Fantasy Football Week 5 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) congratulates Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Oct 10, 2021

NFL Week 5 gave us our first quadruple-header of the regular season. It started with the New York Jets taking on the Atlanta Falcons in London and concludes with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship Game.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

  • Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
  • Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
  • Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

NYG @ ATL | MIA @ TB | NO @ WFT | PHI @ CAR | NE @ HOU | GB @ CIN | TEN @ JAX | DEN @ PIT | DET @ MIN | CLE @ LAC | CHI @ LV | SF @ ARZ | NYG @ DAL | BUF @ KC
NYG @ DAL| BUF @ KC

New York JetsAtlanta Falcons 

  • Kyle Pitts: 9 receptions, 119 yards, 1 TD (4 explosive plays)
  • Cordarrelle Patterson: 14 carries, 54 yards; 7 receptions, 60 receiving yards (33.3% threat rate)
New York Jets Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Corey Davis 45 27 7 0
Jamison Crowder 34 24 6 0
Keelan Cole 31 18 3 0
Elijah Moore 23 16 2 0
Denzel Mims 8 6 2 0
Braxton Berrios 6 3 1 0
TE
Ryan Griffin 51 24 2 0
Daniel Brown 2 2 0 0
HB
Michael Carter 29 15 3 10
Ty Johnson 22 13 3 4
Tevin Coleman 5 2 0 3
Total 56 35 29 17

 

Atlanta Falcons Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus 66 40 4 0
Tajae Sharpe 63 35 5 0
Christian Blake 16 8 4 0
TE
Kyle Pitts 54 36 10 0
Hayden Hurst 43 26 5 0
Lee Smith 34 7 3 0
HB
Mike Davis 50 21 4 13
Cordarrelle Patterson 46 24 8 14
Wayne Gallman 3 0 0 1
Total 78 46 43 29

Keep starting Cordarrelle Patterson: Patterson didn’t score the touchdowns in this game, but he played a much bigger role in the offense compared to past weeks and surpassed 100 yards on offense. This increased workload could be down to the Falcons' injuries at wide receiver, but the veteran also handled an increased workload out of the backfield.

Patterson was more effective than Mike Davis today, which could lead to an even bigger role down the road. He needs to remain in starting lineups.

Don’t start Elijah Moore: Moore was questionable coming into the game due to the concussion he suffered in Week 3, but his small role in the offense was disappointing nonetheless. The rookie receiver was constantly rotating in and out with Keelan Cole and saw a relatively small target share, although there was one big play where a defensive pass interference penalty kept him from coming down with the ball.

Moore was targeted twice but didn’t catch a single pass. He played primarily out of the slot in college, but Jamison Crowder has that role wrapped up for the Jets. This offense needs to improve and Moore needs to see more opportunity before we consider putting the first-year wideout in lineups.

Monitor Kyle Pitts: Pitts had the best game of his short NFL career and even found the end zone for the first time as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. The injuries to the Falcons' top receiving targets presented him with an increased target share, but it didn’t necessarily increase his playing time. Atlanta still ran a lot of passing plays with Pitts off the field, which isn’t ideal for a borderline top-five fantasy tight end — he needs to stay on the field if he is ever to reach his full fantasy potential. 

Consider starting Michael Carter: The fourth-round pick served as the clear primary back for New York for the third consecutive game, and his role is very similar to several other starting fantasy running backs.

Unfortunately, the game script was as bad as it gets, as the Jets found themselves down 17-0 after 19 minutes of football. Still, he still managed double-digit carries and a touchdown while also catching a career-high three passes. If New York can improve offensively, he will be a clear every-week starter.

Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Coming soon…

New Orleans SaintsWashington Football Team 

Coming soon…

Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers 

Coming soon…

New England Patriots @ Houston Texans 

Coming soon…

Green Bay Packers @ Cincinnati Bengals 

Coming soon…

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Coming soon…

Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming soon…

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings 

Coming soon…

Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Chargers 

Coming soon…

Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders 

Coming soon…

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 

Coming soon…

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys 

Coming soon…

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Coming soon…

 

