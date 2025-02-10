All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dynasty top 200

2T4EPP2 Inglewood, United States. 22nd Oct, 2023. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The Steelers defeated the Rams 24-17. (Dylan Stewart/Image of Sport/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Puka Nacua rounds out the top five: Nacua posted a ridiculous 3.23 yards per route run including the playoffs last season and should be among the top wide receivers for another 5-10 seasons.
  • Over 30 rookies in the top 200: While the 2025 draft class isn’t very deep at quarterback or tight end, there are several running backs and wide receivers who will likely get selected on the first or second day of the NFL Draft who could make an immediate impact.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

With the Super Bowl in the books, the NFL Combine and Free Agency are right around the corner, followed by the NFL Draft. While a lot will change between now and dynasty rookie drafts, this is a look at where players stand now. These dynasty rankings are for single quarterback, PPR leagues, with a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term. If your goal is to win this season, then redraft rankings might be just as helpful.

Last updated: 5:00 a.m. Monday, February 10
RankPositionNameTeamPosition Rank
1WRJa'Marr ChaseBengalsWR1
2RBBijan RobinsonFalconsRB1
3WRJustin JeffersonVikingsWR2
4RBJahmyr GibbsLionsRB2
5WRPuka NacuaRamsWR3
6WRMalik NabersGiantsWR4
7TEBrock BowersRaidersTE1
8RBAshton JeantyRookieRB3
9WRCeeDee LambCowboysWR5
10WRBrian Thomas Jr.JaguarsWR6
11WRAmon-Ra St. BrownLionsWR7
12RBDe'Von AchaneDolphinsRB4
13WRNico CollinsTexansWR8
14WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawksWR9
15TETrey McBrideCardinalsTE2
16WRDrake LondonFalconsWR10
17RBBucky IrvingBuccaneersRB5
18RBBreece HallJetsRB6
19QBJosh AllenBillsQB1
20QBJayden DanielsCommandersQB2
21WRMarvin Harrison Jr.CardinalsWR11
22WRTetairoa McMillanRookieWR12
23WRLadd McConkeyChargersWR13
24QBLamar JacksonRavensQB3
25WRA.J. BrownEaglesWR14
26WRRashee RiceChiefsWR15
27WRGarrett WilsonJetsWR16
28RBOmarion HamptonRookieRB7
29RBChase BrownBengalsRB8
30RBSaquon BarkleyEaglesRB9
31RBKyren WilliamsRamsRB10
32WRLuther Burden IIIRookieWR17
33QBJoe BurrowBengalsQB4
34RBJames CookBillsRB11
35RBKaleb JohnsonRookieRB12
36WRTee HigginsFree AgentWR18
37TESam LaPortaLionsTE3
38WREmeka EgbukaRookieWR19
39RBJonathan TaylorColtsRB13
40QBJalen HurtsEaglesQB5
41RBKenneth Walker IIISeahawksRB14
42WRGeorge PickensSteelersWR20
43WRDeVonta SmithEaglesWR21
44RBJosh JacobsPackersRB15
45WRJordan AddisonVikingsWR22
46RBTreVeyon HendersonRookieRB16
47TEGeorge Kittle49ersTE4
48WRZay FlowersRavensWR23
49QBPatrick MahomesChiefsQB6
50WRChris OlaveSaintsWR24
51WRD.K. MetcalfSeahawksWR25
52WRRome OdunzeBearsWR26
53RBChuba HubbardPanthersRB17
54RBQuinshon JudkinsRookieRB18
55WRJameson WilliamsLionsWR27
56WRXavier WorthyChiefsWR28
57WRTerry McLaurinCommandersWR29
58TETyler WarrenRookieTE5
59WRMatthew GoldenRookieWR30
60RBChristian McCaffrey49ersRB19
61RBIsiah PachecoChiefsRB20
62TET.J. HockensonVikingsTE6
63WRD.J. MooreBearsWR31
64WRJaylen WaddleDolphinsWR32
65RBTyrone Tracy Jr.GiantsRB21
66WRBrandon Aiyuk49ersWR33
67QBJordan LovePackersQB7
68QBBrock Purdy49ersQB8
69RBDerrick HenryRavensRB22
70RBJoe MixonTexansRB23
71WRJerry JeudyBrownsWR34
72TEMark AndrewsRavensTE7
73QBBo NixBroncosQB9
74TEColston LovelandRookieTE8
75WRJayden ReedPackersWR35
76QBC.J. StroudTexansQB10
77WRElic AyomanorRookieWR36
78QBDrake MayePatriotsQB11
