% 8.1 13% 11% 20% 2% 5.4 87 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 12 10% 33% 3% 13.0 6% 0% 8% 0% 2.2 100 13 8% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 134 14 43% 9% 5% 9.0 8% 0% 0% 0% 2.8 79 15 65% 18% 13% 1.7 3% 0% 30% 0% 2.6 80 YTD 29% 14% 5% 15.1 10% 6% 6% 16% 2.8 118 George Kittle TE 12 90% 12% 11% 5.0 9% 33% 15% 25% 5.6 25 13 94% 7% 8% 5.7 7% 0% 14% 33% 4.2 28 14 89% 24% 25% 2.8 12% 0% 33% 60% 6.8 15 15 84% 20% 21% 10.4 34% 0% 0% 40% 25.3 1 YTD 77% 17% 15% 7.0 14% 33% 14% 32% 11.8 5

Monitoring: Jauan Jennings saw a significant bump in playing time with Deebo Samuel out.

Jauan Jennings saw a significant bump in playing time with Deebo Samuel out. Upgrade: George Kittle delivered the No. 1 TE performance of Week 15 with four receptions for 93 yards and two TDs on five targets. Historically, the TEs have performed well in games without Deebo Samuel in this offense. Kittle still has weekly bust potential in a run-first offense where Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk will get looks, but this is a reminder that his upside is superior to almost every other TE.

Rest of season:

Deebo Samuel: boom-bust WR3

Brandon Aiyuk: boom-bust WR3; low-end WR2 while Deebo Samuel is out

George Kittle: high-end boom-bust TE1 while Deebo Samuel is out

Jauan Jennings: deep-league WR6 while Deebo Samuel is out

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 7 8 28 15 31 9 3 32 3 7 18

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Geno Smith 12 37 8.6 80% 2.6 8.9 26% 15% 5% 7% 0% 11% 22.3 11 13 39 7.8 83% 3.0 9.4 32% 5% 2% 9% 0% 5% 26.0 3 14 36 12.4 67% 3.1 7.3 19% 0% 7% 7% 0% 3% 22.6 7 15 44 4.4 84% 2.5 5.4 13% 0% 2% 6% 0% 9% 15.3 16 YTD 472 8.1 79% 2.8 7.8 26% 10% 5% 7% 0% 7% 19.8 7

Rest of season:

Geno Smith: mid-range QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Kenneth Walker III 12 71% 65% 53% 3% 4% 100% 0% 38% 0% 16.9 14 13 21% 14% 22% 0% 0% 17% 100% 11% 0% 3.6 55 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 75% 92% 65% 13% 16% 75% 0% 8% 73% 11.9 24 YTD 49% 50% 37% 7% 15% 53% 100% 18% 16% 13.5 22 Travis Homer 12 20% 10% 20% 6% 22% 33% 0% 38% 0% 13.3 24 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 91% 82% 65% 9% 11% 0% 0% 93% 100% 5.4 37 15 25% 8% 24% 11% 33% 25% 0% 92% 27% 7.0 39 YTD 19% 6% 18% 4% 17% 17% 0% 45% 42% 5.0 71

Monitoring: Kenneth Walker III only managed 11.9 fantasy points in a tough matchup against the 49ers’ defense, but he dominated 92% of the rushing attempts and handled 73% of the two-minute offense. Travis Homer continues to handle most of the LDD opportunities.

Rest of season:

