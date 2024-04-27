2024 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books. After a flurry of selections from Thursday to Saturday, 257 players were selected to join the NFL. With that, we give you our full draft recap, with analysis on each team’s day and every notable selection made during the weekend.

For more information on the players your favorite team drafted, it’s not too late to get the 2024 NFL Draft Guide, which includes expanded scouting reports, unique advanced data, PFF grades and much more.

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Harrison — The Cardinals didn’t receive a trade offer that enticed them to move down for the second straight season. Instead, they get the No. 1 overall prospect on the consensus big board and one of the cleanest projections in the entire draft. Despite dealing with a step down in quarterback play last year, Harrison is one of two wide receivers who generated more than 1.0 PFF Wins Above Average (WAA) over the last two seasons.

Robinson — Robinson’s strength is his calling card. He played primarily on the interior before moving to the edge and posting career-highs with an 83.1 overall PFF grade and nine sacks. He was also the only SEC edge player to earn a 76.0-plus grade in run defense and rushing the passer. Arizona desperately needed to get more physical up front. The Cardinals accomplished that, but it’s possible that he would’ve been on the board early in the next round.

Melton — The run on cornerbacks continues. Melton, the 72nd-ranked player on the PFF big board, allowed just a 65.7 passer rating into his coverage in 2023 and totaled 15 pass breakups since 2021, the fourth-best mark in the Big Ten. The Cardinals could have targeted almost any position here and been filling a need. Melton projects as a slot cornerback but brings versatility, having played inside and outside in college.

Benson — The second running back off the board, Benson earned a 91.3 PFF grade over the last two seasons, eighth among Power Five running backs. Dynamic with the ball in his hands, he forced 124 missed tackles on 310 carries since 2022. He should immediately compete for touches behind James Conner in Arizona.

Adams — Adams played at Illinois but will likely kick inside to guard at the next level. He put up an 81.1 run-blocking grade over the past two seasons, sixth among draft-eligible tackles in this class. However, he gave up nine sacks from 518 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 alone and 13 sacks on 992 pass-blocking snaps over the past two seasons.

Reiman — A late riser through the pre-draft process, Reiman was a workout warrior and caught a ton of attention at the Shrine Bowl and NFL scouting combine. He wasn’t asked to be much more than a dump-off threat for Illinois and didn’t drop a pass on his 24 targets in 2023. He really shines as a run-blocker, where his play strength and competitiveness stand out.

Jones — The Cardinals continue to add to the secondary and pick an enforcer in Jones. The Boston College product is PFF’s 225th-ranked player but allowed just an 18.1 passer rating on throws into his coverage, the third-best mark among CBs, while his 89.8 coverage grade ranked eighth. Jones brings a physical playstyle as the Cardinals look to fill holes in their roster.

Dadrion-Demerson — Taylor-Demerson has been a ball hawk his entire college career, with his 10 interceptions since 2021 ranking third among Power Five safeties in that span. Opposing quarterbacks managed a passer rating of 58.4 when throwing into his coverage during his college career.

Thomas — Thomas gained a ton of experience in his six-year college career while racking up 153 quarterback pressures and 22 sacks, capped by a career-high 43 pressures in his final college season. He gives the Cardinals another solid piece in their defensive line overhaul.

Jones — Jones brings plenty of experience, having played 3,219 career offensive snaps for Texas over the past five seasons. He showed improvement throughout his college career, too. Jones’ 77.8 PFF grade in 2023 was the highest of his college career. Arizona brought in Jonah Williams this offseason as the projected starter opposite 2023 first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr., but Jones is a nice depth addition to that group.

Palmer — Palmer was productive in each of his final two seasons at UAB, averaging 2.00 and 2.15 yards per route run in 2022 and 2023, respectively. He dropped just 2.1% of the catchable passes thrown his way and averaged 8.8 yards after the catch in 2023.

Davis — Davis was targeted 49 times in coverage in 2023. He allowed 28 receptions and one touchdown, adding five forced incompletions and six defensive stops.

Penix — This is the first shocker of the night. Penix had gained more first-round buzz leading up to tonight, but no one thought the Falcons were in the quarterback market after signing Kirk Cousins this offseason. Penix was the only quarterback in college football who recorded more than 40 big-time throws during the 2023 season. Atlanta clearly values his skill set and will look to develop him behind Cousins.

Orhorhoro — Atlanta gives up its third-round pick to move up eight spots and take the 67th-ranked player on the PFF big board. Orhorhoro is a powerful, athletic defensive lineman with some versatility along the defensive line. That didn’t translate to high-level production at the college level, though, as he posted a sub-50th percentile pass-rush grade on true pass sets over the past two seasons. With several talented interior defensive linemen left on the board, this is a bet on his athleticism and continued development in the NFL.

Trice — Trice was one of the most productive pass-rushers over the past two seasons. This is the right spot for him, as the Falcons finally get the edge defender many expected them to grab early in the first round. Trice earned 90.0-plus pass-rush grades in each of the past two seasons and racked up 150 total pressures from 869 pass-rushing snaps in that span.

Dorlus — Dorlus was a force for the Ducks in 2023, as his 46 QB pressures ranked third among draft-eligible defensive tackles. His 134 total pressures since 2021 is the best mark in the country in that span for his position.

Bertrand — An intelligent and competitive linebacker, Bertrand provided value in coverage and as a pass-rusher over the past few seasons and should be a solid contributor on special teams at the next level. He has allowed no touchdowns in coverage the past two seasons and tallied a career-high 30 quarterback pressures as a blitzer in 2023.

McClellan — A reliable back out of Alabama, McClellan has lost just one fumble in his career on over 350 carries, displaying solid wiggle and contact balance on his way to forcing 49 missed tackles in 2023. He joins a stable of backs behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, limiting his offensive ceiling in Year 1.

Washington — It took a few years in Illinois’ offensive system to finally break out, but Washington is a reliable blocker and smooth mover who racked up 13 contested catches in 2023. He could find his way into a rotation if he can prove his value on special teams, something worth betting on due to his competitiveness and sneaky athleticism.

Logue — The Falcons draft an interior defender for the third time in this draft. Logue is coming off his best season, earning career-highs in overall grade (71.2) and run-defense grade (72.7) in 2023. Given the players drafted ahead of him, he will face an uphill battle for snaps as a rookie.

Wiggins — The Ravens select the lengthy but light Wiggins to play alongside Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton in their secondary. Wiggins’ closing speed is elite, and he showed good press ability in college despite his frame. He led the ACC with an 89.4 PFF coverage grade over the last two seasons. If he can handle NFL receivers’ play strength, he has immense potential.

Rosengarten — The Ravens may have found their new starting right tackle in Washington‘s Roger Rosengarten. He needs to add some strength, but he is a high-effort player and an excellent pass protector. He posted a 79.9 true pass set grade in 2023, which was far better before a tough fourth quarter in the national championship game. If he acclimates to NFL play strength, he could be one of the steals of the second round.

Isaac — Isaac’s slide ends, as PFF’s 38th-ranked player lands in Baltimore. While he needs to add strength to hold up to the grind of an NFL season, he already has great handwork to win as a pass-rusher. Since 2022, he has recorded 69 pressures and 13 sacks while generating a 13.1% pass-rush win rate. Isaac also dominated in run defense, posting an 11.4% run-stop percentage, fourth among edge rushers.

Walker — The Ravens finally land a wide receiver, and it’s a player who many expected to be off the board by now. His 10 receptions on throws 20-plus yards downfield ranked third in the ACC, so he can be a big-play threat in Baltimore right away.

Tampa — T.J. Tampa is a highly skilled cornerback when utilized in single coverage, and Iowa State gave him the keys to the castle on most of their defensive snaps. He went against very solid competition in the Big 12 in 2022 and 2023 and impressively held his own. Tampa will fit well within the Ravens’ defensive backfield, where tackling is also prioritized.

Ali — Ali has had some massive seasons for Marshall, having racked up over 1,100 rushing yards in b021 and 2023. Over the last three seasons, he has 69 rushes of at least 10 yards. Baltimore continues to add depth to their backfield, with Ali filling in behind Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell.

Leary — The Ravens were expected to address quarterback at some point in this draft as they look to improve their backup options to Lamar Jackson. Leary in his lone season at Kentucky earned a 72.1 PFF grade, with 17 big-time throws and 23 turnover-worthy plays.

Samac — Samac allowed one sack and 13 total pressures on 345 pass-blocking reps in 2023. In the run game, he was at his best on pull leads, earning positive grades on 33.3% of reps without a single negative grade play while executing the run concept.

Kane — Kane wasn’t on the PFF big board, earning just a 56.9 PFF coverage grade in his final season at Purdue. He played 1,748 snaps over three seasons at Purdue, and his 70.1 PFF run-defense grade in 2023 indicates that his best route to snaps early will come on special teams.

