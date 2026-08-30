Roman Wilson could be a Week 1 starter for Pittsburgh: The fact that Wilson sat out this game while second-round rookie Germie Bernard played suggests Wilson will be ahead of Bernard for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the season.

Luke McCaffrey’s roster spot is in danger: The Washington Commanders receiver was active while six other receivers were inactive, so McCaffrey is only likely to make the roster if Washington keeps seven wide receivers.

Keenan Allen makes his Indianapolis Colts debut: Allen’s preseason debut provided some answers about how the Colts plan to use him this season.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2026.

And with fantasy drafts happening right now, now is the time to prepare. Build your rankings with the Fantasy Rankings Builder, practice with the Mock Draft Simulator, get real-time help from the Live Draft Assistant and dig into the Fantasy Draft Kit, Fantasy Rankings and PFF Premium Stats to make every pick with an edge.

Roman Wilson sits while Germie Bernard plays: Wilson appears to be the favorite for the Steelers’ third receiver spot entering Week 1.

Wilson has been competing with the second-round rookie for the third receiver spot in 11 personnel throughout training camp. Steelers starting wide receivers D.K. Metcalf (undisclosed) and Michael Pittman Jr. (leg) have missed all three preseason games, allowing Wilson and Bernard to see significant playing time together over the first two weeks. Metcalf and Pittman have primarily lined up outside, so the winner of this competition will likely spend most of his time in the slot. Bernard primarily played in the slot in the first game, while Wilson filled that role in the second.

The Steelers rested their starters and key backups for this game, and Wilson was among them. Every other healthy wide receiver dressed, including Brandon Smith, who missed last week but started this week. Bernard also played, providing another indication that Wilson is ahead of him on the depth chart. Bernard lined up outside in two-receiver sets but frequently moved into the slot in 11 personnel.

Given the injuries to Pittsburgh’s two starting wide receivers, it’s entirely possible that Wilson and Bernard both see significant playing time in Week 1. It’s also common for a rookie to open the season as a backup before eventually winning a larger role. Bernard isn’t worth drafting in most redraft leagues, but he is a reasonable target in deeper formats. Wilson also falls short of being a typical draft target, although he could become a waiver-wire option if either Metcalf or Pittman is expected to miss Week 1.

Skyler Bell makes his Bills debut: The fourth-round rookie played extensively after missing the first two preseason games with a hamstring injury.

Bell entered the NFL as an undersized receiver projected to play primarily in the slot. After Buffalo drafted him, he appeared likely to back up Khalil Shakir, with DJ Moore, Josh Palmer and Keon Coleman handling most of the work outside.

Buffalo rested almost everyone expected to make the 53-man roster for this game, but Bell was an exception after missing the first two weeks. He started and played nearly every snap with the starters, missing only two plays after a deep target. Bell saw snaps in both 11 and 12 personnel, an encouraging sign that Buffalo is willing to use him in two-receiver sets. He primarily lined up at Z and in the slot, and even his usage in 11 personnel was split between the two alignments. Mecole Hardman Jr. often moved into the slot when Bell lined up outside. Buffalo also put Bell in motion several times before the snap, notable given how little pre-snap motion most teams show during the preseason.

The usage was generally encouraging for Bell. Coleman hasn’t played this preseason but has historically lined up at X, while Moore also played X during his limited preseason snaps. That could leave Palmer, Shakir and Bell rotating between Z and the slot. If Palmer struggles or Bell develops faster than expected, the rookie could have a path to a starting role at some point this season.

Bell isn’t worth drafting in most redraft leagues, but his playing time is worth monitoring once the regular season begins.

Miscellaneous Notes

Tonyan is particularly noteworthy because he didn’t sign with the Steelers until June 4, so he was by no means a lock to make the roster entering training camp. The fact that Pittsburgh rested him suggests he will make the roster as its third tight end.

Lew Nichols started at running back for the Steelers, followed by Travis Homer. It is highly unlikely that seventh-round rookie Eli Heidenreich makes the roster, while 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson also appears to be a likely cut.

Ben Skowronek appeared to suffer an injury on special teams early in the game after starting at wide receiver. He remains the favorite for the fifth receiver spot. It is somewhat concerning that fourth-round rookie Kaden Wetjen has yet to play ahead of Max Hurleman or Brandon Smith.

Johnson (leg), Shakir (leg) and Coleman (toe) have recently dealt with injuries and also missed last week’s game, but it’s unlikely any of the three would have played in this game even if fully healthy.

Kayshon Boutte trade opens the door for other wide receivers: While Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III played in this game, both are still likely to make the roster.

The Patriots rested five wide receivers last week, suggesting Williams and Chism were sixth and seventh on the depth chart. Since then, New England traded Boutte to the Houston Texans, moving Williams and Chism up to fifth and sixth, essentially the same spots they occupied last season.

While it would have been encouraging to see Williams and Chism sit because their roster spots were secure, there are only four wide receivers below them on the depth chart. New England released undrafted rookie Kobe Prentice this past week and didn’t replace him or Boutte. Had the Patriots rested Williams and Chism, they would have had only four healthy wide receivers available for the entire game. Preseason production doesn’t necessarily translate to the regular season, but it was still encouraging to see Williams score a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The two played only the first two drives, then exited the game, further suggesting their roster spots are safe.

