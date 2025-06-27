All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Offense and IDP combined rankings

By Jonathon Macri
  • A full offense and IDP draft strategy walkthrough: Find the best method for mixing in IDPs amongst the offensive players we’re drafting this fantasy season.
  • Ideal roster breakdowns: Helping IDP managers curate how the ideal roster should look through various points in the draft.
  • Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

A common barrier preventing fantasy football gamers from playing in IDP leagues is being unsure of where to value defensive players among the offensive players they already know. Consider this a strategy guide for the optimal draft approach for IDP leagues, with summarized reasoning and walkthroughs throughout a typical 30-round draft.

Also included are preferred scoring and lineup requirements to provide a balanced starting point for fantasy gamers to dive in.

Offensive scoring (standard PPR):
EventPoints
Passing touchdown4
Passing yards1 point for every 25
Rushing/receiving touchdown6
Receptions1
PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring:
PositionSolo TKLsAssistsSacksTFLsQB Hits
DL2.51.25512
LB1.50.75412
DB21412
Starting lineup requirements (30 rounds):
PositionMinimum startersMaximum starters
Quarterback11
Running Back24
Wide Receiver35
Tight End13
Total offensive starters10
Edge defender22
Defensive tackle12
Linebacker34
Cornerback12
Safety12
Total defensive starters10

Referenced scoring uses the settings below, with a link to all point leaders for 2022 through 2024 (min. 100 defensive snaps) here.

ROUNDS 1 – 4

Round + PickPlayerTeamPosition Rank
1.01Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR1
1.02Bijan RobinsonATLRB1
1.03Justin JeffersonMINWR2
1.04Jahmyr GibbsDETRB2
1.05Saquon BarkleyPHIRB3
1.06Puka NacuaLAWR3
1.07Ashton JeantyLVRB4
1.08Malik NabersNYGWR4
1.09CeeDee LambDALWR5
1.10Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR6
1.11Brian Thomas Jr.JAXWR7
1.12Nico CollinsHSTWR8
2.01Derrick HenryBLTRB5
2.02Christian McCaffreySFRB6
2.03Drake LondonATLWR9
2.04A.J. BrownPHIWR10
2.05Bucky IrvingTBRB7
2.06De'Von AchaneMIARB8
2.07Trey McBrideARZTE1
2.08Brock BowersLVTE2
2.09Garrett WilsonNYJWR11
2.10Ladd McConkeyLACWR12
2.11Josh JacobsGBRB9
2.12Marvin Harrison Jr.ARZWR13
3.01Tee HigginsCINWR14
3.02Kenneth Walker IIISEARB10
3.03Kyren WilliamsLARB11
3.04Jonathan TaylorINDRB12
3.05Rashee RiceKCWR15
3.06Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR16
3.07Lamar JacksonBLTQB1
3.08Jayden DanielsWASQB2
3.09Josh AllenBUFQB3
3.10Terry McLaurinWASWR17
3.11James CookBUFRB13
3.12Chase BrownCINRB14
4.01Mike EvansTBWR18
4.02Davante AdamsLARWR19
4.03Jalen HurtsPHIQB4
4.04Omarion HamptonLACRB15
4.05Tyreek HillMIAWR20
4.06Tetairoa McMillanCARWR21
4.07Travis HunterJAXWR22
4.08Alvin KamaraNORB16
4.09Joe MixonHSTRB17
4.10George KittleSFTE3
4.11Nick BosaSFED1
4.12Micah ParsonsDALED2

Having three or four offensive skill position players at this point is ideal through the first four rounds. In almost every combined offense and IDP fantasy league, the elite offensive players will come off the board early and often. You want to have a handful of true difference-makers on the offensive side of the ball, so loading up on wide receivers or running backs is always going to be the optimal approach in this format.

Fantasy managers should always be aware of how many more legitimate targets are left on the board that they’d like to target at each position to help make decisions along the way. Early in these types of drafts, there are still plenty of quarterbacks, tight ends, and IDPs left, which should keep us focused on running back and wide receiver.

For those IDP managers who want/need the elite edge defenders for their rosters – and based on this scoring system, which isn’t one-sided in favor of linebackers – the end of the fourth round would be the absolute earliest to look to add those elite edge options. Keep in mind that it’s still early and there will be other strong edge/IDP candidates later on if there is still good offensive value on the board.