Coleman — Coleman was the fourth-best wide receiver remaining on the PFF big board, but he fills a clear need for a Bills team that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. Coleman boasts prototypical “X” receiver size and athleticism. There are some concerns with his production profile — he earned a 42nd-percentile receiving grade in 2023 — but he’ll have one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

Bishop — The Bills select Bishop in the second round, hoping that he can fill the void left by Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer‘s departure. Bishop is a high-effort player who peaked with a 75.5 overall PFF grade in 2022 and improved his tackling in 2023. This may be a bit of a reach, but Bishop is a high-floor player who can help Buffalo’s rebuilding secondary.

Carter — The Bills draft an ultra-productive defensive tackle, as Carter’s 114 pressures since 2022 are the second-most among Power Five defensive tackles. While Carter isn’t an elite athlete, he’s smart, versatile and capable of playing the run and the pass equally well. Possessing a deep bag of pass-rush moves, Carter will be a handful for offensive linemen in the NFL if he improves his get-off speed and quickness.

Davis — Davis possesses a versatile skill set that will fit perfectly with Josh Allen and Buffalo’s pass-happy offense. In 2023, Davis ranked ninth in the FBS with a 91.4 PFF rushing grade, while his seven receiving touchdowns led all players at the position. Davis can be a home-run hitter, having racked up 12 rushes of 20-plus yards in 2023, good for 13th among FBS backs last year.

Van Pran — A potential Day 2 target for teams needing a high-floor player on the interior, Van Pran allowed just one sack on more than 1,400 pass-blocking snaps at Georgia. He slots in as a “first man off the bench” type at all three interior positions for Buffalo.

Ulofoshio — Ulofoshio played over 300 defensive snaps for the first time in his career this past season at Washington. He was impressive, too, earning a 79.8 overall grade and a 90.4 coverage grade. Here, Buffalo bets on the upside of a prospect with good length and a strong athletic profile.

Solomon — Buffalo adds depth to the edge here. Solomon made PFF’s top 100 prospects due to his overall grading profile, as he earned an 88.2 PFF grade since 2022 to rank sixth at the position. His 32 sacks since 2021 rank first among all draft-eligible edge rushers.

Grable — Grable started his career at Jacksonville State before transferring to UCF and playing his final two seasons for the Knights at left tackle. Grable is an athletic, developmental option for the Bills late on Day 3. He ranks in the 60th percentile of qualifying college tackles in pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons.

Hardy — The Bills grab a cornerback for the first time in this draft, with Hardy coming off a season in which he played a career-high 419 snaps. He earned a 63.9 PFF coverage grade, allowing 318 yards and a pair of touchdowns from 240 coverage snaps.

Clayton — Clayton is a product of the International Pathway Program. He comes from England and brings elite size and athleticism. His background is in rugby and boxing.

Carolina Panthers : C

Legette — Carolina trades into the first round to take Legette, who broke out in 2023 after several nondescript seasons. Legette impressed all season with his strength and speed in an offense where he was the only legitimate threat. He consistently won downfield, posting an FBS-leading 97.7 PFF receiving grade on 10-plus yard throws. The Panthers add their second legitimate weapon at wide receiver to go along with Diontae Johnson.

Brooks — Brooks has ideal size, speed, strength and agility but tore his ACL in 2023, which will raise concerns about his ability to contribute in 2024. Brooks earned a career-best 91.5 PFF grade in 2023, fourth among Power Five running backs, and forced a career-high 63 missed tackles.

Wallace — Wallace is being drafted highly because of his athleticism, so it’s not too shocking to see him coming off the board on Day 2. That said, the production wasn’t there in college, with Wallace earning just a 61.4 run-defense grade and a 58.6 PFF coverage grade in 2023. He absolutely can develop in the NFL, but there will be some work to do to get him there.

Sanders — Sanders was a key cog in Texas’ potent offense in 2023. He posted a 91.3 grade on contested targets and did not drop a single catchable target, both class-leading marks.

Smith-Wade — The Panthers have focused on offense in this draft, but they get good value here at cornerback after trading away Donte Jackson earlier this offseason. Smith-Wade earned PFF grades of at least 70.0 in each of the past three seasons. He allowed just one touchdown in coverage and forced nine incompletions last season.

Crumedy — Crumedy doesn’t provide a ton of pass-rush upside, with just 64 quarterback pressures across 1,149 career pass-rush snaps at Mississippi State. But he is a solid interior presence against the run, having earned PFF run-defense grades above 74.0 in each of the past two seasons.

Barrett — Barrett ranked 198th on PFF’s big board, so this is an excellent value selection. He was one of the leaders and captains for Michigan, and his 84.3 PFF grade ranked ninth among FBS linebackers. He is a consistent player in both run defense and coverage. Carolina is getting a three-down linebacker who played against offenses of all types in his time as a Wolverine.

Chicago Bears : A

Williams — This decision came into focus after Chicago traded Justin Fields away earlier in the offseason. It’s the right decision for the Bears. Williams has the kind of unique playmaking ability that every team is looking for at the quarterback position, and he earned 90.0-plus PFF grades in three consecutive years to end his college career.

Odunze — The sixth-ranked player on the PFF big board falls to Chicago at the back end of the top 10. Odunze is able to tilt the scales on 50-50 balls and brought in 21 of his 28 contested targets last season. That’s a nice weapon for new quarterback Caleb Williams, who will have one of the better wide receiver trios in the NFL as a rookie — D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze.

Amegadjie — The Bears continue to add pieces to their offense, grabbing a versatile offensive lineman in Amegadjie. The 57th overall player on the PFF big board, he played left tackle at Yale and dominated, earning an 89.5 PFF grade on just 234 snaps last season. He could be a guard at the next level, but as a third-round pick, he will have time to sit and develop at whichever spot he winds up.

Taylor — The Bears round out their draft with a key producer on special teams by grabbing a quality punter. Taylor earned a great 81.4 PFF punting grade after producing 35 punts inside the 20-yard and punting up to 67 yards.

Booker — After trading back into the draft, the Bears pick up a high-upside pass-rusher. Booker racked up 38 pressures and nine sacks in 2023 while posting a 14.8% pass-rush win rate. He has instant upside as a designated pass-rusher and could develop his play strength to become a three-down player.

Mims — Cincinnati beefs up its pass protection in front of Joe Burrow by adding the massive Mims. He’s a fantastic athlete for his size but struggled with injuries at Georgia. Regardless, he allowed just six quarterback pressures across 402 career pass-blocking snaps and should start very soon, as Trent Brown is only a short-term solution at right tackle.

Jenkins — Jenkins is arguably the pound-for-pound strongest player in the draft. His 87.2 run-defense grade since 2022 ranked fifth among Power Five interior defenders, while his 82.7 PFF grade in 2023 ranked third among Big Ten interior defenders. Jenkins lacks length and an ideal pass-rush package, but his power alone will have him on the field on Sundays.

Burton — Despite sliding a bit due to some off-field concerns, Burton has a three-level skill set with great explosiveness and impressive ball skills. He didn’t drop any of his 57 targets this past season and could be a solid complement to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins from Day 1 due to his downfield playmaking ability.

Jackson — Jackson projects as a nose or three-technique in a 4-3 defensive scheme because he excels as a one-gap penetrator. He’s limited by a lack of length, but that didn’t stop him from racking up 34 run stops since 2022 (third-most in the SEC) with 14 of them for no gain or loss (fifth in the SEC). He’ll need to learn to hold up to double team blocks and develop a pass-rush repertoire, but he can be successful in a rotation.

All — The Bengals find a potential long-term starter in the fourth round, with All ranking as the third-best tight end on the PFF big board. His 2.62 yards per route in 2023 ranked second among draft-eligible tight ends.

Newton — Ranking 12th among Big-12 cornerbacks, Newton earned an 87.7 PFF grade combined over the past two seasons. Across 413 coverage snaps last year, he allowed just one touchdown.

McLachlan — The Bengals doubled up on tight ends by adding the safe-handed McLachlan. He didn’t drop a single pass from 45 catchable targets in 2023. His 530 receiving yards and four touchdowns were both career highs.

Johnson — Johnson has a solid size-speed combination for an edge defender this late in the draft and offered solid production in his final season in college. From 850 pass-rushing snaps over the past three seasons, he racked up 107 quarterback pressures, including 13 sacks.

Anthony — Anthony allowed just one touchdown across 394 coverage snaps in 2023. Opposing quarterbacks managed a passer rating of just 54.7 when targeting him in coverage.

Lee — Lee was exceptional in 2023 with the Hurricanes, ranking 10th among FBS centers in PFF grade (79.1). He didn’t allow a single sack on 414 pass-blocking snaps, and his 89.1 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked third among FBS centers. Lee is well worth a swing here for the Bengals, a team that continues to find value late in the draft.

Hall — Hall stays heads up the road to Cleveland as a high-upside interior pass-rusher. He ranks 107th on the PFF big board but finished 2023 with the second-best pass-rush win rate among FBS defensive tackles. He’s a bit undersized and needs some work in the run game, but he could immediately attract blockers away from Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith on passing downs.

