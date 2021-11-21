Fantasy Football Week 11 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

NFL Week 11 was highlighted by a number of standout fantasy football performances, including a five-touchdown outing from Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor that just might end up as the best fantasy performance of the season.

The early slate of games was also highlighted by upsets, as the Packers, Titans and Bills all fell.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Elijah Moore : 8 receptions, 141 yards, 1 TD, (3.92 YPRR)

Jaylen Waddle : 8 receptions, 65 yards, (5.7 aDOT), 1 carry, 1 rushing yard, 1 rushing TD

Elijah Moore has arrived: Moore has excited fantasy managers the past two weeks with three touchdowns in the short span. The only problem is that he’s been playing under 60% of offensive snaps each week while sharing time with Keelan Cole. This week, he saw his highest percentage of playing time in a game while all of the top receivers were healthy. This was also the best statistical performance of his NFL career. His big game was predictable, and the playing time and targets are reason to believe he could remain a must-start player.

Monitor the Michael Carter injury: The Jets rookie had emerged as a weekly must-start but suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and didn’t return. Tevin Coleman took over as the primary rusher in his absence, while Ty Johnson saw the majority of playing time as the Jets were passing to catch up.

If the injury is serious, both Coleman and Johnson are worth waiver wire pickups. The better back each week will depend on the quarterback and how much they like passing to running backs, in addition to the game script.

The Dolphins' new backup running back: The Dolphins' backfield has recently seen a shift of Myles Gaskin rushing the ball more but getting less work on third downs. This meant more Patrick Laird and less Salvon Ahmed. Miami elevated Duke Johnson Jr. from the practice squad, which made Ahmed inactive. Johnson has historically been a receiving back, but Miami used him as the backup rusher. This means Johnson could be the primary runner for the Dolphins if Gaskin were to get hurt. That makes him a waiver wire option in deeper leagues. He could also be released whenever Malcolm Brown is ready to come back from his quadriceps injury.

Justin Jefferson : 8 receptions, 169 yards, 2 TD (16.3% aDOT)

Davante Adams : 7 receptions, 115 yards, 2 TD (41.2% slot rate)

Add Marquez Valdes-Scantling: The Packers receiver has largely disappointed this season, but he put together his best game of the campaign in Week 11. He recorded season highs in targets (10), receptions (4) and yards (123), and he scored his second touchdown of the year.

Fellow wideout Allen Lazard was inactive this week, which partly explains MVS' uptick in usage. It will be too early to put him in fantasy starting lineups, but it’s still worth seeing if he can keep up this momentum.

Don’t add Josiah Deguara: The former third-round pick has taken over as the Packers' lead receiving tight end with Robert Tonyan out with an injury. Deguara has caught at least two passes a game, which happened again this week. He also scored his first career touchdown, which will make him look more attractive to fantasy managers.

The Green Bay tight end also ran more routes than usual, but that was largely due to Allen Lazard being inactive. Once Lazard is back, Deguara will go back to running a limited number of routes.

Monitor the Vikings running backs' playing time: Alexander Mattison played much more than expected, given that Dalvin Cook was fully healthy. This didn’t have much of an impact outside of limiting Cook’s receiving potential in this game. It’s unlikely this amounts to anything and could have just been one drive where Cook needed more of a break than usual, but it’s worth noting in case it becomes a trend.

Deebo Samuel : 1 catch, 15 yards, 8 carries, 79 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (4 explosive runs)

Brandon Aiyuk : 7 receptions, 85 receiving yards, 1 TD (29.2% threat rate)

Start Brandon Aiyuk: The 49ers spent the whole day running, but when they needed to pass they threw to Aiyuk. He’s received at least seven targets in three of the last four weeks. He’s played in at least 88% of the team’s offensive snaps in that span. It’s officially time to forget about all of the drama from the first third of the season and focus on the recent success.

Monitor the Jamal Agnew injury: Agnew suffered a hip injury early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return. Even before the injury, Agnew wasn’t seeing the amount of playing time he had in recent weeks. Laviskha Shenault Jr. spent the previous five games as an outside receiver but moved back to primarily playing in the slot today. Laquon Treadwell took over as the outside receiver in three-receiver sets. Even if Agnew is healthy for their next game, he probably shouldn’t be in fantasy starting lineups.

Hold onto Jeff Wilson Jr.: The 49ers didn’t have Elijah Mitchell in this matchup, leading to Wilson being the lead back for San Francisco. Wilson had a good majority of early down snaps, with rookie Trey Sermon coming in when Wilson needed a break, as well as a bit in the fourth quarter. Wilson wasn’t all that effective rushing with the ball, but he should remain on fantasy rosters because of the potential volume if Mitchell misses more time.

D’Andre Swift : 14 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD, (3.9 yards after contact per carry), 3 receptions, 0 yards

Nick Chubb : 22 carries, 130 yards, (5 avoided tackles), 2 receptions, 14 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Josh Reynolds a new starter: Reynolds was granted his release from the Titans after Week 8 due to a lack of playing time. He was claimed by the Lions and made his team debut this week. Instead of being eased into action, he was an every-snap starter. He leaped over Tom Kennedy and KhaDarel Hodge. Trinity Benson had been the starter but was added to the injury report Friday with a knee injury.

