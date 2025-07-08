Fantasy Football: 5 undervalued rookies who could dominate immediately

Estimated reading time: 15 minutes

Each season, there is a lot of hype for the rookie class because of the unknown. Those rookies could turn out to be among the best at their position, like Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers did last season. They could also turn out to be not worth keeping on your fantasy roster by the end of the season. This article aims to identify five rookies who are more likely to work out than not and still valued at their ADP. Someone like Ashton Jeanty should have an excellent season, but his current ADP is appropriate, while the players in this article remain undervalued.

The average draft position listed is from a consensus between ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Hampton spent the 2022 season in a five-way committee at running back before taking over as an every-down back for the next two years. His volume improved each season. While there wasn’t significant growth in his rushing production between 2023 and 2024 — outside of a few longer runs that boosted his volume stats and EPA — he also became more explosive as a receiver out of the backfield, even though his receiving grade did not notably improve. Hampton ranks among the top-10 FBS running backs over the past eight seasons in average max speed, according to PFF's tracking data, as only Breece Hall and Keaton Mitchell have clocked faster among current NFL backs.

As a runner, Hampton was elite in most situations. The one area where he was less consistent was on gap run concepts. He earned a 92.0 PFF rushing grade on zone runs compared to an 84.5 grade on gap runs. As noted in PFF’s draft guide, “Hampton can get impatient and get north before it is necessary,” which likely impacted his performance on man-blocking plays.

Hampton’s receiving metrics were generally strong over the past two seasons. He is more experienced as a receiver than most running backs who were projected to be selected on the first or second day of the draft. His combination of speed and tackle avoidance could make him an even better receiver in the NFL than he was in college.

Hampton will be playing behind an offensive line that Los Angeles has heavily invested in through recent drafts. The team also added Mekhi Becton in free agency. While the unit does not feature any elite run blockers, it also lacks any clear liabilities. Both Rashawn Slater and Zion Johnson posted higher run-blocking grades in 2022 than in 2023 or 2024, and ideally, both can return to their earlier form. Overall, the offensive line should not be viewed as a major asset or a significant concern.

Hampton is paired with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, which presents a somewhat unusual fit. Roman has typically relied heavily on man-blocking schemes throughout his career, while Hampton has been more effective on zone runs. Najee Harris also performs better in zone schemes than on gap runs. Notably, the Chargers’ offensive line ranked 11th-best on zone runs last season, compared to 16th on gap runs. This suggests that there is a chance Roman and the Chargers will adjust their offensive philosophy to better suit their personnel.

Roman has generally led run-first offenses, with last season being an exception, likely driven by the quality of the running back room. After investing heavily in the position this offseason, the Chargers are expected to return to a more run-heavy approach.

The primary concern is Roman’s historical underemphasis on targeting running backs in the passing game. For example, Justice Hill averaged under five receiving yards per game under Roman but posted 13 and 25 receiving yards per game in the two years following Roman’s departure. Regardless of the snap split between Harris and Hampton, expectations for Hampton’s target volume should be tempered.

Hampton should be viewed as one of the top rookie running backs from the past few seasons and as the lead back on a run-heavy team. However, Najee Harris‘ presence and limited receiving opportunities will likely prevent Hampton from becoming an immediate top-10 fantasy running back. He should still be a fantasy starter early in his rookie season. The more the Chargers tailor their offense to fit Hampton’s strengths, the better his outlook will be.

McMillan has spent the past three seasons as a starting receiver for the Arizona Wildcats, dominating his opposition over the last two. He recorded at least 80 receiving yards in 64% of his games during that span.

McMillan improved in most key metrics during his final college season, except dropped passes — he dropped seven of his 131 targets in 2024 after dropping just two passes in 2023. One notable area of growth was his performance on contested catches. He gained more separation in 2024, resulting in fewer contested targets, and he converted a higher percentage of those contested opportunities into receptions. While his separation rates were lower than those of other top wide receivers in this class, that is understandable given his higher average depth of target compared to his peers.

While many college receivers who have posted dominant numbers have been Z receivers or slot specialists, McMillan stands out as one of the most accomplished taller receivers of the past decade. His 89.5 receiving grade ranks fifth among Power Five receivers 6-foot-2 or taller during that span, with only CeeDee Lamb accumulating more receiving yards. McMillan ranks ahead of Rome Odunze, Courtland Sutton, Bryan Edwards and Denzel Mims. Notably, Lamb, McMillan, Odunze and Sutton were all within 2.2 grading points of each other, while they were at least five points clear of Edwards and Mims.