Zinter — Zinter suffered a nasty leg injury in Michigan’s final regular-season game, keeping him out of pre-draft workouts. Zinter is a long but stiff guard who offers some solid depth to the Browns’ interior after not allowing a sack on more than 280 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 and recording a positive grade on 15.7% of Michigan’s run plays.

Thrash — Thrash forced 17 missed tackles in 2023, which ranked fourth in the ACC. His 1,658 yards after the catch since 2022 is the best mark for all receivers.



Watson — Watson’s athletic profile won’t blow you away, but he’s a strong linebacker who rarely misses tackles, an often undervalued trait at the position. Watson also steadily improved over his tenure at Mississippi State, finishing with a career-best 73.1 PFF grade in 2023.

Harden — Harden was productive in the South Dakota secondary, as he came down with an interception and forced seven incompletions on 45 throws into his coverage in 2023. He also recorded eight stops in coverage, adding another nine on run plays.

Briggs — Briggs played somewhat out of position in 2023, lining up over the opposing offensive tackles more than in previous years in his career. He performed far better in 2022 when he was used more in the A- or B-gaps, earning a 77.4 PFF grade.

Guyton — Dallas selects the former defensive end Guyton out of Oklahoma to reinforce their offensive line. He’s the 39th-ranked player on the PFF big board and is considered something of a project with outstanding athletic ability. He didn’t allow a sack in 355 pass-blocking reps this season, but he only earned a 59.0 PFF true pass-blocking grade.

Kneeland — The Cowboys recover some defensive line depth that they lost in free agency, as they pick up Western Michigan‘s Marshawn Kneeland. He is a natural run defender who improved as a pass-rusher as his career progressed. Over the past two seasons, he posted an 88.0 PFF run-defense grade, which is the best among FBS edge defenders who played at least 300 run-defense snaps in that span.

Beebe — The Cowboys continue to address their offensive line and grab one of the best offensive linemen in college football over the past two seasons. Beebe’s 91.8 pass-blocking grade since 2021 ranks first among all FBS guards in that span, and he allowed just two sacks from 1,206 pass-blocking snaps over that time. The question is where he plays in the NFL, with a move to center a possibility.

Liufau — Liufau plays with a competitiveness and violence that lends itself to some tackling inconsistencies. He is also a bit of a slower processor, but when able to read and trigger, he can make splash plays — as evidenced by his 35 defensive stops between the run and pass games over the past two seasons. He projects as a core special teamer with the upside to be a rotational linebacker.

Carson — Like many who play under head coach Dave Clawson, Carson is a physical prospect. He earned an impressive 83.4 run-defense grade in 2023, ranking 33rd among FBS cornerbacks. Carson will fit in well in a cornerback room stacked with playmakers such as DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, having forced five incompletions from single coverage in 2023. The Cowboys get a projected two-round steal by selecting the Wake Forest product.

Flournoy — Flournoy offers solid production, averaging 2.67 yards per route run over the past two seasons. His best attribute is his hands, as he dropped just 3.2% of the catchable passes thrown his way since 2022.

Thomas — When you turn on Nathan Thomas’ tape, expect a mauler in the run game. Although he struggled in pass protection in each of the past two seasons, Thomas shows off his athleticism on run concepts. His 76.1 PFF run-blocking grade in 2023 ranked 18th among FBS offensive tackles.

Rogers — Rogers was better in 2022, when he earned a 70.9 PFF grade. He was better against the run than as a pass rusher this past season, recording a 65.3 PFF run-defense grade.

Nix — The run on quarterbacks continues. Denver had one of the worst quarterback rooms in the NFL on paper. It’s not a surprise to see them address the position, though the way they did it — taking the QB6 at 12th overall — is a bit surprising. Nix excelled at getting the ball out quickly and accurately in the Oregon offense over the past two seasons. His 70.0% accurate pass rate since 2022 ranks second among Power Five quarterbacks with at least 250 pass attempts.

Elliss — Edge rusher was a need for the Broncos heading into Day 2, and they get some good value here with Elliss early in the third round. In 10 games last year, he racked up 39 pressures, 13 of which were sacks, and won 17.7% of his pass-rushing snaps. Getting their quarterback and edge defender with limited picks in the first two days of the draft is good business by Denver.

Franklin — This is an obvious fit for Franklin, as he will be reunited with his Oregon teammate and 12th overall pick, QB Bo Nix. Franklin averaged 3.32 yards per route run in 2023, the third-best mark among all receivers in the draft class.

Abrams-Draine — Playing opposite Ennis Rakestraw Jr. at Missouri, Abrams-Draine posted a career-high 89.9 coverage grade in 2023 and now provides the Broncos with another great depth piece in the secondary. He forced 34 incompletions in off-coverage from 2021 to 2023, which ranked first among all college cornerbacks.

Estime — Estime’s 94.0 overall grade was the highest among all Power Five backs in 2023. His grade was due in large part to his ability to break tackles, as he forced a whopping 64 misses for the season.

Vele — Vele is the type of wide receiver that many offensive coordinators gravitate toward in today’s NFL. He is solid in mesh concepts, understands reading safeties and linebackers in coverage and knows how to get open quickly. Although he doesn’t necessarily have a signature tool, Vele is a solid football player. He recorded a 69.1 PFF receiving grade in 2023.

Gargiulo — Having played over 350 snaps at left tackle, left guard and center in his career, Gargiulo has proven positional versatility that could lend itself well to holding onto a roster spot in Denver. A transfer from Yale, he has allowed just two sacks on over 1,400 pass-blocking snaps since 2019.

Detroit Lions : A

Arnold — Detroit traded up to acquire the 14th-ranked player on the PFF big board, Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. Arnold is an alpha presence in the secondary who plays with a fearless mentality. He led all SEC cornerbacks in interceptions and pass breakups in 2023 and led the conference with a 90.6 PFF run-defense grade. Detroit has officially overhauled its cornerback room with the additions of Arnold, Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson.

Rakestraw — The Lions continue to rebuild a defense that ranked 30th in coverage grade in 2023. Rakestraw, the 46th-ranked player on the PFF big board, is a physical cornerback who excels in zone coverage. He posted an 85.2 PFF zone coverage grade in 2023. The Lions have completely revamped their cornerback room in just one offseason.

Manu — Manu isn’t on the PFF big board because we don’t have any data on him, but he received a lot of hype in the final weeks leading up to the draft. He ran a 4.96-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds.

Vaki — Lions fans, get ready to love Vaki, one of the most athletic players in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played safety and running back at Utah, but he is a solid safety in coverage. Don’t expect him to make exceptional plays on the football very often, but Vaki packs a mean punch. He’s a plus tackler in run defense and perfectly fits Aaron Glenn’s mentality in the Motor City.

Wingo — This is a great spot to get Wingo, a good athlete for someone his size. His 84.9 run-defense grade since 2022 is the best among SEC defensive tackles in that span, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him develop into a good rotational player in Detroit.

Mahogany — Mahogany fell further than expected, enabling the Lions to land a bit of a steal here in the sixth round. Over the past three seasons, he has allowed just one sack and seven total quarterback pressures from 711 pass-blocking snaps.

Morgan — Morgan returned from a torn ACL in 2023 and had an excellent season for a resurgent Arizona squad. There are questions about his play strength and arm length, so he may move inside in the NFL. Those shortcomings weren’t an issue in college, though, as Morgan ranked inside the top seven in overall and pass-blocking grade this past season. Green Bay now has several versatile players on its offensive line and is sure to shuffle them around during the preseason to find the optimal combination.

Cooper — The first linebacker comes off the board. Cooper has length and athleticism and led all linebackers in 2023 in PFF grade (90.8). With very few weaknesses in his grading profile, Cooper was the only linebacker in college football to earn 85.0-plus grades in coverage, run defense and pass rush. He’ll need to develop better coverage instincts, but he has the goods to be a starting-caliber linebacker.

Bullard — The Packers desperately needed safety depth beyond Xavier McKinney and Anthony Johnson Jr. heading into this draft. They found that in the versatile Georgia Bulldog Javon Bullard. He is an excellent coverage safety who has extensive experience playing in the slot. He is one of just four Power Five players who earned 80.0-plus grades in PFF coverage and run-defense grades from the slot over the past two years. His versatility makes the Packers’ secondary substantially better.

Lloyd — Lloyd offers an explosive skill set and solid vision, which should fit in nicely in Matt LaFleur’s multiple run scheme. Lloyd tallied 47 missed tackles and 14 runs of 15-plus yards in 2023. He has some intriguing flashes as a receiver but has some major holes in his pass-protection technique that will limit him to an early-down, rotational role in Year 1.

Hopper — PFF’s 191st-ranked player and 13th-ranked linebacker, Hopper is more athletic than his measurables suggest. His athleticism does provide upside for him to find the field early on special teams, and he can contribute on defense if he develops. He was excellent as a pass-rusher, recording 49 pressures since 2022, and he showed promise in coverage by allowing just one touchdown in his career.

