2025 NFL Mock Drafts: All of PFF's mock drafts in one place

This page will be a home base for PFF’s 2025 NFL mock drafts, which include analysis of individual draft prospects, trade scenarios and NFL team needs.

While the draft order and team needs may change between now and April, past mock drafts are a good barometer of the sentiments around certain draft prospects. Has their stock risen over the season? Has it fallen due to underwhelming testing numbers? Will someone take off out of nowhere at the last minute like Travon Walker did in 2022?

When selecting first overall, a team’s top priority should be securing a player who delivers on that investment with high-level production. Reaching for positional value or banking on height/weight/speed outliers can lead to disappointment. The Titans avoid that risk by making the smartest move possible—selecting the best player in the draft class, Travis Hunter, with the No. 1 pick.

Publish date: Feb. 17

The Titans need a quarterback, but the draft shouldn't be about forcing needs — even for a quarterback. Many teams will view Carter as the best football player in this draft.

Publish date: Feb. 10

All eyes are on the Titans at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, as the franchise faces several glaring roster needs and could take multiple paths to address them. Their decision will have a cascading effect on how the rest of the draft unfolds.

One player who has gained momentum in recent weeks is Abdul Carter, whose betting odds to be the No. 1 overall pick have shortened significantly.

The explosive junior pass rusher delivered another dominant season in 2024, earning a 92.3 pass-rush grade — his second straight year eclipsing the 90.0 mark. Over the past two seasons, he has ranked in the 99th percentile in several of PFF’s most stable pass-rushing metrics, including pass-rush grade against true pass sets and pass-rush win rate.

If selected by the Titans, Carter would provide an immediate boost to a pass rush that ranked bottom five in team pass-rush grade, pass-rush win rate, and pressure rate in 2024.

Publish date: Feb. 3

It’s certainly possible that the Titans will stick at No. 1 and take a quarterback, but let’s have some fun. Recently, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said Tennessee wouldn’t pass on a “generational talent” with the first pick. While some took that to mean Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, I believe Hunter is the only player who could truly deserve that label.

The Heisman Trophy winner is the greatest two-way player in college football history, placing sixth among FBS wideouts in PFF receiving grade and third among cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade. He’s the best football player in this draft, one who could help the Titans at arguably the two most valuable non-quarterback positions.

Publish date: Jan. 27

The Titans earned the No. 1 overall pick in Week 18, largely because of their shortcomings at the quarterback position this season. Ward won’t be a fit for every team. For as much as he has some heroic big-time throws, he also has some head-scratching turnover-worthy plays. But he has improved every year he’s been in college, no matter the team. Ward possesses the mentality and the confidence you want in a potential franchise passer.

Publish date: Jan. 6

After trading away Brian Burns, the Panthers find their next athletic edge rusher in Pearce. The sophomore’s 21.3% pressure rate ranked third among college football edge defenders, as did his 92.4 pass-rush grade. The scariest part is that he won almost exclusively off athleticism against SEC tackles. If Pearce develops more pass-rushing moves, watch out.

Publish date: April 29, 2024

