Fantasy Football Week 18 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate together after connecting for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Jan 9, 2022

The final week of the 2021 NFL regular season was filled with chaos. In the early slate of games, the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Indianapolis Colts to leave a variety of scenarios on the table for the rest of the AFC's playoff contenders. In DFS, the number of rested starters meant that there were a few unpredictable performances from backups or depth options.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes
  • Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
  • Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
  • Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

CHI @ MIN | IND @ JAX | TEN @ HOU | PIT @ BAL | CIN @ CLE | GB @ DET | WFT @ NYG | CAR @ TB | NO @ ATL | NE @ MIA | NYJ @ BUF | SF @ LAR |
SEA @ ARZ | LAC @ LV

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Darnell Mooney 75 55 16 0
Allen Robinson II 53 32 4 0
Damiere Byrd 46 36 6 0
Marquise Goodwin 26 19 3 0
Dazz Newsome 20 10 1 0
TE
Cole Kmet 62 43 5 0
Jesse James 25 12 0 0
Jimmy Graham 19 12 1 0
J.P. Holtz 1 1 0 0
HB
David Montgomery 49 21 3 20
Khalil Herbert 17 10 0 4
Damien Williams 16 15 4 0
Total 82 56 43 24

 

Minnesota Vikings Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Justin Jefferson 46 25 6 1
K.J. Osborn 39 25 3 0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 24 18 4 0
Dede Westbrook 5 5 0 0
TE
Tyler Conklin 32 20 3 0
Luke Stocker 14 2 0 0
Ben Ellefson 7 3 0 0
HB
Dalvin Cook 26 11 1 14
Alexander Mattison 18 10 1 5
Kene Nwangwu 1 0 0 1
Total 48 27 19 22

Vikings' running back split: Dalvin Cook has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons and typically plays at least 70% of offensive snaps whenever he’s healthy. He didn’t show up on the injury report this week, but Alexander Mattison saw nearly half of the pass-game work for Minnesota, including the two-minute drill. Both backs caught their only targets for three yards each.

Cook will be 27 next season, which is past the age of a running back’s prime. The Vikings might have a new coaching staff next season. There is a slight chance they make Cook even more of a workhorse back, but his percentage of playing time is more likely will go down next year rather than up.

Bears' three-man backfield: The Bears also have an interesting backfield heading into 2022, and potentially a new coaching staff that could view things differently than the current staff.

David Montgomery handled almost all of the run game work, while he, Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams all saw time on passing downs. Williams will be a free agent, but the two younger backs will both be under contract. Herbert has graded much higher as a rusher on the season, in part due to averaging more yards after contact per carry. The rookie never fumbled and produced just as many big plays on fewer carries. Montgomery’s status as a 20-carry per game back might be coming to an end.

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Michael Pittman Jr. 50 36 7 0
Zach Pascal 49 33 2 0
T.Y. Hilton 40 30 5 0
Ashton Dulin 10 2 0 0
Parris Campbell 8 5 3 0
TE
Jack Doyle 32 18 2 0
Mo Alie-Cox 22 12 3 0
Kylen Granson 11 7 0 0
HB
Jonathan Taylor 52 34 3 15
Nyheim Hines 9 6 3 0
Total 57 38 28 15

 

Jacksonville Jaguars Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Laquon Treadwell 61 34 5 0
Marvin Jones Jr. 60 36 8 0
Laviska Shenault Jr. 41 26 7 0
Josh Hammond 5 2 0 0
TE
Jacob Hollister 41 24 3 0
Luke Farrell 31 9 0 0
Chris Manhertz 29 6 0 0
HB
Dare Ogunbowale 46 22 5 11
Ryquell Armstead 19 6 2 9
Mekhi Sargent 2 1 1 1
Total 67 36 31 28

The return of Parris Campbell: Campbell fractured his foot in Week 6 on a 51-yard touchdown catch, which landed him on injured reserve. He was activated this week to hopefully give the Colts some depth before the playoffs. Unfortunately the Colts won’t be making the playoffs. He only played a few snaps and didn’t have a catch on any of his three targets.

T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal are both free agents after this season, so there is a chance Campbell could be a starter next season. Indianapolis also has plenty of cap space to upgrade if they choose.

Marvin Jones Jr. is trending up: The Jaguars won this game without their top two running backs or their top two tight ends. Jacksonville will have a new coaching staff next season, so there could be a lot of changes to personnel before next season. Jones made the case to remain on the roster next year. This was his third game in the last five weeks with at least 70 receiving yards and his first touchdown since Week 6. He was the clear leader in snaps as well as receiving grade among the Jaguars receivers on the season. He will be 32, but could still be a touchdown machine if Jacksonville has a better offense in 2022.