Williams — Williams earned a 75.0-plus PFF grade in three straight seasons and offers some value as a blitzer. From 20 pass-rushing attempts in 2023, he racked up eight quarterback pressures, including five sacks.

Monk — Monk wasn’t among the top 300 players on the PFF big board and came in at 272nd overall on the consensus big board. But the Packers tabbed him as their guy here in a trade-up, continuing to add depth on the interior. Monk showed some versatility over the past few years at Duke, playing over 200 snaps at both center and right guard in each of the past two seasons.

Oladapo — The Packers add Oladapo, who is coming off his best college season. This past year, he earned an impressive 88.3 PFF overall grade and a 91.3 run-defense grade, the latter ranking as the best mark among Power Five Safeties.

Glover — Glover offers plenty of length on the inside at 6-foot-6 with nearly 35-inch arms. He played more than 4,000 defensive snaps for Georgia State but didn’t record a 70.0-plus PFF grade until his final season in 2023, led by an 80.8 PFF run-defense grade.

Pratt — The Packers get excellent value in Pratt, who can compete immediately to be Jordan Love’s backup in Green Bay. Pratt was at his best throwing downfield this past season, earning an 88.5 PFF passing grade on throws 20-plus yards downfield.

King — King was once pegged as a potential first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He struggled in 2023, earning a 60.3 PFF grade that ranked 308th among FBS cornerbacks. However, he recorded an 89.0 PFF grade in 2022, good for sixth at his position. He’s shown he’s fully capable in pass coverage and is a solid value pick here for Green Bay.

Lassiter — The cornerback run continues. Lassiter is a savvy cornerback who started on the outside in each of the last two seasons for Georgia, grading out in the 68th percentile in PFF coverage grade since 2022. It’s another dart throw at cornerback for Houston, who also brought in Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson to compete for a spot across from Derek Stingley Jr.

Fisher — Notre Dame‘s Blake Fisher is a sturdy right tackle who provides the Texans some depth up front. He’s not flashy, but he has proven to be consistent. Fisher has posted 72.9 and 71.1 overall PFF grades over the past two seasons. Whether he starts immediately or within the next couple of years, Fisher provides further stability to Houston‘s offensive line, even if he isn’t the flashiest pick.

Bullock — A versatile and athletic safety prospect out of USC, Bullock has the range to be a difference-maker on the back end. He racked up seven interceptions and 11 forced incompletions over the past two seasons, but his play strength and tackling issues make him a bit of a project, albeit one with a solid ceiling.

Stover — Houston adds a quality receiving threat at tight end in Stover. Since 2022, his 982 receiving yards and 45 first downs led all Big Ten tight ends. He also produced a fantastic 138.2 passer rating when targeted this past season.

Hill — Hill played 350 or more defensive snaps in each of the past four seasons and was solid in coverage, earning a 70.0-plus grade in that facet in each of the past two years. He missed just 6.9% of the tackles he attempted last year, which could help him stick on special teams.

Jordan — Jordan is on the smaller side for the position (193 pounds) and produced underwhelming testing numbers (4.56-second 40-yard dash), but he produced some big plays for Louisville over the past few seasons, with 50 runs of 10-plus yards. It’s another option in the backfield for the Texans, who replaced Devin Singletary with Joe Mixon earlier this offseason.

Byrd — Byrd was always expected to take a big step in his later years at USC, so this is a high-ceiling selection for the Texans. Byrd can learn from Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. after recording 41 pressures in 2023 on 302 pass-rush snaps. He often looks to dip under offensive tackles and could aim to bulk up to be a more productive NFL player.

Harris — Harris was fantastic against the run this past season, earning an 87.4 PFF run-defense grade in the best season of his college career. He has the talent to compete for snaps on a rotational basis as a rookie, especially on early downs, finishing this past season with a 10.2% run-stop rate.

Henderson — Henderson wasn’t on the PFF big board and struggled down the stretch for the Michigan Wolverines. He did show some flashes early in the season, though, earning a PFF pass-blocking grade above 70.0 in six of the first eight games of the year.

Latu — The first defensive player comes off the board. Latu was the most productive pass rusher in college football over the past two seasons at UCLA, leading all qualifiers in PFF pass-rush grade (94.5) and pass-rush win rate (23.1%). If it weren’t for medical red flags, there’s a good chance that Latu would have been viewed as a consensus top-10 prospect in this class.

Mitchell — Mitchell will immediately provide Anthony Richardson with another weapon opposite Michael Pittman Jr. He is an immediate impact player in the red zone with his size and body control, and he brings incredible hands. Mitchell dropped just one pass over the past two years on 103 targets.

Goncalves — A potential swing lineman, Goncalves played both right tackle and left tackle at Pittsburgh and posted a 75.0-plus grade in each of the past two seasons, However, his limited lateral agility may make him a guard in the NFL. The Colts value versatility on their offensive line, and Goncalves offers solid depth from Day 1 with the potential to develop into a starter down the road.

Bortolini — Bortolini allowed just one sack and 11 total pressures from 479 pass-blocking snaps in 2023. He earned a 77.6 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets, ranking eighth among centers in this draft class, and could be a long-term starter on the Colts’ interior.

Gould — At just 5-foot-8, Gould is a smaller receiver, but he has true field-tilting long speed and bursts off the line of scrimmage, giving the Colts a potential high-ceiling deep threat with the ability to make an impact in the return game. He posted a career-high 711 receiving yards last season and has a 90.4 punt-return grade since 2022, which ranks fifth in the Power Five.

Carlies — While he’ll need to improve his tackling (21 missed tackles in 2023), Carlies has an intriguing all-around game. He posted an 88.4 pass-rush grade last year while notching two interceptions and four pass breakups in coverage.

Simpson — Simpson is undersized at 182 pounds and started his career at cornerback before moving to safety at the end of his Auburn career. He’s coming off the highest-graded season of his career, as he put up an 87.4 PFF coverage grade in 2023. Simpson was particularly effective in a deep role, earning an 85th-percentile coverage grade at free safety a season ago.

Abraham — Abraham brings plenty of experience after logging more than 3,000 defensive snaps in five seasons with Marshall. While Abraham was productive (10-plus forced incompletions in each of the past three seasons), there are questions about how well that will translate to the NFL, as he has an underwhelming athletic profile at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds.

Laulu — Laulu is not elite in the pass-rushing department, but he was more than serviceable in 2023 with the Sooners, recording 17 pressures on 166 pass-rush snaps. After transferring from Hawaii, Laulu was thrust into a much tougher level of competition, and he held his own.

Jacksonville Jaguars : B

Thomas — The Jaguars add another weapon to a wide receiver room that includes Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Thomas’ calling card is his explosive speed and ability to win vertically. He led the nation in 2023 with a 99.9 PFF deep receiving grade and 12 deep receiving touchdowns. He’ll instantly threaten safeties vertically, and if he improves his route running, he has WR1 potential.

Smith — The Jaguars reached for PFF’s 140th-ranked player at a position of need. Smith notched a career-high 23 quarterback pressures (seventh among SEC interior defenders) and a 9% pass rush win rate in 2023 (second). Smith is physically gifted, but he needs to improve his footwork and play recognition to be an impactful NFL player.

Jones — While Jones lacks the long speed to hold up on the outside, he does have the quickness to excel out of the slot. Jones is a reliable tackler and more than willing to thump in the run game. He sported a career-best 90.1 PFF grade in 2023, fifth among players at the position, and has allowed zero touchdowns since 2022 on 458 coverage snaps.

Foster — Foster was a multi-year starter at left tackle in the SEC. His 87.9 PFF grade since 2022 is the fourth-best among FBS tackles, though he could move inside to guard in the NFL.

Jefferson — For the second time in this draft, The Jaguars look to LSU to find an interior defender. Jefferson set a career-high with a 72.4 PFF run-defense grade and has desirable size and strength on the interior. He just hasn’t put it all together yet.

Prince — Prince is PFF’s ninth-highest-graded cornerback since 2021, with an 89.6 overall grade. In 2022, he was particularly sound in the run game, posting an 84.7 category grade that was good for sixth in the conference.

Robinson — Robinson wasn’t on PFF’s big board after receiving few offensive opportunities at Texas. The Jaguars grab him here, likely in preparation for the NFL’s new kick-return structure. Robinson averaged 23.5 yards per return and even notched a kick-return touchdown over the past two seasons.

Little — Little is the third kicker off the board in the sixth round. He earned a 90.9 PFF field-goal grade in 2023, missing just one kick inside 40 yards all season. Over the course of his three-year career, he went 7-for-11 from 50-plus yards.

Cole — Ranked 185th on PFF’s big board, Cole learn from two productive NFL edge defenders in Josh Allen and Travon Walker. He recorded 27 pressures on 267 pass-rush snaps in 2023. His “bag” isn’t as deep as some of the top guys in this class, but there were times when he flashed solid ability.