There is a chance Reynolds might continue to start even if Benson is healthy. Reynolds didn’t catch any of his three targets, but he could be worth a waiver wire add in very deep leagues in case he becomes a favorite of Jared Goff once he’s healthy.

The return of Jamaal Williams: Williams handled his first game work since Week 7. He posted season-lows in both total offensive snaps and percentage of offensive snaps. He was largely ineffective, tallying 11 rushing yards on seven carries and no targets. He can likely be cut in most league formats with how well Swift has been playing.

Don’t panic on Jarvis Landry: The Browns had both Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz inactive due to injuries, leaving Landry as the lone usual starter who was able to play. He led the team in targets but gained only 26 yards on four catches. Part of his poor performance could have been because he was dealing with a knee injury all week, which limited him in practice.

It might look odd to see him rank third in offensive snaps, but that is nothing to worry about. The Browns ran 19 plays with only one wide receiver on the field, and he was in on just six of them. They typically passed when he was on the field in those situations, and ran when he was not.

Darnell Mooney : 5 receptions, 121 yards, 1 TD (41.7% threat rate)

Marquise Goodwin : 4 receptions, 104 yards, 1 TD (3 explosive plays)

The return of Murray: Latavius Murray missed the previous four weeks with an ankle injury. His anticipated return led the Ravens to release Le’Veon Bell. This left the Ravens with a two-man backfield for the first half with both backs seeing exactly 18 carries. Freeman outplayed Murray during the half, just as he’s done all season. This led to Freeman gaining 70% of the offensive snaps in the second half. This is good news for Freeman and bad news for Murray going forward.

The return of Boyle: The Ravens also saw the return of their run blocking specialist tight end Nick Boyle. He missed exactly a season’s worth of games. While he doesn’t have any fantasy value, there was some concern this could hurt Mark Andrews’ fantasy value. Andrews didn’t see as much playing time in the past when Boyle was healthy. This was primarily on run downs but also cut into his pass routes.

That wasn’t a problem today, as Andrews ran a route on 43 of the Ravens' 44 pass plays. He was the favorite target of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. This is good news for his fantasy value, and he should remain a top-five fantasy tight end the rest of the season.

Cut Khalil Herbert: Herbert saw 23 rushing attempts in Week 8, and that fell to four in Week 9 with the return of David Montgomery. Herbert’s playing time fell even further to just seven offensive snaps. Most of the time he just stayed in to block. The one time he touched the ball, he didn’t gain any yards. The only way Herbert will see fantasy value again this season is if Montgomery gets hurt again.

Terry McLaurin : 5 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD (23.3 aDOT)

Christian McCaffrey : 10 carries, 59 yards, (4.7 yards after contact per carry), 7 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD

Drop Chuba Hubbard: The Panthers rookie running back is a clear third on the depth chart, as veteran Ameer Abdullah has surpassed him for the backup role. The backup role doesn’t even matter that much with Christian McCaffrey again playing over 90% of offensive snaps.

Monitor the Washington backfield: Antonio Gibson had a fine start to the game with eight of the first 10 offensive snaps, which included five carries. He then fumbled the ball and didn’t see another offensive snap in the first half. This is when Jaret Patterson saw the majority of his playing time. Gibson played in 60% of snaps in the second half, which included 76 rushing yards on 14 carries. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about Gibson unless he keeps fumbling.

Dynasty watch on Terrace Marshall Jr.: The second-round rookie was the most impressive wide receiver of the preseason, but that hasn’t carried over into the regular season. He saw significant playing time over the first five weeks, but that has steadily declined. He missed time a month ago with injury but hasn’t caught a pass since his return. For the fourth straight game he saw a season-low in offensive snaps. The rookie is only 21 years old, so it’s definitely far too early to give up on him. Regardless, it is disappointing how little he’s been involved after what he did in August.

Jonathan Taylor : 32 carries, 185 yards, 4 TD, (43.8% first down or TD rate), 3 receptions, 19 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Stefon Diggs : 4 receptions, 23 yards, 2 TD (2 avoided tackles)

Start Dawson Knox: Knox was one of the biggest surprises in fantasy football for the first third of the season, but a broken bone in his hand threw his season off-course. He returned last week after a three-week absence but only caught one pass for 17 yards. He was back to his old self today, playing nearly all of the snaps and catching six of 10 passes for 80 yards. He didn’t score a touchdown, but those will come as long as the Bills offense can get back on track.

Don’t start Cole Beasley: The Bills receiver had his second straight underwhelming performance with four catches for 23 yards. His playing time wasn’t as high as it had been in previous weeks. He’s still showing up on the injury report with a ribs injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week, which has likely contributed to his poor play. As long as he’s showing up on the injury report, he should probably be avoided.

Dynasty watch on Kylen Granson: The Colts' fourth-round rookie has seen an increase in playing time recently. He played his most offensive snaps since Week 4 and almost saw as much time as Mo Alie-Cox. He hasn’t been used all that much as a receiver but has been very effective on his routes recently. He has caught three passes for 50 yards on 11 routes run over the last three weeks. His impact on a small sample size should lead to an even bigger role. There is at least a chance Granson could be the main tight end in Indianapolis in 2022.

