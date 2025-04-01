The PFF 2025 NFL Draft Guide is now available for all PFF+ subscribers.

Inside, you’ll find in-depth scouting reports and advanced data on over 200 prospects. Each profile includes PFF-exclusive grades, key stats, player comparisons, athletic testing results and detailed breakdowns of strengths and weaknesses — all designed to give you the most complete picture of this year’s draft class.

Whether you're a die-hard fan, fantasy player or NFL decision-maker, this guide is your go-to resource for draft season.

Subscribers can download the guide by clicking this link.​

In-Depth Player Profiles

Each profile spans multiple pages, providing scouting summaries, pros and cons from PFF's scouting department, official measurements, big board rankings and player comparisons.​

Advanced Statistics

Gain access to exclusive stats from the 2024 season, highlighting each prospect's performance in stable, predictive metrics and showcasing their strengths relative to their position.

Detailed Data Visualizations

Explore performance breakdowns by route, quarterback heat maps and alignment-specific analyses to better understand each player's capabilities.

Combine and Pro Day Results

Stay updated with official measurements and testing results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, providing a comprehensive view of each prospect's athletic profile.​