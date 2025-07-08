All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy football cheast sheet for dynasty superflex leagues

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Jayden Daniels takes the top spot: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been the top fantasy quarterbacks in recent seasons, but it’s only a matter of time before they become less efficient rushing the ball. The age gap is enough to push Daniels to No. 1.
  • Only two rookies in the top 40: The top 40 is nearly half full with quarterbacks, but it’s a relatively weak quarterback class. However, rookies are sprinkled in throughout the list after the 40th spot.
  • Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

With the 2025 NFL season on the horizon, it’s time to lock in your fantasy football prep. These single-quarterback redraft rankings — curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the industry’s most accurate rankers — reflect the latest depth charts, projected roles and coaching tendencies to help you draft smarter.

All rankings are curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the most accurate fantasy football rankers in the industry, with multiple top-five finishes in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition. Most players are linked to a full fantasy football profile, providing deeper context, stats, and outlooks to help you make smarter draft-day decisions.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 8
RankPositionNameTeam
1QBJayden DanielsCommanders
2QBJosh AllenBills
3QBLamar JacksonRavens
4QBJalen HurtsEagles
5QBJoe BurrowBengals
6QBPatrick MahomesChiefs
7QBBo NixBroncos
8QBCaleb WilliamsBears
9WRJa'Marr ChaseBengals
10QBC.J. StroudTexans
11RBBijan RobinsonFalcons
12WRMalik NabersGiants
13QBJustin HerbertChargers
14RBJahmyr GibbsLions
15WRJustin JeffersonVikings
16WRBrian Thomas Jr.Jaguars
17WRPuka NacuaRams
18QBBaker MayfieldBuccaneers
19QBBrock Purdy49ers
20RBAshton JeantyRaiders
21QBDrake MayePatriots
22QBJ.J. McCarthyVikings
23TEBrock BowersRaiders
24WRCeeDee LambCowboys
25WRAmon-Ra St. BrownLions
26WRDrake LondonFalcons
27QBKyler MurrayCardinals
28WRNico CollinsTexans
29WRLadd McConkeyChargers
30TETrey McBrideCardinals
31QBJordan LovePackers
32QBTrevor LawrenceJaguars
33RBDe'Von AchaneDolphins
34RBBucky IrvingBuccaneers
35WRGarrett WilsonJets
36QBJared GoffLions
37QBJustin FieldsJets
38WRMarvin Harrison Jr.Cardinals
39WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawks
40RBOmarion HamptonChargers
41QBMichael Penix Jr.Falcons
42WRTetairoa McMillanPanthers
43WRA.J. BrownEagles
44WRTee HigginsBengals
45WRTravis HunterJaguars
46WRRashee RiceChiefs
47RBSaquon BarkleyEagles
48RBKenneth Walker IIISeahawks
49QBCameron WardTitans
50RBJonathan TaylorColts
51RBBreece HallJets
52WRDeVonta SmithEagles
53RBKyren WilliamsRams
54RBJames CookBills
55QBJaxson DartGiants
56WRJameson WilliamsLions
57RBQuinshon JudkinsBrowns
58WRXavier WorthyChiefs
59RBChase BrownBengals
60QBTua TagovailoaDolphins
61QBTyler ShoughSaints
62QBBryce YoungPanthers
63WRZay FlowersRavens
64WRJordan AddisonVikings
65TESam LaPortaLions
66RBJosh JacobsPackers
67QBDak PrescottCowboys
68WRRome OdunzeBears
69WRChris OlaveSaints
70QBAnthony Richardson Sr.Colts
