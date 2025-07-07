5 fantasy football league winners for 2025

Brian Thomas Jr. found his rhythm: Over the final seven weeks of the 2024 season, Thomas ranked third among wide receivers in fantasy points, delivering consistent production down the stretch.

Kenneth Walker III has been a top-12 fantasy running back when healthy: Walker has consistently opened seasons strong for fantasy managers before injuries have slowed him down.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Each season, ESPN produces a list of players who were most represented on fantasy football playoff teams and championship teams. This article highlights five players with the potential to be true league winners in 2025. Each offers excellent value at their current ADP and has a clear path to finishing among the top scorers at their position by season’s end.

The average draft position (ADP) listed reflects a consensus across ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo!, showing where each player is typically selected in 12-team redraft leagues.

Last updated: Monday, July 7

Brian Thomas Jr. entered the league as the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and quickly carved out a role in Jacksonville’s offense. Preseason usage pointed to him being a top option on the depth chart, operating as one of the Jaguars’ primary outside receivers alongside Gabe Davis, with Christian Kirk manning the slot in three-receiver sets. Over the first four weeks, Thomas consistently played between 73% and 78% of offensive snaps, while Parker Washington rotated in for occasional three-receiver looks. Despite the somewhat limited playing time, Thomas impressed early, totaling 275 yards and three touchdowns, 14th among wide receivers in fantasy points.

Midseason, the Jaguars began to scale back his snaps slightly, holding him under 66% of offensive snaps in three of four games. A chest injury in Week 8 led to limited practice participation for several weeks. Even so, injuries to Kirk and Davis opened the door for Thomas to take on a near-every-down role, as he logged snap shares of 84% or higher in eight of the final nine games.

Once fully healthy, Thomas emerged as one of the league’s most productive fantasy wideouts. Over his final seven games, he scored at least 13 PPR points each week and averaged 21.5 PPR points per game, third-best among receivers behind only Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua. Notably, this late-season surge came entirely with Mac Jones at quarterback.

Thomas finished his rookie year with 2.45 yards per route run and 0.534 PPR points per route, both ranking in the top five among wide receivers. He excelled against zone coverage (2.6 yards per route run, fourth-best) and proved surprisingly effective from the slot despite possessing the size and skill set of a traditional X receiver.

The Jaguars moved on from Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis this offseason, retooling their receiving corps around Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville added Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed Dyami Brown in free agency. Parker Washington, who stepped up in 2024, rounds out the depth chart.