Worthy — Kansas City trades up to select the fastest player in combine history. Worthy, owner of the 4.21-second 40-yard dash, gives Patrick Mahomes the most explosive outside threat he’s had since the departure of Tyreek Hill. However, However, Worthy earned PFF receiving grades in the low 70s in each of the last two years, and there are concerns about his 172-pound frame. It’s a gamble by a Chiefs organization looking to make their offense more aggressive.

Suamataia — The Chiefs trade up one spot to select Suamataia, who could be their new starting left tackle. Suamataia has experience on both sides of the line. He posted an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade on the right side in 2022 and an 86.1 PFF pass-blocking grade on the left side in 2023. Protecting Patrick Mahomes is a top priority, and Suamataia can help that cause.

Wiley —The Kansas City Chiefs continue to supply Patrick Mahomes with weapons in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wiley is a very, very reliable option in the passing game. His eight receiving touchdowns ranked tied for first among FBS tight ends last year, while his 308 yards after the catch ranked eighth. The Chiefs’ tight end room is legit.

Hicks — The Chiefs continue to stack up extremely productive defensive backs in the NFL Draft. Hicks, a standout at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, possesses rare movement ability in the back end. Hicks earned an 83.0 coverage grade in 2023; he is a smart player who will fit in extremely well with a DB room that is already loaded with young, hungry talent.

Nourzad — Nourzad is a high-floor center prospect who fits into most NFL offenses and should provide some nice depth to the Chiefs’ talented interior offensive line. Nourzad has put up some shaky grades in pass protection for Penn State over the last several seasons, but he earned a 77.0 run-blocking grade in 2023.

Hadden — Hadden struggles in run support and press coverage, but there’s enough there to work with where it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make it in the NFL. He earned a 90.4 PFF coverage grade, including a 90.9 zone-coverage grade in 2023.

Hanson — ​​Hanson was a better run blocker than a pass blocker, earning a 71.5 PFF run-blocking grade compared to a 63.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. The step up in competition level will be steep for Hanson, so the preseason will be key for him.

Bowers — With the top six quarterbacks off the board, the Raiders go with a “best player available” approach despite taking tight end Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bowers is a versatile offensive weapon and should be an immediate impact player thanks to what he can do with the ball in his hands. Bowers’ 689 receiving yards after contact during his college career at Georgia are more than any other tight end since PFF began charting college football in 2014.

Powers-Johnson — Powers-Johnson’s slide ends as the Raiders pick the interior offensive lineman with positional versatility. They struggled mightily at the guard positions in 2023, and current center Andre James was PFF’s ninth-highest-graded player at the position. Powers-Johnson allowed just one quarterback pressure on 481 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 and is PFF’s highest-graded college center since 2022 (91.5).

Glaze — The Raiders double down on the offensive line on Day 2, picking Maryland’s Delmar Glaze, a big reach compared to the PFF big board and consensus boards. Glaze graded well in 2023, posting an 83.6 pass-blocking grade, but his movement skills are a bit lacking for an NFL tackle, making him a better option on the interior.

Richardson — Richardson is a plus player against the run and earned a career-best 75.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2023. He missed just 3.9% of his tackle attempts last season.

Eichenberg — Eichenberg racked up an impressive 75 combined run stops in 2022 and 2023, the top mark among Big Ten linebackers. In that span, he also amassed 29 tackles for loss or no gain, which ranked third in the conference.

Laube — Laube should have a role on special teams and as a receiving threat out of the backfield for the Raiders. He tallied more than 700 receiving yards with 23 forced missed tackles after the catch in his final season at New Hampshire, and he cleared an 80.0 PFF receiving grade in each of the past three seasons.

Taylor — Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Award for the best defensive back in college football in 2023. He earned an 89.0 overall grade last year, fourth among all safeties. On 39 throws into his coverage, he allowed just 22 catches for 202 yards and one score.

Devonshire — Over his last two years at Pittsburgh, Devonshire forced 18 incompletions in coverage, the sixth-best mark among ACC cornerbacks. He also allowed only 45% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught, the sixth-best mark in the conference.

Los Angeles Chargers : A

Alt — The Chargers had clear needs at both wide receiver and offensive tackle. They opted to beef up their offensive line, which should help keep franchise cornerstone Justin Herbert upright and spark a run game that has been non-existent in recent years. Alt allowed just 13 pressures across the last two seasons on over 700 pass-blocking snaps.

McConkey — After beefing up the trenches in the first round, Los Angeles trades up a few picks to get its wide receiver at the top of the second round. McConkey played over 600 snaps on the outside over the past two seasons at Georgia but projects as someone who will spend most of his time in the slot in the NFL. He has the speed to get vertical and the quickness to create separation underneath and add on after the catch, so he could quickly step into a significant role for the Chargers in Year 1.

Colson — The Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers select their first Michigan Wolverine, Colson. In 2023, Colson earned a career-high 90.2 tackling grade, missing just 4.7% of his tackle attempts over the season. He was also one of the best linebackers in the country in coverage, earning an 83.4 coverage grade.

Eboigbe — Eboigbe tallied career highs in sacks (seven) and QB pressures (31) in 2023. His 86.4 run-defense grade ranked second among all FBS edge rushers last year.

Still — Still is a physical cornerback with solid instincts and outside/slot versatility. He lined up in press coverage on 122 of his 289 coverage snaps in 2023, and his career-high five interceptions ranked third among Big Ten cornerbacks. He also showed some tenacity as a run defender, earning an 88.4 run-defense grade.

Hart — Hart allowed no touchdowns on 308 coverage snaps in 2023 and is a high-ceiling cornerback with great measurables and athleticism. The Chargers have made cornerback a priority on Day 3 after picking Tarheeb Still earlier, acquiring two different playstyles and body types in the fifth round.

Vidal — Vidal is a rocked-up, explosive athlete, but his vision for space needs to speed up for him to earn a rotational role in the NFL. However, he earned a career-high 93.2 rushing grade in 2023, scoring 14 touchdowns and forcing a whopping 94 missed tackles across 295 attempts.

Rice — It’s unclear why Rice fell so far in the draft. The son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Brenden was PFF’s 125th overall prospect, so the Chargers may have found themselves one of the steals of Day 3. From 2022 to 2023, the USC receiver generated a 117.3 passer rating when targeted, ninth-best among all players at the position over that span.

Johnson — Jim Harbaugh goes back to Ann Arbor to bring in another Wolverine. Johnson is a very willing blocker in the run game and is also extremely underrated as a route-runner. There are multiple instances where Johnson made above-and-beyond catches on deep throws. Pair that with Justin Herbert’s bazooka, and this is a solid fit. Aside from receiving a 71.1 PFF grade in 2023, Johnson also received a national championship ring.

Verse — With the top six quarterbacks off the board, the Raiders go with a “best player available” approach despite taking tight end Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bowers is a versatile offensive weapon and should be an immediate impact player thanks to what he can do with the ball in his hands. Bowers’ 689 receiving yards after contact during his college career at Georgia are more than any other tight end since PFF began charting college football in 2014.

Fiske — Los Angeles gives up significant draft capital to move up and get their Aaron Donald “replacement,” pairing Fiske back up with college teammate Jared Verse. Fiske has limited length (31-inch arms), but he’s a very good athlete who has the quickness to get into the backfield regularly. Fiske’s grading profile did take a step back after transferring to Florida State, with his 73.9 PFF grade a dip from the 88.6 PFF grade he put up in his final season at Western Michigan in 2022.

Corum — After racking up 27 touchdowns and earning an 83.4 rushing grade for Michigan last season, Corum should push for significant touches right off the bat in the Rams’ multiple run schemes. Corum offers elite vision and change-of-direction ability, two things clearly valued by head coach Sean McVay, as Kyren Williams brings a similar skill set.

Kinchens — Kinchens’ 11 interceptions since 2022 are the most at the position. Kinchens is a well-rounded athlete with good awareness and instincts at the safety position. While he’s on the lighter and smaller side, Kinchens’ ball skills enable him to profile well to a deep free safety role in the NFL. His 90.0 grade in 2022 ranked fifth in all of college football.

Jackson — Jackson tallied 83 total pressures over the past two seasons with an impressive 16 sacks. He also showed an ability to bat passes down, notching seven during his career at Washington State.

Davis — Davis was a monster against the run in college. His 90.8 run-defense grade in 2023 was the best of his career, and his 91.1 run-defense grade over the past two seasons was the third-best among interior defenders in this draft class.

Karty — Karty graded higher than Alabama’s Will Reichard (who was drafted a few spots before him) since 2021. His 97.0 PFF grade on field goals and extra points since 2021 led all of college football, and he went 24-of-27 on field goals of at least 40 yards over the past two seasons.

Whittington — Whittington is one of PFF lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema‘s favorite late-round receivers. His 27 missed tackles forced after the catch since 2022 ranked third among Big 12 receivers in that span.