Both players have a path to playing time. Williams can line up at X if New England wants to move Brown around the formation, while Chism could cut into Douglas’ playing time in the slot. Neither is likely to be fantasy-relevant this season without multiple injuries ahead of them, but both could siphon off enough snaps to make it more difficult for the Patriots’ other wide receivers to emerge as consistent fantasy starters.

Miscellaneous Notes

Cleveland released former starting wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

A few players who played for Cleveland in this game are likely to make the roster, including running back Raheim Sanders, seventh-round rookie tight end Carsen Ryan, and at least one, if not both, wide receivers Gage Larvadain and Malachi Corley.

Mike Washington Jr. starts for Las Vegas: Ashton Jeanty suffered an ankle injury in practice, and Washington could be the starter in Week 1.

Jeanty’s injury sent the fantasy community into a frenzy, as it initially appeared potentially season-ending. Now, there is a chance Jeanty will be able to play in Week 1. The Raiders cleaned out most of their backup running back room this offseason, retaining only Dylan Laube. Their plan at backup appears to center on Washington, their fourth-round pick.

The Raiders played their starters at the beginning of this game, with Jeanty the notable exception, giving us a look at their running back rotation. Washington played 16 of 20 snaps over Las Vegas’ first two drives. While Washington is the bigger back and Laube profiles more as a receiving option, Laube primarily entered when Washington needed a break. Washington played each of the first six snaps on both of the Raiders’ opening drives.

It’s worth noting that Washington wouldn’t necessarily play 80% of the snaps in Week 1 if Jeanty is unavailable. The Raiders needed 4 yards or fewer on each of their third downs, and Laube would likely handle some third-and-long situations. He would also be a candidate for snaps during two-minute drills. Regardless, Washington’s usage was encouraging, and he would be worth starting in fantasy leagues if Jeanty misses time.

Jalen Nailor remains a starter for Las Vegas: The Raiders rested all of their starters last week except Nailor.

In the first week of the preseason, the free-agent addition from Minnesota lined up at X, incumbent Z receiver Tre Tucker remained in his usual spot and Jack Bech served as the new slot receiver. Comments by Klint Kubiak, along with the playing-time distribution, suggested Nailor might not remain a starter for long. The Raiders had also signed Noah Brown, while sixth-round rookie Malik Benson has received praise.

Since then, Brown has been released. The Raiders played their starters for the first two drives, and their wide receiver usage looked very similar to the first preseason game. Neither Tucker nor Nailor played every snap because Las Vegas ran six plays out of 13 or 22 personnel, leaving only one wide receiver on the field. The top three receivers split those snaps. Bech and Brandon Johnson also each took one snap from Tucker in 21 personnel. The starting wide receivers remained on the field for one drive with Fernando Mendoza and some of the other backups, but Nailor and Tucker were removed after the third drive while Bech continued playing. Benson didn’t see his first offensive snap until the fourth drive.

While the Raiders could still add a wide receiver from another team, Nailor doesn’t appear to be in danger of losing significant playing time to anyone currently on the roster. His biggest obstacle to a higher snap share will likely be the heavy personnel groupings in which Las Vegas uses only one wide receiver.

Kaelon Black starts for San Francisco: Black appears to have the lead in the competition for the 49ers’ backup running back job.

The 49ers drafted Jordan James in the fifth round in 2025 and Black in the third round this year, setting up what was expected to be a training camp competition for the backup job. San Francisco has discussed reducing Christian McCaffrey’s workload in recent years, so the backup should have an opportunity to contribute even when McCaffrey is healthy. McCaffrey also has an extensive injury history, giving whichever back wins the No. 2 job significant fantasy upside if he misses time.

Instead, injuries prevented much of that competition from taking place. James spent most of training camp recovering from a fractured rib, while Black missed time with an adductor injury. Black returned for last week’s preseason game, while James returned to practice last weekend. Those few extra days appear to have been enough for Black to take the lead. He played all 12 snaps on San Francisco’s first three drives, including two with Mac Jones and one with Adrian Martinez at quarterback. James didn’t see his first offensive snap until the fourth drive.

There is still time for James to close the gap, but Black currently appears to be the 49ers handcuff worth drafting.

Miscellaneous Notes

Brock Bowers played nine of the first 10 snaps before his night ended ahead of the rest of the starters. The only snap he missed came out of 21 personnel, but he played two other snaps in that personnel grouping during the drive, suggesting he will remain involved when Las Vegas uses two running backs this season.

Evans (groin), Stribling (shoulder), Cowing (groin) and Kirk (calf) were sidelined by injuries.

There was some good news for the 49ers’ star players this week, as McCaffrey returned to practice after missing time due to tightness, while Kittle was activated from the PUP list.

2024 fourth-round running back Isaac Guerendo remains on the PUP list.

More evidence that Charlie Kolar is the Chargers’ top tight end: Kolar was the only Chargers tight end to play every snap with the starters.

Kolar and David Njoku were among the starters who sat out the first preseason game, while Oronde Gadsden played, providing the first indication that Gadsden was third on the depth chart. In the second preseason game, Kolar and Njoku played two drives, one with Justin Herbert and one with Trey Lance. They shared the field for four snaps out of 12 personnel. Kolar played both snaps out of 11 personnel and out-snapped Njoku two to one in 21 personnel. Gadsden didn’t enter until the third drive, after Kolar and Njoku were done for the night.

