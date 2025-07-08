Fantasy football cheast sheet for dynasty superflex leagues

Jayden Daniels takes the top spot: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been the top fantasy quarterbacks in recent seasons, but it’s only a matter of time before they become less efficient rushing the ball. The age gap is enough to push Daniels to No. 1.



Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been the top fantasy quarterbacks in recent seasons, but it’s only a matter of time before they become less efficient rushing the ball. The age gap is enough to push Daniels to No. 1. Only two rookies in the top 40: The top 40 is nearly half full with quarterbacks, but it’s a relatively weak quarterback class. However, rookies are sprinkled in throughout the list after the 40th spot.



The top 40 is nearly half full with quarterbacks, but it’s a relatively weak quarterback class. However, rookies are sprinkled in throughout the list after the 40th spot. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

With the 2025 NFL season on the horizon, it’s time to lock in your fantasy football prep. These single-quarterback redraft rankings — curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the industry’s most accurate rankers — reflect the latest depth charts, projected roles and coaching tendencies to help you draft smarter.

All rankings are curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the most accurate fantasy football rankers in the industry, with multiple top-five finishes in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition. Most players are linked to a full fantasy football profile, providing deeper context, stats, and outlooks to help you make smarter draft-day decisions.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 8