Limmer — The Rams get solid value in Limmer here in the sixth round. He earned a 74.0-plus PFF grade in each of the past three seasons. He is a better run blocker than a pass blocker and is coming off a season where he led all draft-eligible centers in PFF run-blocking grade on gap plays (77.4).

Leveston — The Rams continue bulking up their trenches with the selection of KT Leveston out of Kansas State. He allowed 18 pressures on 430 pass-blocking snaps at left tackle in 2023, but his frame and movement skills likely make him a guard at the next level.

Robinson — Robinson, ranked 40th on the PFF big board, could be considered a bit of a reach, but his potential is undeniable. He has dimensions of power and speed in his pass-rush arsenal. He also earned a 93.9 pass-rush grade over the past two seasons, which ranks second among FBS edge defenders — behind the Colts’ Laiatu Latu. Miami’s edge group could be a dominant unit if Robinson achieves his potential and Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips recover from their injuries.

Paul — Miami selected a potential heir to Terron Armstead in Houston‘s Patrick Paul. Paul has terrific length and movement skills. He led all FBS tackles in 2023 with a 91.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. Pass protection is at a premium with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, so this is a significant move for the Dolphins’ offense.

Wright — Speed is the name of the game in Miami, and Wright supplies plenty of burst. His career-best 91.0 PFF grade in 2023 paced all backs in the SEC after racking up over 7.4 yards per carry, the second-highest rate among Power-Five backs.

Kamara — The Dolphins continue to add speed to their roster, regardless of position. Kamara is explosive — he recorded a 4.57-second 40 and a 10-foot-3 broad jump — but has a limited frame at 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds. He’s been a productive pass-rusher for Colorado State over the last few seasons, though. Over the last three years, he ranks in the 94th percentile of qualifying edge rushers in pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Washington — The second-highest-graded receiver in 2023, behind only Malik Nabers, Washington led the FBS in receptions over the past two seasons. Despite his stature, he has some impressive movement skills and solid ability at the catch point to contribute in the receiving game while providing value on special teams in the meantime.

McMorris — McMorris wasn’t ranked on the PFF big board or the consensus board this year, though he did earn PFF grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons. He earned a 73.3 PFF coverage grade last year and finished the campaign with 21 defensive stops.

Washington — Washington is small but was really productive at the college level. He averaged 3.06 yards per route run in his final year at USC, dropped just 1.7% of the catchable passes thrown his way and earned an 80.4 PFF grade against man coverage.

McCarthy — With Michael Penix Jr. being drafted before McCarthy, Minnesota had to move up only one selection to get their quarterback competition for Sam Darnold. McCarthy has traits to work with and was excellent when Michigan needed him to make a play in third-and-long situations, but he wasn’t asked to carry the offense much at the college level. He does land in one of the league’s better situations for a rookie quarterback, as Minnesota has a solid offensive line and a talented receiving corps.



Turner — The Vikings draft an explosive pass rusher in Turner, adding him to a unit that includes free-agent acquisitions Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. Turner is an incredible athlete who is capable of rushing the passer from a two-point stance and dropping into coverage. He ranked among the top three edges in the SEC in pass-rush grade, pressures and coverage grade in 2023.

Jackson — Jackson played 320 coverage snaps last season but allowed just one touchdown. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound cornerback allowed a passer rating of just 41.6 on throws into his coverage in 2023, the second-best mark among all Pac-12 players at the position.

Rouse — Minnesota adds depth to its offensive line with Walter Rouse. He led all FBS tackles in pass-blocking efficiency in 2023 (99.3), allowing zero sacks and just six pressures across 481 pass-blocking snaps.

Reichard — The first kicker comes off the board. Reichard ranked fourth among college football kickers with a 94.9 field goal/extra point grade over the past three season, connecting on 10 of 13 tries over 50 yards for his career.

Jurgens — Jurgens earned an impressive 93.1 run-block grade on 143 outside-zone runs in 2023. In pass protection, he allowed just 10 total pressures last season, two ending in sacks.

Rodriguez — Rodriguez did exactly what you’d expect from a player of his caliber at Texas A&M-Commerce. He recorded an impressive 16.4% pass-rush win rate and 24 pressures on 249 pass-rush snaps. His 91.0 PFF pass-rushing grade ranked first among FCS interior defenders in 2023.

Maye — New England doesn’t have the ideal supporting cast on offense, but it would be difficult for the Patriots to pass on a quarterback prospect of Maye’s caliber here. The North Carolina product earned an elite PFF grade as a true sophomore in 2022 before following that up with another 90.0-plus grade in 2023. He has high-end arm talent and showed that he is comfortable making NFL throws over the middle of the field.

Polk — The Patriots continue to address their offense by getting No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye a new weapon to throw to. Polk is a quarterback-friendly target who is also a willing and engaged run-blocker. He produced an 82nd-percentile drop rate and a 73rd-percentile contested catch rate in his college career.

Wallace — The Patriots select a player who ranked 142nd on the PFF big board and 186th on the consensus big board. He may be coming off a season that saw him earn a career-high 68.8 PFF grade, but he was solid in pass protection last year, earning a 72.8 pass-blocking grade and allowing just 13 total pressures from 359 pass-blocking snaps.

Robinson — Robinson surrendered only six total sacks across 1,206 career pass-blocking snaps. He saved his best for 2023 when he allowed just one sack all season.

Baker — Baker averaged 3.21 yards per route run in 2023 to rank fourth in this draft class. He can also make plays downfield, averaging 21.9 yards per reception to lead the class.

Dial — New England selects a cornerback with a knack for making plays on the ball. Dial has 19 pass breakups over the past two seasons, fourth among SEC corners, and earned a career-best 79.2 defensive grade in 2023.

Milton — Milton has a huge arm, and this is a good spot for him to land. His 83.1 overall grade since 2022 ranked seventh among SEC quarterbacks, and 10 of his 20 touchdown passes in 2023 came on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

Bell — Bell is a great value in the seventh round. He earned a 73.4 PFF grade in 2023, ranking 13th among FBS tight ends. Bell is exceptional with the ball in his hands, ranking seventh among the same group in yards after the catch (315).

Fuaga — New Orleans needed to address the tackle position amid questions surrounding Ryan Ramczyk’s health and a disappointing start to Trevor Penning’s career. There’s a lot to like about Fuaga as a run blocker, coming off an elite 90.9 PFF run-blocking grade for Oregon State in 2023.

McKinstry — McKinstry started as a true freshman for Alabama, which speaks to his talent. This is a strong selection for New Orleans and addresses a need, given how much the Saints put on their cornerbacks and the trade rumors swirling around Marshon Lattimore. McKinstry has played more than 800 snaps for Alabama and earned PFF grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons.

Rattler — Since entering college (Oklahoma) in 2020, Rattler earned an 88.9 overall PFF grade. His 63 big-time throws in that time rank 13th among all quarterbacks.

Means — The Saints supplement their receiving depth here with Means. The Pittsburgh playmaker racked up 16 receptions of 15-plus yards in 2023, earning a quality 72.0 receiving grade.

Ford — Ford is extremely reliable in run defense, ranking 20th among FBS linebackers with an 80.2 run-defense grade in 2023. However, he noticeably struggles in coverage. Ford has the horizontal ability to be a solid two-down linebacker in the league but will need to improve in coverage.

Boyd — Boyd brings good size and power on the interior defensive line at 325 pounds. He was extremely productive over the course of his Northern Iowa career, with PFF grades above 88.0 in each of the past two seasons, albeit at a lower level of competition. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for a depth role on the Saints’ interior defensive line.

Ezirim — Ezirim dominated his FCS foes, allowing no sacks or hurries across 467 pass-blocking snaps in 2023. His 84.3 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked fifth among FCS offensive tackles. Ezirim has solid feet and consistently puts his frame in athletic positions. He can be a hidden gem.

Nabers — The Giants were linked to several of the quarterbacks in the draft process. Instead of packaging picks to move up or sticking at No. 6 to bring in J.J. McCarthy, they bring an explosive receiver into a receiving corps in need of talent. Nabers recorded 44 receptions of 20-plus yards over his last two seasons, second-most among FBS wide receivers.

Nubin — PFF’s top-ranked safety prospect, Nubin is versatile and impactful. He can be moved all over the secondary and handle the role, as he possesses a high-level football IQ and can stop the run with instincts to cover on the back end. Nubin sported a career-best 90.1 coverage grade in 2023 (first among Power Five safeties) and allowed a 33.0 passer rating in coverage from 2021 to 2023.

Phillips — The Giants drafted Deonte Banks in the first round of last year’s draft and now add more youth to that group early in the third round this year. His career-best 23 defensive stops led all SEC cornerbacks in 2023, and his 72.9 PFF coverage grade was also the best mark of his career.

