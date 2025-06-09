Fantasy Football: 2025 dynasty superflex rookie rankings

Cam Ward slots in at No. 6: Ward projects as only a borderline fantasy starter in superflex formats, while prospects at other positions offer higher star potential.

Quarterback value runs deep: Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Shedeur Sanders are intriguing superflex options based on their draft capital, rushing ability and overall talent profiles.

With the 2025 NFL Draft now well in the past, it’s time to update our fantasy football dynasty rookie superflex rankings. These rankings are tailored for PPR scoring and two-quarterback formats, helping you navigate your rookie drafts with the latest landing spots, depth charts and team fits in mind.

Last updated: 5 a.m. ET, Monday, June 9

Jeanty finished his time at Boise State with a 99.9 career PFF rushing grade and averaged more than 200 yards per game as a freshman. He ranks as one of the top three running back prospects of the past decade. Jeanty landed with the Las Vegas Raiders as the sixth-overall pick, joining the team that arguably needed a running back the most. He projects to be one of the few true feature backs in the NFL.