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
A.J. Brown 56 30 4 0
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 23 5 0
Julio Jones 46 28 8 0
Racey McMath 12 3 1 0
Chester Rogers 10 6 2 0
TE
Geoff Swaim 49 10 1 0
Anthony Firkser 23 15 4 0
Ryan Izzo 5 1 0 0
HB
D'Onta Foreman 36 9 1 21
Dontrell Hilliard 34 19 1 9
Total 69 33 28 32

 

Houston Texans Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Nico Collins 41 31 7 0
Chris Moore 37 23 3 0
Danny Amendola 30 27 9 0
Jalen Camp 22 9 0 0
Brandin Cooks 18 15 4 0
TE
Pharaoh Brown 32 8 0 0
Brevin Jordan 27 20 0 0
Antony Auclair 20 3 1 0
HB
Rex Burkhead 40 23 3 12
David Johnson 17 10 4 5
Royce Freeman 1 0 0 0
Total 57 38 31 18

The Titans are healthy at wide receiver: The Titans wide receivers have had trouble staying healthy all season, but they seem to be getting in rhythm at the right possible moment. Julio Jones had played in just three games over the last two months and never over 50% of offensive snaps. He surpassed that this week and had over 50 receiving yards for the first time since Oct. 18. Similarly, A.J. Brown had his second 50-yard game over the last two months after missing several games in that time. Those two and Nick Westrbrook-Ikhine all scored touchdowns.

The Titans clinched the first-round bye. Expect both players to see plenty of playing time in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Texans surprisingly good passing game: Brandin Cooks has been the only reliable offensive weapon for Houston all season, but he suffered a knee injury and didn’t return for the second half of the game. Nico Collins had over 60 receiving yards for just the second time this season. He’s a favorite to start for Houston next season unless they bring in multiple starter-level receivers.

Danny Amendola stole the show with his 100-yard game and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, almost leading to a Texans upset of the Titans. It was his first 100-yard game since 2019. He’s 36 years old, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he chooses to retire after the season. If so, this would be a strong ending for the former undrafted player.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

  • D’Ernest Johnson: 25 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD, (32% first down rate), 1 reception, 10 receiving yards
  • Jarvis Landry: 6 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD, (3 avoided tackles)
Cincinnati Bengals Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Mike Thomas 44 29 4 0
Trent Taylor 33 25 3 0
Stanley Morgan Jr. 33 15 2 1
Trenton Irwin 32 24 4 0
Ja'Marr Chase 5 4 4 0
TE
Mitchell Wilcox 47 28 5 0
Drew Sample 17 5 0 0
HB
Chris Evans 30 20 5 7
Trayveon Williams 24 12 2 9
Total 54 33 29 18

 

Cleveland Browns Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Donovan Peoples-Jones 52 25 4 0
Jarvis Landry 47 24 8 0
Anthony Schwartz 37 16 3 1
Demetric Felton 6 3 2 1
Ja'Marcus Bradley 3 0 0 0
TE
Austin Hooper 40 11 0 0
David Njoku 40 15 2 0
Harrison Bryant 34 9 3 0
HB
D'Ernest Johnson 47 17 1 25
Nick Chubb 16 4 1 9
Total 66 27 24 39

Bengals' frustrated DFS players: The Bengals were clear that they would rest their starters so they would be refreshed for their wild-card game. They gave Ja’Marr Chase time to break the team's single-season receiving record and then stayed true to their plan. Cincinnati rested both its starters and some key backups.

Samaje Perine was expected to be the lead back for Cincinnati today, but the team instead went to its third- and fourth-string players. Similarly, backup tight end Drew Sample was used sparingly, with third-string Mitchell Wilcox seeing most of the receiving work. The player workload in Week 18 has no bearing on how the Bengals will use their players next week.

Nick Chubb’s curious usage: Chubb dominated the Browns' backfield in offensive snaps and then didn’t return to the game until a three-play stretch late in the third quarter. He had a solid game with 58 yards on nine carries. D’Ernest Johnson then ran 25 times. Chubb hasn’t seen 25 carries in a single game since 2019.

Chubb played well this season but didn’t produce at the same level as some of his previous seasons. Kareem Hunt has been used as the team’s receiving back when healthy, and Johnson graded better as a rusher this season, albeit on a smaller sample size. Johnson has earned a chance to be part of the rotation, which isn’t great news for any of the backs in Cleveland for fantasy football purposes.

