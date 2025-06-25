Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: IDP defensive line tiers

Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons lead the way for 2025: The top two IDP players this season offer elite pass-rush upside with a high likelihood of delivering in 2025.



Jared Verse is primed for a breakout season in the sack column: The potential of Verse's positive sack regression, combined with his elite tackle production, makes him one of the best bets for a top-12 finish this season.



The potential of Verse's positive sack regression, combined with his elite tackle production, makes him one of the best bets for a top-12 finish this season.

Breaking fantasy football rankings down into tiers helps fantasy managers better understand what separates each group and how to value each player at the position for this coming season.

You can view all past top IDP scorers, scoring settings, and production versus expected numbers from 2022 through 2024 for free here.

TIER 1: The magnificent seven

The top-tiered defensive linemen truly have the potential to be ordered however drafters prefer, as each of these players is a high-end pass rusher primed for an ideal workload that has and will lead to top-12 production.