Ideal starting lineup through the first four rounds:
  • QB: 0-1
  • RB: 1-3
  • WR: 1-3
  • TE: 0-1
  • ED: 0-1

ROUNDS 5-8

Round + PickPlayerTeamPosition Rank
5.01T.J. WattPITED3
5.02DJ MooreCHIWR23
5.03Courtland SuttonDENWR24
5.04DeVonta SmithPHIWR25
5.05Joe BurrowCINQB5
5.06Breece HallNYJRB18
5.07James ConnerARZRB19
5.08Aidan HutchinsonDETED4
5.09Jared VerseLAED5
5.10Maxx CrosbyLVED6
5.11Myles GarrettCLVED7
5.12D.K. MetcalfPITWR26
6.01Zay FlowersBLTWR27
6.02Xavier WorthyKCWR28
6.03Chuba HubbardCARRB20
6.04Quinshon JudkinsCLVRB21
6.05RJ HarveyDENRB22
6.06Zaire FranklinINDLB1
6.07Roquan SmithBLTLB2
6.08Zack BaunPHILB3
6.09Jaylen WaddleMIAWR29
6.10Chris OlaveNOWR30
6.11Jauan JenningsSFWR31
6.12Calvin RidleyTENWR32
7.01Jordan AddisonMINWR33
7.02Will Anderson Jr.HSTED8
7.03Alex HighsmithPITED9
7.04Danielle HunterHSTED10
7.05Josh Hines-AllenJAXED11
7.06Greg RousseauBUFED12
7.07Brian BurnsNYGED13
7.08D'Andre SwiftCHIRB23
7.09Aaron JonesMINRB24
7.10Jamien SherwoodNYJLB4
7.11Blake CashmanMINLB5
7.12Daiyan HenleyLACLB6
8.01Jack CampbellDETLB7
8.02Fred WarnerSFLB8
8.03T.J. HockensonMINTE4
8.04Sam LaPortaDETTE5
8.05Jerry JeudyCLVWR34
8.06Rome OdunzeCHIWR35
8.07Jameson WilliamsDETWR36
8.08Patrick MahomesKCQB6
8.09Isiah PachecoKCRB25
8.10David MontgomeryDETRB26
8.11Chris GodwinTBWR37
8.12George PickensDALWR38

For the fantasy managers that didn’t address tight end, quarterback or edge defender in the first four rounds, it’s a good time to target at least two of those positions as the reliable starters pool begins to dry up. Doubling up on top-15 edge options is also a viable strategy to protect against a potential injury, as that player’s replacement will rarely produce similar production numbers, making the waiver-wire and/or depth options less than ideal once the season begins.

Within these four rounds, fantasy managers may find that the upside for some of the skill position players isn’t quite as high as these top IDP options (depending on scoring), so spending more capital on quarterback, tight end and IDPs for this range makes more sense. 

There’s likely to be a run on linebackers during these rounds, especially for a lot of the top-12 options, but it’s important not to panic, as there are plenty of other full-time options who can provide similar production. The focus will be on trying to grab those second- and third-tier offensive players at quarterback and/or tight end and potentially some fringe first- and second-tier defensive linemen.

Ideal starting lineup through the first eight rounds:
  • QB: 0-1
  • RB: 2-4
  • WR: 2-4
  • TE: 0-1
  • ED: 1-2
  • LB: 0-1

ROUNDS 9-12

Round + PickPlayerTeamPosition Rank
9.01Deebo SamuelWASWR39
9.02Jonathan GreenardMINED14
9.03Zach AllenDENDT1
9.04Jeffery SimmonsTENDT2
9.05Trey HendricksonCINED15
9.06Baker MayfieldTBQB7
9.07Kyler MurrayARZQB8
9.08Brian RobinsonWASRB27
9.09Tony PollardTENRB28
9.10Jaylen WarrenPITRB29
9.11Kaleb JohnsonPITRB30
9.12Jakobi MeyersLVWR40
10.01Brandon AiyukSFWR41
10.02Khalil ShakirBUFWR42
10.03Jayden ReedGBWR43
10.04Cooper KuppSEAWR44
10.05Josh DownsINDWR45
10.06Brock PurdySFQB9
10.07Bo NixDENQB10
10.08Justin FieldsNYJQB11
10.09Mark AndrewsBLTTE6
10.10Jonnu SmithMIATE7
10.11Travis KelceKCTE8
10.12Rhamondre StevensonNERB31
11.01TreVeyon HendersonNERB32
11.02Travis Etienne Jr.JAXRB33
11.03Javonte WilliamsDALRB34
11.04J.K. DobbinsDENRB35
11.05Cam SkatteboNYGRB36
11.06Tyrone TracyNYGRB37
11.07Brian BranchDETS1
11.08Kyle HamiltonBLTS2
11.09Budda BakerARZS3
11.10Derwin James Jr.LACS4
11.11Terrel BernardBUFLB9
11.12Foyesade OluokunJAXLB10
12.01Jordyn BrooksMIALB11
12.02T.J. EdwardsCHILB12
12.03Jared GoffDETQB12
12.04Caleb WilliamsCHIQB13
12.05Ricky PearsallSFWR46
12.06Stefon DiggsNEWR47
12.07Matthew GoldenGBWR48
12.08Darnell MooneyATLWR49
12.09Dexter LawrenceNYGDT3
12.10DeForest BucknerINDDT4
12.11Andrew Van GinkelMINED16
12.12Tyler NubinNYGS5

