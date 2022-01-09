Fantasy Football Week 18 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

The final week of the 2021 NFL regular season was filled with chaos. In the early slate of games, the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Indianapolis Colts to leave a variety of scenarios on the table for the rest of the AFC's playoff contenders. In DFS, the number of rested starters meant that there were a few unpredictable performances from backups or depth options.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

Justin Jefferson : 5 receptions, 107 yards, 1 TD, (4.12 YPRR)

Darnell Mooney : 12 receptions, 126 yards, (30.4% threat rate)

Vikings' running back split: Dalvin Cook has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons and typically plays at least 70% of offensive snaps whenever he’s healthy. He didn’t show up on the injury report this week, but Alexander Mattison saw nearly half of the pass-game work for Minnesota, including the two-minute drill. Both backs caught their only targets for three yards each.

Cook will be 27 next season, which is past the age of a running back’s prime. The Vikings might have a new coaching staff next season. There is a slight chance they make Cook even more of a workhorse back, but his percentage of playing time is more likely will go down next year rather than up.

Bears' three-man backfield: The Bears also have an interesting backfield heading into 2022, and potentially a new coaching staff that could view things differently than the current staff.

David Montgomery handled almost all of the run game work, while he, Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams all saw time on passing downs. Williams will be a free agent, but the two younger backs will both be under contract. Herbert has graded much higher as a rusher on the season, in part due to averaging more yards after contact per carry. The rookie never fumbled and produced just as many big plays on fewer carries. Montgomery’s status as a 20-carry per game back might be coming to an end.

Marvin Jones Jr. : 7 receptions, 88 yards, 1 TD, (3 explosive catches)

Michael Pittman Jr. : 6 receptions, 64 yards, 1 TD, (2 avoided tackles)

The return of Parris Campbell: Campbell fractured his foot in Week 6 on a 51-yard touchdown catch, which landed him on injured reserve. He was activated this week to hopefully give the Colts some depth before the playoffs. Unfortunately the Colts won’t be making the playoffs. He only played a few snaps and didn’t have a catch on any of his three targets.

T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal are both free agents after this season, so there is a chance Campbell could be a starter next season. Indianapolis also has plenty of cap space to upgrade if they choose.

Marvin Jones Jr. is trending up: The Jaguars won this game without their top two running backs or their top two tight ends. Jacksonville will have a new coaching staff next season, so there could be a lot of changes to personnel before next season. Jones made the case to remain on the roster next year. This was his third game in the last five weeks with at least 70 receiving yards and his first touchdown since Week 6. He was the clear leader in snaps as well as receiving grade among the Jaguars receivers on the season. He will be 32, but could still be a touchdown machine if Jacksonville has a better offense in 2022.

Danny Amendola : 7 receptions, 113 yards, 2 TD, (33.3% threat rate)

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine : 4 receptions, 78 yards, 1 TD, (3.39 YPRR)

The Titans are healthy at wide receiver: The Titans wide receivers have had trouble staying healthy all season, but they seem to be getting in rhythm at the right possible moment. Julio Jones had played in just three games over the last two months and never over 50% of offensive snaps. He surpassed that this week and had over 50 receiving yards for the first time since Oct. 18. Similarly, A.J. Brown had his second 50-yard game over the last two months after missing several games in that time. Those two and Nick Westrbrook-Ikhine all scored touchdowns.

The Titans clinched the first-round bye. Expect both players to see plenty of playing time in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Texans surprisingly good passing game: Brandin Cooks has been the only reliable offensive weapon for Houston all season, but he suffered a knee injury and didn’t return for the second half of the game. Nico Collins had over 60 receiving yards for just the second time this season. He’s a favorite to start for Houston next season unless they bring in multiple starter-level receivers.

Danny Amendola stole the show with his 100-yard game and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, almost leading to a Texans upset of the Titans. It was his first 100-yard game since 2019. He’s 36 years old, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he chooses to retire after the season. If so, this would be a strong ending for the former undrafted player.

