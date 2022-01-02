 Fantasy Football Week 17 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy Football Week 17 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches his second touchdown pass of the game from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) in the first half of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals And The Kansas City Chiefs 442

By Nathan Jahnke
Jan 2, 2022

The fantasy football championship week is finally here.

The early slate of games produced plenty of league-winning performances, including two-touchdown outings from David Montgomery, Darrel Williams, Boston Scott, Devin Singletary, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was arguably the standout player of the weekend, as he found the end zone three times en route to an AFC North title.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes
  • Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
  • Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
  • Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

TB @ NYJ | LV @ IND | LAR @ BAL | JAX @ NE | KC @ CINATL @ BUF | MIA @ TEN | NYG @ CHI | PHI @ WFT | ARZ @ DALDEN @ LAC | HOU @ SF |
CAR @ NO | DET @ SEA | MIN @ GB |

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts

  • Jonathan Taylor: 20 carries, 108 yards, 1 TD (4.0 yards after contact per carry); 1 reception, 6 yards
  • Zay Jones: 8 receptions, 120 yards, (33.3% threat rate)
Las Vegas Raiders Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Zay Jones 48 30 10 1
Bryan Edwards 46 24 2 0
Hunter Renfrow 43 29 9 0
DeSean Jackson 16 14 3 0
Tyron Johnson 4 0 0 0
TE
Foster Moreau 62 30 1 0
Daniel Helm 13 0 0 0
Nick Bowers 4 1 0 0
HB
Josh Jacobs 38 16 4 16
Jalen Richard 13 10 1 1
Peyton Barber 11 4 2 6
Total 62 34 32 27

 

Indianapolis Colts Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Michael Pittman Jr. 55 28 6 0
T.Y. Hilton 36 24 3 0
Zach Pascal 35 22 2 0
Ashton Dulin 26 8 1 0
Dezmon Patmon 4 2 1 0
TE
Mo Alie-Cox 33 16 5 0
Jack Doyle 22 7 0 0
Kylen Granson 14 6 0 0
HB
Jonathan Taylor 41 12 2 20
Nyheim Hines 21 13 4 2
Deon Jackson 1 0 0 1
Total 58 29 24 25

The return of Jack Doyle: Doyle played all of two snaps last week before suffering a leg injury that kept him out for the rest of the game. He was able to suit up for Week 17 despite his questionable designation, but the Colts obviously kept him on a pitch count. In his stead, Mo Alie-Cox took the primary receiving role, catching three passes for 28 yards.

Doyle is likely to return to his full role next week if he’s fully healthy. Alie-Cox is a free agent after the season and could be looking for a new home.

Raiders wide receivers for 2022: Las Vegas could have several changes at wide receiver next season. Hunter Renfrow is the only sure thing for 2022, given that he’s still on his rookie deal and playing very well, and he helped the side to victory with seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown today. However, the star of the show was none other than impending free agent Zay Jones, the team’s best outside receiver, as he managed to put up his first 100-yard game of the season. 

Bryan Edwards served as the Raiders' other outside receiver, but he was held without a catch for the third time in eight weeks and has now been held to 30 or fewer yards in six straight games. The Raiders will likely need at least one outside receiver and potentially two if they don’t bring Jones back.

Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Marvin Jones Jr. 46 30 6 0
Laquon Treadwell 39 24 6 0
Tavon Austin 32 24 5 0
Laviska Shenault Jr. 13 8 3 0
Jeff Cotton 1 1 0 0
TE
Luke Farrell 35 21 2 0
Chris Manhertz 16 6 1 0
Kahale Warring 12 8 0 0
HB
Dare Ogunbowale 31 20 2 9
Ryquell Armstead 15 7 2 6
Total 48 31 27 15

 

New England Patriots Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Kristian Wilkerson 60 31 8 0
Jakobi Meyers 56 31 8 0
Kendrick Bourne 43 29 6 2
Gunner Olszewski 14 5 1 0
Matthew Slater 1 0 0 0
TE
Jonnu Smith 41 10 1 1
Hunter Henry 40 25 5 0
HB
Rhamondre Stevenson 40 14 0 19
Brandon Bolden 18 11 3 1
Damien Harris 16 3 1 9
Total 72 35 33 35

N’Keal Harry a healthy scratch: With Nelson Agholor out for the second consecutive week due to a concussion, 2020 undrafted rookie Kristian Wilkerson took over as the starter while Harry was a healthy inactive.

Wilkerson not only outperformed Harry last week, but he made a bigger impact in Week 17 than Agholor has made all year. It wouldn’t be surprising if Wilkerson keeps the fourth spot on the depth chart with Agholor back. Harry is probably playing his last year with the Patriots.

Monitor the Damien Harris injury: Harris suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and didn't return for the second — not that he needed to, with the Pats up by 25 points at the midway point. The Patriots' lead back scored two touchdowns on nine carries before his departure.

It’s worth keeping an eye on the injury report before making any DFS decisions for Week 18. He and Rhamondre Stevenson split early downs in the first half, just as they had in recent weeks before the injury. The rookie would be in line for a big day rushing if Harris is ruled out for the last game of the season.

Laviska Shenault Jr. limited: Shenault missed last week due to a positive COVID-19 test, but he was also dealing with foot and shoulder injuries prior to that. He played today but was limited to just a few snaps per quarter. He caught two passes in his limited time.

Tavon Austin took Shenault’s role for most of the game but was limited to two yards on three catches. It would be best not to rely on Shenault in DFS next week.