71WRD.J. MooreBears
72WRJaylen WaddleDolphins
73TEGeorge Kittle49ers
74WRTerry McLaurinCommanders
75TEColston LovelandBears
76RBChristian McCaffrey49ers
77WRD.K. MetcalfSteelers
78TET.J. HockensonVikings
79RBTreVeyon HendersonPatriots
80RBRJ HarveyBroncos
81TETyler WarrenColts
82WRMatthew GoldenPackers
83RBChuba HubbardPanthers
84WREmeka EgbukaBuccaneers
85RBKaleb JohnsonSteelers
86WRGeorge PickensCowboys
87WRBrandon Aiyuk49ers
88TETucker KraftPackers
89WRJerry JeudyBrowns
90RBCam SkatteboGiants
91RBDerrick HenryRavens
92WRTyreek HillDolphins
93QBJalen MilroeSeahawks
94WRLuther Burden IIIBears
95RBD'Andre SwiftBears
96TEDalton KincaidBills
97QBSam DarnoldSeahawks
98TEMark AndrewsRavens
99TEDavid NjokuBrowns
100RBIsiah PachecoChiefs
101RBJoe MixonTexans
102RBDavid MontgomeryLions
103WRJosh DownsColts
104WRRicky Pearsall49ers
105RBAlvin KamaraSaints
106WRJauan Jennings49ers
107WRJakobi MeyersRaiders
108WRKhalil ShakirBills
109RBBrian Robinson Jr.Commanders
110WRCourtland SuttonBroncos
111WRChris GodwinBuccaneers
112WRMike EvansBuccaneers
113WRDeebo SamuelCommanders
114RBJaylen WarrenSteelers
115RBJordan MasonVikings
116RBTyrone Tracy Jr.Giants
117QBGeno SmithRaiders
118WRDavante AdamsRams
119QBKenny PickettBrowns
120TEEvan EngramBroncos
121RBTony PollardTitans
122WRMarvin Mims Jr.Broncos
123RBJames ConnerCardinals
124RBBraelon AllenJets
125RBRhamondre StevensonPatriots
126WRDarnell MooneyFalcons
127WRJayden ReedPackers
128RBBhayshul TutenJaguars
129RBTyjae SpearsTitans
130WRCalvin RidleyTitans
131RBAaron Jones Sr.Vikings
132TEKyle PittsFalcons
133RBZach CharbonnetSeahawks
134RBNajee HarrisChargers
135RBRoschon JohnsonBears
136WRJayden HigginsTexans
137RBTank BigsbyJaguars
138RBJ.K. DobbinsBroncos
139RBTrey BensonCardinals
140WRKeon ColemanBills
141WRMichael Pittman Jr.Colts
142QBRussell WilsonGiants
143RBTyler AllgeierFalcons
144RBTravis Etienne Jr.Jaguars
145RBKeaton MitchellRavens
146QBMatthew StaffordRams
147TEIsaiah LikelyRavens
148TEDallas GoedertEagles
149TEJake FergusonCowboys
150WRDeMario DouglasPatriots
151WRJalen McMillanBuccaneers
152QBDaniel JonesColts
153QBSpencer RattlerSaints
154RBJavonte WilliamsCowboys
155RBRay DavisBills
156WRTre HarrisChargers
157RBIsaac Guerendo49ers
158WRRomeo DoubsPackers
159WRJack BechRaiders
160RBJaylen WrightDolphins
161TETravis KelceChiefs
162WRKyle WilliamsPatriots
163WRRashid ShaheedSaints
164QBZach WilsonDolphins
165WRCedric TillmanBrowns
166RBJaydon BlueCowboys
167WRCooper KuppSeahawks
168RBMarShawn LloydPackers
169WRRashod BatemanRavens
170WRStefon DiggsPatriots
171TEMason TaylorJets
172WRXavier LegettePanthers
173TEChig OkonkwoTitans
174RBDylan SampsonBrowns
175TEElijah ArroyoSeahawks
176WRWan'Dale RobinsonGiants
177WRCalvin Austin IIISteelers
178WRQuentin JohnstonChargers
179WRChristian KirkTexans
180WRTank DellTexans
181RBBlake CorumRams
182RBJarquez HunterRams
183TEBrenton StrangeJaguars
184WRPat BryantBroncos
185RBRachaad WhiteBuccaneers
186WRHollywood BrownChiefs
187QBAaron RodgersSteelers
188RBIsaiah DavisJets
189WRMichael WilsonCardinals
190WRTutu AtwellRams
191WRJalen CokerPanthers
192WRAdonai MitchellColts
193TEJonnu SmithSteelers
194TETerrance FergusonRams
195WRJoshua PalmerBills
196WRAlec PierceColts
197WRJaylin NoelTexans
198RBRico DowdlePanthers
199WRJalen RoyalsChiefs