D’Ernest Johnson : 25 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD, (32% first down rate), 1 reception, 10 receiving yards

Jarvis Landry : 6 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD, (3 avoided tackles)

Bengals' frustrated DFS players: The Bengals were clear that they would rest their starters so they would be refreshed for their wild-card game. They gave Ja’Marr Chase time to break the team's single-season receiving record and then stayed true to their plan. Cincinnati rested both its starters and some key backups.

Samaje Perine was expected to be the lead back for Cincinnati today, but the team instead went to its third- and fourth-string players. Similarly, backup tight end Drew Sample was used sparingly, with third-string Mitchell Wilcox seeing most of the receiving work. The player workload in Week 18 has no bearing on how the Bengals will use their players next week.

Nick Chubb’s curious usage: Chubb dominated the Browns' backfield in offensive snaps and then didn’t return to the game until a three-play stretch late in the third quarter. He had a solid game with 58 yards on nine carries. D’Ernest Johnson then ran 25 times. Chubb hasn’t seen 25 carries in a single game since 2019.

Chubb played well this season but didn’t produce at the same level as some of his previous seasons. Kareem Hunt has been used as the team’s receiving back when healthy, and Johnson graded better as a rusher this season, albeit on a smaller sample size. Johnson has earned a chance to be part of the rotation, which isn’t great news for any of the backs in Cleveland for fantasy football purposes.

Allen Lazard : 5 receptions, 75 yards, 2 TD, (4.41 YPRR)

Amon-Ra St. Brown : 8 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD, (5 explosive catches), 1 carry, 12 rushing yards

Monitor the Marquez Valdes-Scantling injury: The Packers wide receiver re-injured his back in the second quarter and didn’t return to the game. It’s unclear if he would have been able to had the Packers needed him, but Green Bay had backups play for a lot of the game. Green Bay has a first-round bye, which gives Valdes-Scantling more time to recover.

Equanimeous St. Brown took over as the third wide receiver, and he would take that role in a worst-case scenario. Randall Cobb was designated to return from injured reserve in late December, and there is a chance he will be available for the divisional round. Cobb would leapfrog St. Brown on the depth chart. If everyone is healthy, there would be a rotation between everyone except Davante Adams. Green Bay would also likely use more four wide receiver sets, limiting the routes run by the Packers tight ends.

D’Andre Swift on the decline: Swift didn’t rank as high as some anticipated in the Top-250 fantasy football rankings, and this game is a good example why. Swift remains the clear receiving back in Detroit, but the team has used a committee on early downs. The second-year back at one point in the season had 33 carries in a game and was at least seeing double-digit carries each week. He ran the ball just four times last week and another seven times this week. The Lions also have the cap space or draft capital to upgrade at running back on early downs if they choose to do so. Swift will still have value next season as a receiving back, but the odds of him being a top-10 back are decreasing.

Antonio Gibson : 21 carries, 146 yards, 1 TD, (5 explosive runs), 1 reception, 5 yards

Terry McLaurin : 4 receptions, 93 yards, (4.89 YPRR)

Kyle Rudolph on the rise: The former Viking saw a lot of playing time early in the season while Evan Engram was out but since that point was largely just a blocker in two tight end sets. Rudolph played in over 55% of offensive snaps for the first time since October. He saw a season-high six targets, while Engram only had one catch for 4 yards.

This is noteworthy because Rudolph is under contract for 2022 while Engram is not. It was widely believed Engram won't be returning to New York, but this adds even more evidence.

Antonio Gibson’s usage: Washington’s running back situation will be a hot topic this offseason with J.D. McKissic an unrestricted free agent. The receiving back hasn’t played since Week 12 due to a concussion, so we’ve seen what the backfield might look like without him.

Gibson has functioned as the every-down back in some games, at times playing over 80% of offensive snaps. He was limited in practice all week with a hip injury, which likely led to his low playing time today. He played less often than usual on early downs but did see a few snaps on third and long, which typically wouldn’t happen with a healthy McKissic. Gibson has top-10 RB potential if he can take more of the third down snaps.