Kenneth Walker III: low-end RB1

Travis Homer: low-end PPR RB5

DeeJay Dallas: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank D.K. Metcalf WR 12 96% 34% 40% 7.4 35% 67% 80% 29% 20.0 13 13 91% 20% 23% 14.3 42% 25% 0% 50% 26.7 6 14 95% 25% 30% 17.6 43% 67% 38% 20% 18.1 15 15 96% 19% 24% 5.3 29% 0% 13% 0% 12.5 35 YTD 88% 25% 27% 11.7 39% 49% 29% 25% 14.8 12 Tyler Lockett WR 12 91% 18% 20% 13.7 32% 33% 0% 29% 15.8 22 13 96% 26% 31% 7.6 31% 0% 43% 27% 27.8 5 14 98% 20% 24% 13.8 27% 33% 23% 13% 17.0 18 15 92% 18% 21% 6.3 30% 0% 13% 25% 13.8 28 YTD 90% 21% 23% 11.4 32% 24% 24% 28% 15.9 8 Marquise Goodwin WR 12 51% 14% 9% 10.3 10% 0% 0% 33% 8.5 62 13 50% 9% 6% 18.5 14% 25% 0% 0% 2.7 85 14 79% 18% 18% 13.2 19% 0% 31% 0% 20.3 10 15 65% 10% 8% 2.0 4% 0% 13% 0% 3.0 77 YTD 50% 13% 8% 10.9 11% 14% 13% 11% 7.5 69 Noah Fant TE 12 58% 13% 9% 10.0 10% 0% 0% 33% 6.4 20 13 50% 24% 14% 8.8 16% 50% 29% 20% 14.2 3 14 42% 6% 3% -6.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 72 15 47% 27% 16% 5.5 20% 100% 13% 17% 14.2 6 YTD 53% 19% 12% 6.4 9% 11% 11% 38% 7.2 17 Will Dissly TE 12 62% 11% 9% 8.7 9% 0% 0% 33% 3.7 33 13 43% 10% 6% 3.0 2% 0% 14% 0% 4.2 29 14 26% 27% 9% 12.0 9% 0% 0% 33% 4.0 21 15 45% 5% 3% 7.0 4% 0% 0% 0% 2.3 44 YTD 45% 15% 8% 5.2 5% 3% 4% 43% 6.0 22

Injury Update: Tyler Lockett had surgery on his fractured finger. He will miss at least one week, but it could be longer.

Tyler Lockett had surgery on his fractured finger. He will miss at least one week, but it could be longer. Short-term Upgrade: Marquise Goodwin moves into boom-bust WR5 territory while Tyler Lockett is out.

Rest of season:

K. Metcalf: high-end WR2

Tyler Lockett: mid-range WR2

Marquise Goodwin: boom-bust WR5 while Tyler Lockett is out

Noah Fant: mid-range TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 26 28 3 2 29 1 6 28 1 12 8

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Tom Brady 12 43 8.8 69% 2.4 5.7 22% 5% 0% 7% 0% 9% 18.0 13 13 54 6.8 80% 2.4 5.2 18% 5% 0% 2% 0% 11% 18.1 11 14 55 6.9 76% 2.6 4.6 5% 6% 2% 0% 0% 13% 12.1 18 15 44 7.5 78% 2.5 7.3 30% 4% 2% 2% 0% 5% 22.9 8 YTD 623 7.5 75% 2.3 6.3 16% 6% 1% 3% 0% 7% 16.3 13

Rest of season:

Tom Brady: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Leonard Fournette 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 60% 48% 59% 12% 19% 83% 0% 43% 80% 14.1 16 14 47% 22% 48% 14% 25% 25% 0% 69% 0% 10.6 23 15 57% 37% 54% 10% 16% 50% 100% 13% 100% 11.4 28 YTD 60% 50% 54% 11% 19% 58% 67% 61% 75% 14.8 13 Rachaad White 12 90% 70% 73% 21% 26% 80% 0% 85% 100% 20.0 9 13 41% 43% 37% 14% 33% 17% 0% 57% 20% 18.9 9 14 53% 72% 38% 10% 24% 83% 0% 31% 0% 12.4 18 15 39% 41% 31% 5% 14% 38% 0% 88% 0% 5.3 44 YTD 39% 34% 33% 8% 22% 41% 25% 35% 24% 8.4 32

Rest of season:

