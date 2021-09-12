Fantasy Football Week 1 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

The NFL regular season is here. After months of speculating how players will be used and which rookies will break out, we finally have some concrete information. In some cases, this should lead to big changes in how we view players going forward. But it's important not to overreact.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Miles Sanders : 15 carries, 74 yards, (46 yards before contact), 5 targets, 4 rec., 39 receiving yards

DeVonta Smith : 7 targets, 6 rec., 71 yards, 1 TD (3 explosive plays)

SNAP COUNTS

Always start Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith: The Eagles quarterback had one of the best games of the week thanks to three touchdowns in the air and 62 yards on the ground. Philadelphia’s first-round receiver was his favorite target, leading the team in targets, receptions and yards. They are on rosters in almost every league but were probably left on a lot of benches. This shouldn’t be the case going forward.

Buy low on Kyle Pitts: The No. 4 pick was hyped all offseason but had a relatively quiet start with 31 yards and no touchdowns. He saw eight targets, which is pretty impressive for a rookie tight end, and should put up better numbers with that high target share in future weeks. This is possibly the cheapest Pitts will ever be in trade talks.

Sell High on Dallas Goedert: The veteran tight end scored a touchdown, making him one of the most valuable tight ends in fantasy football this week, but he was only in for a little more than half of the pass plays. Zach Ertz was rumored to be on his way out all offseason, but he and the Eagles worked things out. The 30-year-old saw slightly more playing time when both were healthy but missed part of the third quarter with injury. The limited playing time will make him less reliable going forward.

Waiver Wire Add Kenneth Gainwell: Boston Scott appeared to be the primary backup in Philadelphia, but it was clear Gainwell has earned the No. 2 job. The rookie was mostly used in the two-minute drill and later downs. He doesn’t have much standalone value yet, but that could change as the season goes on. The Eagles were expected to use more of a committee approach at running back, which lowered Miles Sanders‘ ADP, and those expectations were met in this game.

Pick up Cordarrelle Patterson: The league’s best kick returner of all time was the clear backup running back in Atlanta with Wayne Gallman a healthy inactive. He lined up all over the field for the Falcons and led the team in rushing yards with 54 on seven carries. He has wide receiver eligibility on some fantasy sites, which could make him an attractive option for standard leagues at wide receiver.

Diontae Johnson : 10 targets, 5 rec., 36 yards, 1 TD (34.5% threat rate)

Stefon Diggs : 13 targets, 9 rec., 69 yards (4 first downs)

SNAP COUNTS

Drop Eric Ebron: The Steelers drafted Pat Freirmuth to be the tight end of the future, but he’s already starting to take some of Ebron’s playing time. This rookie had more playing time even though the veteran ran more routes. Ebron only ran a route on 17 of 38 pass plays. That won’t be enough for him to ever be in fantasy lineups, and that could even decrease as the season progresses.

Don’t overreact to Devin Singletary: Zack Moss was a healthy inactive, giving the full running back job to Singletary. The surprises continued as the Bills went with five wide receivers for the entire first drive, with Isaiah McKenzie lining up in the backfield for two of the three plays. Singletary aggravated his shoulder injury and missed a lot of the game. He was able to return, but it’s possible the game plan was for McKenzie to see more of those snaps. Singletary can be added off the waiver wire in leagues where he’s available, but he should only be started with caution.

Buy low on Najee Harris: The rookie’s stat line was unimpressive with under 50 yards and a touchdown, but he played every offensive snap against a good Bills defense. It’s very rare for any running back to see 100% of snaps, and Harris did it in his first game. It’s unlikely whoever drafted Harris will be too discouraged from this game, but it can’t hurt to try getting him now.

Don’t pick up Gabriel Davis: The second-year receiver was a clear fourth player on Buffalo’s depth chart both in terms of playing time and targets. The three starters had at least eight each, while Davis only had five. He was the one to score the touchdown today, but in other weeks it will be the other Bills receivers far outplaying Davis. The other Bills receivers could all be considered buy-low options this week.

Tyler Lockett : 5 targets, 4 rec., 100 yards, 2 TD (24.0 aDOT)

Jonathan Taylor : 17 carries, 56 yards, (6 avoided tackles) 7 targets, 6 rec., 60 receiving yards

SNAP COUNTS

Start Nyheim Hines in the flex spot: Indianapolis relied heavily on both backs in both the run and pass game. There was concern Carson Wentz wouldn’t target the running backs as much as Philip Rivers did, but Hines (8) and Taylor (7) finished first and second on the team in targets. There was also concern with Marlon Mack being healthy, but the veteran didn’t see any offensive snaps. The sophomore back will still see the majority of the carries, but Hines should still see enough touches to be a solid flex option most weeks.

Add Zach Pascal off the waiver wire: It was clear that Pascal was the Colts starting wide receiver throughout the preseason despite Parris Campbell’s return from injury. He led the Indianapolis wide receivers and tight ends in targets, leading to two touchdowns. He probably can’t be trusted in starting fantasy lineups yet, but there is a chance he becomes Wentz’ favorite target at wide receiver.

Monitor the Seahawks backup RB situation: Rashard Penny and Alex Collins battled for the backup job in the preseason. Penny won, leading to Collins being inactive, but he also left the game with a left calf injury and didn’t return. The veteran Seahawk has dealt with the injury all week, so he likely re-aggravated it. Seahawks starter Chris Carson has a history with injuries, so the primary backup in Seattle will likely have value as a fantasy starter at some point this season.

Don’t pick up Gerald Everett: The free agent addition might seem like a good add after scoring a touchdown, but he will be inconsistent from one week to another. The Seahawks used him and Will Dissly interchangeably throughout the game. Seattle has a history in recent seasons of using multiple players at tight end, and this year appears to be no different.

DeAndre Hopkins : 7 targets, 6 rec., 83 yards, 2 TD (2.52 YPRR)

Christian Kirk : 5 targets, 5 rec., 70 yards, 2 TD (2 for 2 on contested catches)

SNAP COUNTS

Don’t overreact to Christian Kirk’s stat line: The Cardinals wide receiver put up some big numbers but is the clear third receiver on the depth chart and could fall to fourth. Ronalde Moore saw most of his snaps come in four-wide receiver sets but also looked very good in his opportunities. The veteran might have some short-term value, but Kirk could also lose more of his snaps in 11 personnel as the season progresses.

The Cardinals back are who we thought they were: Arizona used their running backs as many anticipated this offseason. Both Chase Edmonds and James Conner saw significant carries. Edmonds was the clear receiving back, while Conner saw more playing time as Arizona got closer to scoring. Both backs will be flex options all season, as expected.

Don’t add Anthony Firkser: The popular sleeper led the Titans' tight ends in snaps, but that’s not likely continue. Tommy Hudson played significantly in 11 and 12 personnel on early downs in the preseason — he missed the game with a toe injury. The Titans fell behind early, which kept them in 11 personnel and passing most of the game. Tennessee only played six snaps in 12 or 21 personnel, and Firkser wasn’t in for any of those plays. The Titans will likely run those a lot more in future weeks, and Firkser will also see less time in 11 personnel once Hudson is healthy.

Buy low on the Titans offense: No one in the offense put up the fantasy numbers expected, but this seemed to be an off week for the Titans. They should improve in future weeks.