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

  • Allen Lazard: 5 receptions, 75 yards, 2 TD, (4.41 YPRR)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: 8 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD, (5 explosive catches), 1 carry, 12 rushing yards
Green Bay Packers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Equanimeous St. Brown 51 25 5 0
Juwann Winfree 44 21 3 0
Amari Rodgers 31 16 3 0
Davante Adams 22 19 7 0
Allen Lazard 21 17 6 0
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 15 13 1 0
TE
Josiah Deguara 29 20 4 0
Tyler Davis 24 13 1 0
Marcedes Lewis 20 4 1 0
Dominique Dafney 15 5 1 0
HB
A.J. Dillon 37 17 1 14
Patrick Taylor Jr. 31 12 2 11
Total 68 40 35 26

 

Detroit Lions Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown 56 30 10 1
Josh Reynolds 49 28 3 0
Kalif Raymond 42 25 5 1
Tom Kennedy 15 11 2 0
KhaDarel Hodge 8 3 0 0
TE
Brock Wright 42 17 2 0
Jared Pinkney 16 6 0 0
HB
D'Andre Swift 33 21 5 7
Jamaal Williams 24 5 1 13
Craig Reynolds 6 1 0 3
Total 59 32 28 26

Monitor the Marquez Valdes-Scantling injury: The Packers wide receiver re-injured his back in the second quarter and didn’t return to the game. It’s unclear if he would have been able to had the Packers needed him, but Green Bay had backups play for a lot of the game. Green Bay has a first-round bye, which gives Valdes-Scantling more time to recover.

Equanimeous St. Brown took over as the third wide receiver, and he would take that role in a worst-case scenario. Randall Cobb was designated to return from injured reserve in late December, and there is a chance he will be available for the divisional round. Cobb would leapfrog St. Brown on the depth chart. If everyone is healthy, there would be a rotation between everyone except Davante Adams. Green Bay would also likely use more four wide receiver sets, limiting the routes run by the Packers tight ends.

D’Andre Swift on the decline: Swift didn’t rank as high as some anticipated in the Top-250 fantasy football rankings, and this game is a good example why. Swift remains the clear receiving back in Detroit, but the team has used a committee on early downs. The second-year back at one point in the season had 33 carries in a game and was at least seeing double-digit carries each week. He ran the ball just four times last week and another seven times this week. The Lions also have the cap space or draft capital to upgrade at running back on early downs if they choose to do so. Swift will still have value next season as a receiving back, but the odds of him being a top-10 back are decreasing.

Washington Football Team @ New York Giants

Washington Football Team Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Terry McLaurin 47 18 5 0
Cam Sims 39 15 1 0
Adam Humphries 37 15 2 0
Dyami Brown 20 8 0 0
DeAndre Carter 12 6 1 1
Dax Milne 6 1 0 0
TE
John Bates 59 20 1 0
Temarrick Hemingway 13 3 0 0
HB
Antonio Gibson 32 9 3 21
Jaret Patterson 17 9 2 6
Jonathan Williams 11 2 0 7
Total 59 22 15 36

 

New York Giants Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Kenny Golladay 43 30 5 0
Darius Slayton 42 30 2 0
Alex Bachman 25 18 0 1
David Sills 16 9 3 0
Collin Johnson 4 2 0 0
TE
Evan Engram 38 26 3 0
Kyle Rudolph 34 19 6 0
HB
Saquon Barkley 36 15 4 11
Devontae Booker 30 12 2 8
Total 60 37 26 22

Kyle Rudolph on the rise: The former Viking saw a lot of playing time early in the season while Evan Engram was out but since that point was largely just a blocker in two tight end sets. Rudolph played in over 55% of offensive snaps for the first time since October. He saw a season-high six targets, while Engram only had one catch for 4 yards.

This is noteworthy because Rudolph is under contract for 2022 while Engram is not. It was widely believed Engram won't be returning to New York, but this adds even more evidence.

Antonio Gibson’s usage: Washington’s running back situation will be a hot topic this offseason with J.D. McKissic an unrestricted free agent. The receiving back hasn’t played since Week 12 due to a concussion, so we’ve seen what the backfield might look like without him.

Gibson has functioned as the every-down back in some games, at times playing over 80% of offensive snaps. He was limited in practice all week with a hip injury, which likely led to his low playing time today. He played less often than usual on early downs but did see a few snaps on third and long, which typically wouldn’t happen with a healthy McKissic. Gibson has top-10 RB potential if he can take more of the third down snaps.

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints @Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

