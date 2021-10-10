Fantasy Football Week 5 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

NFL Week 5 gave us our first quadruple-header of the regular season. It started with the New York Jets taking on the Atlanta Falcons in London and concludes with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship Game.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

Kyle Pitts : 9 receptions, 119 yards, 1 TD (4 explosive plays)

Cordarrelle Patterson : 14 carries, 54 yards; 7 receptions, 60 receiving yards (33.3% threat rate)

Keep starting Cordarrelle Patterson: Patterson didn’t score the touchdowns in this game, but he played a much bigger role in the offense compared to past weeks and surpassed 100 yards on offense. This increased workload could be down to the Falcons' injuries at wide receiver, but the veteran also handled an increased workload out of the backfield.

Patterson was more effective than Mike Davis today, which could lead to an even bigger role down the road. He needs to remain in starting lineups.

Don’t start Elijah Moore: Moore was questionable coming into the game due to the concussion he suffered in Week 3, but his small role in the offense was disappointing nonetheless. The rookie receiver was constantly rotating in and out with Keelan Cole and saw a relatively small target share, although there was one big play where a defensive pass interference penalty kept him from coming down with the ball.

Moore was targeted twice but didn’t catch a single pass. He played primarily out of the slot in college, but Jamison Crowder has that role wrapped up for the Jets. This offense needs to improve and Moore needs to see more opportunity before we consider putting the first-year wideout in lineups.

Monitor Kyle Pitts: Pitts had the best game of his short NFL career and even found the end zone for the first time as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. The injuries to the Falcons' top receiving targets presented him with an increased target share, but it didn’t necessarily increase his playing time. Atlanta still ran a lot of passing plays with Pitts off the field, which isn’t ideal for a borderline top-five fantasy tight end — he needs to stay on the field if he is ever to reach his full fantasy potential.

Consider starting Michael Carter: The fourth-round pick served as the clear primary back for New York for the third consecutive game, and his role is very similar to several other starting fantasy running backs.

Unfortunately, the game script was as bad as it gets, as the Jets found themselves down 17-0 after 19 minutes of football. Still, he still managed double-digit carries and a touchdown while also catching a career-high three passes. If New York can improve offensively, he will be a clear every-week starter.