In this game, the Chargers played only four snaps with the starters. Two came out of 12 personnel, with Kolar and Njoku again serving as the two tight ends. Kolar played the only snap out of 21 personnel, providing further evidence that he is the top tight end in that grouping. The Chargers also ran one play out of 13 personnel, with all three tight ends on the field. That was notable because Los Angeles used 13 personnel only 21 times last season, while offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins used it only 10 times. The league has generally shifted toward more 12 and 13 personnel, and the Chargers could follow that trend. Kolar and Njoku were done after those two drives, while Gadsden continued playing.

Notably, the Chargers never faced a third-and-medium or third-and-long during the three preseason drives featuring their top tight ends. Before the preseason, those appeared to be the most likely situations for Gadsden to see the field, so it remains possible that he is part of the Chargers’ plans in passing situations and we simply haven’t had a chance to see it. If that isn’t the case, and Kolar is the primary tight end in 11, 12 and 21 personnel, he has a chance to finish as a top-12 fantasy tight end given the quality of the Chargers’ offense, his projected playing time and his success as a receiver in a limited sample.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Chargers sat running back Keaton Mitchell and wide receiver Tre Harris. Harris missed last week's preseason game and practiced this week, but Los Angeles still held him out for this game. On Tuesday, Mike McDaniel said Mitchell suffered a minor setback. In both cases, it’s unclear what the injury is.

The only addition to that list compared to last week is Bennett.

The Rams traded former fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Tutu Atwell. The trade was made hours before kickoff, so Atwell understandably did not play. This means sixth-round rookie CJ Daniels will only make the roster if the Rams keep seven wide receivers.

The fact that second-round rookie MWax Klare played in this game further confirms he is unlikely to see much regular-season playing time. He will likely be a healthy inactive each week as long as the other four tight ends remain healthy.

Ja’Kobi Lane clinches a spot in 11 personnel: The third-round rookie was one of three Baltimore wide receivers who didn’t play in this game.

Lane entered training camp in a competition with Devontez Walker for the third wide receiver spot, vacated by the Ravens not re-signing DeAndre Hopkins. Early reports out of training camp suggested Lane had the lead. Lane and Walker both started last week’s preseason game, but Lane’s day was done early in the second quarter, while Walker continued to play late into the third quarter, giving pretty strong evidence Lane was ahead of Walker on the depth chart.

Baltimore sat just over 30 players for this game, which meant the starters and the most key backups. This included Lane, giving even more evidence that Lane will be the third wide receiver in 11 personnel this season. This makes Lane a fine late-round target in deeper leagues.

The future isn’t looking as bright for fourth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt. While he is likely to make the Ravens' roster given the investment Baltimore made in him, he isn’t as high on the depth chart. Walker, Chris Moore and LaJohntay Wester have spent the last two weeks playing ahead of him, suggesting Sarratt won’t see much playing time early in the season, and could be a weekly healthy inactive. Sarratt began rotating in for this game late in the first quarter on the third drive.

Luke McCaffrey is a surprise play for Washington: The Commanders rested 41 players, meaning anyone who played in this game is in danger of missing the roster.

Washington has had a crowded wide receiver room all offseason, with eight notable veterans and recent draft picks. Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs were two of the players locked in to the roster as they are the starters, and Antonio Williams was highly likely to make the roster because he was a third-round rookie.

Based on preseason usage, Van Jefferson and Jaylin Lane appeared to be the two odd men out if Washington kept six receivers. In each of the first two preseason games, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and McCaffrey entered the game within the first 10 minutes, while Jefferson and Lane didn’t appear until after. Lane also played into the second half of the second game.

Washington announced six wide receivers who weren’t playing in this game, but not McCaffrey and Jefferson. Jefferson appears unlikely to make the roster at this point, but McCaffrey appears to be in danger too. Even if Washington keeps seven wide receivers, this suggests McCaffrey is further down the depth chart than initially thought, meaning he is unlikely to see much playing time and is unlikely to be a handcuff if there is an injury or two.

Miscellaneous Notes

While it would have been nice to see Kaytron Allen on the list of players not playing, it’s worth noting Washington would have had only two active running backs if Allen sat, which may have contributed to Allen participating.

Rasheen Ali made his preseason debut and played ahead of fifth-round rookie Adam Randall. Ali took every snap on the first drive and started the second series before Randall rotated in. In practice, Randall is likely an early-down back and Ali a third-down back. If injuries strike Henry, Randall is more likely to see an increased role. If Hill is injured like last season, then Ali would see more time.

Alarming usage for Kyle Pitts: Pitts played in only nine of 14 snaps with the starters.

Pitts was one of the most frustrating tight ends for fantasy managers from 2022-2024, but Pitts seemed to put things together last season. He finished second in PPR points among tight ends at 210.8 and fifth in fantasy points per game at 12.4. Part of the reason for his increased fantasy production was an elevated role. He played 87.7% of snaps last season compared to 61.9% in 2024 and 64.4% in 2023.

This offseason, the Falcons brought in a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, and Stefanski added a familiar friend in Austin Hooper. Hooper was the Browns‘ starting tight end in 2020 and 2021. Pitts was initially on the franchise tag, and there were some minor trade rumors, but Pitts signed a three-year contract extension this summer, assuring everyone he would remain with the Falcons.

