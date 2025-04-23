Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dynasty top 250

Puka Nacua ranks third among all players: Nacua posted a ridiculous 3.23 yards per route run, including the playoffs last season, and should be among the top wide receivers for another five to 10 seasons.



Nacua posted a ridiculous 3.23 yards per route run, including the playoffs last season, and should be among the top wide receivers for another five to 10 seasons.



While the 2025 NFL Draft class isn't very deep at quarterback or tight end, several running backs and wide receivers will likely get selected on the draft's first or second day who could make an immediate impact.

With the NFL draft one day away, it’s time for an updated 2025 fantasy football dynasty rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how those players impact their new teammates and those they left behind.

Rookie landing spots will go a long way in determining where they ultimately rank, as well as average draft position once it stabilizes. These dynasty rankings are for single-quarterback PPR leagues, with a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 23