Johnson — Since 2022, Johnson generated a Big Ten-best 146.6 passer rating when targeted. Over the past two seasons, he has amassed 669 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tracy — Tracy is a good athlete — he recorded a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical jump — and should add some explosiveness to a backfield led by Devin Singletary. Despite being a six-year player in college, Tracy has only one season at running back, and he forced 46 missed tackles on just 114 carries in that 2023 season.

Muasau — A well-rounded linebacker, Muasau racked up 137 run stops since 2019 between Hawaii and UCLA in addition to providing value in pressure packages, with 107 total pressures in that time. Likely a core special teamer, Muasau has the football intelligence and tackling ability to hold up in a rotational role in a pinch.

New York Jets : A

Fashanu — The Jets offensive line has been a weak point for the last few years. Even though they brought in veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses to strengthen it, bringing in talented depth and getting a succession plan in place makes a lot of sense. Fashanu ranked in the 93rd percentile among qualifying college tackles in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the last two seasons.

Corley — The Jets trade up to grab one of the more unique wide receivers in this draft class. As a former running back, he is phenomenal with the ball in his hands. Last season, his 683 yards after the catch was good for second among all receivers in this draft class. He forced 63 missed tackles on 253 receptions over the past three seasons, so he adds another layer to Aaron Rodgers’ passing attack.

Allen — Allen burst onto the college football scene in 2021 and has been one of the best running backs in college football in each of the last three seasons. Only 20 years old, Allen is built like a truck. A valuable asset that he possesses is his ability to finish games — his 409 yards after contact in the second half of games ranked 13th in the FBS in 2023. He is more than capable of making plays in the screen game, but do not expect him to be utilized much outside of the backfield in regards to targets from the slot or out wide.

Travis — After trading away former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, the Jets opt for Travis to fill the void. The Florida State standout totaled 46 big-time throws over the past two seasons, second among ACC quarterbacks, earning an impressive 91.8 PFF grade in the span.

Davis — The FCS standout played well above his level of competition in his time at South Dakota State. Davis stood atop the draft class in a number of PFF facet grades. Since 2022, his 151 missed tackles forced helped contribute to his phenomenal 96.8 PFF rushing grade this past season, the highest among all running backs.

Stiggers — The hugely talented CFL standout makes his way to the top level after a fantastic 2023 north of the border. Stiggers totaled an 85.0 coverage grade in the CFL this past season, where he forced an incompletion on 12.5% of his coverage snaps while also hauling in five interceptions. He also allowed just 0.95 yards per coverage snap.

Key — Jaylen Key recorded a 69.1 PFF grade in 2023, 161st among FBS cornerbacks. He allowed only 13 catches and 145 receiving yards in 2023. Key was not the sought-after prospect his teammates Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry were, but he’s a serviceable corner.

Mitchell — Philadelphia fortifies its 28th-ranked coverage unit with arguably the most talented cornerback in this class. Mitchell led all FBS cornerbacks in PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons. His outstanding athleticism and ability to make plays in off-coverage make him a perfect fit in Vic Fangio’s defense.

DeJean — The Eagles add two top-10 players on the PFF big board in the first two rounds of this draft, both at the cornerback position. DeJean projects as a movable piece in Vic Fangio’s defense who could theoretically end up outside, in the slot or at safety. He’s been extremely productive in the Iowa secondary, allowing just a 45.0 passer rating into his coverage over the past two seasons.

Hunt — A small-school player, Hunt dominated the lower levels, racking up 78 pressures, 14 hits and 14 sacks since 2022. He has athleticism, explosiveness and power that many edge rushers in this class don’t possess. He needs development to win at the next level, but his traits give him a great chance at reaching his potential.

Shipley — Shipley is one of the better athletes among running backs in this draft class, with a 99th-percentile PFF Game Athleticism Score. He was solid with the ball in his hands, too, and he earned a PFF grade above 70.0 in each of the past three seasons.

Smith — Smith proved a dangerous receiver after the catch at Texas A&M, as he forced 20 missed tackles after the catch in 2023 (seventh among all WRs). On 102 combined targets the past two seasons, he dropped just two passes.

Trotter — Sure to be one of the big stories of the day due to him heading to the same place where his father enjoyed an outstanding career, Trotter ranked fourth among all linebackers the past two seasons with a 91.3 overall grade. He also ranked fourth nationally in that time with a 92.1 coverage grade.

Keegan — Supplementing the interior is a sound approach here for the Eagles, who needed to fill some voids. Keegan didn’t allow a sack in 2023 and earned a career-high pass-blocking grade (80.7). He played eight games without allowing a single quarterback pressure.

Wilson — The massive receiver out of Florida State finally comes off the board in the sixth round. At 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, Wilson ran an impressive 4.52-second 40-yard dash. While not a super-developed route runner, there is certainly a role at the next level for a vertical threat who converted 21 contested catches over the past two seasons.

McMahon — A depth pick at this point in the draft, McMahon allowed just one sack and 12 total pressures from 361 pass-blocking snaps in 2023. He put up career highs in overall grade (69.7) and pass-blocking grade (71.3) last season.

Fautanu — There have been questions about whether Fautanu will play inside or outside in the NFL, but he may have landed at the most likely spot where he can play left tackle, his natural position. Fautanu ranked 15th on PFF’s final big board and fifth among all FBS tackles this past season in PFF pass-blocking grade (88.2).

Frazier — Frazier was a four-time state high school wrestling champion, and that background has led to great handwork and body control. His 84.6 PFF grade since 2021 ranks third among FBS centers, and he owns just a 2.27% pressure percentage allowed over the same span.

Roman Wilson — The PFF big board pegged Wilson as an early second-rounder. He is an effortless separator with great hands, as evidenced by his one drop on 67 targets and 90th-percentile separation percentage. He easily slots in as a replacement for Diontae Johnson to create explosive plays downfield.

Payton Wilson — The news of Wilson’s not having an ACL in one knee explains the fall for a first-round talent. If it weren’t for that recent news, this would be an elite grade. Wilson’s grading profile was excellent in 2023 with an 89.9 overall grade and a 90.4 in coverage. If the lack of an ACL doesn’t prevent him from playing in the NFL, Wilson has everything you want in a linebacker: length, intelligence and athleticism. His health is the biggest question mark.

McCormick — The Steelers continue to build up the offensive trenches, grabbing their third lineman on Day 3. Since 2022, McCormick has earned a 90.3 PFF grade, the best among all draft-eligible FBS guards.

Lee — Pittsburgh adds Lee to an interior group that ranked 11th against the run last season. He ranked fifth among Big Ten defensive tackles in run-defense grade (80.4) and fourth in quarterback pressures (28).

Watts — The Steelers add some size at the cornerback position with Texas’ Ryan Watts, who allowed just one touchdown from 267 coverage snaps and brings the physicality Steelers fans will love. Watts put up an 84.9 run-defense grade over the last two years, second among Big Ten cornerbacks in that span.

Pearsall — The 49ers take Pearsall, a slot receiver from Florida who excelled during the pre-draft process. Pearsall was productive and reliable, and his measurables are up to NFL standards. He only dropped five passes since the beginning of 2020, which is tied for the fewest among Power Five receivers with at least 200 targets in that span. This pick could also add intrigue to trade rumors swirling around Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

Green — Green, PFF’s 89th-ranked player in the class, had a spectacular season at Florida State. He posted a 90.0 PFF coverage grade in 2023. The strange part about the fit with the 49ers is that they are generally a zone-heavy defense. They do run a high rate of press coverage, though, so they may have a plan in place for Green’s role in their defense.

Puni — A powerful mauler in the run game, Puni started 27 games at left tackle over the past four seasons at Kansas but likely projects inside due to his desire to win in a phone booth as well as a lack of flexibility and inconsistent hand usage in his pass sets. He can help out at tackle in a pinch, offering the 49ers a nice depth piece with positional versatility in the third round.

Mustapha — Mustapha is coming off his best season in 2023, earning a 79.6 PFF grade. He was particularly impressive against the run, earning an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade, fifth among Power Five safeties.

Guerendo — Guerendo makes fast people look… not so fast. His 4.33-second 40-yard dash ranked first among running backs at the NFL scouting combine. He has the ability to make people miss once he reaches the second level of the defense. Guerendo is also a capable receiving threat out of the backfield, earning an 84.1 receiving grade in 2023.

Cowing — This is a strong fit for Cowing and his skill set. He’s a very solid route runner and a lethal weapon in the red zone. He racked up nine receiving touchdowns in 2023, tied for second among FBS receivers, in large part due to his ability to win quickly. In the Shanahan-style offense, Cowing will not only be a tremendous threat in the passing game, but also a decoy defensive coordinators have to worry about in unique formations/motion concepts.

Kingston — Kingston was a solid pass blocker in college, at Washington State and then USC. He earned a 74.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in every season and allowed 17 quarterback pressures, including one sack, from 464 pass-blocking snaps this past season.

