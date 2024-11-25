All
2025 NFL Draft position rankings: Top players at every position

2Y78M31 Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

By Trevor Sikkema

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

Click below to see the top players at every position. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

EDGE DEFENDER

LINEBACKER

CORNERBACK

SAFETY