Pitts played in the first preseason game and appeared on all eight snaps with the starters. While it was good to see him play 100% of snaps, it was a little noteworthy that Bijan Robinson had that day off, and Drake London only needed to play two snaps. In this game, the other star players in the Atlanta offense again received preferential treatment. Robinson didn’t play, and London left after the first drive.

Pitts played all three possessions with the starters. He played all seven snaps in 11 personnel, but only two of seven snaps out of 12 personnel. Charlie Woerner played all seven snaps out of 12 personnel, with Hooper joining him on four of those plays. Nick Muse also took a snap with Woerner in 12 personnel. If Atlanta simply wanted to limit Pitts' playing time in the preseason, he could have played the first eight snaps on the first drive and left the game at the same time as London and Olamide Zaccheaus. Instead, this suggests we will see some 12 personnel snaps this season with Woerner and Hooper together.

If that usage were to carry on into the regular season, Pitts would still see more playing time than he did in 2023 and 2024, but it would be notably less than in 2025, when Pitts played 89.4% of 12 personnel snaps. Pitts could still be a fantasy starting tight end this season with that usage, but it would be more difficult for him to finish among the top-eight at the position.

Chris Bell makes his NFL debut: The third-round rookie has been recovering from a torn ACL.

Bell tore his ACL in December and ended his college career early. When Miami drafted him, the Dolphins were thinking long-term, not necessarily someone who could help the team early this season. However, Bell was recently activated off the NFI list, and Miami felt comfortable enough with where he was to play him in this game. Miami also traded Tutu Atwell yesterday, which helped clear room on the depth chart.

While some teams will use different wide receivers in different spots throughout the preseason, Miami has been very consistent about how its wide receivers have been deployed. Fellow third-round rookie Caleb Douglas played as an X receiver in the first two preseason games, and then he was among the starters to not appear in this showdown. However, in this matchup, Bell was also consistently at X. This makes it seem likely the two will be competing for playing time this season. Chances are, the only way one of them will see fantasy value this season is if they pull clearly ahead of the other. That makes it difficult to draft either option in redraft leagues.

Malik Washington played in one preseason game, was the Z in two-receiver sets and in the slot in three-receiver sets. He didn’t play in either of the last two preseason games, and will be the Dolphins' top fantasy receiver to start this season. Jalen Tolbert has consistently played Z throughout the preseason, and will likely get snaps in 11 personnel. Rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. has consistently been in the slot and will be Washington’s backup there. If Miami keeps a sixth receiver, it would be Jalen Reagor, who has at times rotated with Tolbert at Z. However, Tolbert was clearly ahead of Reagor in this game, putting Reagor’s roster spot in jeopardy.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Falcons rested star running back Bijan Robinson.

Drake London played all eight snaps on the first drive, and then his day was done before other starters. Chris Blair took over as the Z receiver for the other two series with the starters.

Olamide Zaccheaus played three of four snaps in 11 personnel with the starters, while rookie Zachariah Branch took the other snap. Zaccheaus was done after the first drive, with Zaccheaus playing two of three snaps in 11 personnel on the following two drives.

A heated battle for the Panthers' backup receiver spots: While Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are the unquestioned starters, the backup wide receiver spots are wide open.

Ever since Chris Brazzell landed on injured reserve, there seemed to be multiple available spots among the Panthers' backup wideouts. There have been five players clearly in contention for those slots, with Brycen Tremayne, David Moore, Ja’seem Reed and Jimmy Horn Jr., who were all part of the team last season, and free-agent addition John Metchie III.

In the Hall of Fame Game, Moore, Tremayne and Metchie were the starters. In the first preseason game, Tremayne, Reed and Horn Jr. were the first three wide receivers to play among the backups. In the second contest, it was Tremayne, Moore and Horn Jr., and in this showdown, it was Tremayne, Moore and Metchie.

This means Tremayne is the one backup receiver who is a lock to make the roster. He has also been the most versatile of the group in his alignment. Moore and Reed have primarily played X and are likely fighting for one spot, and Metchie and Horn are likely battling for another as slot options.

Most Panthers writers who have projected the 53-man roster have expected Reed to make it rather than Moore, but the preseason usage, including tonight, suggests Moore is ahead. Similarly, Horn has appeared ahead of Metchie over the first two weeks, but this is the first game where Metchie seemed to be in the lead. The Panthers also have a chance to keep seven receivers. This will be one of the most intriguing wide receiver competitions to watch right until roster cuts on Sunday.

Miscellaneous Notes

Both Jordans, Noel and Dell have missed all of the preseason due to injury.

Justin Watson and Jared Wayne remain ahead of recently acquired veterans Sterling Shepard and Zay Jones for a potential sixth and seventh spot on the wide receiver depth chart.

Third-string running back Trevor Etienne played the first two snaps and then his night was done, suggesting his spot as the third running back is safe.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders has been the subject of trade rumors. Unless the Panthers keep five tight ends, he is unlikely to make the roster. Feleipe Franks is expected to make the roster for his play on special teams.

Najee Harris makes his Giants debut: This was Harris's first game since his Achilles injury last season.

New York used a surprising three-man rotation during the first week of the preseason, where Cam Skattebo started, left the game and then was brought back. Devin Singletary was involved with the starters, which was another surprise.

