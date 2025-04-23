2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dynasty top 250

2YX25ED Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) reacts after catching a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Puka Nacua ranks third among all players: Nacua posted a ridiculous 3.23 yards per route run, including the playoffs last season, and should be among the top wide receivers for another five to 10 seasons.
  • Forty rookies in the top 250: While the 2025 NFL Draft class isn’t very deep at quarterback or tight end, several running backs and wide receivers will likely get selected on the draft's first or second day who could make an immediate impact.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.
Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

With the NFL draft one day away, it’s time for an updated 2025 fantasy football dynasty rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how those players impact their new teammates and those they left behind.

Rookie landing spots will go a long way in determining where they ultimately rank, as well as average draft position once it stabilizes. These dynasty rankings are for single-quarterback PPR leagues, with a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 23
RankPositionNameTeamPosition Rank
1WRJa'Marr ChaseBengalsWR1
2WRJustin JeffersonVikingsWR2
3WRPuka NacuaRamsWR3
4WRMalik NabersGiantsWR4
5RBBijan RobinsonFalconsRB1
6RBAshton JeantyRookieRB2
7WRBrian Thomas Jr.JaguarsWR5
8TEBrock BowersRaidersTE1
9WRCeeDee LambCowboysWR6
10WRAmon-Ra St. BrownLionsWR7
11RBJahmyr GibbsLionsRB3
12TETrey McBrideCardinalsTE2
13RBDe'Von AchaneDolphinsRB4
14RBBucky IrvingBuccaneersRB5
15WRDrake LondonFalconsWR8
16WRNico CollinsTexansWR9
17WRLadd McConkeyChargersWR10
18RBOmarion HamptonRookieRB6
19QBJayden DanielsCommandersQB1
20QBJosh AllenBillsQB2
21WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawksWR11
22WRGarrett WilsonJetsWR12
23QBLamar JacksonRavensQB3
24WRA.J. BrownEaglesWR13
25RBJonathan TaylorColtsRB7
26RBSaquon BarkleyEaglesRB8
27WRTee HigginsBengalsWR14
28RBKenneth Walker IIISeahawksRB9
29RBJames CookBillsRB10
30RBTreVeyon HendersonRookieRB11
31RBBreece HallJetsRB12
32QBJalen HurtsEaglesQB4
33RBQuinshon JudkinsRookieRB13
34WRMarvin Harrison Jr.CardinalsWR15
35WRTetairoa McMillanRookieWR16
36RBKaleb JohnsonRookieRB14
37RBKyren WilliamsRamsRB15
38WRRashee RiceChiefsWR17
39TESam LaPortaLionsTE3
40WRXavier WorthyChiefsWR18
41RBCam SkatteboRookieRB16
42TETyler WarrenRookieTE4
43QBJoe BurrowBengalsQB5
44WRZay FlowersRavensWR19
45WRLuther Burden IIIRookieWR20
46WRDeVonta SmithEaglesWR21
47RBChase BrownBengalsRB17
48WRChris OlaveSaintsWR22
49WRJordan AddisonVikingsWR23
50WRMatthew GoldenRookieWR24
51WREmeka EgbukaRookieWR25
52RBJosh JacobsPackersRB18
53WRRome OdunzeBearsWR26