These four rounds should be used to build talented depth at skill positions while making sure the IDP positions that rely on talent are starting to get filled out. Attempt to grab two top-15 edge defenders along with a high-end defensive tackle (more important for DT-required formats), so you don’t have to worry about those positions in-season, barring injury. As highlighted here, it’s important to recognize how unreliable past sack production is for defensive linemen, and specifically, past fantasy points for edge defenders can be, so banking on talent and the reliable and predictive underlying pass-rush metrics is all the more important for consistency throughout a season.

Fantasy managers can also start attacking the linebacker position in this range, but there are still several full-time options likely to be available beyond this point, so for those who know their linebackers or utilize the rankings/tiers, targeting more offensive value can be very useful for in-season depth.

Ideal starting lineup through the first 12 rounds:
  • QB: 1-2
  • RB: 2-5
  • WR: 3-6
  • TE: 1-2
  • ED: 2-3
  • DT: 1
  • LB: 0-1
  • S: 0-1

ROUNDS 13-18

Round + PickPlayerTeamPosition Rank
13.01Josh MetellusMINS6
13.02Grant DelpitCLVS7
13.03Brandon JonesDENS8
13.04DeShon ElliottPITS9
13.05Jaquan BriskerCHIS10
13.06Edgerrin CooperGBLB13
13.07Kaden EllissATLLB14
13.08Logan WilsonCINLB15
13.09Bobby WagnerWASLB16
13.10Ernest JonesSEALB17
13.11Jordan MasonMINRB38
13.12Najee HarrisLACRB39
14.01Zach CharbonnetSEARB40
14.02David NjokuCLVTE9
14.03Evan EngramDENTE10
14.04Drake MayeNEQB14
14.05C.J. StroudHSTQB15
14.06Justin HerbertLACQB16
14.07Robert SpillaneNELB18
14.08Carl GrandersonNOED17
14.09Travon WalkerJAXED18
14.10Josh SweatARZED19
14.11Khalil MackLACED20
14.12Colston LovelandCHITE11
15.01Tyler WarrenINDTE12
15.02Dak PrescottDALQB17
15.03Jordan LoveGBQB18
15.04Tyjae SpearsTENRB41
15.05Bhayshul TutenJAXRB42
15.06Trey BensonARZRB43
15.07Rachaad WhiteTBRB44
15.08Jeremy ChinnLVS11
15.09Julian LoveSEAS12
15.10Xavier McKinneyGBS13
15.11Kyle DuggerNES14
15.12Nick CrossINDS15
16.01Lavonte DavidTBLB19
16.02Quay WalkerGBLB20
16.03Alex SingletonDENLB21
16.04Bobby OkerekeNYGLB22
16.05Wan'Dale RobinsonNYGWR50
16.06Michael Pittman Jr.INDWR51
16.07Emeka EgbukaTBWR52
16.08Rashid ShaheedNOWR53
16.09Jayden HigginsHSTWR54
16.10Luther Burden IIICHIWR55
16.11Tre HarrisLACWR56
16.12Akeem Davis-GaitherARZLB23
17.01Germaine PrattLVLB24
17.02Yaya DiabyTBED21
17.03Leonard WilliamsSEADT5
17.04Quinnen WilliamsNYJDT6
17.05Chris JonesKCDT7
17.06Trevor LawrenceJAXQB19
17.07J.J. McCarthyMINQB20
17.08Harold Landry IIINEED22
17.09Laiatu LatuINDED23
17.10Nik BonittoDENED24
17.11George KarlaftisKCED25
17.12Dalton KincaidBUFTE13
18.01Tucker KraftGBTE14
18.02Dallas GoedertPHITE15
18.03Jake FergusonDALTE16
18.04Cedric TillmanCLVWR57
18.05Marvin Mims Jr.DENWR58
18.06Adam ThielenCARWR59
18.07Rashod BatemanBLTWR60
18.08Christian KirkHSTWR61
18.09Devon WitherspoonSEACB1
18.10Kyler GordonCHICB2
18.11Jordan BattleCINS16
18.12Quentin LakeLAS17

This is a great range to start grabbing safe linebackers who should play a full-time role and accrue plenty of tackles. Grabbing one or two coming out of these four rounds should give fantasy managers a solid start at the position if they didn’t already grab one earlier. Almost every linebacker within this range (LB13-24) projects for a full-time role, and for a position where snaps matter above all else to create production, this helps you save on the cost of those higher-ranked linebackers from previous rounds.