Rachaad White: high-end RB3

Leonard Fournette: high-end RB3

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Chris Godwin WR 12 96% 30% 31% 6.5 23% 0% 40% 23% 29.0 2 13 83% 29% 27% 5.2 20% 0% 14% 8% 14.3 26 14 91% 18% 18% 6.6 17% 33% 20% 11% 10.4 37 15 90% 20% 20% 6.4 17% 0% 0% 50% 22.3 7 YTD 74% 23% 19% 6.2 16% 7% 19% 13% 14.8 22 Mike Evans WR 12 94% 20% 21% 17.9 44% 0% 20% 33% 5.1 75 13 88% 8% 8% 14.0 17% 0% 7% 0% 9.9 42 14 88% 16% 16% 11.1 26% 33% 40% 0% 8.4 50 15 92% 21% 22% 13.4 39% 0% 27% 33% 14.2 25 YTD 83% 19% 18% 13.8 32% 27% 21% 19% 13.2 25 Julio Jones WR 12 67% 16% 12% 22.6 31% 0% 10% 20% 8.5 61 13 71% 13% 10% 19.2 29% 0% 7% 20% 5.8 60 14 69% 21% 16% 10.6 25% 33% 7% 0% 8.8 48 15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 33% 18% 7% 15.6 14% 10% 8% 10% 8.2 91 Russell Gage WR 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 32% 6% 2% 8.0 2% 0% 0% 100% 2.1 95 14 40% 10% 4% 5.0 3% 0% 7% 0% 9.2 46 15 69% 39% 29% 7.3 28% 100% 36% 17% 25.9 5 YTD 46% 19% 10% 6.3 8% 20% 8% 7% 9.5 62 Cade Otton TE 12 43% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 70 13 83% 20% 18% 5.4 15% 100% 14% 11% 14.8 1 14 55% 16% 10% 6.2 9% 0% 0% 0% 6.8 16 15 48% 5% 2% 3.0 1% 0% 0% 100% 3.0 40 YTD 58% 13% 8% 6.3 7% 10% 7% 16% 6.5 21 Cameron Brate TE 12 57% 15% 10% 5.3 6% 0% 20% 0% 3.5 35 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 38% 18% 8% 8.5 10% 0% 7% 0% 3.2 24 15 42% 18% 10% 9.5 12% 0% 18% 25% 4.5 29 YTD 33% 16% 6% 7.1 6% 7% 7% 23% 4.2 49

Injury Update: Julio Jones didn’t play.

Julio Jones didn’t play. Short-Term Upgrade: Russell Gage demonstrated WR3 traits during his time in Atlanta despite a terrible offense. Injuries have derailed his inaugural season in Tampa Bay, but Week 15 was a reminder that he could have long-term value if Tom Brady hangs around in 2023 and Julio Jones moves on. Gage registered a team-leading 29% target share and finished as the No. 5 WR in Week 15. He enters the WR4 conversation if Jones misses another game.

Rest of season:

Mike Evans: low-end WR2

Chris Godwin: mid-range WR2

Julio Jones: mid-range WR5

Russell Gage: high-end WR4 if Julio Jones is out

Cade Otton: low-end TE2

Cameron Brate: free agent

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 31 21 31 30 11 32 28 24 24 21 25

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Ryan Tannehill 12 34 8.8 75% 2.7 8.6 19% 0% 5% 3% 0% 6% 12.5 24 13 22 6.8 67% 3.1 6.4 32% 0% 10% 19% 0% 5% 13.0 22 14 38 10.1 70% 2.6 6.7 13% 0% 4% 9% 0% 5% 18.8 12 15 22 6.7 73% 2.7 7.5 26% 7% 4% 15% 33% 18% 11.7 22 YTD 325 8.2 76% 2.7 7.8 28% 6% 3% 9% 12% 6% 14.1 23

Injury Update: Ryan Tannehill briefly left the game due to an ankle injury.