79QBCaleb WilliamsBearsQB12
80WRTyreek HillDolphinsWR37
81TEDalton KincaidBillsTE9
82WRChris GodwinFree AgentWR38
83RBBrian Robinson Jr.CommandersRB24
84RBCam SkatteboRookieRB25
85RBDavid MontgomeryLionsRB26
86QBKyler MurrayCardinalsQB13
87QBJustin HerbertChargersQB14
88RBAlvin KamaraSaintsRB27
89RBTony PollardTitansRB28
90WRKhalil ShakirBillsWR39
91TEJonnu SmithDolphinsTE10
92WRJauan Jennings49ersWR40
93RBTyjae SpearsTitansRB29
94RBTravis Etienne Jr.JaguarsRB30
95TEKyle PittsFalconsTE11
96RBJames ConnerCardinalsRB31
97QBCam WardRookieQB15
98RBZach CharbonnetSeahawksRB32
99WRRashid ShaheedSaintsWR41
100WRKeon ColemanBillsWR42
101WRMike EvansBuccaneersWR43
102WRDeebo Samuel Sr.49ersWR44
103RBRhamondre StevensonPatriotsRB33
104WRJosh DownsColtsWR45
105TEDavid NjokuBrownsTE12
106RBDylan SampsonRookieRB34
107QBBaker MayfieldBuccaneersQB16
108WRCourtland SuttonBroncosWR46
109WRDavante AdamsJetsWR47
110WRJalen McMillanBuccaneersWR48
111TEJake FergusonCowboysTE13
112RBNajee HarrisFree AgentRB35
113WRMichael Pittman Jr.ColtsWR49
114RBRachaad WhiteBuccaneersRB36
115QBAnthony RichardsonColtsQB17
116RBJ.K. DobbinsFree AgentRB37
117RBD'Andre SwiftBearsRB38
118RBTrey BensonCardinalsRB39
119WRRicky Pearsall49ersWR50
120QBTua TagovailoaDolphinsQB18
121QBTrevor LawrenceJaguarsQB19
122QBJared GoffLionsQB20
123QBMichael Penix Jr.FalconsQB21
124WRJakobi MeyersRaidersWR51
125QBDak PrescottCowboysQB22
126WRCooper KuppRamsWR52
127TETucker KraftPackersTE14
128RBJaylen WarrenSteelersRB40
129TETravis KelceChiefsTE15
130RBRico DowdleFree AgentRB41
131WRDarnell MooneyFalconsWR53
132QBJ.J. McCarthyVikingsQB23
133RBTank BigsbyJaguarsRB42
134WRCalvin RidleyTitansWR54
135RBAaron Jones Sr.Free AgentRB43
136QBSam DarnoldFree AgentQB24
137QBBryce YoungPanthersQB25
138WRCedric TillmanBrownsWR55
139QBShedeur SandersRookieQB26
140TEEvan EngramJaguarsTE16
141TEDallas GoedertEaglesTE17
142WRRomeo DoubsPackersWR56
143WRIsaiah BondRookieWR57
144RBJerome FordBrownsRB44
145TEPat FreiermuthSteelersTE18
146WRTre HarrisRookieWR58
147RBTyler AllgeierFalconsRB45
148RBDevin NealRookieRB46
149WRSavion WilliamsRookieWR59
150WRXavier RestrepoRookieWR60
151WRJayden HigginsRookieWR61
152RBRay DavisBillsRB47
153WRJack BechRookieWR62
154RBKendre MillerSaintsRB48
155RBBlake CorumRamsRB49
156RBMarShawn LloydPackersRB50
157RBRJ HarveyRookieRB51
158WRMarvin Mims Jr.BroncosWR63
159TEChig OkonkwoTitansTE19
160WRAdonai MitchellColtsWR64
161WRXavier LegettePanthersWR65
162WRStefon DiggsFree AgentWR66
163RBAudric EstimeBroncosRB52
164RBJavonte WilliamsFree AgentRB53
165WRJalen RoyalsRookieWR67
166WRQuentin JohnstonChargersWR68
167WRChristian KirkJaguarsWR69
168RBBraelon AllenJetsRB54
169WRAmari CooperFree AgentWR70
170TECade OttonBuccaneersTE20
171WRHollywood BrownFree AgentWR71
172RBDJ GiddensRookieRB55
173RBDamien MartinezRookieRB56
174RBOllie Gordon IIRookieRB57
175RBJaleel McLaughlinBroncosRB58
176TECole KmetBearsTE21
177QBJustin FieldsFree AgentQB27
178RBSincere McCormickRaidersRB59
179RBBrashard SmithRookieRB60
180TEHunter HenryPatriotsTE22
181WRJalen CokerPanthersWR72
182RBJordan Mason49ersRB61
183RBJaylen WrightDolphinsRB62
184TEJa'Tavion SandersPanthersTE23
185WRRashod BatemanRavensWR73
186RBRoschon JohnsonBearsRB63
187WRDeMario DouglasPatriotsWR74
188RBTrevor EtienneRookieRB64
189TEIsaiah LikelyRavensTE24
190WRDontayvion WicksPackersWR75
191WRWan'Dale RobinsonGiantsWR76
192RBNick ChubbFree AgentRB65
193WRTez JohnsonRookieWR77
194RBIsaac Guerendo49ersRB66
195WRMichael WilsonCardinalsWR78
196TETheo JohnsonGiantsTE25
197WRAlec PierceColtsWR79
198WRKeenan AllenFree AgentWR80
199WRDiontae JohnsonFree AgentWR81
200TEBen SinnottCommandersTE26