200TEPat FreiermuthSteelers
201RBKendre MillerSaints
202QBKirk CousinsFalcons
203RBWill ShipleyEagles
204QBTyrod TaylorJets
205RBD.J. GiddensColts
206RBKyle MonangaiBears
207WRDyami BrownJaguars
208QBJoe FlaccoBrowns
209WRChristian WatsonPackers
210QBWill LevisTitans
211RBNick ChubbTexans
212RBElijah MitchellChiefs
213RBJonathon BrooksPanthers
214RBMiles SandersCowboys
215TEJa'Tavion SandersPanthers
216RBZack MossBengals
217RBAustin EkelerCommanders
218QBJoe Milton IIICowboys
219QBMason RudolphSteelers
220TEOronde GadsdenChargers
221TETheo JohnsonGiants
222QBDillon GabrielBrowns
223TECade OttonBuccaneers
224TEMike GesickiBengals
225QBShedeur SandersBrowns
226RBTrevor EtiennePanthers
227TEHunter HenryPatriots
228QBJameis WinstonGiants
229TEJuwan JohnsonSaints
230WRAndrei IosivasBengals
231QBMac Jones49ers
232TEDalton SchultzTexans
233TEDarren WallerDolphins
234WRJalen TolbertCowboys
235TEMichael MayerRaiders
236RBJerome FordBrowns
237TENoah FantSeahawks
238TEHarold Fannin Jr.Browns
239QBSam HowellVikings
240RBCam AkersSaints
241WRDontayvion WicksPackers
242WRDarius SlaytonGiants
243TECole KmetBears
244WRTyler LockettTitans
245WRDevaughn VeleBroncos
246QBMarcus MariotaCommanders
247RBJordan James49ers
248TENoah GrayChiefs
249RBRaheem MostertRaiders
250WRTre TuckerRaiders
251RBTahj BrooksBengals
252QBJacoby BrissettCardinals
253RBDevin NealSaints
254WRParker WashingtonJaguars
255WRDiontae JohnsonBrowns
256TETyler ConklinChargers
257WRAdam ThielenPanthers
258QBMalik WillisPackers
259WRRoman WilsonSteelers
260WRJordan WhittingtonRams
261WRSavion WilliamsPackers
262TEZach ErtzCommanders
263WRJalen NailorVikings
264RBA.J. DillonEagles
265QBJake BrowningBengals
266QBJimmy GaroppoloRams
267WRDeAndre HopkinsRavens
268WRElic AyomanorTitans
269RBKhalil HerbertColts
270TETyler HigbeeRams
271WRRay-Ray McCloud IIIFalcons
272QBGardner MinshewChiefs
273WRChimere DikeTitans
274WRNoah BrownCommanders
275RBKareem HuntChiefs
276WRIsaac TeSlaaLions
277WRDont'e Thornton Jr.Raiders
278RBAudric EstimeBroncos
279RBJustice HillRavens
280WRArian SmithJets
281RBSean TuckerBuccaneers
282RBWoody MarksTexans
283RBOllie Gordon IIDolphins
284WRTai FeltonVikings
285WRTroy FranklinBroncos
286QBCooper RushRavens
287RBSincere McCormickRaiders
288RBBrashard SmithChiefs
289QBDavis MillsTexans
290RBJaleel McLaughlinBroncos
291WRJaylin LaneCommanders
292WRJahan DotsonEagles
293RBAntonio GibsonPatriots
294QBKyle McCordEagles
295RBKenneth GainwellSteelers
296WRJosh ReynoldsJets
297QBRiley LeonardColts
298QBWill HowardSteelers
299WRElijah MooreBills
300WRBrandin CooksSaints
301WRMike WilliamsChargers
302WRJermaine BurtonBengals
303RBTy ChandlerVikings
304WRMarquez Valdes-ScantlingSeahawks
305RBKalel MullingsTitans
306WRKaVontae TurpinCowboys
307QBAidan O'ConnellRaiders
308QBAndy DaltonPanthers
309QBMitchell TrubiskyBills
310RBKimani VidalChargers
311WRNick Westbrook-IkhineDolphins
312RBDevin SingletaryGiants
313WRTim PatrickLions
314WRGreg DortchCardinals
315WRJalin HyattGiants
316WRTory HortonSeahawks
317QBKyle TraskBuccaneers
318RBAlexander MattisonDolphins
319RBChris Rodriguez Jr.Commanders
320WRRondale MooreVikings
321WRJa'Lynn PolkPatriots
322WRMalik WashingtonDolphins
323WRTreylon BurksTitans
324WRLuke McCaffreyCommanders
325TEBen SinnottCommanders
Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.