The Panthers rotated Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker and David Moore at wide receiver last season, depending on who was healthy. McMillan is a prototypical X receiver, and Carolina lacked a true X option throughout 2024. All four returning wide receivers posted respectable target rates between 16% and 20%, and neither the tight end nor running back groups project to command a significant share of targets. McMillan may begin his career within that same snap and target range, but importantly, there is a clear path for him to grow into an elite target rate if his talent demands it.

Having Dave Canales as head coach should generally be a positive for McMillan’s development. Canales served as the Seattle Seahawks‘ passing game coordinator in 2020 and 2021, the two seasons when D.K. Metcalf posted double-digit touchdowns and recorded his career-high 1,303 receiving yards in 2020.

Canales was also the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, when Mike Evans scored 13 touchdowns and posted his best receiving yardage total since 2018.

Both Metcalf and Evans served as clear X receivers in those systems. On the downside, Canales’ offenses historically have not ranked among the league's best and have consistently finished below average in plays per game.

McMillan entered the draft as the safest rookie wide receiver option, and he landed in an ideal situation. He has the upside to develop into an excellent wide receiver with top-10 fantasy potential as a rookie, though there is also a risk he takes time to adjust and gets lost in the shuffle among several Panthers receivers. In most scenarios, however, he should be a fantasy starter in his rookie season.

Harvey worked his way up the depth chart while at UCF. He barely played in 2021 but played very efficiently as a backup in 2022 and further improved his efficiency in a much larger role in 2023 and 2024. He improved despite UCF jumping from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) to the Big 12. His PFF rushing grade against Power-Five opponents was 93.4 over the past three years, which was just ahead of Blake Corum, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, and just below Cameron Skattebo, Damien Martinez and Bucky Irving.

Harvey’s numbers as a receiver were generally high throughout his collegiate career. His grade notably declined in 2024, but that was mainly due to a fumble and two drops. On a small sample of 22 receptions and 31 targets, one fumble can make a significant difference in grade.

Our draft guide focused mainly on the positives, including great elusiveness that led to avoided tackles in both the run and pass game. When our draft analysts were asked to name their favorite prospect, our lead draft analyst, Trevor Sikkema, listed Harvey. He has a unique size for a running back, measuring at 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds at the combine. Devonta Freeman was the most notable running back of that size to find NFL success, with Darrell Henderson and Michael Carter also showing flashes.

A big reason for optimism around Harvey is that he gets to play in Sean Payton’s offense. Broncos running backs have caught 214 passes over the past two years, which is more than any other team. Back with the New Orleans Saints, Payton had Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles, Pierre Thomas and Alvin Kamara, who were all fantasy-relevant, at times, even in part-time roles. For example, Kamara was selected 67th overall compared to Harvey, who was selected 60th. Kamara was a backup as a rookie and played 44.9% of his team's offensive snaps over the season. Kamara finished fourth in fantasy points per game that season with 120 carries and 81 receptions.

However, it’s worth remembering that the Broncos' backfield has been very volatile in the past two seasons. The person with the most carries one week didn’t help predict who would lead in carries the next. There were several times when Payton said someone would see an increased role, but they didn’t. Their usage in the preseason was also generally misleading about who would make the roster and who would be starting. Ideally, Harvey and Dobbins will stabilize the backfield so that the past two years won’t matter, but that’s no guarantee.

Sean Payton’s past also helps lend credibility to the idea that Harvey and J.K. Dobbins can co-exist. Dobbins can take the role of his former Baltimore Ravens teammate Mark Ingram II, while Harvey can take the role of Kamara. They were both top-10 fantasy running backs in points per game in 2017, and both top-30 in 2018.

Harvey was arguably the biggest winner in the draft at running back because he landed on a team where his skill set could lead to fantasy stardom. A top-10 season is within the realm of possibility if he dominates the passing down role and also averages at least eight carries per game. However, the Broncos' backfield could remain volatile despite the addition of Harvey.

Matthew Golden spent his first two seasons in Houston, at one point playing with Tank Dell, before transferring to Texas. At Houston, he was usually a role player outside of some dominant performances, primarily against non-conference opponents. At Texas, he led the wide receiver room in offensive snaps and routes run in the regular season, but multiple wide receivers earned a higher PFF overall grade than him. He posted 1.6 yards per route run in the regular season, fifth among Texas' top six wide receivers.

Then the College Football Playoff arrived, and Golden was much more effective. He caught 19 of 29 passes for 411 yards for 3.37 yards per route run. That included 162 yards against Georgia and 149 yards against Arizona State. He was not high on most analysts' big boards until his playoff dominance. PFF's Draft Guide noted, “He [had] some very impressive sideline catches this year, where he was asked to go up and pluck passes with maximum catch radius while toe-tapping inbounds.” He ranked among the top 10 in catches with a receiving grade of “+1” or better among Power Four receivers.