Rest of season:

Ryan Tannehill: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Derrick Henry 12 56% 89% 37% 9% 21% 33% 0% 0% 0% 14.7 19 13 55% 58% 42% 12% 20% 0% 0% 6% 0% 5.8 42 14 75% 94% 48% 11% 18% 100% 100% 11% 67% 24.0 5 15 71% 75% 47% 16% 29% 67% 67% 0% 55% 26.4 3 YTD 66% 78% 39% 11% 22% 81% 88% 5% 33% 19.6 4 Dontrell Hilliard 12 37% 11% 50% 9% 17% 67% 0% 64% 90% 4.9 51 13 36% 5% 42% 8% 13% 0% 0% 94% 100% 3.6 54 14 13% 0% 16% 0% 0% 0% 0% 56% 0% 0.0 80 15 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 24% 6% 30% 8% 22% 8% 0% 65% 40% 6.4 49 Hassan Haskins 12 11% 0% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 36% 10% 0.0 100 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 19% 4% 24% 8% 22% 33% 0% 57% 45% 3.5 51 YTD 10% 3% 10% 1% 11% 10% 0% 23% 22% 1.0 108

Injury Update: Dontrell Hilliard missed Week 15.

Dontrell Hilliard missed Week 15. Monitoring: Derrick Henry played a role in the two-minute offense again with Dontrell Hilliard out. However, Hassan Haskins also mixed in on pass-downs.

Rest of season:

Derrick Henry: mid-range RB1; high-end RB1 while Dontrell Hilliard is out

Dontrell Hilliard: low-end RB4 with RB2 contingent upside

Hassan Haskins: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 12 76% 18% 16% 11.4 20% 50% 21% 0% 9.9 45 13 97% 6% 8% 5.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 1.4 105 14 96% 18% 22% 13.8 29% 50% 33% 13% 11.3 34 15 88% 7% 8% 11.0 13% 0% 0% 50% 0.0 136 YTD 81% 11% 12% 14.1 20% 21% 16% 18% 5.5 82 Robert Woods WR 12 84% 16% 16% 11.2 20% 50% 29% 0% 3.5 86 13 97% 15% 20% 8.8 26% 0% 33% 20% 1.6 103 14 88% 18% 19% 8.3 15% 0% 11% 29% 9.9 40 15 94% 13% 16% 6.8 16% 100% 25% 0% 3.2 74 YTD 87% 18% 20% 9.0 21% 21% 20% 29% 6.3 71 Treylon Burks WR 12 82% 20% 19% 17.5 37% 0% 21% 50% 11.0 40 13 22% 14% 4% 29.0 17% 100% 17% 0% 9.5 45 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 38% 22% 11% 12.0 16% 11% 10% 31% 8.5 88 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 12 34% 38% 16% 9.2 16% 0% 21% 20% 6.5 19 13 56% 25% 20% 4.2 13% 0% 0% 80% 10.8 8 14 50% 25% 16% 4.7 7% 0% 11% 0% 16.5 3 15 59% 28% 20% 8.0 24% 0% 25% 40% 10.0 14 YTD 33% 25% 11% 8.5 11% 11% 10% 39% 5.3 28 Austin Hooper TE 12 74% 15% 13% 5.8 8% 0% 7% 0% 6.0 22 13 61% 24% 20% 9.2 27% 0% 33% 0% 5.2 21 14 62% 19% 14% 6.6 9% 0% 0% 0% 11.8 8 15 53% 18% 12% 9.7 17% 0% 0% 33% 5.3 27 YTD 60% 17% 13% 8.9 14% 16% 15% 14% 6.0 23

Injury Update: Treylon Burks (concussion) didn’t play.

Rest of season:

Treylon Burks: upside WR3

Robert Woods: deep-league WR6

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: deep-league WR6; mid-range WR5 while Treylon Burks is out

Austin Hooper: mid-range TE2

Chigoziem Okonkwo: high-end TE2; low-end TE1 while Treylon Burks is out

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 28 24 4 13 8 23 25 1 23 31 23

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Taylor Heinicke 12 23 9.0 71% 3.1 6.0 35% 3% 0% 0% 0% 17% 12.4 25 13 41 8.0 71% 2.6 6.7 32% 3% 2% 11% 0% 12% 19.6 7 14 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 15 29 13.2 69% 3.0 8.6 29% 4% 6% 9% 0% 21% 17.3 14 YTD 241 8.9 70% 2.9 7.0 35% 3% 5% 6% 8% 11% 14.8 30