This is also a good range to finish drafting the quarterback position, while potentially the last chance to get a starting tight end. Outside of this range, things get significantly thinner in terms of reliable options.

Ideal starting lineup through the first 18 rounds:
  • QB: 1-2
  • RB: 2-5
  • WR: 4-6
  • TE: 1-2
  • ED: 2-3
  • DT: 1-2
  • LB: 1-3
  • S: 0-1

ROUNDS 19-24

Round + PickPlayerTeamPosition Rank
19.01Tykee SmithTBS18
19.02Jessie Bates IIIATLS19
19.03Frankie LuvuWASLB25
19.04Troy ReederLALB26
19.05Nick BoltonKCLB27
19.06Tank BigsbyJAXRB45
19.07Braelon AllenNYJRB46
19.08Roschon JohnsonCHIRB47
19.09Tua TagovailoaMIAQB21
19.10Michael Penix Jr.ATLQB22
19.11Matthew StaffordLAQB23
19.12Bryce YoungCARQB24
20.01Kyle PittsATLTE17
20.02Brenton StrangeJAXTE18
20.03Isaiah LikelyBLTTE19
20.04Jaylon CarliesINDLB28
20.05Patrick QueenPITLB29
20.06Kevin ByardCHIS20
20.07Reed BlankenshipPHIS21
20.08Antoine Winfield Jr.TBS22
20.09Jihaad CampbellPHILB30
20.10Quincy WilliamsNYJLB31
20.11Josey JewellCARLB32
20.12Cody BartonTENLB33
21.01Jack SanbornDALLB34
21.02Demario DavisNOLB35
21.03Kobie TurnerLADT8
21.04Derrick BrownCARDT9
21.05Romeo DoubsGBWR62
21.06Keon ColemanBUFWR63
21.07Kyle WilliamsNEWR64
21.08Jack BechLVWR65
21.09Pat BryantDENWR66
21.10Sam DarnoldSEAQB25
21.11Cam WardTENQB26
21.12Geno SmithLVQB27
22.01Zach ErtzWASTE20
22.02Hunter HenryNETE21
22.03Tuli TuipulotuLACED26
22.04Will McDonald IVNYJED27
22.05Nolan SmithPHIED28
22.06Jonathon CooperDENED29
22.07Henry To'oTo'oHSTLB36
22.08Azeez Al-ShaairHSTLB37
22.09Tyrel DodsonMIALB38
22.10Tremaine EdmundsCHILB39
22.11Demetrius Knight Jr.CINLB40
22.12Jaydon BlueDALRB48
23.01Jaylen WrightMIARB49
23.02Ray DavisBUFRB50
23.03Tyler AllgeierATLRB51
23.04Nick ChubbHSTRB52
23.05Kayvon ThibodeauxNYGED30
23.06Odafe OwehBLTED31
23.07Rashan GaryGBED32
23.08Bradley ChubbMIAED33
23.09Malcolm KoonceLVED34
23.10Kenny Moore IIINDCB3
23.11Andru PhillipsNYGCB4
23.12Talanoa HufangaDENS23
24.01Jalen ThompsonARZS24
24.02Alontae TaylorNOCB5
24.03Aaron RodgersPITQB28
24.04Anthony RichardsonINDQB29
24.05Russell WilsonNYGQB30
24.06MarShawn LloydGBRB53
24.07Kareem HuntKCRB54
24.08Blake CorumLARB55
24.09DJ GiddensINDRB56
24.10Jalen McMillanTBWR67
24.11Jalen CokerCARWR68
24.12Adonai MitchellINDWR69

Fantasy managers who waited to attack the linebacker position can target the position heavily here with several names still left on the board who can be solid producers. As we get later into the draft, the players with full-time roles start to diminish, so for those that don’t want to rely on the waiver wire in-season, this could be the last range to get those final pieces at the position.

