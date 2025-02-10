Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dynasty top 200

Puka Nacua rounds out the top five: Nacua posted a ridiculous 3.23 yards per route run including the playoffs last season and should be among the top wide receivers for another 5-10 seasons.



While the 2025 draft class isn’t very deep at quarterback or tight end, there are several running backs and wide receivers who will likely get selected on the first or second day of the NFL Draft who could make an immediate impact. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

With the Super Bowl in the books, the NFL Combine and Free Agency are right around the corner, followed by the NFL Draft. While a lot will change between now and dynasty rookie drafts, this is a look at where players stand now. These dynasty rankings are for single quarterback, PPR leagues, with a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term. If your goal is to win this season, then redraft rankings might be just as helpful.

Last updated: 5:00 a.m. Monday, February 10