Since then, New York signed Harris to further complicate the rotation. It sounded like Harris would need some time to get back to being football-ready, but the Giants thought he was prepared for this game. Singletary played ahead of Tracy in last week’s preseason game. The fact that Skattebo and Singletary sat this week further suggests that Tracy has fallen down the depth chart.

Tracy started this game, and New York generally used a rotation by drive. Tracy played all of the first and third series, while Harris played nearly all of the second and all of the fourth. Harris went back in for the fifth drive, with Tracy coming in for one play. Tracy suffered a neck injury, so Harris returned to the game. Eric Gray closed out the half. Later in the game, Tracy was cleared from concussion protocol and was able to return to the sideline, suggesting he is likely fine.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Tracy drops to fourth on the depth chart, even if he’s healthy. Harris was signed with the understanding he would have a significant role. Harris’ presence in New York makes it difficult to draft Skattebo at his ADP. Harris is also a solid late-round sleeper, as his ADP hasn’t moved much despite signing with New York.

Giants' wide receiver depth chart becomes clear: A season-ending injury to Calvin Austin III has simplified the Giants' depth chart.

New York brought in several wide receivers this offseason, adding free agents Austin, Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios while drafting Malachi Fields to join Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton. The positional versatility of some of the players further complicated the possibilities of how this depth chart could play out. The Giants released Smith-Schuster a week-and-a-half ago, while Austin tore his ACL earlier in the week, ending his season.

Nabers, Fields and Mooney were the starters who rested. Nabers has played Z in his career, Fields has been the X receiver and Mooney had been competing with Austin for the slot job. In this game, Beckham was the X receiver, Slayton was at Z and Berrios was in the slot. While Slayton had played the X role earlier in his career, he moved to Z this offseason. Assuming New York keeps six wide receivers, these are the likely six.

This leaves Nabers as the obvious star. If any other wide receiver emerges, it will likely be Fields. However, if Nabers is unable to play in Week 1 for whatever reason, Slayton could be the early-season standout.

Miscellaneous Notes

The most interesting battle is for the Jets' potential sixth wide receiver spot, where undrafted rookie Malik McClain has played ahead of 2025 fourth-round pick Arian Smith throughout the preseason.

Jets tight end Jelani Woods and fullback Andrew Beck are two more players who played in this game who might make the roster, depending on if the Jets want a fourth tight end and/or a fullback.

Buccaneers' battle for the third running back spot: Sean Tucker and Josh Williams rotated at running back throughout the first half and into the second.

Heading into training camp, it was assumed that Tucker would be the third running back for Tampa Bay this season. Tucker had spent the last three years with the team, gaining over 300 rushing yards each of the last two seasons. He was Tampa Bay’s goal-line back throughout last season, leading to seven touchdowns. Williams was an undrafted player in 2025 who made the team as the Buccaneers' fourth running back.

Williams surprisingly played ahead of Tucker in last week’s preseason game. Williams was the first back in once Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell were done, and he took his last offensive snap early in the third quarter. Tucker didn’t enter the game until late in the second quarter, and played until the fourth.

This week, Tucker received the start. Williams received his first snaps on the second drive. They continued to rotate throughout the first half, and continued to play in the second half.

Neither running back did much to pull ahead of the other. The fact that Tucker started suggests he has a slight edge, but the rotation indicates it’s not decided. This backfield will be worth keeping an eye on during cutdown day on Sunday.

Miscellaneous Notes

While it may be a tad surprising to see Tez Johnson play when the rest of the key players rested, it’s worth noting Johnson was unable to play in the first two preseason games, which likely influenced the decision to have him partake in this game.

The fact that Abdullah didn’t play suggests Jacksonville will keep four running backs. Allen is dealing with a soft tissue injury. He is expected to avoid injured reserve, but considering that injured reserve could be an option means he could very well miss Week 1. If that happens, we could see Abdullah take the third-down and two-minute drill role early in the season.

Kendre Miller appears set to be the Saints’ RB2 in Week 1: Miller appears to have emerged as the top backup among New Orleans’ healthy running backs.

The Saints entered the offseason with several notable running backs on the roster. Alvin Kamara, Miller, Devin Neal and Audric Estime all returned from last season, while Travis Etienne Jr. and Ty Chandler were added in free agency. Etienne is the clear starter, but Kamara is dealing with a sprained MCL, opening the door for another back to see significant playing time early in the season.

Chandler landed on injured reserve earlier this week with a knee injury, while Neal missed this game after re-injuring his hamstring last week. Estime injured his ankle in the first week of the preseason and missed last week’s game before returning this week. That has left Miller as the healthiest of the Saints’ primary backup options.

Miller started this week and played every snap on the opening drive. He and Estime both saw playing time on each of the next three drives before Miller closed out the half. Estime broke a 33-yard run, while Miller made a few nice plays on the ground and added a 15-yard reception. Miller also played ahead of Neal last week.

Miller’s roster spot now appears safe, while there should be room for at least one of Estime or Neal until Kamara returns. Miller is unlikely to have much standalone fantasy value in Week 1, but he appears to be one Etienne injury away from becoming New Orleans’ lead back.

Miscellaneous Notes

Kamara, Tyson and Tipton were all sidelined by injuries.