Rest of season:

Taylor Heinicke: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Brian Robinson Jr. 12 48% 47% 33% 14% 38% 50% 0% 10% 0% 20.5 5 13 47% 57% 23% 5% 20% 60% 0% 7% 25% 13.1 21 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 38% 44% 17% 4% 20% 100% 0% 10% 8% 11.7 27 YTD 29% 39% 13% 2% 14% 40% 25% 3% 13% 9.8 42 Antonio Gibson 12 42% 24% 63% 14% 21% 17% 0% 90% 100% 8.4 39 13 49% 24% 48% 8% 13% 40% 0% 93% 75% 7.9 38 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 60% 19% 67% 15% 17% 0% 0% 90% 92% 4.7 45 YTD 48% 35% 42% 13% 24% 39% 58% 45% 37% 11.5 23

Rest of season:

Brian Robinson: high-end RB2

Antonio Gibson: low-end RB3

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Terry McLaurin WR 12 83% 32% 29% 12.8 41% 33% 44% 17% 9.3 54 13 94% 27% 32% 10.6 42% 100% 38% 25% 24.5 7 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 92% 19% 23% 6.2 11% 0% 20% 50% 13.0 34 YTD 93% 20% 23% 12.9 35% 22% 28% 34% 13.5 17 Jahan Dotson WR 12 63% 7% 5% 22.0 12% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 133 13 90% 19% 21% 10.5 28% 0% 0% 38% 16.4 18 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 89% 17% 19% 21.8 32% 50% 0% 60% 20.5 9 YTD 54% 13% 9% 15.7 16% 22% 8% 32% 10.2 67 Curtis Samuel WR 12 63% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.3 110 13 81% 18% 18% 7.7 18% 0% 50% 14% 14.6 24 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 67% 23% 19% 13.6 20% 25% 60% 0% 7.5 54 YTD 82% 18% 19% 6.8 15% 7% 24% 28% 11.4 28 Logan Thomas TE 12 75% 12% 10% 1.5 2% 0% 0% 50% 1.7 49 13 58% 14% 11% 6.8 9% 0% 0% 75% 5.0 23 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 15 72% 12% 12% 9.7 8% 0% 0% 33% 1.6 50 YTD 52% 14% 9% 7.8 9% 11% 6% 45% 4.8 38

Upgrade: Jahan Dotson has shown signs of life over the last two games with WR18 and WR9 finishes. He has 21% and 19% target shares and 28% and 32% of the air yards. The Commanders are utilizing heavy play action to find space for their 2022 first-round pick. He has as many endzone targets as Terry McLaurin (22%) despite missing multiple games. Long-term, Dotson’s profile remains questionable, with a 13% TPRR and 1.17 YPRR, but he could come on to close out the season. The rookie moves into upside WR4 territory.

Rest of season:

Terry McLaurin: mid-range WR2

Jahan Dotson: upside WR4

Curtis Samuel: mid-range WR4

Logan Thomas: low-end TE2

Data notes and acronyms:

1st/2nd = First and second downs

LDD = long down and distance (third and fourth down with three or more yards to go)

SDD = short down and distance (second, third and fourth down with two or fewer yards to go)

i5 = inside the five-yard line

2MIN = two-minute offense (hurry-up offense)

Close = score within three points

Lead = leading by four points or more

Trail = trailing by four points or more

Plays = penalties included for utilization splits and rates

Pass Play = all dropbacks (i.e., attempts, sacks and scrambles)

ADOT = average depth of target

Air Yards = ADOT multiplied by targets

TTT = average time to throw

PA = play action

PA Targets = percentage of player's targets that came using play action

Fantasy finishes = through Sunday night game

YPRR = yards per route run

TPRR = targets per route run

EZ = end zone

TOP = Time of possession

Pass vs. Run Splits = based on the percentage of time a team throws or passes

FAB = Free agent budget (based on home leagues; adjust percentages in more competitive formats)