Golden’s stock increased even further after he ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.29 seconds). However, his PFF's tracking data suggests he has average in-game speed for a wide receiver. His speeds were notably slower than fellow rookie receivers Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter and Luther Burden III.

Golden finds himself in a unique position with the Packers. If you were to rank the 32 top wide receivers from each team, Green Bay would place near the bottom. If you ranked the third- or fourth-best wide receivers from each team, the Packers would be near the top.

Green Bay rotated Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks on the outside, while Jayden Reed played in the slot, in three-receiver sets. Watson is expected to miss at least half of the season due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 18 last year. He was the team's clear deep target, finishing with an 18.7-yard average depth of target, and Golden could fill that role in the offense. Unfortunately, that role wasn’t enough to make Watson a consistent fantasy receiver. Watson had two games with more than 100 yards last season, four games between 50-70 yards and nine games with less than 40 receiving yards. He finished with less than 40 receiving yards in six of nine games in 2023, as well.

If Golden can build on the momentum from the College Football Playoff, the opportunity is there for him to become an actual No. 1 receiver for the Packers. However, he could also simply be part of a rotation. The Packers invested a third-round pick into TCU‘s Savion Williams, so even without Watson, the Packers have a viable four-man rotation on the outside. Once Watson is healthy again, that could be a five-man rotation for two spots. None of the Packers' wide receivers could generally be relied on to be fantasy starters last year, and that could become even more true this year.

Golden was a polarizing prospect heading into the NFL draft. His landing spot wasn’t going to change that, but now that he joins the Green Bay Packers, he could become an actual No. 1 receiver — an opportunity he wouldn't have had with most teams. Golden will be a perfect mid-to-late-round dart throw at wide receiver with a lot of upside, but there is also the risk that he won't be a fantasy starter as a rookie.

Loveland became the Wolverines’ second tight end behind Luke Schoonmaker in 2022, running nearly as many routes as the current Dallas Cowboy. In 2023, current Seattle Seahawk AJ Barner transferred to Michigan. Barner was the better blocker, but Loveland emerged as the better receiver. Loveland missed some time early and late in the 2024 season but remained Michigan’s top receiving option at the position with even better per-game and per-play numbers.

Michigan‘s run-heavy offense limited Loveland’s routes. The Wolverines often had a significant lead by the fourth quarter, which limited Loveland’s playing time in those games. From a situational perspective, he was nearly perfect in every way except crossing routes. He also didn’t perform well in contested catch situations.

Loveland’s 88.5 receiving grade over the last five seasons ranks eighth-best among Power-Five tight ends, behind Brock Bowers, Dalton Kincaid, Charlie Kolar, Michael Mayer, Tyler Warren, Maliq Carr and Sam LaPorta. At least part of the reason he’s lower is volume, as his 2.22 yards per route run is fourth-best and better than fellow potential first-round tight end Warren. Loveland’s separation rate was in the 96th percentile among tight ends over the last two seasons. He has the talent to be a top-12 fantasy tight end as a rookie.

Ben Johnson is the new Chicago Bears head coach, and a big reason to be optimistic about Loveland. In Detroit, he had Sam LaPorta, who has a 53.2 run-blocking grade over the last two seasons. That didn’t stop Johnson from playing LaPorta consistently in 11 and 12 personnel, only taking him off the field consistently in 21 personnel. This is likely the path Johnson will also take with Loveland. Chicago doesn’t have a true fullback on the roster, but there will likely be some clear run situations where Kmet and Durham Smythe are on the field instead of Loveland, but this hasn’t been a problem for players like LaPorta or T.J. Hockenson.

Johnson also typically runs a lot of plays and has a high points-per-game total. All optimism on the offense hinges on Caleb Williams’ development. Williams had three games this season with an offensive grade above 80.0 but ended the season with a passing grade below 60.0 in five of his final six games. The former first overall pick has an entirely re-worked offensive line and multiple new receivers to throw to, so he’s being given every opportunity to succeed. Williams' willingness to throw deep targets more than most quarterbacks could lead to some big plays by Loveland. LaPorta led all tight ends in deep receiving yards last season, so Johnson knows how to draw up deep shots to the tight end position.

Loveland has all of the makings of the next elite fantasy tight end. Ben Johnson’s offense needs to work out, and Caleb Williams needs to take a step forward for Loveland to get there. Still, it’s reasonable to be optimistic about Loveland’s production as a rookie.