Noah Fant made his Saints debut this week. He played all seven snaps on the opening drive, all out of 11 personnel, before returning for two snaps out of 12 personnel on the second drive. His day ended before the rest of the offense. Fant often lined up as a traditional tight end on the line of scrimmage, providing further evidence that he will be the tight end alongside Juwan Johnson in 12 personnel this season, with Delp serving as Johnson’s backup.

Tight end Moliki Matavao had seen significant playing time early in each of the previous two preseason games, but he landed on injured reserve earlier this week. That made Fant’s debut even more important for clarifying the Saints’ tight end depth chart.

Davis and Mingo weren’t roster locks entering training camp, so the fact that both sat out this week strongly suggests they have secured spots on the 53-man roster.

Davis, Blue and Phil Mafah had been competing for the backup running back job. Blue appeared to be ahead in the first preseason game, while Davis moved ahead in the second. We might not know the true backup until Week 1, but Mafah playing in this game makes it clear that he is behind both and could be in danger of missing the roster.

Miscellaneous Notes

Tight end Tip Reiman remains on the PUP list and is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season.

Wide receiver Xavier Weaver was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a hamstring injury. Running back Trey Benson was released and reverted to injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers.

Duvernay appears locked into a roster spot, likely more because of his special teams value than his receiving ability. Fifth-round rookie Reggie Virgil hasn’t been able to move up the depth chart but is also likely to make the roster. That would account for five wide receiver spots, leaving one or two available for Jalen Brooks, Simi Fehoko and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

While it has been reported that Jonnu Smith will sign with the Packers, he has not officially been added to the roster yet.

Backup tight end Luke Musgrave remains on the PUP list.

The only Packers skill-position player who appeared in this game and is likely to make the roster is Bo Melton. He played the first three offensive snaps before his night was done.

Emmett Johnson takes the lead for the Chiefs’ backup running back job: Johnson and Emari Demercado appear to be the top two backups on the depth chart.

Kansas City added Kenneth Walker to be its lead running back this season. The Chiefs also added Johnson and Demercado to compete with Brashard Smith for the backup spots. In the first preseason game, the pecking order was Smith, Johnson and Demercado. In the second, that flipped to Demercado, Johnson and Smith.

Johnson played every snap on the opening drive in this game. He and Demercado split the second drive before Johnson handled most of the third, at which point his day was done. Demercado and Smith split the backfield for several drives after that, with Demercado notably handling the entire two-minute drill. That rotation continued into the third quarter, while Smith remained in the game into the fourth.

This suggests Johnson will be Walker’s primary backup to start the season. Demercado could still see more playing time if he handles the most obvious passing situations, including two-minute drills. It’s also possible Smith doesn’t make the roster if Kansas City keeps only three running backs.

Kansas City’s starting wide receivers play two drives: Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy made their preseason debuts.

Rice and Worthy both dealt with injuries this offseason. Rice underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee in May, while Worthy re-injured his shoulder early in training camp.

Both started and played every snap on the first two drives outside of one play out of 13 personnel, when Tyquan Thornton was on the field. Thornton also joined them for six snaps out of 11 personnel. While six plays is a small sample, it was interesting to see Worthy line up in the slot four times compared to twice for Rice. Last season, Rice played 40% of his snaps in the slot, compared to 30% for Worthy. Rice posted a 35.3% target rate and 2.98 yards per route run from the slot last season, compared to a 24.0% target rate and 1.48 yards per route run when lined up outside. A decrease in slot snaps could therefore have a negative impact on Rice’s fantasy production.

All three wide receivers exited after those two drives, with Jalen Royals, Andrew Armstrong and Cyrus Allen taking over.

It was encouraging to see Rice and Worthy healthy enough to play ahead of the regular season, but Rice’s alignment will be worth monitoring early in the year.

Miscellaneous Notes

Kansas City rested quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Kenneth Walker.

Tight end Travis Kelce played the first four snaps before his night ended early. Similarly, Noah Gray played only the six-snap opening drive before his day was done.

As mentioned in the previous two Seahawks preseason recaps, the fact that Elijah Arroyo has played this much in the preseason suggests Seattle isn’t expecting a breakout season from him. Still, he remains the top backup receiving tight end and should see a decent amount of playing time this season.

Sixth-round rookie wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. remains eighth on the wide receiver depth chart, as he has throughout the preseason. That leaves his roster spot in question.

Makai Lemon makes his preseason debut: The Eagles’ first-round rookie played throughout the first three drives.

Lemon missed significant time during OTAs and training camp with a hamstring injury. Typically, it would be concerning to see a first-round rookie playing this late in the preseason alongside backups, but Lemon’s extended absence makes his usage understandable.

He played 15 of a possible 18 snaps over the first three drives, fewer than Danny Gray and Elijah Moore. The three receivers played 14 snaps together in 11 personnel, while Lemon played only one of four snaps in 12 personnel. This suggests Lemon won’t play much in 12 personnel early in his career, which is good news for the fantasy value of Dontayvion Wicks.

While Lemon is generally expected to serve as the Eagles’ slot receiver, he played nine snaps out wide compared to six in the slot. Moore played eight snaps in the slot over those three drives. That suggests Devonta Smith could still see significant playing time in the slot this season. It could also lead to Lemon eventually playing more in 12 personnel if the Eagles continue giving him this much work out wide.