Bethune — Bethune flashes solid ability in coverage. He recorded two forced incompletions and an interception with the Seminoles in 2023. Bethune’s 76.0 PFF grade ranked 50th at the position in 2023.

Murphy — The Seahawks opt to improve a position where they already have some pieces in place with one of the best defensive players in the draft. Since 2021, Murphy’s 12.5% pressure rate ranks third among defensive tackles with at least 500 pass-rushing snaps, trailing only 2023 first-round picks Jalen Carter and Calijah Kancey. A Murphy and Leonard Williams tandem on the interior creates a clear strength for Seattle heading into 2024.

Haynes — An elite athlete for the guard position, Haynes has the nastiness to be a solid pull-blocker in a gap scheme but really thrives in wide zone, where he posted an 89.2 run-blocking grade in 2023. Haynes is also solid as a pass-blocker and should push for a starting gig from day one in Ryan Grubb’s offense.

Knight — Knight wasn’t on the PFF big board but ranked just inside the top 200 of the consensus board. He recorded 75 defensive stops and earned a 74.0-plus PFF grade in each of his four college seasons.

Barner — Seattle adds more in-line blocking ability. His 82.2 PFF grade in 2023 ranked third among all draft-eligible tight ends, and he also recorded a fantastic 81.4 run-blocking grade this past season.

Pritchett — A lean cornerback with long arms and great long speed, Pritchett allowed just 12 catches in 2023, which ranked first among SEC cornerbacks. He offers a solid floor as a contributor on special teams with developmental upside as an outside cornerback.

Laumea — Laumea played 1,726 snaps at right tackle over the past two seasons and did not allow a single sack in 2023, but he projects to move back to guard, where he played 903 snaps in 2021.

James — The Seahawks add their second defensive back from Auburn in this draft in James. His 91.8 PFF coverage grade over the past two seasons ranks third among Power Five cornerbacks while his 24 forced incompletions in that span are fourth among cornerbacks in the SEC.

Jerell — Findlay’s Jerrell is the rare prospect who doesn’t have any PFF data, and he wasn’t on either the PFF big board or the consensus big board. He did test well with a 4.94-second 40-yard dash and 32.5-inch vertical at 309 pounds, bringing some athleticism to the Seahawks’ offensive line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

Barton — Tampa Bay is set at tackle with Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, so Barton is sure to play inside. He has experience at center and enough athleticism to play anywhere up front. Barton earned an 88.7 overall PFF grade across the last two seasons, which stands as the fifth-best among all FBS tackles in that span.

Braswell — The Buccaneers pick up a consistent power-based outside linebacker in Chris Braswell. He isn’t as explosive as his Alabama teammate Dallas Turner, but he led the SEC in pressures in 2023 and provides a solid anchor on the edge in the run game. He is likely to be an immediate starter for the Buccaneers.

Smith — The second Georgia safety to come off the board, Smith is the perfect player to stack the box and add aggressiveness to a defense. Smith will have no problem setting the edge in the run game and graded well in the SEC, earning the third-best run-defense grade among safeties (84.0). He lacks the long speed to be a deep coverage player but has a role in the Buccaneers' secondary.

McMillan — McMillan is the 15th receiver off the board and finds himself in a great situation in Tampa Bay. A weapon out of the slot, he recorded 14 touchdowns since 2022, most among Power Five receivers. In an offense with big-time playmakers, McMillan was prioritized in Washington. A nuanced route runner, he’ll need to lean into that strength, as he doesn’t have the top-end speed to take the top off defenses.

Irving — The Buccaneers add one of the toughest running backs to tackle in this draft, as Irving forced 136 missed tackles over the past two seasons to rank second among Power Five running backs. His 96.1 PFF rushing grade in that span also ranks second.

Klein — Klein wasn’t on the PFF big board or consensus board, but he did post some impressive numbers as a pass blocker in his final season at UTEP. He earned a 93.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2023, allowing just three total pressures from 372 pass-blocking snaps.

Culp — Culp was limited as a receiver, catching 16 passes for 208 yards on 23 targets. He was solid as a run blocker, though, earning a 73.2 PFF run-blocking grade in 2023.

Tennessee Titans: B

Latham — Few teams had a more glaring need than the Titans did at offensive tackle. With Joe Alt off the board, Tennessee tabbed Latham as the top remaining tackle. The Alabama product is a massive physical presence, weighing in at 343 pounds with 35-plus-inch arms, and he earned an 80.0-plus pass-blocking grade in back-to-back seasons to finish his college career.

Sweat — Between JC Latham and T’Vondre Sweat, the Titans have added a lot of size within the first 40 picks. When he was on the field, Sweat was extremely productive last season at Texas. He graded above 90.0 as both a run defender and a pass-rusher, finishing first among all FBS defensive tackles in PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. He had slid down boards leading up to the draft following a DWI arrest and off-field/conditioning questions, but Tennessee was clearly comfortable enough with those concerns to take him at the top of the second round.

Gray — Gray is at his best defending the run, as his 90 run stops over the past two seasons ranks first among all Power Five players at the position. His 85.5 PFF grade since 2022 ranks third among ACC linebackers.

Brownlee — Brownlee plays aggressively against the run and pass and posted an elite 92.9 run-defense grade over the past three seasons. He mostly played outside at Louisville, but his competitiveness and physicality could make him an impact player in the nickel sooner rather than later.

Jackson — A speedy receiver out of Tulane, Jackson didn’t put up a ton of production in his career but averaged over 2.2 yards per route run and 17 yards per catch the past two seasons. Jackson took three punts to the house in his career, which gives him a good chance to stick at the next level if he can stay healthy.

Williams — Williams is a solid player who could make an impact on special teams after being drafted here. He earned an 85.5 grade in 2023 and was the only Power Five safety to earn an 85.0-plus PFF grade in each of the past two seasons.

Harrell — Ranking 196th on PFF’s big board, Harrell is a solid draft selection for the Titans. Harrell had solid reps at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but none of his reps are more famous than the first-and-10 in late November 2023 vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes where he disrupted QB Kyle McCord to force an interception.

Washington Commanders : A

Daniels — Daniels is QB3 behind Drake Maye on both the PFF big board and the consensus big board, but the new regime in Washington takes him at No. 2 overall. Daniels does make sense as a theoretical fit in a Kliff Kingsbury spread-to-run offense that will allow Daniels to add on in the run game and get the ball out to players in space.

Newton — This wasn’t a need for Washington, as two of their best players — Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne — play along the interior defensive line. However, this is a tremendous value selection at the top of the second round. Newton is the 11th-ranked player overall on the PFF big board and was extremely productive over his college career. Just three Power Five interior defensive linemen have recorded 100 or more pressures over a two-year stretch since PFF began charting college in 2014: Newton, his new teammate Jonathan Allen and DeForest Buckner.

Sainristil — The Commanders continue to draft good football players. Sainristil brings a fierce mentality to the team and provides positional versatility. He secured a career-best six interceptions in 2023, second among cornerbacks, and his 90.3 PFF grade since 2022 ranked fourth among Big Ten cornerbacks. Sainristil has great reaction speed and is fearless in run defense.

Sinnott — After previously getting great value in this draft, according to the PFF big board, the Commanders pick the 105th-ranked player in Round 2. Sinnott is an athletic tight end for Jayden Daniels to develop with for the next decade. He doesn’t do any one thing at an elite level but can do everything well. Sinnott’s 14 missed tackles forced in 2023 ranked third among tight ends, and he made 31 explosive plays over the past two seasons.

Coleman — The Commanders finally land an offensive lineman at the top of the third round, selecting Coleman out of TCU. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder struggled in 2023 but was far better in 2022 when he earned a 79.6 PFF grade. He could wind up on the inside in the NFL, but he has the experience on the outside, so he could still get a shot there first.

McCaffrey — McCaffrey has NFL bloodlines and is a natural athlete who knows the nuances of route running. He lacks an explosive element to his game but has strong hands, especially in contested catch situations, where his 32 receptions since 2022 are the most in college football. A former quarterback, McCaffrey has a good feel for finding open zones. While the Commanders already have weapons in the receiver room, McCaffrey provides a different style for the group.

Magee — A high-level competitor with a nonstop motor, Magee offers some solid run-and-chase ability, physicality in the box and upside as a blitzer. He posted a career-best 87.2 PFF grade in 2023 and an eye-catching 90.7 pass-rush grade that ranked fourth among all linebackers. At worst, Magee will be an impact core special teamer, but he has the competitive toughness and athletic traits to become a starter.

Hampton — Hampton is a supersized safety at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and he comes with good athleticism. He’s an interesting addition to a Dan Quinn defense that prioritizes those kinds of hybrid athletes in the middle of the field. Hampton was at his best in coverage around the line of scrimmage, as he earned an 81st-percentile coverage grade in the box last season for the Huskies.

Jean-Baptiste — Jean-Baptiste recorded 43 total pressures a season ago, including six sacks and 11 quarterback hits. He also produced 21 run stops without missing a tackle.