You don’t have to be the fantasy manager to grab safety earlier than this, and instead, focus on rounding out other key positions while someone else starts the run. There are plenty of safeties in this range, so it’s best not to grab more than one in the first 24 rounds.

Ideal starting lineup through the first 24 rounds:
  • QB: 2
  • RB: 4-6
  • WR: 5-6
  • TE: 2-3
  • ED: 2-3
  • DT: 1-2
  • LB: 3-5
  • S: 1

ROUNDS 25-30

Round + PickPlayerTeamPosition Rank
25.01Xavier LegetteCARWR70
25.02Devin LloydJAXLB41
25.03Alex AnzaloneDETLB42
25.04Carson SchwesingerCLVLB43
25.05Jordan HicksCLVLB44
25.06Dre GreenlawDENLB45
25.07Jermaine JohnsonNYJED35
25.08Abdul CarterNYGED36
25.09Jalen CarterPHIDT10
25.10Zach SielerMIADT11
25.11Milton WilliamsNEDT12
25.12A'Shawn RobinsonCARDT13
26.01Boye MafeSEAED37
26.02Chop RobinsonMIAED39
26.03Joe FlaccoCLVQB31
26.04Tyler ShoughNOQB32
26.05Daniel JonesINDQB33
26.06Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE22
26.07Pat FreiermuthPITTE23
26.08Mike GesickiCINTE24
26.09Cade OttonTBTE25
26.10Dalton SchultzHSTTE26
26.11Paulson AdeboNYGCB6
26.12Taron JohnsonBUFCB7
27.01Will HarrisWASS25
27.02Minkah FitzpatrickPITS26
27.03Tre'von MoehrigCARS27
27.04Kenneth Murray Jr.DALLB46
27.05Dee WintersSFLB47
27.06Trevin WallaceCARLB48
27.07Payton WilsonPITLB49
27.08Matt MilanoBUFLB50
27.09Elic AyomanorTENWR71
27.10Demario DouglasNEWR72
27.11Michael WilsonARZWR73
27.12Joshua PalmerBUFWR74
28.01DeAndre HopkinsBLTWR75
28.02Byron YoungLAED40
28.03D.J. WonnumCARED41
28.04Jalon WalkerATLED42
28.05Chase YoungNOED43
28.06Montez SweatCHIED44
28.07Kwity PayeINDED45
28.08Dre'Mont JonesTENED46
28.09Cameron HeywardPITDT14
28.10Nnamdi MadubuikeBLTDT15
28.11Elandon RobertsLVLB51
28.12Drue TranquillKCLB52
29.01Tyrice KnightSEALB53
29.02SirVocea DennisTBLB54
29.03Ivan Pace Jr.MINLB55
29.04Christian EllissNELB56
29.05Pete WernerNOLB57
29.06Demani RichardsonCARS28
29.07Jaden HicksKCS29
29.08Kerby JosephDETS30
29.09Jalen PitreHSTS31
29.10Mike SainristilWASCB8
29.11Cooper DeJeanPHICB9
29.12Tarheeb StillLACCB10
30.01Nate HobbsGBCB11
30.02Jourdan LewisJAXCB12
30.03Christian GonzalezNECB13
30.04Charvarius WardINDCB14
30.05Riley MossDENCB15
30.06Marlon HumphreyBLTCB16
30.07Joe MiltonDALQB34
30.08Jalen MilroeSEAQB35
30.09Jameis WinstonNYGQB36
30.10Jaxson DartNYGQB37
30.11Terrance FergusonLARTE27
30.12Ja'Tavion SandersCARTE28

The final rounds are all about depth and addressing the cornerback position for the first time while rounding out starting lineup requirements for their safeties. Defensive back is the deepest position in this format, as plenty of names not listed here can score similarly on any given week.

The last rounds are also a good spot to take your favorite dart throws at more valuable positions like wide receiver, tight end or running back, while quarterback, edge defender and defensive tackle should all have been addressed by this point with a set starter and reliable backup locked in for DT-required leagues.

Ideal starting lineup through the first 30 rounds:
  • QB: 2
  • RB: 4-6
  • WR: 5-7
  • TE: 2-3
  • ED: 3-4
  • DT: 2
  • LB: 3-5
  • S: 2-3
  • CB: 1-2

Depending on how many rounds you go, or how deep your league is, there are still plenty of options at all positions to consider, which can be found in all the updated rankings and tiers by position to help you fill out the rest.

Be sure to check out the full tiers, rankings, and player-specific thoughts for each positional group:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Defensive linemen | Linebackers | Defensive backs

[/am4show]