54TEGeorge Kittle49ersTE5
55WRJameson WilliamsLionsWR27
56WRJaylen WaddleDolphinsWR28
57WRTravis HunterRookieWR29
58WRTerry McLaurinCommandersWR30
59RBChuba HubbardPanthersRB19
60QBPatrick MahomesChiefsQB6
61TET.J. HockensonVikingsTE6
62WRD.J. MooreBearsWR31
63WRD.K. MetcalfSteelersWR32
64TEColston LovelandRookieTE7
65WRJerry JeudyBrownsWR33
66RBDylan SampsonRookieRB20
67WRGeorge PickensSteelersWR34
68RBChristian McCaffrey49ersRB21
69WRJayden HigginsRookieWR35
70RBJoe MixonTexansRB22
71WRBrandon Aiyuk49ersWR36
72WRElic AyomanorRookieWR37
73WRTyreek HillDolphinsWR38
74QBJustin HerbertChargersQB7
75WRChris GodwinBuccaneersWR39
76RBTyrone Tracy Jr.GiantsRB23
77QBBo NixBroncosQB8
78WRKhalil ShakirBillsWR40
79RBDerrick HenryRavensRB24
80RBAlvin KamaraSaintsRB25
81QBKyler MurrayCardinalsQB9
82WRJayden ReedPackersWR41
83RBJaylen WarrenSteelersRB26
84TETucker KraftPackersTE8
85QBJordan LovePackersQB10
86WRJakobi MeyersRaidersWR42
87RBBrian Robinson Jr.CommandersRB27
88WRCourtland SuttonBroncosWR43
89RBIsiah PachecoChiefsRB28
90RBNajee HarrisChargersRB29
91TEDalton KincaidBillsTE9
92RBJordan MasonVikingsRB30
93RBDavid MontgomeryLionsRB31
94TEMark AndrewsRavensTE10
95QBCaleb WilliamsBearsQB11
96WRDeebo Samuel Sr.CommandersWR44
97QBBrock Purdy49ersQB12
98WRJauan Jennings49ersWR45
99QBC.J. StroudTexansQB13
100RBTony PollardTitansRB32
101QBDrake MayePatriotsQB14
102RBTravis Etienne Jr.JaguarsRB33
103RBZach CharbonnetSeahawksRB34
104WRJack BechRookieWR46
105WRDavante AdamsRamsWR47
106WRMike EvansBuccaneersWR48
107RBRhamondre StevensonPatriotsRB35
108WRJosh DownsColtsWR49
109RBTank BigsbyJaguarsRB36
110RBJames ConnerCardinalsRB37
111WRJalen McMillanBuccaneersWR50
112WRRicky Pearsall49ersWR51
113QBBaker MayfieldBuccaneersQB15
114TEJonnu SmithDolphinsTE11
115RBD'Andre SwiftBearsRB38
116TEDavid NjokuBrownsTE12
117RBTyjae SpearsTitansRB39
118WRKeon ColemanBillsWR52
119RBTrey BensonCardinalsRB40
120WRRashid ShaheedSaintsWR53
121QBJared GoffLionsQB16
122RBRachaad WhiteBuccaneersRB41
123TEKyle PittsFalconsTE13
124QBCam WardRookieQB17
125QBJustin FieldsJetsQB18
126TEJake FergusonCowboysTE14
127WRMarvin Mims Jr.BroncosWR54
128WRMichael Pittman Jr.ColtsWR55
129TEDallas GoedertEaglesTE15
130RBDamien MartinezRookieRB42
131RBIsaac Guerendo49ersRB43
132WRDarnell MooneyFalconsWR56
133QBDak PrescottCowboysQB19
134QBJ.J. McCarthyVikingsQB20
135QBTua TagovailoaDolphinsQB21
136WRCalvin RidleyTitansWR57
137QBTrevor LawrenceJaguarsQB22
138RBJonathon BrooksPanthersRB44
139RBRJ HarveyRookieRB45
140RBDevin NealRookieRB46
141QBMichael Penix Jr.FalconsQB23
142RBBlake CorumRamsRB47
143WRTre HarrisRookieWR58
144RBAaron Jones Sr.VikingsRB48
145RBDJ GiddensRookieRB49
146WRCooper KuppSeahawksWR59
147WRChristian KirkTexansWR60
148RBJerome FordBrownsRB50
149RBTyler AllgeierFalconsRB51
150RBRico DowdlePanthersRB52
151TEEvan EngramBroncosTE16
152WRStefon DiggsPatriotsWR61
153WRCedric TillmanBrownsWR62
