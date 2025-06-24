Fantasy Football: Dynasty rookie quarterback stashes for 2025

Cam Miller and Dillon Gabriel are sleeper dynasty targets: Miller brings dual-threat upside behind Geno Smith in Las Vegas, while Gabriel’s clean college résumé makes him a savvy hold as fantasy managers focus on others in Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room.

Will Howard is a dynasty stash with 2026 upside: The rookie will sit behind Aaron Rodgers and develop in Pittsburgh, offering long-term appeal if he refines his skillset.

There's never time to take your foot off the pedal in dynasty fantasy football; it's a year-round process. Scouting the Ashton Jeantys and Cam Wards of the world for fantasy potential is the easy part. Finding the Kyren Williamses and Puka Nacuas tends to be a bit harder.

So, we're diving into rookie stashes position by position. These three quarterbacks may go off the board late or not at all in 2025 dynasty rookie drafts, but they're worth stashing due to their ability and team environment. Click here for dynasty rookie running back stashes, here for wide receiver stashes and here for tight end stashes.

Aaron Rodgers is playing on a one-year deal and nearing retirement, and Mason Rudolph has already fizzled out in Pittsburgh once. Howard is not in line to start in 2025, barring a disaster, but he is set to have quite an opportunity in 2026.

Howard is the rookie QB6 by ADP in Sleeper dynasty leagues, giving him a late-round or undrafted projection. The Steelers will likely do whatever they can to keep him off the field and let him develop behind Rodgers in 2025, which will be helpful for a quarterback whose rates of game-changing throws and poor plays aligned a bit too closely for comfort in college.

His 4.7% big-time throw rate over the past two seasons ranked only 221st among college quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks over the span, and his 3.3% turnover-worthy play rate similarly placed tied for 205th. That’s not to say Howard can’t work his way into becoming an NFL starting quarterback — he certainly is on the right path to do so in Pittsburgh — but dynasty managers will have to be patient.

Howard’s 81st-percentile sack rate over the past two years is a promising figure for his NFL prospects, as sacks tend to derail young quarterbacks’ early years in the league. He can lean on that already established skill set and lengthy college experience to climb the Steelers’ depth chart.

Miller, a sixth-round selection, joins a quarterback room now helmed by veteran Geno Smith, but one that will likely need a new leader in a few years.

The North Dakota State product earned elite 90.0-plus PFF overall grades in each of the past two seasons, and his 1.7% turnover-worthy play rate over that span was one of the best marks in college football. He comes with the obvious caveat that recent North Dakota State quarterbacks have been hit-or-miss in the NFL, from Carson Wentz to Easton Stick to Trey Lance, but don’t let that stop you from stashing the dual-threat weapon in deeper leagues.

Rushing quarterbacks tend to be massive assets in fantasy football, able to provide points with their legs when things aren’t working through the air. Yes, Miller will have to get on the field first, but he was one of two quarterbacks in college football to rush for more than 2,000 yards and score 40 or more touchdowns on the ground over the past two seasons.

The Raiders’ big-time trade and extension for Geno Smith make him the starter until he shows signs of slowing down, and when that day comes, Miller should have an opportunity to compete for a bigger role.

The Browns added Gabriel before ending Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide, but onlookers seem to have Sanders and the team’s two veterans — Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett — ahead of Gabriel in the hierarchy.

Stashing Gabriel in dynasty is a good idea for a few reasons: First, he could, eventually, win the Browns’ starting quarterback job. (After all, he was a third-round pick.) Second, the team could look to trade him early in his NFL career should Sanders prove to be Cleveland’s top option. The latter may even be preferred, potentially sending the Oregon product to a franchise with a less muddied situation under center.

Gabriel was one of the safest passers in college football across five seasons, topping a 3.0% turnover-worthy play rate only once while routinely surpassing a 5.0% big-time throw rate. He avoided negative plays at a 94th-percentile rate in 2024 — a stable metric that bodes well for his NFL ability. Turnovers not only provide negative fantasy points, but they put a young quarterback on a short leash.

All it takes is a few big throws and no disastrous drive-enders for coaches and fantasy managers to get excited about a quarterback. Gabriel is capable of generating that excitement, whether it be in Cleveland or elsewhere.