Jaguars' other injured players: The Jaguars didn’t have their top two running backs or their top two receiving tight ends this week. Dare Ogunbowale took roughly two-thirds of the carries and routes run, while Ryquell Armstead took the other third. Ogunbowale scored a receiving touchdown to help the fantasy managers who were desperate enough to start him. However, it marked a remarkable return for Armstead, who missed all of 2020 due to a post-COVID-19 myocarditis diagnosis.

Fifth-round rookie tight end Luke Farrell was given an opportunity to take the receiving snaps this week. He played significant time early in the season, typically catching one pass per game. However, his playing time decreased over the second half of the season, with his last catch occurring in October. He caught one of two passes for seven yards.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals

  • Ja’Marr Chase: 11 receptions, 266 yards, 2 TD (4-for-5 on contested targets)
  • Darrel Williams: 14 carries, 88 yards, 2 TD (42.9% first down rate); 3 receptions, 19 receiving yards
Kansas City Chiefs Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Tyreek Hill 52 32 9 1
Demarcus Robinson 39 24 2 0
Byron Pringle 29 20 4 0
Mecole Hardman 19 11 1 0
Josh Gordon 12 8 1 0
Marcus Kemp 3 2 1 0
TE
Travis Kelce 48 34 7 1
Blake Bell 24 6 3 1
Noah Gray 10 5 1 0
HB
Darrel Williams 49 26 3 14
Derrick Gore 8 4 1 3
Jerick McKinnon 5 2 0 0
Total 61 37 33 21

 

Cincinnati Bengals Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Ja'Marr Chase 64 44 12 0
Tee Higgins 58 44 5 0
Tyler Boyd 54 43 6 0
Stanley Morgan Jr. 7 1 0 0
Mike Thomas 1 1 0 0
TE
C.J. Uzomah 63 37 5 0
Drew Sample 23 3 0 0
Mitchell Wilcox 1 1 0 0
HB
Joe Mixon 50 27 8 12
Samaje Perine 20 10 1 1
Chris Evans 2 2 0 0
Total 70 46 37 17

Kansas City without Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Edwards-Helaire was ruled out with a shoulder injury on Saturday, allowing Darrel Williams to get the start. When Edwards-Helaire missed time earlier in the season, Jerick McKinnon typically handled double-digit snaps, but the veteran played only three snaps today. McKinnon is an unrestricted free agent who is unlikely to be back next season.

This was the first time all season that any Kansas City running back has played more than 80% of the snaps. Williams is also an unrestricted free agent that Kansas City will likely try to re-sign. His fantasy value is likely higher in Kansas City than it would be with most other teams.

Joe Mixon’s mixed day: The Bengals running back had a quiet day on the ground, gaining only 46 yards on 12 carries. He is consistently good for double-digit carries, but he’s been more game-script-dependent than other elite fantasy backs this season. He finished with fewer than 70 rushing yards for the 11th time this season.

While this was an underwhelming performance on the ground, it was a very promising day as a receiver, as he caught 7-of-8 passes thrown his way for 40 yards. The last time he caught seven passes in a game? November 25, 2018.

Mixon also had a great receiving game last week, with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. He could be a top-five pick in redraft leagues if he becomes a dependable receiver.

Atlanta FalconsBuffalo Bills 

Miami Dolphins @ Tennessee Titans

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears

  • David Montgomery: 22 carries, 64 yards, 2 TD (2 avoided tackles); 2 receptions, 17 receiving yards
  • Darnell Mooney: 7 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD (3 explosive plays)
New York Giants Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Kenny Golladay 45 15 1 0
David Sills 40 16 1 0
Pharoh Cooper 19 7 2 0
Alex Bachman 5 1 0 0
TE
Evan Engram 36 15 2 0
Kyle Rudolph 26 7 1 0
Chris Myarick 15 0 0 0
HB
Saquon Barkley 30 8 1 21
Devontae Booker 27 7 3 16
Total 56 16 11 37

 

Chicago Bears Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Darnell Mooney 56 36 11 0
Allen Robinson II 46 29 6 0
Damiere Byrd 29 26 2 0
Marquise Goodwin 24 16 2 0
Jakeem Grant 6 2 0 0
TE
Cole Kmet 53 29 4 0
Jesse James 28 9 1 0
Jimmy Graham 17 5 1 0
HB
David Montgomery 45 18 2 22
Damien Williams 12 11 1 0
Khalil Herbert 9 7 0 2
Ryan Nall 1 1 0 0
Total 66 41 30 24

The return of Allen Robinson II: Robinson played just his second game since Week 9 after dealing with a hamstring injury and then recovering from COVID-19. Robinson was rotated in and out of the game more often than usual to start the game. It is somewhat surprising for him to play if he’s not 100%, as this is a contract year and the Bears are eliminated from the playoffs. He caught four passes for 35 yards. Chicago will likely need to add one or two wide receivers to complement Darnell Mooney next season.

Saquon Barkley’s first 100-yard game: Barkley achieved his first 100-yard rushing game since Dec. 22, 2019. The Giants' run game had been ineffective since Barkley’s return, which forced New York to implement more of a committee approach with Barkley and Devontae Booker. The two backs continued to split carries and routes today, but Barkley was able to run 21 times because the Giants' passing game was almost a non-starter. New York was without several of their top wide receivers, and New York’s first few dropbacks resulted in turnovers. Barkley's standing in 2022 redraft leagues will be heavily debated over the next several months.

Games like this also make it more likely Daniel Jones remains the quarterback in New York for one more season. He wasn’t great this season with constant injuries at wide receiver, but the Giants have been so much worse without him.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Football Team

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans @ San Francisco 49ers

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions @ Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