Lemon is still worth drafting in fantasy leagues because of his talent and first-round pedigree, but fantasy managers shouldn’t expect to have him in their starting lineups early in the season.

The Bengals have new top backup wide receivers: Colbie Young and Dohnte Meyers appear to be fourth and fifth on Cincinnati’s wide receiver depth chart.

The Bengals largely kept their wide receiver room intact from last season, with the notable exception of drafting Young in the fourth round. He appeared to be ahead of players such as Mitch Tinsley and Charlie Jones in the first preseason game. In the second game, Young, Tinsley and Meyers served as the primary wide receivers. Meyers went undrafted in 2023 after two years at Delta State and then spent two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL before joining the Bengals on a futures contract in January. All three were done playing by halftime, while every other wide receiver who appeared in the game played into the fourth quarter.

Young, Meyers and Tinsley again opened this game as the top three receivers. Young and Meyers played every snap on the first drive, while Tinsley joined them in 11 personnel. Young was done playing at the end of the first quarter. Meyers caught three passes for 51 yards before his day ended at halftime, while Tinsley continued playing into the second half.

Jones hasn’t been as high on the offensive depth chart, but he is listed as Cincinnati’s top kick and punt returner and will likely make the roster because of his special teams value. That could leave Tinsley as the odd man out at wide receiver. If one of the Bengals’ top receivers misses time this season, Young or Meyers could step into a significant role.

Miscellaneous Notes

Bengals running back Tahj Brooks appears likely to make the roster as the team’s third running back unless Cincinnati adds someone from another roster. It’s also possible the Bengals keep five tight ends, with Cam Grandy occupying the fifth spot.

Stowers was sidelined by a hamstring injury rather than resting with the Eagles’ key players.

Demond Claiborne plays the entire first half: While Minnesota rested all of its key players, Claiborne received significant playing time in this game.

Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart. When Claiborne was drafted in the sixth round, there was some thought that he could work his way into the Vikings’ running back rotation.

While there is still plenty of time for Claiborne to earn a role, particularly if there is an injury, he hasn’t reached that point yet. Several teams rested their top three running backs in the final week of the preseason, while others played their third back because he hadn’t received much work earlier in the preseason. Claiborne, meanwhile, has played 80 preseason snaps, which ranks among the most at the position.

The list of running backs who have played significant snaps in the second quarter of the final preseason game over the past six seasons isn’t encouraging for Claiborne’s fantasy value this season. However, Woody Marks was one notable name on the list last year. Marks needed injuries ahead of him to earn significant playing time, and Claiborne appears to face a similar path this season. Unfortunately, that may be his only path to fantasy relevance.

Marvin Mims Jr. makes his preseason debut: Mims missed most of training camp with a leg injury.

The Broncos have a crowded wide receiver room. Last season, Mims, Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin and Lil’Jordan Humphrey were in a constant rotation for the second and third wide receiver spots behind Courtland Sutton. All five remain on the roster, but each has been pushed down a spot on the depth chart following the addition of Jaylen Waddle.

Mims is listed as a starter on the depth chart, but that same depth chart lists all of the rookies, including running back Jonah Coleman, at the bottom. In reality, Bryant is likely the third wide receiver, as he sat out this game.

Mims played all seven snaps on the opening drive, while Franklin played six and Humphrey played three. A one-snap difference is a small sample, but there is a chance Mims is fourth on the depth chart. Unfortunately, Mims left after that opening drive with a foot injury. The extent of the injury is currently unclear, but players who suffer injuries in preseason games typically don’t return because there is little reason to risk further injury.

The Broncos’ wide receiver rotation could become a frequent topic this season, particularly given Sean Payton’s tendency to rotate players at the position.

Miscellaneous Notes

Jones was suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. While he was eligible to play in this game, Minnesota opted to focus on its other receivers. Based on last week’s preseason usage, Jones was sixth on the depth chart.

The fact that Price didn’t play in this game while Tai Felton did suggests Price is fourth on the depth chart. However, Felton played only the first eight snaps before his night was done.

Carson Wentz played only the second quarter last week and just eight snaps in this game, suggesting he should make the Vikings’ roster.

Tyler Badie played into the early second quarter, while Jaleel McLaughlin remained in the game into the fourth. If the Broncos keep a fourth running back, Badie appears to be the current favorite.

While tight end Justin Joly is likely to make the roster as a fifth-round pick, he didn’t enter the game until late in the second quarter, suggesting he won’t see much playing time early in the season.

Keenan Allen makes his Colts debut: The former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver played four of six snaps on the first drive.

The Colts lost Michael Pittman Jr. via trade, leaving Alec Pierce and Josh Downs as the top two wide receivers on the depth chart. They added Allen during training camp to be among the top three receivers. Both Downs and Allen have historically played in the slot, so one big question was who would suit up in the slot. The other wonder was how snaps would be distributed in two-receiver sets. Downs hasn’t typically played in two-receiver sets, but Allen also didn’t typically play in two-receiver sets last season. Neither Pierce nor Downs played in this game.