154WRJalen RoyalsRookieWR63
155RBJavonte WilliamsCowboysRB53
156QBShedeur SandersRookieQB24
157WRXavier LegettePanthersWR64
158RBRay DavisBillsRB54
159WRJaylin NoelRookieWR65
160RBMarShawn LloydPackersRB55
161WRQuentin JohnstonChargersWR66
162RBKendre MillerSaintsRB56
163WRRomeo DoubsPackersWR67
164RBJaylen WrightDolphinsRB57
165TETravis KelceChiefsTE17
166WRTank DellTexansWR68
167RBJaydon BlueRookieRB58
168TEChig OkonkwoTitansTE18
169RBAudric EstimeBroncosRB59
170QBBryce YoungPanthersQB25
171WRJalen CokerPanthersWR69
172WRRashod BatemanRavensWR70
173RBBraelon AllenJetsRB60
174WRAdonai MitchellColtsWR71
175RBJaleel McLaughlinBroncosRB61
176RBTrevor EtienneRookieRB62
177TEBrenton StrangeJaguarsTE19
178RBBhayshul TutenRookieRB63
179QBAnthony RichardsonColtsQB26
180WRIsaiah BondRookieWR72
181RBBrashard SmithRookieRB64
182WRHollywood BrownChiefsWR73
183WRKyle WilliamsRookieWR74
184RBRoschon JohnsonBearsRB65
185RBJarquez HunterRookieRB66
186WRXavier RestrepoRookieWR75
187WRDontayvion WicksPackersWR76
188TEIsaiah LikelyRavensTE20
189WRMichael WilsonCardinalsWR77
190WRDeMario DouglasPatriotsWR78
191WRAlec PierceColtsWR79
192RBJ.K. DobbinsFree AgentRB67
193WRTutu AtwellRamsWR80
194TEHunter HenryPatriotsTE21
195WRAmari CooperFree AgentWR81
196TECade OttonBuccaneersTE22
197WRChristian WatsonPackersWR82
198TEPat FreiermuthSteelersTE23
199TECole KmetBearsTE24
200QBJalen MilroeRookieQB27
201QBMatthew StaffordRamsQB28
202RBAustin EkelerCommandersRB68
203WRMarquez Valdes-ScantlingSeahawksWR83
204QBSam DarnoldSeahawksQB29
205TEElijah ArroyoRookieTE25
206WRSavion WilliamsRookieWR84
207RBOllie Gordon IIRookieRB69
208TEJa'Tavion SandersPanthersTE26
209WRKayshon BouttePatriotsWR85
210QBJaxson DartRookieQB30
211WRWan'Dale RobinsonGiantsWR86
212TEHarold Fannin Jr.RookieTE27
213TEMike GesickiBengalsTE28
214TEMason TaylorRookieTE29
215RBNick ChubbFree AgentRB70
216TEDalton SchultzTexansTE30
217QBWill HowardRookieQB31
218TETheo JohnsonGiantsTE31
219QBGeno SmithRaidersQB32
220WRJoshua PalmerBillsWR87
221WRKeenan AllenFree AgentWR88
222RBRaheem MostertRaidersRB71
223TEBen SinnottCommandersTE32
224RBElijah MitchellChiefsRB72
225TEJuwan JohnsonSaintsTE33
226RBAntonio GibsonPatriotsRB73
227TEZach ErtzCommandersTE34
228QBDerek CarrSaintsQB33
229RBA.J. DillonEaglesRB74
230WRCalvin Austin IIISteelersWR89
231TENoah FantSeahawksTE35
232WRDevaughn VeleBroncosWR90
233TENoah GrayChiefsTE36
234WRJalen TolbertCowboysWR91
235WRDyami BrownJaguarsWR92
236WRRoman WilsonSteelersWR93
237WRAdam ThielenPanthersWR94
238WRTreylon BurksTitansWR95
239WRJohn Metchie IIITexansWR96
240QBRussell WilsonGiantsQB34
241RBKyle MonangaiRookieRB75
242QBWill LevisTitansQB35
243WRTroy FranklinBroncosWR97
244QBJameis WinstonGiantsQB36
245TEMichael MayerRaidersTE37
246TETyler HigbeeRamsTE38
247QBDaniel JonesColtsQB37
248WRGabe DavisJaguarsWR98
249TETyler ConklinChargersTE39
250WROlamide ZaccheausBearsWR99
