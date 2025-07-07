Perfect 12-team 2025 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round

A wide receiver is the best pick in Round 1: The NFL is stacked with elite young wideouts, and Ja'Marr Chase enters 2025 as the favorite to repeat as fantasy’s WR1.

Draft a quarterback or tight end early: While grabbing both early is tough to justify this year, locking in one of the elite options at either position can give your roster a significant edge.

This Perfect Draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR leagues is built on a consensus of average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It’s your round-by-round blueprint for building a championship roster.

Last updated: Monday, July 7

Round 1, Picks 1-12: Draft a running back or wide receiver

The objective in Round 1 is to draft the best available running back or wide receiver. Ideally, that’s Ja’Marr Chase, but if he’s already off the board, pivot to an elite running back like Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs or the next-best wide receivers. It’s too early to consider a quarterback or tight end at this point. Later rounds offer plenty of flexibility to adjust your approach based on what position you address here.

Top Target: Ja'Marr Chase

Chase led all wide receivers in fantasy points and fantasy points per game last season. He’s consistently graded as a top-10 wide receiver, with his fantasy performance elevated by his environment. The Bengals made no changes to the coaching staff impacting Chase, the quarterback room, the wide receiver room or the tight end room. This puts Chase in one of the most pass-friendly environments in the NFL, catching passes from the best passer. While we should expect regression from anyone who finishes first in fantasy points, the lack of changes in Cincinnati should help minimize the regression.

Possible Targets: Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Thomas Jr., Puka Nacua, Nico Collins

Round 2, Picks 13-24: Draft a tight end, wide receiver or Bucky Irving

The strategy in Round 2 is similar to Round 1 and depends largely on draft position. Early in the round, Brock Bowers or Drake London are strong options. In the middle of the round, teams that took a wide receiver in Round 1 should consider Bucky Irving. For late picks, Trey McBride is the top target.

It’s generally smart to secure an elite quarterback or tight end early in the draft. Doing so allows you to build a strong starting lineup at running back and wide receiver without needing to prioritize depth at those positions, freeing you to target high-upside backups later. Those prioritizing an early quarterback can likely wait until Round 3, while managers eyeing a tight end should draft one here or plan to take George Kittle in the middle of Round 3.

Top Target: Brock Bowers

Bowers joined the Raiders and immediately became the league’s top fantasy tight end. He led all tight ends in receptions and receiving yards as a rookie, resulting in the most fantasy points. Both Trey McBride and George Kittle missed games, and both finished slightly ahead of him in fantasy points per game. His 88.4 receiving grade also finished third among tight ends, behind Kittle and McBride. Bowers is expected to leap over the two tight ends with general improvements to the Raiders' offense, leading to more accurate passes thrown his way and more touchdowns. However, the coaching staff has a history of tight end committees, and the Raiders have better run-blocking tight ends on the roster, which could lead to Bowers getting used on fewer snaps this season than last.

Possible Targets: Trey McBride, Bucky Irving, Drake London, A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey

Round 3, Picks 25-36: Draft a quarterback, wide receiver or George Kittle