The first question appears to be answered, as Allen was consistently lining up out wide in this game, with Coleman Owen or Anthony Gould in the slot. The Colts could have easily used Laquon Treadwell and Ashton Dulin out wide and moved Allen to the slot, and that arguably would be the better lineup and their likely route if both Pierce and Downs are injured. This suggests that Allen will be a Z receiver this season, leaving Downs in the slot in 11 personnel. The Colts only ran one play out of 12 personnel on the first drive, and Allen was on the field, suggesting they are comfortable playing Allen in that personnel grouping. However, that doesn’t speak to how much he might play it over Downs. It was worth noting that Allen left the game for two plays after making a 24-yard catch, suggesting his playing time will be at least somewhat limited.

Further down the depth chart, it appears Treadwell is the backup X receiver, even though Ashton Dulin was the backup X at times last season. Pierce is returning from the PUP list, but might not be ready for Week 1. If Pierce can’t play in Week 1, Treadwell appears to be the starter. Dulin played with the starters, but only in place of Allen at Z. Both Treadwell and Dulin were done at this point, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and seventh-round rookie Deion Burks coming in after them. Owen played ahead of Gould in the competition for the backup slot role, but got injured on his second play.

Seth McGowan plays ahead of DJ Giddens: McGowan appears to be the current favorite for the backup job behind Jonathan Taylor.

Giddens was drafted in the fifth round of 2025 to be the Colts’ backup running back, but Indianapolis later decided to add Ameer Abdullah for that role. They didn’t re-sign Abdullah, but drafted Seth McGowan in the seventh round to compete with Giddens. Giddens missed the first two weeks of the preseason with a hamstring injury, allowing McGowan to start both matchups.

In this game, McGowan played every snap with the starters. He also played the first few snaps of the second drive with backups before Giddens took over. This suggests McGowan is currently ahead of Giddens. This would make McGowan the back to draft in deeper leagues where most handcuffs are selected. However, if Taylor suffers a serious injury, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Colts traded for a running back rather than relying on McGowan.

Lions compete for the backup wide receiver spots: A knee injury landed Cedrick Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, opening a roster spot for another receiver.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams sit at the top of the Lions' wide receiver depth chart, and neither has played in the preseason. Isaac TeSlaa played a surprising amount over the first two preseason games, but was among the starters to sit in this showdown. Wilson had appeared locked into one of the backup spots, but now that he’s on injured reserve, he won’t be among the top backups.

Tom Kennedy is the next man up among the outside receivers, and appears to have secured a roster spot. He has played 30 games for the Lions over the last seven seasons, and he may be more involved this season than in the past. He is also competing to be a returner, and took the first punt return for Detroit in this game.

Greg Dortch appears to be the next man most likely to make the roster after only playing in the first half last week. He was playing in the slot in 11 personnel early in that game, but played longer than you would expect for someone who has a secure roster spot. Dortch is also in contention for the punt return job, but if Kennedy has won it, there is no guarantee Dortch makes the roster.

Tay Martin and Lucky Jackson were the other starters for this game, and there is a solid chance one of them will make the roster, although it’s also possible Detroit will sign someone who was released elsewhere instead of keeping one of these players.

Miscellaneous Notes

Backup Isiah Pacheco remains out due to a back injury. It’s unclear whether Sione Vaki didn’t play because he is still injured, or if he was far enough up the depth chart.

The Colts rested quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs.

While Alec Pierce was activated off the PUP list earlier this week, he did not play in this game.

Tight end Tyler Warren missed this game with a groin injury. Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory also didn’t play due to injury.

Nicholas Singleton continues to play only on early downs: The Titans’ fifth-round pick consistently left the field for Michael Carter on third downs.

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are currently locked into the top two spots on the depth chart. Tennessee drafted Singleton with 2027 in mind, as both Pollard and Spears are set to become free agents. However, if the Titans’ season doesn’t go as well as they hope, they could start looking toward the future at some point this season.

During the first week of the preseason, Singleton didn’t enter the game until late in the second quarter. He played into the third quarter, logging 16 snaps on first and second downs but only one on third down. Carter, meanwhile, played eight snaps on first and second downs and five on third down. Singleton missed last week due to injury but started this game. Tennessee used a similar rotation, with Carter consistently replacing Singleton on third downs.

Nearly every team uses its running backs in a variety of situations during the preseason, regardless of down and distance. The fact that the Titans aren’t using Singleton on third downs even in the preseason strongly suggests they have no intention of giving him that role during the regular season. If Singleton starts seeing playing time this season, it would therefore be more likely to come at Pollard’s expense than Spears’, as Pollard tends to play more on early downs while Spears handles more third-down work.

While Pollard didn’t play in this game, his usage in the first two preseason contests was concerning, as Spears out-snapped him with the starters in both. Pollard remains a risky fantasy option despite sitting atop the Titans’ depth chart.

Miscellaneous Notes

First-round rookie Carnell Tate started the game but played only the first drive.

K.J. Osborn has a shot to make the roster as Tennessee's sixth receiver. He played only in the second half of the first week of the preseason and didn’t play last week. In this game, he was Tate's primary replacement starting on the second drive.

Jahdae Walker appears locked in to the Bears’ fifth wide receiver spot. Last week, his day was done at halftime, and everyone below him on the depth chart played into the fourth quarter. This week, he and third-round rookie Zavion Thomas were the starters. Walker played only the first quarter, while the other starters played the rest of the first half. Thomas is locked in to the fourth receiver spot.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.